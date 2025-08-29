Augur मूल्य (REP)
Augur (REP) रियल-टाइम प्राइस $1.029 है. पिछले 24 घंटों में, REP ने $ 1.024 के कम और $ 1.1 के ज़्यादा स्तर के बीच ट्रेड किया, जो सक्रिय मार्केट अस्थिरता को दर्शाता है. REP की सर्वकालिक ज़्यादा प्राइस $ 341.85 है, जबकि इसकी सर्वकालिक कम प्राइस $ 0.0 है.
अल्पकालिक प्रदर्शन के संदर्भ में, पिछले एक घंटे में REP में +0.35%, 24 घंटों में -5.32%, तथा पिछले 7 दिनों में -3.89% का बदलाव हुआ है. यह आपको MEXC पर नवीनतम प्राइस ट्रेंड्स और मार्केट गतिशीलता का त्वरित संक्षिप्त विवरण प्रदान करता है.
Augur का मौजूदा मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन $ 8.30M है, तथा 24 घंटे का ट्रेडिंग वॉल्यूम -- है. REP की मार्केट में उपलब्ध राशि 8.06M है, कुल आपूर्ति 8064899.024524642 है. इसका पूरी तरह डायल्यूट होने पर मूल्य-निर्धारण (FDV) $ 8.30M है.
आज के दिन के दौरान, Augur का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ -0.057901892750335 था.
पिछले 30 दिनों में, Augur का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ +0.2571266229 था.
पिछले 60 दिनों में, Augur का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ +0.4643265774 था.
पिछले 90 दिनों में, Augur का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ +0.2747997206062272 था.
|अवधि
|बदलें (USD)
|बदलें (%)
|आज
|$ -0.057901892750335
|-5.32%
|30 दिन
|$ +0.2571266229
|+24.99%
|60 दिन
|$ +0.4643265774
|+45.12%
|90 दिन
|$ +0.2747997206062272
|+36.44%
Augur is a trustless, decentralized platform for prediction markets. Augur is an Ethereum-based decentralized prediction market that leverages the wisdom of the crowds to create a search engine for the future that runs on its own token, REP. Augur allows users to create their markets for specific questions they may have and to profit from the trading buys while allowing users to buy positive or negative shares regarding the outcome of a future event. Prediction markets are markets created to trade the probability of an event happening. The market prices indicate what the crowd thinks the probability of an event happening. Predictive markets have shown to have been effective in accurately forecasting many results however it is still not widely used due to the many regulatory hurdles involved in setting up such a market. Augur aims to set up such a market in a decentralized manner. Augur is an Ethereum-based decentralized prediction market that leverages the wisdom of the crowds to create a search engine for the future that runs on its own token, REP. Augur allows users to create their markets for specific questions they may have and to profit from the trading buys while allowing users to buy positive or negative shares regarding the outcome of a future event. Augur REP is the gambling cryptocurrency. It’s the crypto token you can use to bet on sporting events, political outcomes, economies and just about everything else in the prediction markets. Online gambling is a $52 billion a year industry. At its founding the project included Intrade founder Ron Bernstein, Robin Hanson, and Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin among its advisers. In April 2015, Augur's first contract was uploaded to the Ethereum network.The first beta version was released in March 2016. In October 2016, all the reputation tokens that were for sale during the 2015 crowdfunding campaign were distributed to their owners on the live Ethereum network and the two largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Poloniex and Kraken, added support for these tokens on their trading platforms. The project was delayed until it was launched in July 2018.
