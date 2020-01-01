AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET) जानकारी

AI Rocket is an AI-agent terminal designed to be the ultimate AI, ruling over other AIs in the crypto space. Daily alpha detection. Multi-lingual AI.

Here’s what makes AI ROCKET the ultimate degen toolkit:

Alpha Detection: Predict the Future, Today Why wait for trends to blow up when you can see them forming?

What We Scrape: Twitter mentions, Telegram chatter, retweets, likes, and message spikes.

How We Detect: Advanced AI identifies patterns and highlights projects and narratives gaining traction.

The Edge: Spot trends 3-7 days ahead of the herd.

No more guessing. No more FOMO. You’re the one creating the FOMO.

Due Diligence Tool: Analyze Like a Pro DYOR? We made it so easy, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.

What We Track:

Website Traffic: Is the project gaining attention?

Telegram Engagement: Are members active, or is it just bot city?

Twitter Metrics: Growth in followers, mentions, and interaction rates.

Output: A consolidated, no-nonsense report detailing a project’s social momentum.

Whether you’re deciding to ape in or pass, this tool ensures you’re making data-driven moves.

Daily Narratives: Stay Ahead of the Meta Narratives drive markets. Period. AI ROCKET keeps you at the forefront.

Sources:

Google Trends data.

Sector-specific market cap growth.

Keyword spikes across crypto platforms.

Output: Daily updates on emerging narratives and categories gaining traction.

Be the first to know when a sector like AI tokens or ZK-rollups starts popping. You won’t just ride the wave—you’ll lead it.

Automated Social Exposure: Build Clout on Autopilot Why grind for engagement when you can automate it?

How It Works:

AI auto-replies to Twitter mentions with contextually relevant messages.

Boosts visibility and interaction while making you look like a pro.

The Result:

More engagement.

More followers.

More clout.

Your social presence will go from zero to hero without breaking a sweat.