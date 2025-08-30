A2DAO मूल्य (ATD)
A2DAO (ATD) रियल-टाइम प्राइस $0.03250855 है. पिछले 24 घंटों में, ATD ने $ 0.03248494 के कम और $ 0.03624007 के ज़्यादा स्तर के बीच ट्रेड किया, जो सक्रिय मार्केट अस्थिरता को दर्शाता है. ATD की सर्वकालिक ज़्यादा प्राइस $ 12.72 है, जबकि इसकी सर्वकालिक कम प्राइस $ 0.01312618 है.
अल्पकालिक प्रदर्शन के संदर्भ में, पिछले एक घंटे में ATD में -0.23%, 24 घंटों में -0.81%, तथा पिछले 7 दिनों में -9.41% का बदलाव हुआ है. यह आपको MEXC पर नवीनतम प्राइस ट्रेंड्स और मार्केट गतिशीलता का त्वरित संक्षिप्त विवरण प्रदान करता है.
A2DAO का मौजूदा मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन $ 294.94K है, तथा 24 घंटे का ट्रेडिंग वॉल्यूम -- है. ATD की मार्केट में उपलब्ध राशि 9.07M है, कुल आपूर्ति 17124457.0 है. इसका पूरी तरह डायल्यूट होने पर मूल्य-निर्धारण (FDV) $ 556.69K है.
आज के दिन के दौरान, A2DAO का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ -0.0002659612216089 था.
पिछले 30 दिनों में, A2DAO का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ -0.0053343052 था.
पिछले 60 दिनों में, A2DAO का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ +0.0274987028 था.
पिछले 90 दिनों में, A2DAO का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ +0.007796676473998464 था.
|अवधि
|बदलें (USD)
|बदलें (%)
|आज
|$ -0.0002659612216089
|-0.81%
|30 दिन
|$ -0.0053343052
|-16.40%
|60 दिन
|$ +0.0274987028
|+84.59%
|90 दिन
|$ +0.007796676473998464
|+31.55%
A2DAO - Project accelerator & Investment platform for people. A2DAO aims to connect startups with smart capital while simultaneously helping to cultivate a passionate community for each individual project. Our team of experts will assist projects in marketing, development, tokenomics, and other critical areas of growth. We have reshaped the old fundraising model by distributing allocation to our community members rather than to close-knit VCs and institutions. The A2DAO (ATD) connects promising crypto projects and retail investors. Holding the ATD allows to get the opportunity to invest in crypto startups, both at an early and public stage. Depending on the type of project, each member of the A2DAO community will have guaranteed allocation based on their current tier level. Accelerator program — A2Jump A2Jump acts as a bridge between early-stage blockchain projects and the A2DAO community before a project goes fully public. Accelerator program is an excellent opportunity for early-stage ventures but it also gives ATD holders lucrative investment opportunities. Each project that applies to enter the accelerator program will be required to purchase a certain number of tokens in order to pass further audit by our team. When projects receive the status of “accelerator project” they will receive the status of “partner” and have access to all of our marketing tools. Chosen projects will receive expertise as part of the A2Jump accelerator program. We believe that the blockchain movement is a fully democratic one and projects that reflect this value deserve to receive the best global expertise and adequate funding. The success of blockchain models applied to solve real-world problems has popularized the technology. In addition, the massive potential of digital assets has caused traditional financial institutions to take notice and the current market rally is largely attributed to an inflow of institutional capital. This has also attracted millions of retail investors and crypto enthusiasts. However many of these new investors are setting foot into the world of crypto for the first time. They lack the expertise, financial knowledge, and technical capabilities to approach the market with confidence and truly succeed. A2DAO will provide its community investment opportunities with a clear and thorough understanding of each respective project’s strengths and weaknesses. Projects will be rated through the A2DAO voting system and internal audit by founders, team members, and our community. This means that all projects selected by the A2DAO community represent a great opportunity for retail investors, which wouldn’t have been possible without an adequate understanding of core fundamentals.
MEXC दुनिया भर में 10 मिलियन से अधिक यूज़र्स का विश्वसनीय अग्रणी क्रिप्टोकरेंसी एक्सचेंज है.
A2DAO (ATD) के टोकन के अर्थशास्त्र को समझने से इसकी दीर्घकालिक वैल्यू और विकास क्षमता के बारे में गहरी जानकारी मिल सकती है. टोकनों के वितरण से लेकर आपूर्ति के प्रबंधन तक, टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र किसी प्रोजेक्ट की अर्थव्यवस्था की मूल संरचना बताता है. ATD टोकन के व्यापक टोकन अर्थशास्त्र के बारे में अभी जानें!
