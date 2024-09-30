Tales X (X) टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र
Tales X (X) जानकारी
A decentralized retail platform for content and real products, driven by a token incentive model.
Tales X (X) टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र और प्राइस विश्लेषण
Tales X (X) के लिए प्रमुख टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र और प्राइस डेटा एक्सप्लोर करें, जिसमें मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन, आपूर्ति विवरण, FDV और प्राइस हिस्ट्री शामिल हैं. एक नज़र में टोकन के वर्तमान प्राइस और मार्केट पोज़ीशन को समझें.
Tales X (X) की गहन टोकन संरचना
X टोकन कैसे जारी किए जाते हैं, आवंटित किए जाते हैं और अनलॉक किए जाते हैं, इस बारे में गहराई से जानें. यह खंड टोकन की आर्थिक संरचना के प्रमुख पहलुओं पर प्रकाश डालता है: उपयोगिता, प्रोत्साहन और वेस्टिंग.
X Empire (formerly Musk Empire) is a GameFi project built on The Open Network (TON), featuring a tap-to-earn Telegram game and a comprehensive AI-powered ecosystem. Its token, $X, is central to gameplay, incentives, and the broader platform economy. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Token Supply and Allocation
|Category
|Allocation (Tokens)
|% of Total Supply
|Locking/Vesting
|Notes
|Total Supply
|690,000,000,000
|100%
|—
|Minted on TON blockchain
|Community (Mining, Vouchers, Chill Phase)
|517,500,000,000
|75%
|No lockup/vesting
|Distributed via mining, NFT vouchers, and Chill Phase airdrop
|- Mining & Vouchers (Phase 1)
|483,000,000,000
|70%
|No lockup/vesting
|Main airdrop to early adopters and miners
|- Chill Phase (Phase 2)
|34,500,000,000
|5%
|No lockup/vesting
|Earned in a special event (Chill Phase) before airdrop
|New Users & Future Phases
|172,500,000,000
|25%
|Details TBA
|Reserved for onboarding, development, listings, liquidity, team, etc.
Issuance Mechanism
- Mining Phase: Players earn in-game coins by tapping, completing quests, and inviting friends. This phase ended on September 30, 2024.
- NFT Vouchers: Players could mint NFT vouchers (up to 570,000 minted) representing a portion of their airdrop allocation. These are tradable and redeemable 1:1 for $X tokens at launch.
- Airdrop: After the mining phase, tokens are distributed based on in-game performance, referrals, and engagement. The airdrop is scheduled for October 24, 2024.
- Chill Phase: An additional 5% of tokens are distributed in a competitive event after the mining phase, with all player progress reset for fairness.
Allocation Mechanism
- Primary Criteria:
- Number and quality of referred friends (referrals must be active)
- Hourly in-game profit (profit-per-hour metric)
- Number of completed quests and tasks
- Additional Criteria:
- TON wallet connection and transactions
- Use of Telegram Premium
- Anti-bot measures (undisclosed to prevent exploitation)
- NFT Voucher Holders: Receive priority in airdrop distribution.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- In-Game Utility: $X is used for:
- Upgrading avatars and businesses
- Unlocking premium features and mini-games (over 200 available)
- Participating in strategic investments and trading bots
- Future e-commerce integrations
- Staking and Rewards: Players can stake $X for additional benefits and participate in exclusive events.
- Holder Incentives: Programs like "$X Holder Status" reward users for holding tokens in their wallets for 30 days, offering exclusive benefits and partner airdrops.
- Referral System: Inviting friends increases airdrop rewards and fosters community growth.
- Burn Mechanism: Inactive accounts (over 30 days) have their in-game coins burned, reallocating value to active players and supporting token value.
Locking Mechanism
- No Lockup/Vesting for Community: All tokens distributed to the community (mining, vouchers, Chill Phase) are immediately accessible after the airdrop.
- Launchpool Locking (Bitget): Users can lock BTC or ETH to earn $X airdrop rewards during the Launchpool event. Tokens are distributed hourly based on the amount locked.
- Future Allocations: Details on lockup/vesting for the 25% reserved for new users, development, and team are to be announced.
Unlocking Time
- Mining Phase End: September 30, 2024, 18:00 UTC
- Chill Phase End: October 17, 2024
- Airdrop and Token Generation Event (TGE): October 24, 2024
- Launchpool Unlocking: Tokens distributed hourly during the locking period (October 24 – November 3, 2024)
- No Vesting for Community: Tokens are fully unlocked and tradable upon distribution.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Mining (tap-to-earn), NFT vouchers, airdrop, Chill Phase, Launchpool
|Allocation
|75% to community (mining, vouchers, Chill Phase), 25% to new users/future/team
|Usage
|In-game upgrades, mini-games, staking, trading, e-commerce (future), exclusive rewards
|Incentives
|Referrals, staking, holder status, daily tasks, anti-bot measures, burns for inactivity
|Locking
|No lockup for community; Launchpool locking for airdrop; future allocations TBA
|Unlocking
|Community tokens fully unlocked at airdrop (Oct 24, 2024); Launchpool hourly distribution
Additional Notes
- Token Utility Expansion: The team plans to introduce more use cases, including e-commerce and additional staking opportunities, to drive long-term demand.
- Market Listings: $X will be listed on major exchanges (e.g., KuCoin, Bitget) immediately after the airdrop.
- Community Focus: The tokenomics are designed to reward active, engaged users and foster organic growth.
In conclusion, X Empire’s tokenomics are highly community-centric, with the majority of tokens distributed to active players and contributors without lockups or vesting. The project leverages a multi-phase airdrop, gamified mining, and referral incentives to drive engagement, while future allocations and utility expansions aim to sustain long-term ecosystem growth.
Tales X (X) टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र: मुख्य मीट्रिक्स की व्याख्या और उपयोग के मामले
Tales X (X) के टोकन के अर्थशास्त्र को समझना इसकी दीर्घकालिक वैल्यू, स्थिरता और क्षमता का विश्लेषण करने के लिए आवश्यक है.
प्रमुख मीट्रिक्स और उनकी गणना कैसे की जाती है:
कुल आपूर्ति:
X टोकन की अधिकतम संख्या जो अब तक बनाई गई है या भविष्य में कभी बनाई जाएगी.
मार्केट में उपलब्ध राशि:
वर्तमान में मार्केट में तथा जनता के हाथों में उपलब्ध टोकन की संख्या.
अधिकतम आपूर्ति:
कुल कितने X मौजूद हो सकते हैं, जिन पर एक हार्ड कैप होती है.
FDV (पूरी तरह से डाइल्यूटेड मूल्यांकन):
वर्तमान प्राइस x अधिकतम आपूर्ति के रूप में गणना की जाती है, जिससे यह अनुमान मिलता है कि यदि सभी टोकन प्रचलन में हों तो कुल मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन कितनी होगी.
मुद्रास्फ़ीति दर:
यह दर्शाता है कि नए टोकन कितनी तेज़ी से पेश किए जाते हैं, जिससे कमी और दीर्घकालिक प्राइस मूवमेंट प्रभावित होते हैं.
ट्रेडर के लिए ये मीट्रिक्स क्यों मायने रखते हैं?
मार्केट में उपलब्ध उच्च राशि = अधिक लिक्विडिटी.
सीमित अधिकतम आपूर्ति + कम मुद्रास्फीति = दीर्घकालिक प्राइस वृद्धि की संभावना.
पारदर्शी टोकन वितरण = प्रोजेक्ट में बेहतर विश्वास और केंद्रीकृत नियंत्रण का कम जोखिम.
कम मौजूदा मार्केट कैप के साथ उच्च FDV = संभावित अधिमूल्यन संकेत.
अब जब आप X के टोकन अर्थशास्त्र को समझ गए हैं, तो X टोकन का लाइव प्राइस एक्सप्लोर करें!
X कैसे खरीदें
क्या आप अपने पोर्टफ़ोलियो में Tales X (X) जोड़ने में रुचि रखते हैं? MEXC X खरीदने के लिए विभिन्न तरीकों का समर्थन करता है, जिसमें क्रेडिट कार्ड, बैंक ट्रांसफ़र और पीयर-टू-पीयर ट्रेडिंग शामिल हैं. चाहे आप शुरुआत कर रहे हों या फिर प्रो हों, MEXC क्रिप्टो खरीद को आसान और सुरक्षित बनाता है.
Tales X (X) प्राइस हिस्ट्री
X की प्राइस हिस्ट्री का विश्लेषण करने से यूज़र को पिछले मार्केट मूवमेंट्स, प्रमुख सपोर्ट/प्रतिरोध स्तरों और अस्थिरता पैटर्न को समझने में मदद मिलती है. चाहे आप अब तक का सबसे उच्च स्तर ट्रैक कर रहे हों या ट्रेंड की पहचान कर रहे हों, ऐतिहासिक डेटा प्राइस के अनुमान और तकनीकी विश्लेषण का एक महत्वपूर्ण हिस्सा होता है.
X प्राइस का अनुमान
जानना चाहते हैं कि X भविष्य में किस दिशा में जा सकता है? हमारा X प्राइस का अनुमान पेज मार्केट सेंटिमेंट, ऐतिहासिक ट्रेंड और तकनीकी संकेतकों को मिलाकर एक भविष्य की दिशा का अनुमान प्रदान करता है.
आपको MEXC क्यों चुनना चाहिए?
MEXC दुनिया के शीर्ष क्रिप्टो एक्सचेंज में से एक है, जिस पर दुनिया भर के लाखों यूज़र भरोसा करते हैं. चाहे आप शुरुआत कर रहे हों या प्रो हों, MEXC क्रिप्टो की दुनिया में प्रवेश करने का आपका सबसे आसान तरीका है.
अस्वीकरण
इस पेज पर टोकन के अर्थशास्त्र का डेटा तीसरे पक्ष के स्रोतों से लिया गया है. MEXC इसकी सटीकता की गारंटी नहीं देता है. कृपया निवेश करने से पहले गहन शोध करें.