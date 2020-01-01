dogwifhat sol (WIF) टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र
dogwifhat sol (WIF) टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र और प्राइस विश्लेषण
dogwifhat sol (WIF) के लिए प्रमुख टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र और प्राइस डेटा एक्सप्लोर करें, जिसमें मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन, आपूर्ति विवरण, FDV और प्राइस हिस्ट्री शामिल हैं. एक नज़र में टोकन के वर्तमान प्राइस और मार्केट पोज़ीशन को समझें.
dogwifhat sol (WIF) की गहन टोकन संरचना
WIF टोकन कैसे जारी किए जाते हैं, आवंटित किए जाते हैं और अनलॉक किए जाते हैं, इस बारे में गहराई से जानें. यह खंड टोकन की आर्थिक संरचना के प्रमुख पहलुओं पर प्रकाश डालता है: उपयोगिता, प्रोत्साहन और वेस्टिंग.
Overview
Dogwifhat (WIF) is a meme token operating on the Solana blockchain, utilizing the SPL token standard. It is characterized by its playful branding and community-driven nature, with no underlying protocol utility or planned product functionality as of the latest available data.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard: SPL (Solana Program Library) token
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 WIF (fixed supply; some sources cite ~998.91 million due to rounding or minor burns)
- Issuance: All tokens were minted at launch in November 2023. There is no ongoing minting or inflation.
- Mint Authority: The token contract does not feature a "Mint_Authority" or "Freeze_Authority," meaning no further tokens can be created or frozen after the initial mint.
Allocation Mechanism
- Initial Distribution: The entire supply was minted to a single wallet and then distributed to various addresses. There is no public record of a private or public sale, nor any formal allocation to the team, advisors, or investors.
- Transparency: The team is anonymous, and there is no disclosed breakdown of allocations to team, community, or ecosystem funds.
- No Fundraising: There is no evidence that WIF was used for fundraising, ICO, or private sale.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: WIF is a meme token with no featured or planned utility beyond being held or traded for speculative purposes.
- Earning Mechanisms: There are no mechanisms for earning fees, staking rewards, dividends, or additional tokens by holding or using WIF.
- Acquisition: WIF can be acquired on both centralized (e.g., Huobi Global, Gate.io, LBank, MEXC Global) and decentralized exchanges (e.g., Raydium, Orca).
- No Staking or DeFi Incentives: There is no staking, liquidity mining, or other incentive program associated with WIF.
Locking Mechanism
- No Lockups: There are no lockup or vesting schedules for WIF tokens. All tokens were freely transferable from the moment of launch.
- No Vesting: There is no evidence of any vesting contracts or time-locked allocations for team, advisors, or ecosystem.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Circulation: 100% of the token supply was unlocked and in circulation at launch. There are no future unlock events scheduled.
Token Economics Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Token Standard
|SPL (Solana)
|Total Supply
|1,000,000,000 WIF (fixed)
|Issuance
|All tokens minted at launch (Nov 2023)
|Mint Authority
|None (irreversible, no further minting possible)
|Allocation
|No public/private sale; distributed from initial wallet
|Team Allocation
|Not disclosed; no evidence of reserved team/advisor tokens
|Utility
|Meme token; no protocol utility or planned product
|Incentives
|None (no staking, rewards, or dividends)
|Locking/Vesting
|None; all tokens liquid at launch
|Unlocking
|100% unlocked at launch; no future unlocks
Additional Notes
- Security: The token contract has been audited, and the code is open-source.
- Community: The project is driven by community engagement and social media presence.
- Future Utility: As of the latest data, there are no announced plans for additional utility or protocol integration.
Summary
Dogwifhat (WIF) exemplifies the meme coin archetype: a fixed-supply, community-driven token with no intrinsic utility, no vesting or lockups, and no incentive mechanisms. Its value and popularity are derived entirely from social momentum and speculative trading, rather than protocol-based economics or utility.
dogwifhat sol (WIF) टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र: मुख्य मीट्रिक्स की व्याख्या और उपयोग के मामले
dogwifhat sol (WIF) के टोकन के अर्थशास्त्र को समझना इसकी दीर्घकालिक वैल्यू, स्थिरता और क्षमता का विश्लेषण करने के लिए आवश्यक है.
प्रमुख मीट्रिक्स और उनकी गणना कैसे की जाती है:
कुल आपूर्ति:
WIF टोकन की अधिकतम संख्या जो अब तक बनाई गई है या भविष्य में कभी बनाई जाएगी.
मार्केट में उपलब्ध राशि:
वर्तमान में मार्केट में तथा जनता के हाथों में उपलब्ध टोकन की संख्या.
अधिकतम आपूर्ति:
कुल कितने WIF मौजूद हो सकते हैं, जिन पर एक हार्ड कैप होती है.
FDV (पूरी तरह से डाइल्यूटेड मूल्यांकन):
वर्तमान प्राइस x अधिकतम आपूर्ति के रूप में गणना की जाती है, जिससे यह अनुमान मिलता है कि यदि सभी टोकन प्रचलन में हों तो कुल मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन कितनी होगी.
मुद्रास्फ़ीति दर:
यह दर्शाता है कि नए टोकन कितनी तेज़ी से पेश किए जाते हैं, जिससे कमी और दीर्घकालिक प्राइस मूवमेंट प्रभावित होते हैं.
ट्रेडर के लिए ये मीट्रिक्स क्यों मायने रखते हैं?
मार्केट में उपलब्ध उच्च राशि = अधिक लिक्विडिटी.
सीमित अधिकतम आपूर्ति + कम मुद्रास्फीति = दीर्घकालिक प्राइस वृद्धि की संभावना.
पारदर्शी टोकन वितरण = प्रोजेक्ट में बेहतर विश्वास और केंद्रीकृत नियंत्रण का कम जोखिम.
कम मौजूदा मार्केट कैप के साथ उच्च FDV = संभावित अधिमूल्यन संकेत.
अब जब आप WIF के टोकन अर्थशास्त्र को समझ गए हैं, तो WIF टोकन का लाइव प्राइस एक्सप्लोर करें!
1 WIF = 0.803 USD