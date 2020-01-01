WIF टोकन कैसे जारी किए जाते हैं, आवंटित किए जाते हैं और अनलॉक किए जाते हैं, इस बारे में गहराई से जानें. यह खंड टोकन की आर्थिक संरचना के प्रमुख पहलुओं पर प्रकाश डालता है: उपयोगिता, प्रोत्साहन और वेस्टिंग.

Overview

Dogwifhat (WIF) is a meme token operating on the Solana blockchain, utilizing the SPL token standard. It is characterized by its playful branding and community-driven nature, with no underlying protocol utility or planned product functionality as of the latest available data.

Issuance Mechanism

Token Standard: SPL (Solana Program Library) token

SPL (Solana Program Library) token Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 WIF (fixed supply; some sources cite ~998.91 million due to rounding or minor burns)

1,000,000,000 WIF (fixed supply; some sources cite ~998.91 million due to rounding or minor burns) Issuance: All tokens were minted at launch in November 2023. There is no ongoing minting or inflation.

All tokens were minted at launch in November 2023. There is no ongoing minting or inflation. Mint Authority: The token contract does not feature a "Mint_Authority" or "Freeze_Authority," meaning no further tokens can be created or frozen after the initial mint.

Allocation Mechanism

Initial Distribution: The entire supply was minted to a single wallet and then distributed to various addresses. There is no public record of a private or public sale, nor any formal allocation to the team, advisors, or investors.

The entire supply was minted to a single wallet and then distributed to various addresses. There is no public record of a private or public sale, nor any formal allocation to the team, advisors, or investors. Transparency: The team is anonymous, and there is no disclosed breakdown of allocations to team, community, or ecosystem funds.

The team is anonymous, and there is no disclosed breakdown of allocations to team, community, or ecosystem funds. No Fundraising: There is no evidence that WIF was used for fundraising, ICO, or private sale.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Primary Use: WIF is a meme token with no featured or planned utility beyond being held or traded for speculative purposes.

WIF is a meme token with no featured or planned utility beyond being held or traded for speculative purposes. Earning Mechanisms: There are no mechanisms for earning fees, staking rewards, dividends, or additional tokens by holding or using WIF.

There are no mechanisms for earning fees, staking rewards, dividends, or additional tokens by holding or using WIF. Acquisition: WIF can be acquired on both centralized (e.g., Huobi Global, Gate.io, LBank, MEXC Global) and decentralized exchanges (e.g., Raydium, Orca).

WIF can be acquired on both centralized (e.g., Huobi Global, Gate.io, LBank, MEXC Global) and decentralized exchanges (e.g., Raydium, Orca). No Staking or DeFi Incentives: There is no staking, liquidity mining, or other incentive program associated with WIF.

Locking Mechanism

No Lockups: There are no lockup or vesting schedules for WIF tokens. All tokens were freely transferable from the moment of launch.

There are no lockup or vesting schedules for WIF tokens. All tokens were freely transferable from the moment of launch. No Vesting: There is no evidence of any vesting contracts or time-locked allocations for team, advisors, or ecosystem.

Unlocking Time

Immediate Circulation: 100% of the token supply was unlocked and in circulation at launch. There are no future unlock events scheduled.

Token Economics Table

Additional Notes

Security: The token contract has been audited, and the code is open-source.

The token contract has been audited, and the code is open-source. Community: The project is driven by community engagement and social media presence.

The project is driven by community engagement and social media presence. Future Utility: As of the latest data, there are no announced plans for additional utility or protocol integration.

Summary

Dogwifhat (WIF) exemplifies the meme coin archetype: a fixed-supply, community-driven token with no intrinsic utility, no vesting or lockups, and no incentive mechanisms. Its value and popularity are derived entirely from social momentum and speculative trading, rather than protocol-based economics or utility.