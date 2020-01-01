Toshi (TOSHI) टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र
Toshi is the Face of Base & Brian Armstrong's beloved cat named after Satoshi Nakamoto. A BASE native project committed to bringing billions onchain.
Toshi (TOSHI) टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र और प्राइस विश्लेषण
Toshi (TOSHI) के लिए प्रमुख टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र और प्राइस डेटा एक्सप्लोर करें, जिसमें मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन, आपूर्ति विवरण, FDV और प्राइस हिस्ट्री शामिल हैं. एक नज़र में टोकन के वर्तमान प्राइस और मार्केट पोज़ीशन को समझें.
Toshi (TOSHI) की गहन टोकन संरचना
TOSHI टोकन कैसे जारी किए जाते हैं, आवंटित किए जाते हैं और अनलॉक किए जाते हैं, इस बारे में गहराई से जानें. यह खंड टोकन की आर्थिक संरचना के प्रमुख पहलुओं पर प्रकाश डालता है: उपयोगिता, प्रोत्साहन और वेस्टिंग.
Toshi is a memecoin and protocol on the Base blockchain, providing a suite of open-source tools for creators and projects. Its token economics are designed to support a permissionless, community-driven ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Token Issuance Mechanism
Toshi supports multiple launch and distribution mechanisms for new tokens created via its platform:
- Native Presale: Projects can conduct a presale using ETH, allowing early supporters to purchase tokens before public trading.
- Native Fair Launch: Tokens are distributed equitably without a presale, ensuring all participants have equal access.
- USDC Presale: Presale using USDC stablecoin, targeting investors who prefer stablecoins to mitigate volatility.
- USDC Fair Launch: Fair launch using USDC, providing stablecoin liquidity for equitable token distribution.
These mechanisms are designed to be flexible, supporting both traditional fundraising and fair launch models.
Token Allocation Mechanism
While specific allocation percentages for the Toshi token itself are not detailed in the available sources, the platform enables projects to customize their own token allocations during launch. Typical allocation categories may include:
- Community and ecosystem incentives
- Team and advisors
- Liquidity provision
- Treasury and development funds
The allocation is determined by the project launching the token, with options for presale, fair launch, and liquidity provisioning.
Example: Toshi Token Supply
|Name
|Symbol
|Max Supply
|Circulating Market Cap (USD)
|Latest Price (USD)
|Toshi
|TOSHI
|420,690,000,000
|$239,081,997
|$0.00056644
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
Toshi tokens are integral to the platform’s ecosystem, with several key use cases:
- Transaction Utility: Used within the Toshi toolkit for services like Multi-sender, Token Locker, Liquidity Locker, and Toshi Swap.
- Incentives: Projects can use Toshi tokens for airdrops, community rewards, and liquidity mining.
- Fundraising: Toshi tokens can be distributed via the Launchpad for project fundraising.
- Governance: While not explicitly stated, tokens in similar ecosystems are often used for governance and voting.
Locking Mechanism
Toshi provides a robust token locking system to enhance security and trust:
- Token Locker: Allows projects and users to lock standard tokens, liquidity tokens (V2 and V3), and NFTs.
- Flexible Locking: Users can specify the amount, beneficiary, and unlock time for each lock.
- Proof of Security: Locked tokens provide verifiable evidence of security, reassuring investors and stakeholders.
Locking Process
- Select Type of Lock: Choose between standard token, regular liquidity, or V3 LP token lock.
- Enter Lock Details: Specify token address, beneficiary, amount, and unlock time.
- Review and Finalize: Approve and submit the locking transaction.
- Completion: Locked tokens are transferred and held until the unlock time.
Unlocking Time
- Customizable Unlocking: The unlock time is set by the user or project at the time of locking. Tokens become available to the beneficiary only after the specified unlock date and time.
- Use Cases: Locks can be set for investor assurance, liquidity management, or project milestones.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Presale, fair launch (ETH/USDC), airdrop, liquidity mining
|Allocation
|Customizable by project; typical categories: community, team, liquidity, treasury
|Usage
|Platform utility, incentives, fundraising, potential governance
|Incentives
|Airdrops, rewards, liquidity mining, community engagement
|Locking
|Token Locker for standard, liquidity, and V3 tokens; flexible lock parameters
|Unlocking
|User/project-defined unlock time; tokens released to beneficiary after lock expires
Additional Notes
- The Toshi platform emphasizes permissionless, open-source tools, allowing projects to tailor token economics to their needs.
- The locking and unlocking mechanisms are designed to build trust and ensure long-term commitment from project teams and investors.
For more detailed, project-specific tokenomics, refer to the documentation and launchpad guides provided by Toshi.
Toshi (TOSHI) टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र: मुख्य मीट्रिक्स की व्याख्या और उपयोग के मामले
Toshi (TOSHI) के टोकन के अर्थशास्त्र को समझना इसकी दीर्घकालिक वैल्यू, स्थिरता और क्षमता का विश्लेषण करने के लिए आवश्यक है.
प्रमुख मीट्रिक्स और उनकी गणना कैसे की जाती है:
कुल आपूर्ति:
TOSHI टोकन की अधिकतम संख्या जो अब तक बनाई गई है या भविष्य में कभी बनाई जाएगी.
मार्केट में उपलब्ध राशि:
वर्तमान में मार्केट में तथा जनता के हाथों में उपलब्ध टोकन की संख्या.
अधिकतम आपूर्ति:
कुल कितने TOSHI मौजूद हो सकते हैं, जिन पर एक हार्ड कैप होती है.
FDV (पूरी तरह से डाइल्यूटेड मूल्यांकन):
वर्तमान प्राइस x अधिकतम आपूर्ति के रूप में गणना की जाती है, जिससे यह अनुमान मिलता है कि यदि सभी टोकन प्रचलन में हों तो कुल मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन कितनी होगी.
मुद्रास्फ़ीति दर:
यह दर्शाता है कि नए टोकन कितनी तेज़ी से पेश किए जाते हैं, जिससे कमी और दीर्घकालिक प्राइस मूवमेंट प्रभावित होते हैं.
ट्रेडर के लिए ये मीट्रिक्स क्यों मायने रखते हैं?
मार्केट में उपलब्ध उच्च राशि = अधिक लिक्विडिटी.
सीमित अधिकतम आपूर्ति + कम मुद्रास्फीति = दीर्घकालिक प्राइस वृद्धि की संभावना.
पारदर्शी टोकन वितरण = प्रोजेक्ट में बेहतर विश्वास और केंद्रीकृत नियंत्रण का कम जोखिम.
कम मौजूदा मार्केट कैप के साथ उच्च FDV = संभावित अधिमूल्यन संकेत.
अब जब आप TOSHI के टोकन अर्थशास्त्र को समझ गए हैं, तो TOSHI टोकन का लाइव प्राइस एक्सप्लोर करें!
Toshi (TOSHI) प्राइस हिस्ट्री
TOSHI की प्राइस हिस्ट्री का विश्लेषण करने से यूज़र को पिछले मार्केट मूवमेंट्स, प्रमुख सपोर्ट/प्रतिरोध स्तरों और अस्थिरता पैटर्न को समझने में मदद मिलती है. चाहे आप अब तक का सबसे उच्च स्तर ट्रैक कर रहे हों या ट्रेंड की पहचान कर रहे हों, ऐतिहासिक डेटा प्राइस के अनुमान और तकनीकी विश्लेषण का एक महत्वपूर्ण हिस्सा होता है.
TOSHI प्राइस का अनुमान
जानना चाहते हैं कि TOSHI भविष्य में किस दिशा में जा सकता है? हमारा TOSHI प्राइस का अनुमान पेज मार्केट सेंटिमेंट, ऐतिहासिक ट्रेंड और तकनीकी संकेतकों को मिलाकर एक भविष्य की दिशा का अनुमान प्रदान करता है.
