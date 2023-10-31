TIA (TIA) टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र
TIA (TIA) जानकारी
Celestia is a modular blockchain network whose goal is to build a scalable data availability layer, enabling the next generation of scalable blockchain architectures - modular blockchains.
TIA (TIA) टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र और प्राइस विश्लेषण
TIA (TIA) के लिए प्रमुख टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र और प्राइस डेटा एक्सप्लोर करें, जिसमें मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन, आपूर्ति विवरण, FDV और प्राइस हिस्ट्री शामिल हैं. एक नज़र में टोकन के वर्तमान प्राइस और मार्केट पोज़ीशन को समझें.
TIA (TIA) की गहन टोकन संरचना
TIA टोकन कैसे जारी किए जाते हैं, आवंटित किए जाते हैं और अनलॉक किए जाते हैं, इस बारे में गहराई से जानें. यह खंड टोकन की आर्थिक संरचना के प्रमुख पहलुओं पर प्रकाश डालता है: उपयोगिता, प्रोत्साहन और वेस्टिंग.
Celestia’s token economics are designed to support its modular blockchain architecture, incentivize network security, and fund ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms for the TIA token.
Issuance Mechanism
- Inflationary Model: TIA is an inflationary token. The initial supply at mainnet launch (Oct 31, 2023) was 1 billion TIA, with no maximum supply.
- Annual Inflation: Starts at 8% in the first year, decreasing by 10% each subsequent year until it stabilizes at 1.5% annually from Oct 31, 2039, onwards.
- Distribution of Inflation: 98% of new tokens go to validators as staking rewards; 2% to the Community Pool for ecosystem initiatives.
- Block Issuance: Inflation is calculated based on the total supply at the start of each year and distributed per block using block timestamps.
Allocation Mechanism
Genesis Allocation Table
|Category
|Description
|% of Genesis Supply
|Unlock Details
|Public Allocation
|Genesis Drop & Incentivized Testnet (7.41%), Future Initiatives (12.59%)
|20.00%
|Fully unlocked at launch
|R&D & Ecosystem
|Foundation & core devs for R&D, protocol, ecosystem, node ops, etc.
|26.79%
|25% unlocked at launch, 75% linear over 4 years
|Early Backers: Series A&B
|Early supporters (Series A & B)
|19.67%
|Vesting schedule (details below)
|Early Backers: Seed
|Early supporters (Seed round)
|15.90%
|Vesting schedule (details below)
|Initial Core Contributors
|Celestia Labs team members
|17.64%
|Vesting schedule (details below)
- Community Airdrop: 6% of supply was distributed via a Genesis Airdrop to developers and onchain addresses across multiple ecosystems.
- Future Development: 39.4% of tokens are reserved for ongoing research, development, and ecosystem expansion.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking & Security: TIA is used to secure the network via proof-of-stake. Validators and delegators earn rewards from inflation and transaction fees.
- Transaction Fees: All network fees (including “PayForBlobs” for data availability) are paid in TIA. Fees are variable, based on transaction size and user input.
- Governance: TIA holders can propose and vote on governance proposals, including network upgrades and Community Pool spending.
- Ecosystem Incentives: The Community Pool and R&D allocations fund ecosystem initiatives, developer grants, and public goods.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
Unlock Schedule Table
|Allocation Category
|Unlock Mechanism
|Start Date
|End Date
|Unlock Type
|Details
|Public Allocation
|Cliff (fully unlocked at launch)
|2023-10-31
|2023-10-31
|Instant
|200,000,000 TIA unlocked immediately
|R&D & Ecosystem
|25% cliff, 75% linear daily over 4 years
|2023-10-31
|2027-10-30
|Linear
|67,000,000 TIA at launch, ~183,562 TIA unlocked daily thereafter
|Early Backers/Contrib
|Vesting (details not fully disclosed)
|2023-10-31
|Varies
|Linear
|Subject to multi-year vesting, with a major cliff unlock at launch
- Cliff Unlock: On Oct 31, 2023, a major unlock of 175 million TIA occurred, increasing circulating supply by 83%.
- Linear Vesting: After the cliff, approximately 30 million TIA are released monthly across categories, continuing for several years.
- Staking Rewards: All tokens, whether locked or unlocked, can be staked. Staking rewards are unlocked upon receipt and add to circulating supply.
Circulating and Available Supply
- Circulating Supply: As of August 24, 2025, the circulating supply is approximately 755.5 million TIA.
- Available Supply: Includes circulating tokens plus those unlocked but subject to governance allocation (e.g., R&D & Ecosystem, Future Initiatives).
Implications and Analysis
- Supply Dynamics: The initial cliff unlock and subsequent linear vesting create predictable supply-side inflation, which can impact price and liquidity.
- Incentive Alignment: The majority of inflationary rewards go to validators, aligning incentives for network security.
- Ecosystem Growth: Significant allocations to R&D and the Community Pool support long-term ecosystem development.
- Governance Flexibility: TIA holders have substantial influence over network parameters and fund allocation, fostering decentralized governance.
Summary Table: Celestia Tokenomics Overview
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Inflationary, 8% first year, decaying to 1.5% by 2039, no max supply
|Allocation
|Public (20%), R&D & Ecosystem (26.79%), Early Backers (35.57%), Core Contributors (17.64%)
|Usage
|Staking, transaction fees, governance, ecosystem incentives
|Incentives
|98% of inflation to validators, 2% to Community Pool
|Locking/Unlocking
|Cliff unlock at launch, linear vesting over 4 years for most allocations
|Circulating Supply
|~755.5 million TIA (as of Aug 24, 2025)
Additional Notes
- All tokens, locked or unlocked, are eligible for staking.
- Staking rewards are always unlocked and immediately liquid.
- Vesting schedules and unlocks are designed to balance early liquidity with long-term commitment.
- Governance can adjust certain parameters, including inflation distribution and Community Pool spending.
Celestia’s token economics are structured to incentivize network participation, fund ongoing development, and ensure a gradual, transparent release of tokens to stakeholders and the community.
TIA (TIA) टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र: मुख्य मीट्रिक्स की व्याख्या और उपयोग के मामले
TIA (TIA) के टोकन के अर्थशास्त्र को समझना इसकी दीर्घकालिक वैल्यू, स्थिरता और क्षमता का विश्लेषण करने के लिए आवश्यक है.
प्रमुख मीट्रिक्स और उनकी गणना कैसे की जाती है:
कुल आपूर्ति:
TIA टोकन की अधिकतम संख्या जो अब तक बनाई गई है या भविष्य में कभी बनाई जाएगी.
मार्केट में उपलब्ध राशि:
वर्तमान में मार्केट में तथा जनता के हाथों में उपलब्ध टोकन की संख्या.
अधिकतम आपूर्ति:
कुल कितने TIA मौजूद हो सकते हैं, जिन पर एक हार्ड कैप होती है.
FDV (पूरी तरह से डाइल्यूटेड मूल्यांकन):
वर्तमान प्राइस x अधिकतम आपूर्ति के रूप में गणना की जाती है, जिससे यह अनुमान मिलता है कि यदि सभी टोकन प्रचलन में हों तो कुल मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन कितनी होगी.
मुद्रास्फ़ीति दर:
यह दर्शाता है कि नए टोकन कितनी तेज़ी से पेश किए जाते हैं, जिससे कमी और दीर्घकालिक प्राइस मूवमेंट प्रभावित होते हैं.
ट्रेडर के लिए ये मीट्रिक्स क्यों मायने रखते हैं?
मार्केट में उपलब्ध उच्च राशि = अधिक लिक्विडिटी.
सीमित अधिकतम आपूर्ति + कम मुद्रास्फीति = दीर्घकालिक प्राइस वृद्धि की संभावना.
पारदर्शी टोकन वितरण = प्रोजेक्ट में बेहतर विश्वास और केंद्रीकृत नियंत्रण का कम जोखिम.
कम मौजूदा मार्केट कैप के साथ उच्च FDV = संभावित अधिमूल्यन संकेत.
अब जब आप TIA के टोकन अर्थशास्त्र को समझ गए हैं, तो TIA टोकन का लाइव प्राइस एक्सप्लोर करें!
TIA कैसे खरीदें
क्या आप अपने पोर्टफ़ोलियो में TIA (TIA) जोड़ने में रुचि रखते हैं? MEXC TIA खरीदने के लिए विभिन्न तरीकों का समर्थन करता है, जिसमें क्रेडिट कार्ड, बैंक ट्रांसफ़र और पीयर-टू-पीयर ट्रेडिंग शामिल हैं. चाहे आप शुरुआत कर रहे हों या फिर प्रो हों, MEXC क्रिप्टो खरीद को आसान और सुरक्षित बनाता है.
TIA (TIA) प्राइस हिस्ट्री
TIA की प्राइस हिस्ट्री का विश्लेषण करने से यूज़र को पिछले मार्केट मूवमेंट्स, प्रमुख सपोर्ट/प्रतिरोध स्तरों और अस्थिरता पैटर्न को समझने में मदद मिलती है. चाहे आप अब तक का सबसे उच्च स्तर ट्रैक कर रहे हों या ट्रेंड की पहचान कर रहे हों, ऐतिहासिक डेटा प्राइस के अनुमान और तकनीकी विश्लेषण का एक महत्वपूर्ण हिस्सा होता है.
TIA प्राइस का अनुमान
जानना चाहते हैं कि TIA भविष्य में किस दिशा में जा सकता है? हमारा TIA प्राइस का अनुमान पेज मार्केट सेंटिमेंट, ऐतिहासिक ट्रेंड और तकनीकी संकेतकों को मिलाकर एक भविष्य की दिशा का अनुमान प्रदान करता है.
आपको MEXC क्यों चुनना चाहिए?
MEXC दुनिया के शीर्ष क्रिप्टो एक्सचेंज में से एक है, जिस पर दुनिया भर के लाखों यूज़र भरोसा करते हैं. चाहे आप शुरुआत कर रहे हों या प्रो हों, MEXC क्रिप्टो की दुनिया में प्रवेश करने का आपका सबसे आसान तरीका है.
अस्वीकरण
इस पेज पर टोकन के अर्थशास्त्र का डेटा तीसरे पक्ष के स्रोतों से लिया गया है. MEXC इसकी सटीकता की गारंटी नहीं देता है. कृपया निवेश करने से पहले गहन शोध करें.