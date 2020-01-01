SEI टोकन कैसे जारी किए जाते हैं, आवंटित किए जाते हैं और अनलॉक किए जाते हैं, इस बारे में गहराई से जानें. यह खंड टोकन की आर्थिक संरचना के प्रमुख पहलुओं पर प्रकाश डालता है: उपयोगिता, प्रोत्साहन और वेस्टिंग.

Overview

Sei (SEI) is the native token of the Sei Network, a high-performance Layer-1 blockchain optimized for digital asset exchange. The SEI token is central to the network’s security, governance, and ecosystem growth, with a total capped supply of 10 billion tokens. Its tokenomics are designed to incentivize long-term participation, decentralization, and sustainable ecosystem development.

1. Issuance Mechanism

Total Supply: 10 billion SEI (fixed cap).

10 billion SEI (fixed cap). Initial Distribution: At mainnet launch, a portion of tokens was unlocked, with the remainder subject to multi-year vesting schedules.

At mainnet launch, a portion of tokens was unlocked, with the remainder subject to multi-year vesting schedules. Inflation: A portion of tokens (up to 15% of total supply) is distributed as inflationary rewards to validators over 10 years, supporting network security and participation.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category % of Total Supply Unlock/Cliff Details Ecosystem Reserve 48% 27% unlocked at launch, ~46% over next 2 years, 27% over following 7 years (total 9 years vesting) Private Sale Investors 20% 1-year cliff, then 3-year linear vesting Team 20% 1-year cliff, then 5-year linear vesting (76% in first 3 years, 24% in next 2 years) Foundation 9% 22% unlocked at launch, 78% over next 2 years Binance Launchpool 3% Fully unlocked at mainnet launch

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Network Fees: SEI is used to pay transaction fees on the Sei blockchain.

SEI is used to pay transaction fees on the Sei blockchain. Staking & Security: SEI holders can delegate tokens to validators or run their own validator node, securing the network and earning staking rewards. Staking rewards are distributed pro-rata, minus validator commission.

SEI holders can delegate tokens to validators or run their own validator node, securing the network and earning staking rewards. Staking rewards are distributed pro-rata, minus validator commission. Governance: Staked SEI grants voting power for on-chain governance proposals, allowing holders to influence protocol upgrades and parameters.

Staked SEI grants voting power for on-chain governance proposals, allowing holders to influence protocol upgrades and parameters. Ecosystem Incentives: The Ecosystem Reserve funds grants, airdrops, and incentives for builders, contributors, and users.

The Ecosystem Reserve funds grants, airdrops, and incentives for builders, contributors, and users. Collateral & DeFi: SEI can be used as native collateral in DeFi applications and for liquidity provision.

SEI can be used as native collateral in DeFi applications and for liquidity provision. Fee Markets: Users can pay tips to validators for transaction prioritization, with rewards shared with delegators.

Users can pay tips to validators for transaction prioritization, with rewards shared with delegators. Trading Fees: SEI is used as a fee token for exchanges built on Sei.

4. Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

Vesting Schedules: Most allocations (except Binance Launchpool) are subject to multi-year vesting with cliffs and linear unlocks.

Most allocations (except Binance Launchpool) are subject to multi-year vesting with cliffs and linear unlocks. Staking Lock: Staked SEI is subject to a 21-day unbonding period before it can be withdrawn.

Staked SEI is subject to a 21-day unbonding period before it can be withdrawn. Slashing: Misbehaving validators can be penalized (slashed), burning a portion of staked SEI.

Unlocking Schedule Table

Allocation Unlocking Details Ecosystem Reserve 27% at launch, ~46% over 2 years, 27% over next 7 years (monthly unlocks, cliff at launch) Private Sale 1-year cliff, then 3-year linear vesting (monthly unlocks) Team 1-year cliff, then 5-year linear vesting (76% in first 3 years, 24% in next 2 years, monthly) Foundation 22% at launch, 78% over 2 years (monthly unlocks, cliff at launch) Binance Launchpool 100% at launch

5. Unlocking Timeline

Start: August 2023 (mainnet launch)

August 2023 (mainnet launch) End: August 2032 (final vesting/unlock for all major allocations)

August 2032 (final vesting/unlock for all major allocations) Monthly Unlocks: Most allocations unlock monthly after their respective cliffs.

Most allocations unlock monthly after their respective cliffs. Cliff Periods: Team and Private Sale allocations have a 1-year cliff before vesting begins.

6. Tokenomics Table

Category % of Supply Unlocking Mechanism & Timeline Ecosystem Reserve 48% 27% at launch, 46% over 2 years, 27% over 7 years (monthly, cliff at launch) Private Sale 20% 1-year cliff, then 3-year linear vesting (monthly) Team 20% 1-year cliff, then 5-year linear vesting (76% in first 3 years, 24% in next 2 years, monthly) Foundation 9% 22% at launch, 78% over 2 years (monthly, cliff at launch) Binance Launchpool 3% 100% at launch

7. Additional Notes

No ICO or Community Sale: SEI was not distributed via a public ICO; distribution was through airdrops, launchpool, and private sales.

SEI was not distributed via a public ICO; distribution was through airdrops, launchpool, and private sales. Staking APR: As of early 2024, staking APR was ~4.46%, subject to change based on network conditions.

As of early 2024, staking APR was ~4.46%, subject to change based on network conditions. Governance: Proposals require a minimum deposit (3,500 SEI, or 7,000 SEI for expedited proposals) and a 2-day deposit period (1 day for expedited).

Proposals require a minimum deposit (3,500 SEI, or 7,000 SEI for expedited proposals) and a 2-day deposit period (1 day for expedited). No Minimums/Maximums: No minimum or maximum for amount staked or number of delegators.

8. Summary Table: Unlocking Mechanisms

Allocation Cliff Period Linear Vesting Period Unlock Frequency Notes Ecosystem Reserve None 9 years Monthly 27% at launch, 46% over 2 years, 27% over 7 years Private Sale 1 year 3 years Monthly Team 1 year 5 years Monthly 76% in first 3 years, 24% in next 2 years Foundation None 2 years Monthly 22% at launch, 78% over 2 years Binance Launchpool None None N/A 100% at launch

9. Implications and Analysis

Long-Term Alignment: The extended vesting schedules for team and investors align incentives with the network’s long-term success.

The extended vesting schedules for team and investors align incentives with the network’s long-term success. Ecosystem Growth: Nearly half the supply is reserved for ecosystem development, supporting grants, incentives, and user growth.

Nearly half the supply is reserved for ecosystem development, supporting grants, incentives, and user growth. Decentralization: Staking and governance mechanisms empower the community, while slashing and unbonding periods ensure network security.

Staking and governance mechanisms empower the community, while slashing and unbonding periods ensure network security. Unlocking Risks: Gradual unlocks help mitigate inflation and price volatility, but large unlock events (especially after cliffs) may impact market dynamics.

10. References

For further details, see the official Sei Tokenomics Blog and Staking Guide.

In summary:

Sei’s token economics are structured to balance immediate ecosystem needs with long-term sustainability, using a combination of cliffs, linear vesting, and broad-based incentives to foster a robust, decentralized, and innovative blockchain ecosystem.