Render (RENDER) टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र
Render (RENDER) जानकारी
Render (RENDER) टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र और प्राइस विश्लेषण
Render (RENDER) के लिए प्रमुख टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र और प्राइस डेटा एक्सप्लोर करें, जिसमें मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन, आपूर्ति विवरण, FDV और प्राइस हिस्ट्री शामिल हैं. एक नज़र में टोकन के वर्तमान प्राइस और मार्केट पोज़ीशन को समझें.
Render (RENDER) की गहन टोकन संरचना
RENDER टोकन कैसे जारी किए जाते हैं, आवंटित किए जाते हैं और अनलॉक किए जाते हैं, इस बारे में गहराई से जानें. यह खंड टोकन की आर्थिक संरचना के प्रमुख पहलुओं पर प्रकाश डालता है: उपयोगिता, प्रोत्साहन और वेस्टिंग.
Overview
Render Network’s RENDER token underpins a decentralized GPU compute marketplace, facilitating payments, incentives, and governance. The tokenomics have evolved, especially with the migration from Ethereum (RNDR) to Solana (RENDER), and are governed by a series of community-approved proposals (notably RNP-001, RNP-003, RNP-006, RNP-013, and RNP-015).
Issuance Mechanism
- Burn-Mint Equilibrium (BME) Model:
RENDER operates under a BME model, where tokens are minted and burned to balance network demand and supply.
- Emissions: New tokens are emitted on a predictable, declining schedule, with specifics governed by community proposals.
- Solana Migration: An additional ~107.38 million tokens are being issued on Solana over ten years, distributed as rewards per an emission schedule.
- First-Year Emissions (2024): ~9.13 million RENDER minted.
- Second-Year Emissions (2025): ~5.90 million RENDER scheduled.
Allocation Mechanism
Initial and Ongoing Allocations
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Details
|Public Sale
|25%
|Sold in October 2017; included a 20% Genesis Bonus.
|RNDR Reserve
|10%
|For user acquisition, bonuses, airdrops, and future allocations.
|Foundation/Operations
|~49.15% (of emissions)
|For operations, grants, R&D, and growth.
|Node Operators
|~25.42% (of emissions)
|Rewards for completing jobs; ~90,000 RENDER/month in year two.
|Creators/AI Clients
|~25.42% (of emissions)
|Rebates for requesting services; distributed to a creator pool.
|Community Upgrade Rewards
|~12.49% (of emissions)
|Incentives for network upgrades.
- Epoch-Based Distribution: Emissions are allocated weekly (epoch), with possible adjustments via governance.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Node Operators:
Earn RENDER for providing GPU compute power and completing jobs.
- Creators/Clients:
Pay for rendering/compute jobs in RENDER (or fiat, converted to RENDER and burned), and may receive rebates.
- Token Burning:
RENDER used for job payments is burned, reducing supply and rewarding contributors.
- Predictable Pricing:
Jobs can be priced in fiat, with real-time conversion to RENDER.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Vesting and Unlocks:
Emissions and allocations follow a predefined schedule, with tokens distributed over time to various stakeholders.
- No Immediate Unlock Table:
While detailed unlock events are not available in the latest data, emissions are transparently scheduled and governed by proposals (see RNP-003, RNP-006).
- Foundation and Community Allocations:
Tokens accrue to the Foundation or are distributed per the emission schedule, with some reserved for future use and held in custody/escrow.
Migration and Upgrades
- ETH to SOL Migration:
Users can upgrade RNDR (ERC-20) to RENDER (Solana) at a 1:1 ratio via the official upgrade portal.
- Legacy and Future Supply:
Legacy RNDR tokens are being phased out, with oversupply on the old contract to be burned.
Summary Table: RENDER Token Supply & Allocation
|Metric
|Value (approx.)
|Circulating Supply
|156 million RENDER
|Total Supply
|522 million RENDER
|Max Supply
|536 million RENDER
References
- RNP-003: Emission Schedule
- RNP-006: Emissions Update
- Token Metrics Summary
- Official Upgrade Portal
Key Takeaways
- RENDER’s tokenomics are designed for long-term sustainability, balancing supply via burn-mint mechanisms and predictable emissions.
- Incentives are aligned for both supply (node operators) and demand (creators/clients) sides.
- Governance and transparency are central, with all major changes subject to community proposals and votes.
- Unlocking and vesting are managed via emission schedules, with no evidence of abrupt or large unlocks that could destabilize the ecosystem.
For the most current and granular unlock data, refer to the official governance proposals and the Render Foundation’s public disclosures.
Render (RENDER) टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र: मुख्य मीट्रिक्स की व्याख्या और उपयोग के मामले
Render (RENDER) के टोकन के अर्थशास्त्र को समझना इसकी दीर्घकालिक वैल्यू, स्थिरता और क्षमता का विश्लेषण करने के लिए आवश्यक है.
प्रमुख मीट्रिक्स और उनकी गणना कैसे की जाती है:
कुल आपूर्ति:
RENDER टोकन की अधिकतम संख्या जो अब तक बनाई गई है या भविष्य में कभी बनाई जाएगी.
मार्केट में उपलब्ध राशि:
वर्तमान में मार्केट में तथा जनता के हाथों में उपलब्ध टोकन की संख्या.
अधिकतम आपूर्ति:
कुल कितने RENDER मौजूद हो सकते हैं, जिन पर एक हार्ड कैप होती है.
FDV (पूरी तरह से डाइल्यूटेड मूल्यांकन):
वर्तमान प्राइस x अधिकतम आपूर्ति के रूप में गणना की जाती है, जिससे यह अनुमान मिलता है कि यदि सभी टोकन प्रचलन में हों तो कुल मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन कितनी होगी.
मुद्रास्फ़ीति दर:
यह दर्शाता है कि नए टोकन कितनी तेज़ी से पेश किए जाते हैं, जिससे कमी और दीर्घकालिक प्राइस मूवमेंट प्रभावित होते हैं.
ट्रेडर के लिए ये मीट्रिक्स क्यों मायने रखते हैं?
मार्केट में उपलब्ध उच्च राशि = अधिक लिक्विडिटी.
सीमित अधिकतम आपूर्ति + कम मुद्रास्फीति = दीर्घकालिक प्राइस वृद्धि की संभावना.
पारदर्शी टोकन वितरण = प्रोजेक्ट में बेहतर विश्वास और केंद्रीकृत नियंत्रण का कम जोखिम.
कम मौजूदा मार्केट कैप के साथ उच्च FDV = संभावित अधिमूल्यन संकेत.
अब जब आप RENDER के टोकन अर्थशास्त्र को समझ गए हैं, तो RENDER टोकन का लाइव प्राइस एक्सप्लोर करें!
