MX Token (MX) टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र
MX Token (MX) जानकारी
MX TOKEN (MX) is a decentralized digital asset developed by the MEXC platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. As MEXC’s native token, its main purpose is to provide users with a safe and stable trading experience, and to become an industry leader. MX holders are entitled to a number of benefits at MEXC, such as rewards for holding MX, voting and receiving discounted subscriptions, and getting free airdrops for voting on new listings.
MX Token (MX) टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र और प्राइस विश्लेषण
MX Token (MX) के लिए प्रमुख टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र और प्राइस डेटा एक्सप्लोर करें, जिसमें मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन, आपूर्ति विवरण, FDV और प्राइस हिस्ट्री शामिल हैं. एक नज़र में टोकन के वर्तमान प्राइस और मार्केट पोज़ीशन को समझें.
MX Token (MX) की गहन टोकन संरचना
MX टोकन कैसे जारी किए जाते हैं, आवंटित किए जाते हैं और अनलॉक किए जाते हैं, इस बारे में गहराई से जानें. यह खंड टोकन की आर्थिक संरचना के प्रमुख पहलुओं पर प्रकाश डालता है: उपयोगिता, प्रोत्साहन और वेस्टिंग.
Overview
MX Token (MX) is the native utility token of the MEXC exchange ecosystem. Its token economics are designed to incentivize participation, support ecosystem growth, and ensure long-term alignment among stakeholders. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: The total supply of MX Token is fixed and capped, with no further increases planned.
- Issuance Model: MX Token was initially distributed through a combination of pre-distribution (private sales, team, foundation, marketing) and ongoing mining incentives (transaction mining).
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Percentage of Total Supply
|Description
|Pre-distribution
|49%
|Early supporters, strategic partners, team, foundation, private sales, marketing/operations
|Transaction Mining
|51%
|Daily incentives for users participating in transaction mining
- Pre-distribution Breakdown:
- Early Supporters: 5%
- Strategic Partners: 4%
- Team and Platform: 12%
- Foundation: 18%
- Private Sales: 9%
- Marketing & Operations: 1%
- Transaction Mining: 51% of the total supply is released daily to incentivize user participation in the exchange ecosystem.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility: MX Token is primarily used within the MEXC ecosystem for:
- Trading fee discounts
- Participation in token sales and launchpad events
- Staking and earning rewards
- Governance and voting on platform proposals
- Incentives: Users are rewarded with MX Tokens for trading activity (transaction mining), staking, and participating in ecosystem initiatives.
Locking Mechanism
- Pre-distribution Locking: Tokens allocated during pre-distribution are subject to a daily unlocking schedule, ensuring gradual release into circulation.
- Transaction Mining: Tokens earned through transaction mining are distributed daily, with no additional lock-up unless specified by the platform for specific campaigns or products.
Unlocking Time
|Allocation Category
|Unlocking Schedule
|Pre-distribution
|Unlocked daily in proportion to transaction mining
|Private Sale (10% of 9%)
|Pre-released before the rest of pre-distribution
|Transaction Mining
|Distributed daily as users participate
- Unlocking Ratio: The number of tokens distributed as part of pre-distribution (49% of total issuance) is unlocked daily according to the ratio of 49:51 (pre-distribution:transaction mining).
- Private Sale Pre-release: 10% of the private sale allocation (0.9% of total supply) is released prior to the rest of the pre-distribution tokens.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply, initial pre-distribution + ongoing transaction mining
|Allocation
|49% pre-distribution, 51% transaction mining
|Usage
|Trading fee discounts, staking, governance, launchpad participation
|Incentives
|Transaction mining rewards, staking rewards, ecosystem participation
|Locking
|Pre-distribution tokens unlocked daily; transaction mining tokens distributed daily
|Unlocking
|Daily, proportional to 49:51 ratio; private sale pre-release for 10% of private sale pool
Implications and Analysis
- Gradual Unlocking: The daily unlocking mechanism for pre-distribution tokens, tied to transaction mining, helps prevent sudden large inflows of tokens into the market, supporting price stability and long-term alignment.
- Ecosystem Growth: The majority allocation to transaction mining incentivizes active participation and liquidity provision, fostering a vibrant exchange ecosystem.
- Stakeholder Alignment: Vesting and gradual unlocking for team and early supporters ensure long-term commitment and reduce the risk of early sell-offs.
- Utility-Driven Demand: MX Token’s use for trading discounts, governance, and launchpad access creates ongoing demand and utility, supporting its value proposition.
Note: The above information is based on the most recent and comprehensive data available. For the latest updates or changes to MX Token’s tokenomics, always refer to official MEXC documentation and announcements.
MX Token (MX) टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र: मुख्य मीट्रिक्स की व्याख्या और उपयोग के मामले
MX Token (MX) के टोकन के अर्थशास्त्र को समझना इसकी दीर्घकालिक वैल्यू, स्थिरता और क्षमता का विश्लेषण करने के लिए आवश्यक है.
प्रमुख मीट्रिक्स और उनकी गणना कैसे की जाती है:
कुल आपूर्ति:
MX टोकन की अधिकतम संख्या जो अब तक बनाई गई है या भविष्य में कभी बनाई जाएगी.
मार्केट में उपलब्ध राशि:
वर्तमान में मार्केट में तथा जनता के हाथों में उपलब्ध टोकन की संख्या.
अधिकतम आपूर्ति:
कुल कितने MX मौजूद हो सकते हैं, जिन पर एक हार्ड कैप होती है.
FDV (पूरी तरह से डाइल्यूटेड मूल्यांकन):
वर्तमान प्राइस x अधिकतम आपूर्ति के रूप में गणना की जाती है, जिससे यह अनुमान मिलता है कि यदि सभी टोकन प्रचलन में हों तो कुल मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन कितनी होगी.
मुद्रास्फ़ीति दर:
यह दर्शाता है कि नए टोकन कितनी तेज़ी से पेश किए जाते हैं, जिससे कमी और दीर्घकालिक प्राइस मूवमेंट प्रभावित होते हैं.
ट्रेडर के लिए ये मीट्रिक्स क्यों मायने रखते हैं?
मार्केट में उपलब्ध उच्च राशि = अधिक लिक्विडिटी.
सीमित अधिकतम आपूर्ति + कम मुद्रास्फीति = दीर्घकालिक प्राइस वृद्धि की संभावना.
पारदर्शी टोकन वितरण = प्रोजेक्ट में बेहतर विश्वास और केंद्रीकृत नियंत्रण का कम जोखिम.
कम मौजूदा मार्केट कैप के साथ उच्च FDV = संभावित अधिमूल्यन संकेत.
अब जब आप MX के टोकन अर्थशास्त्र को समझ गए हैं, तो MX टोकन का लाइव प्राइस एक्सप्लोर करें!
MX कैसे खरीदें
क्या आप अपने पोर्टफ़ोलियो में MX Token (MX) जोड़ने में रुचि रखते हैं? MEXC MX खरीदने के लिए विभिन्न तरीकों का समर्थन करता है, जिसमें क्रेडिट कार्ड, बैंक ट्रांसफ़र और पीयर-टू-पीयर ट्रेडिंग शामिल हैं. चाहे आप शुरुआत कर रहे हों या फिर प्रो हों, MEXC क्रिप्टो खरीद को आसान और सुरक्षित बनाता है.
MX Token (MX) प्राइस हिस्ट्री
MX की प्राइस हिस्ट्री का विश्लेषण करने से यूज़र को पिछले मार्केट मूवमेंट्स, प्रमुख सपोर्ट/प्रतिरोध स्तरों और अस्थिरता पैटर्न को समझने में मदद मिलती है. चाहे आप अब तक का सबसे उच्च स्तर ट्रैक कर रहे हों या ट्रेंड की पहचान कर रहे हों, ऐतिहासिक डेटा प्राइस के अनुमान और तकनीकी विश्लेषण का एक महत्वपूर्ण हिस्सा होता है.
MX प्राइस का अनुमान
जानना चाहते हैं कि MX भविष्य में किस दिशा में जा सकता है? हमारा MX प्राइस का अनुमान पेज मार्केट सेंटिमेंट, ऐतिहासिक ट्रेंड और तकनीकी संकेतकों को मिलाकर एक भविष्य की दिशा का अनुमान प्रदान करता है.
आपको MEXC क्यों चुनना चाहिए?
MEXC दुनिया के शीर्ष क्रिप्टो एक्सचेंज में से एक है, जिस पर दुनिया भर के लाखों यूज़र भरोसा करते हैं. चाहे आप शुरुआत कर रहे हों या प्रो हों, MEXC क्रिप्टो की दुनिया में प्रवेश करने का आपका सबसे आसान तरीका है.
अस्वीकरण
इस पेज पर टोकन के अर्थशास्त्र का डेटा तीसरे पक्ष के स्रोतों से लिया गया है. MEXC इसकी सटीकता की गारंटी नहीं देता है. कृपया निवेश करने से पहले गहन शोध करें.