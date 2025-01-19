Melania Meme (MELANIA) टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र

Melania Meme (MELANIA) में प्रमुख जानकारी खोजें, जिसमें इसकी टोकन आपूर्ति, वितरण मॉडल और रियल-टाइम मार्केट डेटा शामिल हैं.
Melania Meme (MELANIA) जानकारी

Melania memes are digital collectibles intended to function as an expression of support for and engagement with the values embodied by the symbol MELANIA. and the associated artwork, and are not intended to be, or to be the subject of, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any type. https://melaniameme.com/ is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign or any political office or governmental agency.

आधिकारिक वेबसाइट:
https://melaniameme.com/
Block Explorer:
https://solscan.io/token/FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P

Melania Meme (MELANIA) टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र और प्राइस विश्लेषण

Melania Meme (MELANIA) के लिए प्रमुख टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र और प्राइस डेटा एक्सप्लोर करें, जिसमें मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन, आपूर्ति विवरण, FDV और प्राइस हिस्ट्री शामिल हैं. एक नज़र में टोकन के वर्तमान प्राइस और मार्केट पोज़ीशन को समझें.

मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन: $ 172.31M
$ 172.31M
$ 172.31M$ 172.31M
कुल आपूर्ति:
$ 1000.00M
$ 1000.00M$ 1000.00M
मार्केट में उपलब्ध राशि: $ 865.00M
$ 865.00M
$ 865.00M$ 865.00M
FDV (पूरी तरह से डाइल्यूटेड मूल्यांकन): $ 199.20M
$ 199.20M
$ 199.20M$ 199.20M
अब तक का सबसे उच्च स्तर: $ 45
$ 45
$ 45$ 45
अब तक का सबसे कम स्तर:
$ 0.1664164719097275
$ 0.1664164719097275$ 0.1664164719097275
मौजूदा प्राइस:
$ 0.1992
$ 0.1992$ 0.1992

Melania Meme (MELANIA) की गहन टोकन संरचना

MELANIA टोकन कैसे जारी किए जाते हैं, आवंटित किए जाते हैं और अनलॉक किए जाते हैं, इस बारे में गहराई से जानें. यह खंड टोकन की आर्थिक संरचना के प्रमुख पहलुओं पर प्रकाश डालता है: उपयोगिता, प्रोत्साहन और वेस्टिंग.

Overview

  • Blockchain: Solana
  • Token Address: FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P
  • Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 MELANIA

Issuance Mechanism

  • Type: Fungible SPL token on Solana
  • Initial Circulation: 250,000,000 tokens at launch (25% of total supply)
  • Minting: All tokens were created at genesis; no ongoing inflation or minting.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category% of Total SupplyUnlock/Lock DetailsRecipient/Use Case
Liquidity10%100% unlocked at TGE (Token Generation Event)DEX liquidity pools
Public Distribution15%100% unlocked at TGEPublic sale/airdrop
Team Vesting35%1 month lock, then 10% unlock, 90% linear over 12 mo.Team & advisors
Treasury20%100% unlocked at 13 monthsProject treasury
Community20%100% unlocked at 13 monthsCommunity/incentives

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Primary Use: $MELANIA is a meme coin and digital collectible, intended as an expression of support for the Melania brand and associated artwork.
  • Utility: No explicit utility, governance, or fee-sharing. Not designed as an investment, security, or for ecosystem development.
  • Acquisition: Can be purchased on DEXs (e.g., Raydium, Serum) or via the official website using debit card or crypto.
  • Incentives: No staking, yield, or rewards for holding. Community and treasury allocations may be used for future engagement or promotional activities, but no formal incentive program is defined.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

Team Vesting Schedule

  • Day 1–30: Initial lock period (no team tokens unlocked)
  • Day 30: 10% of team allocation unlocked (3.5% of total supply)
  • Months 2–13: Remaining 90% of team allocation vests linearly (approx. 2.625% of total supply per month)
  • Month 13: Full team vesting completed

Other Allocations

  • Liquidity & Public Distribution: Fully unlocked at TGE (January 19, 2025)
  • Treasury & Community: Fully unlocked after 13 months (February 18, 2026)

Unlocking Table (Key Events)

DateAllocationAmount UnlockedUnlock TypeNotes
2025-01-19Liquidity100,000,000Instant10% at TGE
2025-01-19Public Distribution150,000,000Instant15% at TGE
2025-02-18Team Vesting35,000,000Instant10% of team allocation (3.5% total)
2025-02-18–2026-01-18Team Vesting26,250,000/monthMonthlyLinear vesting (90% of team allocation)
2026-02-18Treasury200,000,000Instant20% unlocked after 13 months
2026-02-18Community200,000,000Instant20% unlocked after 13 months

Additional Notes

  • No Locking for Holders: There is no staking, user lockup, or yield mechanism for regular holders.
  • No Explicit Incentive Mechanism: The token is not designed to provide dividends, interest, or other forms of compensation.
  • Transparency Concerns: Reports indicate a high concentration of supply among team wallets and some insider selling, which has led to community concerns about transparency and long-term value.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceAll tokens minted at genesis; no ongoing inflation
AllocationSee allocation table above
Usage/IncentiveMeme coin, digital collectible, no explicit utility or rewards
LockingTeam tokens locked 1 month, then linear vesting; treasury/community locked 13 months
UnlockingSee unlocking table above

References

  • Official Website: melaniameme.com
  • Solana Token Address: FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P

Implications and Considerations

  • Aggressive Unlock Schedule: The relatively short vesting period for the team (13 months) and large allocations to insiders may increase selling pressure and volatility, as observed in price history.
  • No Ecosystem Utility: $MELANIA is positioned purely as a meme coin, with no roadmap for utility, governance, or ecosystem development.
  • Community Risk: High concentration of supply and lack of formal incentives or utility may limit long-term community engagement and price stability.
  • Market Behavior: The token’s value is driven by speculation, social media trends, and association with public figures, rather than fundamental utility.

Caution: $MELANIA is a speculative asset with no underlying product or service, and its tokenomics favor early insiders. Prospective participants should exercise caution and not treat it as an investment.

Melania Meme (MELANIA) टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र: मुख्य मीट्रिक्स की व्याख्या और उपयोग के मामले

Melania Meme (MELANIA) के टोकन के अर्थशास्त्र को समझना इसकी दीर्घकालिक वैल्यू, स्थिरता और क्षमता का विश्लेषण करने के लिए आवश्यक है.

प्रमुख मीट्रिक्स और उनकी गणना कैसे की जाती है:

कुल आपूर्ति:

MELANIA टोकन की अधिकतम संख्या जो अब तक बनाई गई है या भविष्य में कभी बनाई जाएगी.

मार्केट में उपलब्ध राशि:

वर्तमान में मार्केट में तथा जनता के हाथों में उपलब्ध टोकन की संख्या.

अधिकतम आपूर्ति:

कुल कितने MELANIA मौजूद हो सकते हैं, जिन पर एक हार्ड कैप होती है.

FDV (पूरी तरह से डाइल्यूटेड मूल्यांकन):

वर्तमान प्राइस x अधिकतम आपूर्ति के रूप में गणना की जाती है, जिससे यह अनुमान मिलता है कि यदि सभी टोकन प्रचलन में हों तो कुल मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन कितनी होगी.

मुद्रास्फ़ीति दर:

यह दर्शाता है कि नए टोकन कितनी तेज़ी से पेश किए जाते हैं, जिससे कमी और दीर्घकालिक प्राइस मूवमेंट प्रभावित होते हैं.

ट्रेडर के लिए ये मीट्रिक्स क्यों मायने रखते हैं?

मार्केट में उपलब्ध उच्च राशि = अधिक लिक्विडिटी.

सीमित अधिकतम आपूर्ति + कम मुद्रास्फीति = दीर्घकालिक प्राइस वृद्धि की संभावना.

पारदर्शी टोकन वितरण = प्रोजेक्ट में बेहतर विश्वास और केंद्रीकृत नियंत्रण का कम जोखिम.

कम मौजूदा मार्केट कैप के साथ उच्च FDV = संभावित अधिमूल्यन संकेत.

अब जब आप MELANIA के टोकन अर्थशास्त्र को समझ गए हैं, तो MELANIA टोकन का लाइव प्राइस एक्सप्लोर करें!

MELANIA कैसे खरीदें

क्या आप अपने पोर्टफ़ोलियो में Melania Meme (MELANIA) जोड़ने में रुचि रखते हैं? MEXC MELANIA खरीदने के लिए विभिन्न तरीकों का समर्थन करता है, जिसमें क्रेडिट कार्ड, बैंक ट्रांसफ़र और पीयर-टू-पीयर ट्रेडिंग शामिल हैं. चाहे आप शुरुआत कर रहे हों या फिर प्रो हों, MEXC क्रिप्टो खरीद को आसान और सुरक्षित बनाता है.

Melania Meme (MELANIA) प्राइस हिस्ट्री

MELANIA की प्राइस हिस्ट्री का विश्लेषण करने से यूज़र को पिछले मार्केट मूवमेंट्स, प्रमुख सपोर्ट/प्रतिरोध स्तरों और अस्थिरता पैटर्न को समझने में मदद मिलती है. चाहे आप अब तक का सबसे उच्च स्तर ट्रैक कर रहे हों या ट्रेंड की पहचान कर रहे हों, ऐतिहासिक डेटा प्राइस के अनुमान और तकनीकी विश्लेषण का एक महत्वपूर्ण हिस्सा होता है.

MELANIA प्राइस का अनुमान

जानना चाहते हैं कि MELANIA भविष्य में किस दिशा में जा सकता है? हमारा MELANIA प्राइस का अनुमान पेज मार्केट सेंटिमेंट, ऐतिहासिक ट्रेंड और तकनीकी संकेतकों को मिलाकर एक भविष्य की दिशा का अनुमान प्रदान करता है.

आपको MEXC क्यों चुनना चाहिए?

केवल 1 USDT के साथ क्रिप्टो खरीदें: क्रिप्टो की दुनिया में आने का आपका सबसे आसान तरीका!

अस्वीकरण

इस पेज पर टोकन के अर्थशास्त्र का डेटा तीसरे पक्ष के स्रोतों से लिया गया है. MEXC इसकी सटीकता की गारंटी नहीं देता है. कृपया निवेश करने से पहले गहन शोध करें.