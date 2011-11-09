Litecoin (LTC) टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र
Litecoin is a peer-to-peer Internet currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. Litecoin is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities.
Litecoin (LTC) टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र और प्राइस विश्लेषण
Litecoin (LTC) के लिए प्रमुख टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र और प्राइस डेटा एक्सप्लोर करें, जिसमें मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन, आपूर्ति विवरण, FDV और प्राइस हिस्ट्री शामिल हैं. एक नज़र में टोकन के वर्तमान प्राइस और मार्केट पोज़ीशन को समझें.
Litecoin (LTC) की गहन टोकन संरचना
LTC टोकन कैसे जारी किए जाते हैं, आवंटित किए जाते हैं और अनलॉक किए जाते हैं, इस बारे में गहराई से जानें. यह खंड टोकन की आर्थिक संरचना के प्रमुख पहलुओं पर प्रकाश डालता है: उपयोगिता, प्रोत्साहन और वेस्टिंग.
Litecoin (LTC) is a decentralized, open-source cryptocurrency designed for peer-to-peer payments and value storage. Its token economics are defined by a transparent, predictable issuance schedule, a lack of centralized allocation or vesting, and a straightforward incentive structure for network participants. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and mechanisms related to locking and unlocking.
Issuance Mechanism
|Aspect
|Details
|Consensus
|Proof-of-Work (PoW) using the Scrypt hashing algorithm
|Block Reward
|New LTC is issued as a block reward to miners who validate and add blocks to the chain
|Initial Reward
|50 LTC per block at launch
|Halving Schedule
|Block reward halves every 840,000 blocks (~4 years)
|Current Reward
|25 LTC per block (as of the last halving on Aug. 2, 2023)
|Next Halving
|Expected July 2027, reward will reduce to 12.5 LTC per block
|Max Supply
|84,000,000 LTC (hard cap, expected to be reached around 2142)
- The issuance is entirely through mining; there was no pre-mine, ICO, or airdrop.
- The circulating supply as of August 2025 is approximately 76.18 million LTC, with a steady, predictable increase due to mining rewards.
Allocation Mechanism
|Aspect
|Details
|Initial Allocation
|No pre-mine, no team or foundation allocation
|Distribution
|All LTC is distributed to miners as block rewards
|Concentration
|As of June 2024, the top 10 wallet addresses hold ~15.22% of circulating supply
|Network Privileges
|No superusers or privileged accounts; all transactions are secured by PoW miners
- There are no vesting contracts, lockups, or scheduled unlocks for any portion of the supply.
- All tokens in existence are either mined or held by users; no central entity controls any portion of the supply.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Aspect
|Details
|Primary Use
|Peer-to-peer payments, value storage, and settlement
|Incentives
|Miners are incentivized via block rewards and transaction fees
|User Acquisition
|Users acquire LTC via mining or purchasing on exchanges
|Network Security
|Incentivized miners secure the network and validate transactions
- LTC is used as a medium of exchange and a store of value.
- Miners are rewarded for securing the network and processing transactions.
- There are no staking, liquidity provision, or delegated reward mechanisms.
Locking Mechanism and Unlocking Time
|Aspect
|Details
|Locking
|No protocol-enforced token locking or vesting
|Unlocking
|Not applicable; all mined LTC is immediately liquid and transferable
|Token Unlocks
|No scheduled unlocks; supply increases only via mining
- There are no smart contract-based locks, vesting schedules, or delayed unlocks for any LTC.
- All LTC is freely transferable upon mining.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|PoW mining, block rewards, halving every 840,000 blocks
|Allocation
|100% to miners, no pre-mine, no team/foundation allocation
|Usage/Incentives
|Peer-to-peer payments, value storage, miner rewards (block + fees)
|Locking/Unlocking
|None; all LTC is liquid upon issuance
Additional Insights
- Decentralization: Litecoin is highly decentralized, with no central authority or privileged actors. The network is secured by miners, and the Litecoin Foundation only supports development and improvement proposals.
- Supply Distribution: While the top 10 addresses hold a significant portion of LTC, there are no mechanisms for forced redistribution or privileged access.
- No Lockups: Unlike many newer tokens, Litecoin does not employ vesting, lockups, or scheduled unlocks, making its supply dynamics transparent and predictable.
Conclusion
Litecoin’s token economics are among the simplest and most transparent in the cryptocurrency space. All LTC is issued through mining, with no pre-mine, team allocation, or vesting. The only way new LTC enters circulation is via block rewards, which halve every four years, ensuring a predictable and gradually decreasing inflation rate until the hard cap is reached. There are no protocol-enforced locks or unlocks, and all tokens are immediately liquid upon issuance. This design supports Litecoin’s role as a decentralized, censorship-resistant digital currency optimized for payments and value transfer.
Litecoin (LTC) टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र: मुख्य मीट्रिक्स की व्याख्या और उपयोग के मामले
Litecoin (LTC) के टोकन के अर्थशास्त्र को समझना इसकी दीर्घकालिक वैल्यू, स्थिरता और क्षमता का विश्लेषण करने के लिए आवश्यक है.
प्रमुख मीट्रिक्स और उनकी गणना कैसे की जाती है:
कुल आपूर्ति:
LTC टोकन की अधिकतम संख्या जो अब तक बनाई गई है या भविष्य में कभी बनाई जाएगी.
मार्केट में उपलब्ध राशि:
वर्तमान में मार्केट में तथा जनता के हाथों में उपलब्ध टोकन की संख्या.
अधिकतम आपूर्ति:
कुल कितने LTC मौजूद हो सकते हैं, जिन पर एक हार्ड कैप होती है.
FDV (पूरी तरह से डाइल्यूटेड मूल्यांकन):
वर्तमान प्राइस x अधिकतम आपूर्ति के रूप में गणना की जाती है, जिससे यह अनुमान मिलता है कि यदि सभी टोकन प्रचलन में हों तो कुल मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन कितनी होगी.
मुद्रास्फ़ीति दर:
यह दर्शाता है कि नए टोकन कितनी तेज़ी से पेश किए जाते हैं, जिससे कमी और दीर्घकालिक प्राइस मूवमेंट प्रभावित होते हैं.
ट्रेडर के लिए ये मीट्रिक्स क्यों मायने रखते हैं?
मार्केट में उपलब्ध उच्च राशि = अधिक लिक्विडिटी.
सीमित अधिकतम आपूर्ति + कम मुद्रास्फीति = दीर्घकालिक प्राइस वृद्धि की संभावना.
पारदर्शी टोकन वितरण = प्रोजेक्ट में बेहतर विश्वास और केंद्रीकृत नियंत्रण का कम जोखिम.
कम मौजूदा मार्केट कैप के साथ उच्च FDV = संभावित अधिमूल्यन संकेत.
अब जब आप LTC के टोकन अर्थशास्त्र को समझ गए हैं, तो LTC टोकन का लाइव प्राइस एक्सप्लोर करें!
Litecoin (LTC) प्राइस हिस्ट्री
LTC की प्राइस हिस्ट्री का विश्लेषण करने से यूज़र को पिछले मार्केट मूवमेंट्स, प्रमुख सपोर्ट/प्रतिरोध स्तरों और अस्थिरता पैटर्न को समझने में मदद मिलती है. चाहे आप अब तक का सबसे उच्च स्तर ट्रैक कर रहे हों या ट्रेंड की पहचान कर रहे हों, ऐतिहासिक डेटा प्राइस के अनुमान और तकनीकी विश्लेषण का एक महत्वपूर्ण हिस्सा होता है.
LTC प्राइस का अनुमान
जानना चाहते हैं कि LTC भविष्य में किस दिशा में जा सकता है? हमारा LTC प्राइस का अनुमान पेज मार्केट सेंटिमेंट, ऐतिहासिक ट्रेंड और तकनीकी संकेतकों को मिलाकर एक भविष्य की दिशा का अनुमान प्रदान करता है.
अस्वीकरण
इस पेज पर टोकन के अर्थशास्त्र का डेटा तीसरे पक्ष के स्रोतों से लिया गया है. MEXC इसकी सटीकता की गारंटी नहीं देता है. कृपया निवेश करने से पहले गहन शोध करें.
