Overview

Kaito (KAITO) is the native token of the Kaito AI ecosystem, which provides a Web3-focused information platform leveraging AI to aggregate and organize crypto data. The token economics are designed to incentivize content creation, community engagement, and ecosystem growth, while aligning long-term interests of contributors, investors, and users.

Issuance Mechanism

Type: Fixed supply with scheduled unlocks.

The token unlocks linearly over a period from February 20, 2025, to January 20, 2029, for all major allocation categories. Each allocation receives periodic unlocks, with the same amount (20,702,500 KAITO) released per period for each category.

The token unlocks linearly over a period from February 20, 2025, to January 20, 2029, for all major allocation categories. Each allocation receives periodic unlocks, with the same amount (20,702,500 KAITO) released per period for each category. No evidence of inflationary or performance-based (KPI-driven) issuance; the model is a fixed, time-based unlock.

Allocation Mechanism

The KAITO token allocation is as follows:

Allocation Category % of Total Description Unlock Start Unlock End Ecosystem & Network Growth 32.2% Grants, marketing, incentives, and ecosystem initiatives 2025-02-20 2029-01-20 Core Contributors 25% Reserved for Kaito's core contributors 2025-02-20 2029-01-20 Initial Community & Ecosystem Claim 10% Rewards for early community members and ecosystem partners 2025-02-20 2029-01-20 Foundation 10% For sustainable development and long-term growth of the Foundation 2025-02-20 2029-01-20 Early Backers 8.3% Allocated to Kaito’s early investors 2025-02-20 2029-01-20 Long-term Creator Incentives 7.5% Reserved for rewarding creators over the long-term 2025-02-20 2029-01-20 Liquidity Incentives 5% Staking and liquidity incentives 2025-02-20 2029-01-20 Binance Hodler 2% Strengthen partnerships between Binance and Kaito communities 2025-02-20 2029-01-20

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Content Incentivization: KAITO’s ecosystem is built around rewarding high-quality crypto content creation. The YAPs (tokenized attention points) system quantifies and rewards users for sharing insights, with rewards based on relevance, originality, and engagement.

Content Incentivization: KAITO's ecosystem is built around rewarding high-quality crypto content creation. The YAPs (tokenized attention points) system quantifies and rewards users for sharing insights, with rewards based on relevance, originality, and engagement.

Staking: Staking rewards are live, with a high initial APY (70% with 10% of supply staked, expected to normalize). Stakers receive rewards from liquidity incentives and, in the future, a share of network fees. Staking also boosts voting rights in Kaito Connect and provides priority access to new features and launches.

gKAITO Mechanism: gKAITO is a new rewards layer for contributors, offering platform fee-sharing, priority deal access, feature upgrades, and signaling alignment with partner projects. It is earned through thought leadership, participation, and holding ecosystem tokens.

Assigned sKAITO: Users can assign sKAITO to projects, earning a share of project-specific rewards and helping projects identify their most aligned community members.

Users can assign sKAITO to projects, earning a share of project-specific rewards and helping projects identify their most aligned community members. Launchpad Participation: The Capital Launchpad allows users to participate in project fundraising, with allocation based on social reputation, onchain activity, and historical relevance.

Locking Mechanism

Vesting: All major allocations are subject to a linear vesting schedule from February 2025 to January 2029.

Staking Lock: Only circulating tokens (not those locked for investors, the foundation, or the team) are eligible for staking.

Only circulating tokens (not those locked for investors, the foundation, or the team) are eligible for staking. No Early Unlock: There is no indication of early unlocks for any allocation; all follow the set schedule.

Unlocking Time

Start: February 20, 2025

February 20, 2025 End: January 20, 2029

January 20, 2029 Unlock Rate: Each allocation unlocks 2.07% of its total per period, with 100% unlocked by the end date.

Allocation Table

Additional Notes

No direct inflation or burn mechanism is described; the supply is fixed and distributed according to the schedule.

is described; the supply is fixed and distributed according to the schedule. YAPs and sKAITO are non-transferable points/tokens used for reputation and reward assignment, not direct financial value.

are non-transferable points/tokens used for reputation and reward assignment, not direct financial value. gKAITO is a meta-reward system for contributors, with details on its onchain implementation forthcoming.

Summary

KAITO’s token economics are structured to balance long-term ecosystem growth, incentivize high-quality content, and align the interests of contributors, investors, and the broader community. The fixed unlock schedule, multi-year vesting, and layered incentive mechanisms (staking, gKAITO, sKAITO, YAPs) are designed to foster sustainable participation and value accrual within the Kaito ecosystem.