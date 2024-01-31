JUP टोकन कैसे जारी किए जाते हैं, आवंटित किए जाते हैं और अनलॉक किए जाते हैं, इस बारे में गहराई से जानें. यह खंड टोकन की आर्थिक संरचना के प्रमुख पहलुओं पर प्रकाश डालता है: उपयोगिता, प्रोत्साहन और वेस्टिंग.

1. Issuance Mechanism

Total Supply: 10 billion JUP tokens were minted at genesis.

10 billion JUP tokens were minted at genesis. Initial Distribution: The tokens were split equally between team and community wallets (50% each).

The tokens were split equally between team and community wallets (50% each). Launch Sale: On January 31, 2024, Jupiter conducted a seven-day open market sale using a single-sided USDC-JUP Dynamic Liquidity Market Maker (DLMM) pool on Meteora. The starting price was $0.40 per token. The DLMM pool provided initial liquidity and price support, with USDC locked for seven days to support the token price during the sale.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category Amount (JUP) % of Total Supply Vesting/Locking Details Team Members 2,000,000,000 20% Vests over 2 years after a 1-year cliff Strategic Reserve 2,000,000,000 20% Locked for at least 1 year; 6 months' notice before any liquidity event Liquidity Provision 1,000,000,000 10% Used for initial liquidity and launch pool Community Airdrops 4,000,000,000 40% Four rounds of airdrops; no disclosed vesting schedule Contributors & Grants 1,000,000,000 10% For contributors and grants; no disclosed vesting schedule Launch Pool 250,000,000 2.5% Allocated to the launch pool for the open market sale SPL MER Tokenholders 500,000,000 5% From Strategic Reserve; specific vesting not disclosed

Note: Some allocations overlap (e.g., SPL MER allocation is from Strategic Reserve).

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Governance: JUP is the governance token for the Jupiter ecosystem. It is intended for voting on launchpad projects, strict list disputes, and grants. However, as of early 2024, there is no verifiable evidence that governance functionality is fully operational.

JUP is the governance token for the Jupiter ecosystem. It is intended for voting on launchpad projects, strict list disputes, and grants. However, as of early 2024, there is no verifiable evidence that governance functionality is fully operational. Staking & Rewards: Users can lock JUP tokens to receive voting power and participate in governance. Active Staking Rewards (ASR) are distributed quarterly, sourced from LFG fees and launchpad fees. Rewards are proportional to voting power, not voting outcome.

Users can lock JUP tokens to receive voting power and participate in governance. Active Staking Rewards (ASR) are distributed quarterly, sourced from LFG fees and launchpad fees. Rewards are proportional to voting power, not voting outcome. Liquidity Provision: Jupiter’s LFG Launchpad allows users to claim airdrop distributions and trade new tokens. The DLMM pool mechanism was used for the initial sale and liquidity.

4. Locking Mechanism

Team Allocation: Subject to a 1-year cliff, then vests over 2 years.

Subject to a 1-year cliff, then vests over 2 years. Strategic Reserve: Locked for at least 1 year, with a minimum of 6 months' notice before any liquidity event.

Locked for at least 1 year, with a minimum of 6 months' notice before any liquidity event. Jupiter Lock: Jupiter provides an open-source, audited tool called "Jupiter Lock" for locking and distributing tokens over time, supporting cliffs and vesting for non-circulating supply. This tool is available for all project teams and is in beta.

5. Unlocking Time

Team Tokens: Begin unlocking after a 1-year cliff, then linearly vest over 2 years.

Begin unlocking after a 1-year cliff, then linearly vest over 2 years. Strategic Reserve: Locked for at least 1 year from genesis; any unlocking requires 6 months' advance notice to the community.

Locked for at least 1 year from genesis; any unlocking requires 6 months' advance notice to the community. Community, Airdrops, Contributors: No specific vesting or unlocking schedule disclosed for these allocations.

6. Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance 10B JUP minted at genesis, split 50/50 team/community Allocation See allocation table above Usage Governance, staking rewards, liquidity provision Incentives Quarterly staking rewards (ASR), airdrops, launchpad participation Locking Team (1-year cliff + 2-year vest), Strategic Reserve (1-year lock + 6-month notice) Unlocking Team: after 1 year, then linear; Strategic Reserve: after 1 year, with notice

7. Additional Notes

No Protocol Fees: Jupiter does not charge protocol fees, but integrators can set their own platform fees on swaps.

Jupiter does not charge protocol fees, but integrators can set their own platform fees on swaps. Open Source: Jupiter’s token lock and governance tools are open source and audited.

Jupiter’s token lock and governance tools are open source and audited. Governance Status: As of early 2024, governance features are not fully operational, and no community proposals have been implemented without team consent.

This overview synthesizes the available, verifiable information on Jupiter (JUP) token economics, including its issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms. For the most current details or technical documentation, refer to Jupiter’s official resources and documentation.