JASMY टोकन कैसे जारी किए जाते हैं, आवंटित किए जाते हैं और अनलॉक किए जाते हैं, इस बारे में गहराई से जानें. यह खंड टोकन की आर्थिक संरचना के प्रमुख पहलुओं पर प्रकाश डालता है: उपयोगिता, प्रोत्साहन और वेस्टिंग.

Overview

JasmyCoin (JASMY) is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with a maximum supply of 50 billion tokens. The project aims to power an IoT data platform, but as of August 2024, the ecosystem is not yet operational, and the token's primary utility is for payment, investment, and trading on exchanges.

Issuance Mechanism

Total Supply: 50,000,000,000 JASMY (fixed, no inflation).

50,000,000,000 JASMY (fixed, no inflation). Token Standard: ERC-20 on Ethereum.

Allocation Mechanism

The most recent and verifiable allocation (from project documentation and Medium posts) is as follows:

Allocation Category Amount (JASMY) % of Max Supply Unlock/Distribution Details Ecosystem 24,000,000,000 48.00% Locked, distributed as business grows (instant unlock at allocation, but gradual use) Funds & Institutional Investors 13,500,000,000 27.00% Locked, distributed linearly/daily from Oct 2021 to Sep 2023 Contributors & Communities 10,000,000,000 20.00% Fully unlocked at token genesis (Oct 2021) Incentive Fund 2,500,000,000 5.00% Cliff unlock, fully unlocked on Oct 1, 2023 if milestones achieved (details not disclosed)

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Planned Utility: Pay service fees on the Jasmy platform. Purchase access to data in Personal Data Lockers (PDLs). Medium of exchange for products/services on partner platforms.

Current Utility (as of Aug 2024): No active platform utility; only used for payments, investment, and trading. No evidence of active staking, liquidity mining, or user rewards. No claims on capital, voting rights, or profit-sharing for holders.



Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

Allocation Category Unlock Mechanism Unlock Schedule/Details Ecosystem Instant (locked for use) Tokens available from Oct 2021, distributed as business grows (no fixed schedule) Funds & Institutional Investors Linear (daily) Unlocked daily from Oct 2021 to Sep 2023 Contributors & Communities Instant Fully unlocked at token genesis (Oct 2021) Incentive Fund Cliff Fully unlocked on Oct 1, 2023, if milestones achieved (milestones not publicly listed)

Unlocking Timeframes: Most major unlocks completed by late 2023. As of August 2024, the vast majority of tokens are unlocked and in circulation.



Additional Notes

Acquisition: JASMY can be purchased on major centralized and decentralized exchanges.

JASMY can be purchased on major centralized and decentralized exchanges. Staking: Staking was announced for BEP-20 JASMY on BNB Smart Chain, but no evidence of an active program as of August 2024.

Staking was announced for BEP-20 JASMY on BNB Smart Chain, but no evidence of an active program as of August 2024. Concentration: As of August 2024, the top 10 wallets hold ~35.89% of the supply, with some large exchange wallets among them.

Summary Table

Category Amount (JASMY) % of Supply Unlock Mechanism Unlock Period/Status Ecosystem 24,000,000,000 48.00% Instant/Locked As business grows (since Oct 2021) Funds & Institutional Investors 13,500,000,000 27.00% Linear/Daily Oct 2021 – Sep 2023 (completed) Contributors & Communities 10,000,000,000 20.00% Instant Fully unlocked (Oct 2021) Incentive Fund 2,500,000,000 5.00% Cliff Fully unlocked (Oct 2023, if milestones met)

Limitations and Transparency

There have been multiple versions of allocation plans in whitepapers and Medium posts; the above reflects the most recent and verifiable data.

Some details, such as the specific milestones for the Incentive Fund unlock, have not been publicly disclosed.

No evidence of ongoing or future scheduled unlocks as of August 2024.

In summary: JasmyCoin's token economics are characterized by a fixed supply, major unlocks completed by 2023, and a current lack of active platform utility or incentive mechanisms. Most tokens are now liquid, with a significant portion held by large wallets and exchanges.