INJ टोकन कैसे जारी किए जाते हैं, आवंटित किए जाते हैं और अनलॉक किए जाते हैं, इस बारे में गहराई से जानें. यह खंड टोकन की आर्थिक संरचना के प्रमुख पहलुओं पर प्रकाश डालता है: उपयोगिता, प्रोत्साहन और वेस्टिंग.

Injective Protocol’s token economics are designed to balance growth incentives, robust network security, and long-term value accrual. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the INJ token’s issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with a detailed table for allocations and unlocks.

Issuance Mechanism

Genesis Supply: The initial total supply was set at 100 million INJ tokens.

The initial total supply was set at 100 million INJ tokens. Inflation/Deflation: The supply is dynamically managed through inflation (minting) and deflation (burning). The inflation rate is determined by the staking ratio, ranging from 5% to 10% based on a target staking rate of 85%. As staking increases, inflation can decrease to near zero, making INJ increasingly deflationary over time.

The supply is dynamically managed through inflation (minting) and deflation (burning). The inflation rate is determined by the staking ratio, ranging from 5% to 10% based on a target staking rate of 85%. As staking increases, inflation can decrease to near zero, making INJ increasingly deflationary over time. Burn Mechanism: 60% of protocol fees are used in weekly auctions where users bid with INJ; the winning INJ bid is burned, reducing supply.

Allocation Mechanism

The initial allocation of INJ tokens is as follows:

Allocation Category % of Total Supply Unlock Mechanism / Schedule Ecosystem Development 36% Multiple instant unlocks Team 20% Instant unlocks in tranches Private Sale 17% Instant unlocks in tranches Community Growth 10% Monthly unlocks over 12 months Binance Launchpad 9% Instant unlock Seed Sale 6% Instant unlocks in tranches Advisors 2% Instant unlocks in tranches

Unlock Table (Sample):

Recipient Start Date Unlock Granularity Amount Unlocked Unique Unlock Periods Binance Launchpad 2020-10-20 instant 9,000,000 1 Ecosystem Development 2020-10-20 instant 6,220,000 1 Community Growth 2020-11-20 monthly 10,000,000 12 Private Sale 2021-04-20 instant 5,556,666.67 1 Team 2021-07-20 instant 3,333,333.33 1 Advisors 2021-07-20 instant 333,333.33 1 ... ... ... ... ...

Note: The full unlock schedule includes multiple tranches for each category, with most allocations unlocking instantly at various dates, except for Community Growth, which unlocks monthly over a year.

Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

Staking & Security: INJ is used for staking in a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) system. Validators and delegators secure the network and earn inflationary rewards. There is a 21-day unbonding period for unstaking.

INJ is used for staking in a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) system. Validators and delegators secure the network and earn inflationary rewards. There is a 21-day unbonding period for unstaking. Governance: INJ holders can propose and vote on governance decisions. A minimum of 500 INJ is required to submit a proposal.

INJ holders can propose and vote on governance decisions. A minimum of 500 INJ is required to submit a proposal. Fee Payment: INJ is used to pay transaction (gas) fees across the Injective ecosystem.

INJ is used to pay transaction (gas) fees across the Injective ecosystem. Medium of Exchange: Used for trading, buying NFTs, and as collateral in derivatives markets.

Used for trading, buying NFTs, and as collateral in derivatives markets. Liquidity Incentives: Programs like Trade & Earn and the Open Liquidity Program (OLP) distribute INJ rewards to traders and liquidity providers. For example, 7 million INJ were allocated to Trade & Earn, and OLP distributes tokens in 28-day epochs.

Programs like Trade & Earn and the Open Liquidity Program (OLP) distribute INJ rewards to traders and liquidity providers. For example, 7 million INJ were allocated to Trade & Earn, and OLP distributes tokens in 28-day epochs. Buyback and Burn: 60% of protocol fees are used to buy back and burn INJ, directly reducing supply and incentivizing holding.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms

Staking Lock: Tokens staked for network security are locked and subject to a 21-day unbonding period.

Tokens staked for network security are locked and subject to a 21-day unbonding period. Vesting/Unlocks: Most allocations (team, advisors, private sale, seed sale, ecosystem development) are unlocked instantly in tranches, while Community Growth is unlocked monthly over 12 months.

Most allocations (team, advisors, private sale, seed sale, ecosystem development) are unlocked instantly in tranches, while Community Growth is unlocked monthly over 12 months. Trade & Earn Staking Requirement: To earn more than 100 INJ in Trade & Earn rewards, users must stake an equivalent amount of INJ, incentivizing long-term holding and network participation.

Summary Table: Allocation and Unlocks

Additional Notes

Migration: INJ was initially launched as an ERC-20 token; users can migrate ERC-20 INJ to native INJ via the Injective Bridge.

INJ was initially launched as an ERC-20 token; users can migrate ERC-20 INJ to native INJ via the Injective Bridge. Deflationary Dynamics: The combination of staking, buyback-and-burn, and dynamic inflation parameters is designed to make INJ increasingly deflationary as the network matures.

The combination of staking, buyback-and-burn, and dynamic inflation parameters is designed to make INJ increasingly deflationary as the network matures. Ecosystem Focus: The largest allocation is for ecosystem development, highlighting a strong focus on long-term growth and adoption.

Injective’s tokenomics are engineered to reward active participation, ensure robust network security, and drive long-term value through a combination of inflationary rewards, deflationary burns, and targeted incentive programs.