FLOKI (FLOKI) टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र
FLOKI (FLOKI) जानकारी
Meme coin with utility via an NFT gaming metaverse, an NFT and merchandise marketplace, and a crypto education platform. Inspired by the name of Elon Musk’s dog and partnered with his brother Kimbal Musk. FLOKI’s goal is to be a top 10 crypto project and the de-facto leader in the NFT gaming sector.
FLOKI (FLOKI) टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र और प्राइस विश्लेषण
FLOKI (FLOKI) के लिए प्रमुख टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र और प्राइस डेटा एक्सप्लोर करें, जिसमें मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन, आपूर्ति विवरण, FDV और प्राइस हिस्ट्री शामिल हैं. एक नज़र में टोकन के वर्तमान प्राइस और मार्केट पोज़ीशन को समझें.
FLOKI (FLOKI) की गहन टोकन संरचना
FLOKI टोकन कैसे जारी किए जाते हैं, आवंटित किए जाते हैं और अनलॉक किए जाते हैं, इस बारे में गहराई से जानें. यह खंड टोकन की आर्थिक संरचना के प्रमुख पहलुओं पर प्रकाश डालता है: उपयोगिता, प्रोत्साहन और वेस्टिंग.
Overview
FLOKI is a multi-utility, community-driven token operating on both Ethereum (ERC-20) and Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20). It underpins a broad ecosystem including DeFi (FlokiFi), NFT gaming (Valhalla), a crypto education platform (University of Floki), a trading bot, and a merchandise/NFT marketplace (FlokiPlaces). The tokenomics are designed to be deflationary, utility-driven, and to incentivize long-term holding and ecosystem participation.
1. Issuance Mechanism
|Parameter
|Details
|Token Standard
|ERC-20 (Ethereum), BEP-20 (BSC)
|Total Supply
|20,000,000,000,000 (10T on ETH, 10T on BSC)
|Initial Allocation
|100% vested at TGE (Token Generation Event) to the community
|Distribution
|Past airdrop (V1 to V2 migration), exchange listings, staking rewards
|Deflationary
|Yes, via multiple burn mechanisms (see below)
- No ongoing inflation: All tokens were distributed at launch; no further minting.
- Deflationary supply: Tokens are burned through various mechanisms, reducing circulating supply over time.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Vesting/Unlocking
|Community
|100% at TGE (June 21, 2021)
|Instant
|Staking
|Users lock tokens for 3-48 months
|Unlocked per user action
|Treasury
|Receives 0.3% DEX tax, 75% of FlokiFi fees
|Used for ecosystem growth
|Burn
|25% of FlokiFi fees, 1% of card fees, penalties
|Burned instantly
- No team or investor allocation: All tokens are community-distributed.
- Staking: Up to 25% of supply is locked in staking contracts for up to 4 years.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Use Case
|Details
|Medium of Exchange
|Used for payments in Floki ecosystem (Valhalla, FlokiFi, Floki Card, FlokiPlaces, etc.)
|Staking
|Stake FLOKI to earn TOKEN (TokenFi) rewards; higher APY for longer lockups
|Governance
|Vote in Floki DAO via Snapshot (off-chain)
|Deflationary Utility
|25% of FlokiFi fees and 1% of card fees are used to buy and burn FLOKI
|Penalty Burns
|Early unstaking incurs a penalty (5-20%) that is burned
|Collateral
|Used as collateral in DeFi protocols (e.g., Venus)
|In-Game Utility
|Required to unlock/play characters and buy items in Valhalla
|Education
|Required for premium features in University of Floki
Staking Details
|Staking Duration
|APY (ETH chain)
|Early Unstaking Penalty (Burned)
|3 months
|~11.3%
|5%
|12 months
|~18.1%
|10%
|24 months
|~27.2%
|15%
|48 months
|~36.2%
|20%
- Rewards: Paid in TOKEN (TokenFi), with 56% of TOKEN supply allocated to FLOKI stakers.
- Claiming: Rewards can be claimed anytime; principal unlocks after chosen period.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: Users voluntarily lock FLOKI for 3, 12, 24, or 48 months to earn rewards.
- Penalty for Early Unstaking: If users unstake before the end of the lock period, a penalty (5-20%) is burned.
- Liquidity Lock: DEX liquidity is locked for 265 years on both Ethereum and BSC.
- FlokiFi Locker: Allows users/projects to lock tokens/NFTs for arbitrary durations (up to billions of years), supporting both fungible and non-fungible assets.
5. Unlocking Time
- Staking Unlock: At the end of the selected lock period (3, 12, 24, or 48 months), users can withdraw their staked FLOKI without penalty.
- Early Unstaking: Allowed anytime, but incurs a penalty (burned).
- No vesting cliffs: All tokens were distributed at TGE; no scheduled unlocks for team/investors.
6. Deflationary/Burn Mechanisms
|Mechanism
|Burn Rate/Trigger
|FlokiFi Locker
|25% of all fees used to buy and burn FLOKI
|Floki Card
|1% of prepaid card top-up fees used to burn FLOKI
|Early Unstaking
|5-20% penalty (based on lock duration) burned
|Manual DAO Burns
|Community votes can trigger additional burns
7. Circulating Supply
- As of August 28, 2025: Circulating supply is approximately 9.54 trillion FLOKI.
- Burned Supply: Over 10 trillion FLOKI have been burned since launch.
8. Governance
- Floki DAO: Off-chain Snapshot voting; only four addresses can propose, but all holders can vote.
- Treasury Management: 0.3% DEX tax and 75% of FlokiFi fees go to the treasury for ecosystem development and marketing.
9. Ecosystem Utility
- Valhalla: Play-to-earn NFT metaverse game; FLOKI required for gameplay and in-game purchases.
- FlokiFi: DeFi suite including token/NFT lockers, with fees partially burned.
- University of Floki: Crypto education platform; FLOKI required for premium features.
- Floki Trading Bot: Telegram-based trading bot, with a portion of fees used to buy and burn FLOKI.
- FlokiPlaces: NFT and merchandise marketplace.
10. Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|100% to community at TGE, no further minting
|Allocation
|Community, staking, treasury, burns
|Usage
|Payments, staking, governance, collateral, in-game, education
|Incentives
|Staking rewards (TOKEN), governance, deflationary supply
|Locking
|Staking (3-48 months), liquidity locked 265 years, FlokiFi Locker (arbitrary duration)
|Unlocking
|At end of staking period, or early with penalty
|Deflationary
|Multiple burn mechanisms (fees, penalties, manual burns)
|Circulating Supply
|~9.54T (Aug 2025), declining due to burns
|Governance
|Floki DAO (Snapshot), treasury management
11. Notable Features and Implications
- Deflationary Design: Multiple burn mechanisms ensure a decreasing supply, potentially supporting price appreciation.
- No Team/Investor Vesting: All tokens are community-distributed, reducing centralization risk.
- Long-Term Locking: Up to 25% of supply is locked for up to 4 years, supporting price stability and reducing sell pressure.
- Ecosystem Integration: FLOKI is required for a wide range of products and services, driving real utility.
- DAO Governance: Community-driven decision-making, with treasury funds allocated for growth and adoption.
12. Limitations and Risks
- No On-Chain Vesting: All tokens were distributed at TGE, so there is no ongoing vesting schedule to monitor.
- Penalty Burns: Early unstaking penalties may deter some users from participating in staking.
- DAO Centralization: Only four addresses can propose governance actions, which may limit decentralization.
13. Actionable Insights
- For Holders: Long-term staking offers high APY and supports deflationary supply, but early withdrawal is penalized.
- For Builders: FLOKI’s utility and burn mechanisms can be leveraged for new DeFi, NFT, and gaming integrations.
- For Analysts: Monitor staking participation, burn events, and treasury allocations for insights into supply dynamics and ecosystem growth.
For more details, visit the official Floki Whitepaper and staking portal.
FLOKI (FLOKI) टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र: मुख्य मीट्रिक्स की व्याख्या और उपयोग के मामले
FLOKI (FLOKI) के टोकन के अर्थशास्त्र को समझना इसकी दीर्घकालिक वैल्यू, स्थिरता और क्षमता का विश्लेषण करने के लिए आवश्यक है.
प्रमुख मीट्रिक्स और उनकी गणना कैसे की जाती है:
कुल आपूर्ति:
FLOKI टोकन की अधिकतम संख्या जो अब तक बनाई गई है या भविष्य में कभी बनाई जाएगी.
मार्केट में उपलब्ध राशि:
वर्तमान में मार्केट में तथा जनता के हाथों में उपलब्ध टोकन की संख्या.
अधिकतम आपूर्ति:
कुल कितने FLOKI मौजूद हो सकते हैं, जिन पर एक हार्ड कैप होती है.
FDV (पूरी तरह से डाइल्यूटेड मूल्यांकन):
वर्तमान प्राइस x अधिकतम आपूर्ति के रूप में गणना की जाती है, जिससे यह अनुमान मिलता है कि यदि सभी टोकन प्रचलन में हों तो कुल मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन कितनी होगी.
मुद्रास्फ़ीति दर:
यह दर्शाता है कि नए टोकन कितनी तेज़ी से पेश किए जाते हैं, जिससे कमी और दीर्घकालिक प्राइस मूवमेंट प्रभावित होते हैं.
ट्रेडर के लिए ये मीट्रिक्स क्यों मायने रखते हैं?
मार्केट में उपलब्ध उच्च राशि = अधिक लिक्विडिटी.
सीमित अधिकतम आपूर्ति + कम मुद्रास्फीति = दीर्घकालिक प्राइस वृद्धि की संभावना.
पारदर्शी टोकन वितरण = प्रोजेक्ट में बेहतर विश्वास और केंद्रीकृत नियंत्रण का कम जोखिम.
कम मौजूदा मार्केट कैप के साथ उच्च FDV = संभावित अधिमूल्यन संकेत.
अब जब आप FLOKI के टोकन अर्थशास्त्र को समझ गए हैं, तो FLOKI टोकन का लाइव प्राइस एक्सप्लोर करें!
FLOKI कैसे खरीदें
क्या आप अपने पोर्टफ़ोलियो में FLOKI (FLOKI) जोड़ने में रुचि रखते हैं? MEXC FLOKI खरीदने के लिए विभिन्न तरीकों का समर्थन करता है, जिसमें क्रेडिट कार्ड, बैंक ट्रांसफ़र और पीयर-टू-पीयर ट्रेडिंग शामिल हैं. चाहे आप शुरुआत कर रहे हों या फिर प्रो हों, MEXC क्रिप्टो खरीद को आसान और सुरक्षित बनाता है.
FLOKI (FLOKI) प्राइस हिस्ट्री
FLOKI की प्राइस हिस्ट्री का विश्लेषण करने से यूज़र को पिछले मार्केट मूवमेंट्स, प्रमुख सपोर्ट/प्रतिरोध स्तरों और अस्थिरता पैटर्न को समझने में मदद मिलती है. चाहे आप अब तक का सबसे उच्च स्तर ट्रैक कर रहे हों या ट्रेंड की पहचान कर रहे हों, ऐतिहासिक डेटा प्राइस के अनुमान और तकनीकी विश्लेषण का एक महत्वपूर्ण हिस्सा होता है.
FLOKI प्राइस का अनुमान
जानना चाहते हैं कि FLOKI भविष्य में किस दिशा में जा सकता है? हमारा FLOKI प्राइस का अनुमान पेज मार्केट सेंटिमेंट, ऐतिहासिक ट्रेंड और तकनीकी संकेतकों को मिलाकर एक भविष्य की दिशा का अनुमान प्रदान करता है.
आपको MEXC क्यों चुनना चाहिए?
MEXC दुनिया के शीर्ष क्रिप्टो एक्सचेंज में से एक है, जिस पर दुनिया भर के लाखों यूज़र भरोसा करते हैं. चाहे आप शुरुआत कर रहे हों या प्रो हों, MEXC क्रिप्टो की दुनिया में प्रवेश करने का आपका सबसे आसान तरीका है.
अस्वीकरण
इस पेज पर टोकन के अर्थशास्त्र का डेटा तीसरे पक्ष के स्रोतों से लिया गया है. MEXC इसकी सटीकता की गारंटी नहीं देता है. कृपया निवेश करने से पहले गहन शोध करें.
FLOKI (FLOKI) खरीदें
राशि
1 FLOKI = 0.00009434 USD