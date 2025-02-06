BERA टोकन कैसे जारी किए जाते हैं, आवंटित किए जाते हैं और अनलॉक किए जाते हैं, इस बारे में गहराई से जानें. यह खंड टोकन की आर्थिक संरचना के प्रमुख पहलुओं पर प्रकाश डालता है: उपयोगिता, प्रोत्साहन और वेस्टिंग.

Berachain introduces a novel tokenomics model centered around its Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL) consensus, combining elements of DeFi, governance, and staking to align incentives for users, validators, and liquidity providers. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Token Overview

BERA : Native gas token for transaction fees and network operations.

: Native gas token for transaction fees and network operations. BGT (Bera Governance Token): Non-transferable governance token, can be burned 1:1 for BERA.

Issuance Mechanism

Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL) : Validators must stake BERA to propose blocks. Users delegate BGT to validators, increasing their reward emissions. Validator rewards are distributed from a central Rewards Vault, proportional to the amount staked and delegated. BGT is routed through liquidity pools (DEX Pool A/B), incentivizing liquidity provision. Future BGT inflation (block rewards) is managed via the x/berachef module, with a bribe mechanism ( x/bribe ) to further incentivize delegates.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category % of Total Supply Unlock Start Unlock Schedule / Cliff Description / Recipients Airdrop 15.8% 2025-02-06 Instant + Daily Distributed to ecosystem participants: testnet users, NFT holders, social supporters, dApps, builders Ecosystem & R&D 20% 2025-02-06 1yr cliff, then 1/6th instant, 24mo linear For ecosystem development, R&D, growth, and Berachain Foundation operations Future Community Initiatives 13.1% 2026-02-06 1yr cliff, then 1/6th instant, 24mo linear For developers, applications, and user incentive programs Initial Core Contributors 16.8% 2026-02-06 1yr cliff, then 1/6th instant, 24mo linear Advisors and Big Bera Labs members Investors 34.3% 2026-02-06 1yr cliff, then 1/6th instant, 24mo linear Seed, Series A, and Series B investors

Unlocks are typically instant for the first portion after the cliff, then distributed linearly (monthly) over 24 months.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Staking & Delegation : Users delegate BGT to validators, who in turn stake BERA to secure the network. Delegators and validators receive rewards from the Rewards Vault, proportional to their stake and delegation.

: Liquidity Provision : BGT is routed to DEX pools, incentivizing liquidity providers and integrating DeFi yields with network security.

: Bribe Mechanism : Additional incentives (bribes) can be sent to delegates, further aligning user participation with network health.

: Governance : BGT holders participate in governance, influencing protocol upgrades and reward distribution.

: Burn Mechanism : BGT can be burned 1:1 for BERA, providing a deflationary pressure and utility for governance tokens.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

Cliff and Linear Vesting : Most allocations (Ecosystem, Community, Contributors, Investors) have a 1-year cliff, after which 1/6th is released instantly, and the remainder vests linearly over 24 months.

: Airdrop : Airdrop allocations are distributed instantly and daily, with a portion unlocked immediately and the rest over a set period.

: No Unlocks in Recent Week : As of the last week of July 2025, no new unlocks have occurred, indicating a period of stability in circulating supply.

Circulating Supply and Recent Trends

Circulating Supply : As of July 31, 2025, the circulating supply of BERA is approximately 122.1 million tokens, showing a steady increase over the past week.

: Futures Volume : BERA futures trading volume has fluctuated between ~$24.6M and ~$74M daily in the last week, indicating active market participation.

: Revenue : Daily protocol revenue remains modest, with occasional spikes, reflecting early-stage adoption and ongoing ecosystem development.

Summary Table: Berachain BERA Tokenomics

Mechanism Details Issuance Proof-of-Liquidity: Validators stake BERA, users delegate BGT, rewards from Rewards Vault Allocation See allocation table above Usage/Incentives Staking, delegation, liquidity provision, bribes, governance, BGT burn for BERA Locking/Unlocking 1-year cliff, 1/6th instant, 24-month linear vesting for most allocations Circulating Supply Trend Gradual increase, ~122.1M BERA as of July 31, 2025 Unlocking Events No new unlocks in the last week

Additional Insights

Innovative Design : Berachain’s PoL model is designed to maximize DeFi participation, decentralization, and sustainable incentives, drawing inspiration from veTokenomics (e.g., Curve) but with unique mechanisms to prevent dominance by a single liquid staking platform.

: Berachain’s PoL model is designed to maximize DeFi participation, decentralization, and sustainable incentives, drawing inspiration from veTokenomics (e.g., Curve) but with unique mechanisms to prevent dominance by a single liquid staking platform. Ecosystem Growth : Rapid TVL growth post-mainnet launch, with major protocols (BEX, Kodiak, Beraborrow, Dolomite) driving adoption and liquidity.

: Rapid TVL growth post-mainnet launch, with major protocols (BEX, Kodiak, Beraborrow, Dolomite) driving adoption and liquidity. Governance and Flexibility: The modular EVM architecture and governance token design allow for adaptable protocol upgrades and community-driven development.

For further details, see Berachain’s official documentation and ecosystem resources.