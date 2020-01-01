AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र
AI Agent Layer supports a dynamic ecosystem of autonomous AI agents. On the platform, you can create AI agents by leveraging data from X and user-provided information. Each AI Agent is tokenized and integrated with the ecosystem’s native token ($AIFUN). Key features: Create AI Agents - Create AI Agents based on personalized Twitter personas or your own descriptions. Unlock Real Value - Each AI Agent is automatically tokenized. When the bonding curve hits 100% the token becomes tradable on DEX. $AIFUN Liquidity Boost - Every AI Agent creation and purchase contributes to the liquidity pool of our native token, $AIFUN.
AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र और प्राइस विश्लेषण
AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) के लिए प्रमुख टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र और प्राइस डेटा एक्सप्लोर करें, जिसमें मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन, आपूर्ति विवरण, FDV और प्राइस हिस्ट्री शामिल हैं. एक नज़र में टोकन के वर्तमान प्राइस और मार्केट पोज़ीशन को समझें.
AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) की गहन टोकन संरचना
AIFUN टोकन कैसे जारी किए जाते हैं, आवंटित किए जाते हैं और अनलॉक किए जाते हैं, इस बारे में गहराई से जानें. यह खंड टोकन की आर्थिक संरचना के प्रमुख पहलुओं पर प्रकाश डालता है: उपयोगिता, प्रोत्साहन और वेस्टिंग.
The token economics of the AI Agent Layer—exemplified by platforms such as Virtuals Protocol—are designed to ensure fair distribution, incentivize long-term participation, and align the interests of creators, users, and the broader ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the key mechanisms:
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Agent Offering (IAO):
- New AI agents are launched via an IAO, where creators lock a specified amount of the platform’s native token (e.g., $VIRTUAL).
- Locking these tokens triggers the minting of a new fungible token representing the agent (e.g., $SWIFT for an agent named SWIFT).
- All agent tokens are added to a liquidity pool, paired with the platform token, upholding a fair launch with no pre-mine or insider allocation.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Example (Virtuals Protocol)
|Creator/Agent Owner
|Receives ownership of the locked liquidity pool for the agent token
|100% of initial liquidity pool
|Community/Users
|Can purchase agent tokens via the bonding curve and participate in governance
|Open to all, no insider allocation
|Platform Treasury/Rewards
|Not explicitly allocated in IAO; incentives may be distributed via usage
|N/A in IAO, but possible in future
- Fair Launch Principle:
- No pre-mine or insider allocation; all tokens are distributed via the liquidity pool.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Token Utility:
- Agent tokens are used for governance (e.g., voting on agent upgrades).
- Tokens may grant access to agent services or share in agent-generated revenue.
- Incentives:
- Users are incentivized to participate in governance and agent improvement.
- The creator is incentivized by ownership of the liquidity pool, which is locked for a long period (see below).
Locking Mechanism
- Liquidity Pool Lock:
- The liquidity pool created for each agent token (paired with the platform token) is locked for ten years.
- The creator holds ownership of the locked liquidity, ensuring long-term commitment and discouraging short-term speculation.
- Validation Power:
- Initially, validation power for agent upgrades is delegated to a bot for efficiency, but ultimately rests with the liquidity pool owner.
Unlocking Time
- Liquidity Unlock:
- The liquidity pool is locked for a fixed period of ten years from creation.
- After ten years, the creator regains access to the liquidity, aligning incentives for sustained agent development and ecosystem stability.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|IAO: Lock platform tokens, mint agent tokens, create liquidity pool
|Allocation
|100% to liquidity pool (no pre-mine/insiders); open to all via bonding curve
|Usage/Incentive
|Governance, access to services, revenue sharing, long-term creator incentives
|Locking
|Liquidity pool locked for 10 years; creator owns locked liquidity
|Unlocking
|Liquidity unlocks after 10 years; validation power initially delegated, then to owner
Design Principles and Implications
- Fairness: No pre-mine or insider allocations; all participants have equal opportunity at launch.
- Long-Term Alignment: Ten-year lock on liquidity ensures creators are committed to the agent’s success and ecosystem health.
- Decentralized Governance: Token holders participate in agent upgrades and platform decisions.
- Stability: The long lock period and bonding curve mechanism help prevent sudden supply shocks and price manipulation.
References
- Virtuals Protocol Whitepaper: Initial Agent Offering Mechanism
- Virtuals Protocol Whitepaper: Fair Launch Principles
This structure is representative of leading AI Agent Layer protocols and may be adapted or extended by other projects in the space. Always consult the specific protocol’s documentation for precise details.
AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र: मुख्य मीट्रिक्स की व्याख्या और उपयोग के मामले
AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) के टोकन के अर्थशास्त्र को समझना इसकी दीर्घकालिक वैल्यू, स्थिरता और क्षमता का विश्लेषण करने के लिए आवश्यक है.
प्रमुख मीट्रिक्स और उनकी गणना कैसे की जाती है:
कुल आपूर्ति:
AIFUN टोकन की अधिकतम संख्या जो अब तक बनाई गई है या भविष्य में कभी बनाई जाएगी.
मार्केट में उपलब्ध राशि:
वर्तमान में मार्केट में तथा जनता के हाथों में उपलब्ध टोकन की संख्या.
अधिकतम आपूर्ति:
कुल कितने AIFUN मौजूद हो सकते हैं, जिन पर एक हार्ड कैप होती है.
FDV (पूरी तरह से डाइल्यूटेड मूल्यांकन):
वर्तमान प्राइस x अधिकतम आपूर्ति के रूप में गणना की जाती है, जिससे यह अनुमान मिलता है कि यदि सभी टोकन प्रचलन में हों तो कुल मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन कितनी होगी.
मुद्रास्फ़ीति दर:
यह दर्शाता है कि नए टोकन कितनी तेज़ी से पेश किए जाते हैं, जिससे कमी और दीर्घकालिक प्राइस मूवमेंट प्रभावित होते हैं.
ट्रेडर के लिए ये मीट्रिक्स क्यों मायने रखते हैं?
मार्केट में उपलब्ध उच्च राशि = अधिक लिक्विडिटी.
सीमित अधिकतम आपूर्ति + कम मुद्रास्फीति = दीर्घकालिक प्राइस वृद्धि की संभावना.
पारदर्शी टोकन वितरण = प्रोजेक्ट में बेहतर विश्वास और केंद्रीकृत नियंत्रण का कम जोखिम.
कम मौजूदा मार्केट कैप के साथ उच्च FDV = संभावित अधिमूल्यन संकेत.
अब जब आप AIFUN के टोकन अर्थशास्त्र को समझ गए हैं, तो AIFUN टोकन का लाइव प्राइस एक्सप्लोर करें!
