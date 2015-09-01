ADA टोकन कैसे जारी किए जाते हैं, आवंटित किए जाते हैं और अनलॉक किए जाते हैं, इस बारे में गहराई से जानें. यह खंड टोकन की आर्थिक संरचना के प्रमुख पहलुओं पर प्रकाश डालता है: उपयोगिता, प्रोत्साहन और वेस्टिंग.

Cardano’s ADA token economics are designed to balance decentralization, incentivize network participation, and ensure long-term sustainability. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, and locking mechanisms, as well as unlocking schedules.

1. Issuance Mechanism

Initial Coin Offering (ICO):

Cardano conducted a multi-stage ICO from September 2015 to February 2017, selling ~25.93 billion ADA (~57.6% of the max supply). ADA became available in purchasers’ wallets at network launch in September 2017.

Cardano conducted a multi-stage ICO from September 2015 to February 2017, selling ~25.93 billion ADA (~57.6% of the max supply). ADA became available in purchasers’ wallets at network launch in September 2017. Staking Rewards:

At launch, ~13.9 billion ADA (~31% of max supply) was set aside as a reserve for staking rewards. New ADA is issued as staking rewards, distributed to stakers and the treasury, until the max supply of 45 billion ADA is reached.

At launch, ~13.9 billion ADA (~31% of max supply) was set aside as a reserve for staking rewards. New ADA is issued as staking rewards, distributed to stakers and the treasury, until the max supply of 45 billion ADA is reached. No Ongoing Inflation:

ADA has a capped supply of 45 billion tokens. Once all tokens are distributed, no new ADA will be minted.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Genesis and Ongoing Allocation

Allocation Category % of Max Supply Description / Recipients ICO/Public Sale ~58% Sold to public via multi-stage ICO Staking Rewards Reserve ~31% For incentivizing network participation Team & Founders ~11% IOHK, EMURGO, Cardano Foundation

Genesis Block Breakdown

Recipient/Tranche % of Max Supply Tranche 1 33% Tranche 2 25% EMURGO 19% IOHK 10% Tranche 4 8% Tranche 3 4% Tranche 3.5 1% Cardano Foundation 7%

Note: Tranches represent different sale rounds and allocations to early backers.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Network Fees:

ADA is used to pay transaction fees, calculated as a function of transaction size and a minimum constant fee.

ADA is used to pay transaction fees, calculated as a function of transaction size and a minimum constant fee. Staking and Delegation:

ADA holders can run stake pools or delegate to existing pools. Rewards are distributed at the end of each five-day epoch, sourced from transaction fees and a portion of the reserve.

ADA holders can run stake pools or delegate to existing pools. Rewards are distributed at the end of each five-day epoch, sourced from transaction fees and a portion of the reserve. Governance:

ADA is used for on-chain governance (e.g., Project Catalyst), where holders vote on proposals and receive rewards for participation.

ADA is used for on-chain governance (e.g., Project Catalyst), where holders vote on proposals and receive rewards for participation. Smart Contract Collateral:

ADA is used as collateral for smart contract execution, especially for phase-2 (Plutus) scripts. Collateral is only collected if a transaction fails validation.

ADA is used as collateral for smart contract execution, especially for phase-2 (Plutus) scripts. Collateral is only collected if a transaction fails validation. DeFi and DApps:

ADA is used as collateral, liquidity, and for payments within Cardano’s DeFi ecosystem.

4. Locking Mechanism

Token Locking:

Introduced with the Allegra upgrade, token locking allows ADA to be reserved for specific purposes, such as: Voting: ADA is locked to represent voting rights in governance. Smart Contracts: ADA can be locked as part of contract execution or to mint new assets. Deal Settlement: Used in escrow or conditional agreements.

Introduced with the Allegra upgrade, token locking allows ADA to be reserved for specific purposes, such as: Staking:

ADA delegated for staking is not technically locked—holders retain full spending power and can move their ADA at any time, but rewards are based on the amount staked at the epoch snapshot.

5. Unlocking Time

ICO and Team Allocations:

ADA distributed via the ICO and to founding entities was unlocked at network launch (September 2017).

ADA distributed via the ICO and to founding entities was unlocked at network launch (September 2017). Staking Rewards:

Distributed continuously at the end of each epoch, with the reserve gradually depleting as rewards are paid out.

Distributed continuously at the end of each epoch, with the reserve gradually depleting as rewards are paid out. No Vesting for Delegators:

ADA staked or delegated is not subject to a lock-up period; it can be withdrawn or re-delegated at any time.

ADA staked or delegated is not subject to a lock-up period; it can be withdrawn or re-delegated at any time. Smart Contract/Collateral Locking:

ADA locked as collateral or for smart contracts is released according to contract conditions (e.g., after contract execution or voting period ends).

6. Circulating and Total Supply

Metric Value (as of May 2024) Circulating Supply ~33.2 billion ADA Max Supply 45 billion ADA

7. Additional Notes

No Superuser Privileges:

There is no evidence of superuser functions (e.g., pausing, freezing, or forcibly transferring ADA) in Cardano’s protocol.

There is no evidence of superuser functions (e.g., pausing, freezing, or forcibly transferring ADA) in Cardano’s protocol. Decentralization:

Cardano’s staking mechanism and the “k parameter” incentivize decentralization by capping rewards for oversaturated pools, encouraging delegation to smaller pools.

Summary Table: Cardano Token Economics

Aspect Details Issuance Multi-stage ICO, staking rewards from reserve, capped at 45B ADA Allocation 58% ICO, 31% staking rewards, 11% team/founders (IOHK, EMURGO, Foundation) Usage Network fees, staking/delegation, governance, smart contract collateral, DeFi Incentives Staking rewards, governance rewards, DeFi participation Locking For governance, smart contracts, deal settlement; staking is non-custodial (not locked) Unlocking ICO/team allocations unlocked at launch; staking rewards ongoing; contract locks per use Circulating Supply ~33.2B ADA (May 2024) Max Supply 45B ADA

References for Further Reading

Cardano Docs: Token Locking

Cardano Docs: Delegation

Cardano Docs: Collateral Mechanism

Cardano.org: Stake Pool Delegation

Cardano Foundation Blog

This structure ensures a robust, decentralized, and incentive-aligned ecosystem for Cardano, supporting both network security and broad participation.