2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
MGM Resorts CEO on Las Vegas slump and U.S. travel

The post MGM Resorts CEO on Las Vegas slump and U.S. travel appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Las Vegas is launching a new campaign to boost tourism after a significant summer slump. The new campaign, “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas,” will focus on value for visitors and offer promotions and other incentives at the destination. The city has seen visitation decline for seven consecutive months, with the most recent report from July showing a 12% decline year over year. And yet, MGM Resorts CEO Bill Hornbuckle says, “Las Vegas is not done or dead.” “To the contrary, I think there’s lessons to be learned, you know, in terms of value and value creation,” Hornbuckle told CNBC Thursday at the Bank of America Gaming and Lodging Conference. Hornbuckle said affordability and perceptions of value have been especially top-of-mind for budget-conscious visitors. He pointed to the deals available at the Excalibur, one of MGM’s resorts on the Las Vegas Strip: $85 rooms, including resort fee; $5 tables; $5 beers. But the $12 Starbucks coffee grabs the headline. “There is value there, and there’s always been value,” Hornbuckle said. “We let the narrative get away from us and shame on us. We need to do a better job.” MGM and Las Vegas more broadly had posted several years of growth in visitation, room rates and profits before this year’s slowdown. When asked whether the Vegas slump could be a canary in the coal mine for U.S. travel more broadly, Hornbuckle, who chairs the U.S. Travel Association, said it does seem to be a leading indicator. And the industry as a whole is facing some troubling obstacles. Canadian visitation to the U.S. has plummeted some 40% this year, following comments by President Donald Trump about Canada as a potential 51st U.S. state and evolving trade policies. The Canadian dollar has also weakened, lessening the buying power of visitors crossing the border…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 03:11
Kazakhstan launches crypto cards in partnership with Mastercard

A bank in Kazakhstan has issued the country’s first crypto cards in partnership with Mastercard and an Astana-based cryptocurrency exchange. The new payment instrument, which will allow users to spend their digital coins where fiat money is accepted, is undergoing trials as part of a soft launch. Kazakhstan’s crypto cards to convert tether to tenge Eurasian Bank, one of Kazakhstan’s commercial banking institutions, has launched the Central Asian nation’s first cryptocurrency cards in pilot mode. The release was announced during the Astana Finance Days forum, local media reported. The cards have been developed together with Mastercard and the crypto exchange Intebix, with the support of the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK), the business news portal Inbusiness.kz noted in a post on Thursday. A limited number of cards have been issued at this point to test the product in real conditions. They are currently used to pay for goods and services through Mastercard and Apple Pay terminals. The crypto cards allow holders to make purchases using tether (USDT) and other stablecoins. The transaction fee is only 1%, the website detailed. A daily limit on spending in the equivalent of $1,000 is still in place, and cash withdrawals and transfers are yet to be unlocked. All payments are made in Kazakhstani tenge, after conversion, and exclusively in Kazakhstan’s jurisdiction. Clients’ crypto assets are stored in wallets hosted by Intebix. The crypto card project was first presented during the Digital Almaty 2025 forum in January. The latest announcement marks the next stage in its development, covering the testing of the technology involved and the interaction between participating parties. Kazakhstan’s central bank gave the go-ahead for its implementation in early June, with the intention to provide consumers in the country with an option to make non-cash payments using crypto wallets from licensed providers, registered at the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC). Highlighting the possibility for future expansion of the project, Deputy Chairman of the NBK, Berik Sholpankulov, emphasized: “This crypto-fiat solution provides an opportunity for safe and convenient integration of the crypto industry into the existing payment infrastructure.” Building a bridge between crypto and fiat payments Kazakhstan became a prominent name in the crypto space when it attracted mining companies in the wake of China’s enforcement of a ban on Bitcoin-related activities several years ago. Since then, authorities have taken a series of steps to regulate the growing crypto sector, including the adoption of taxation rules and regulations for cryptocurrency trading. To offer miners the option to sell their minted coins in the country, the Kazakh government authorized crypto exchanges, residents of the AIFC hub, to provide such services. It now plans to license other platforms as well, as reported by Cryptopolitan in May. Speaking of the crypto card initiative, Lyazzat Satieva, chair of the Board of Eurasian Bank, commented: “Cryptocurrencies are no longer an exotic thing for enthusiasts but are becoming part of the financial ecosystem – with real products, regulation and infrastructure.” “The bridge between the crypto world and everyday payments is being built right here in Kazakhstan,” she said, adding that “banks came to crypto not for the sake of fashion, but for practical reasons like customer demand and a clear economy.” “The pilot launch of the crypto card, together with the Eurasian Bank and Intebix, demonstrates how familiar payment solutions can be organically combined with digital assets,” noted Sanzhar Zhamalov, chief executive of Mastercard for Kazakhstan and Central Asia. Highlighting the payment provider’s support for implementing advanced financial technologies in Kazakhstan, Zhamalov emphasized: “Such innovations will contribute to the development of the economy and the expansion of the audience for modern financial instruments.” “The launch of a bank crypto card is an important step towards integrating digital assets into everyday payments … We are confident that this product will be in demand both in Kazakhstan and abroad,” Intebix Director Talgat Dosanov was quoted as stating. If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.
Coinstats2025/09/05 03:10
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Slide As Traders Fear Drop To $100,000

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower on Thursday as Bitcoin struggles to remain above the $110,000 mark.read more
Coinstats2025/09/05 03:10
Who Exploited WLFI Coin’s Price Drop?

The world of cryptocurrencies witnessed a dramatic twist as WLFI Coin navigated through turbulent waters, marked by a significant price decline. Not long before, the cryptocurrency enjoyed an unexpected surge, only to see its fortunes reverse once the coins reached the market.Continue Reading:Who Exploited WLFI Coin’s Price Drop?
Coinstats2025/09/05 03:08
Bitcoin Whale Surfaces with $53.6 Million Profit After 10 Years

TLDR A Bitcoin whale, inactive since 2012, has moved 479 BTC worth $53.6 million. The Bitcoin wallet’s value has surged by 933.853% since its last transaction in 2012. Two small test transactions of Bitcoin were made to different anonymous wallets. Bitcoin’s current price stands at $110,480 per coin, showing a slight decline. Bitcoin ETFs saw [...] The post Bitcoin Whale Surfaces with $53.6 Million Profit After 10 Years appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/05 03:08
World Liberty blacklists Justin Sun wallet after Tron founder moves $9 million in WLFI tokens

The crypto billionaire bought $75 million worth of WLFI tokens and was named an advisor to the DeFi project.
Coinstats2025/09/05 03:07
EUR/USD softens as US Dollar firms on mixed labor data and weak Eurozone Retail Sales

The post EUR/USD softens as US Dollar firms on mixed labor data and weak Eurozone Retail Sales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/USD slips as the US Dollar steadies on mixed US labor data and weak Eurozone Retail Sales. US private payrolls increased by 54K in August, below the 65K forecast and sharply lower than July’s revised 106K. Focus now on US services sector data, with S&P Global PMIs expected to hold steady at 55.4 and ISM Services PMI projected at 51.0. The Euro (EUR) is under pressure against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, with EUR/USD retracing part of Wednesday’s advance and trading near 1.1645 at the start of the American session. The mild pullback comes as the Greenback regained traction following a mixed set of US labor market data, while softer Eurozone Retail Sales added to pressure on the Euro. The ADP Employment report showed that US private payrolls increased by 54,000 in August, undershooting expectations of 65,000 and down sharply from July’s revised 106,000, pointing to slower hiring momentum. Weekly Initial Jobless Claims also ticked up to 237,000 from 229,000, suggesting a modest rise in layoffs. At the same time, Q2 Nonfarm Productivity was revised higher to 3.3% from 2.4%, while Unit Labor Costs eased to 1.0% compared with 1.6% expected, indicating that wage pressures are cooling. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, is ticking higher, trading near 98.30, retracing part of Wednesday’s losses. The index remains confined within the narrow range that has defined trading since early August, suggesting investors are awaiting Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for a clearer directional cue. In the Eurozone, July Retail Sales fell 0.5% MoM, a deeper drop than the 0.2% forecast and reversing June’s 0.6% gain. On an annual basis, sales rose 2.2%, missing the 2.4% forecast and down from the 3.5% pace recorded previously. The figures point to weaker household…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 03:05
Cardano rebounds despite record investor pessimism

Cardano fans are sulking, whales are stirring, and ADA is bouncing back. Yet another crypto farce where the impatience of small holders fattens the big holders. L’article Cardano rebounds despite record investor pessimism est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/09/05 03:05
SWIFT’s Top Executive Slams Ripple’s Future: Is XRP Really Ready for Big Banks?

SWIFT’s CIO questions XRP’s future in institutional banking systems. Ripple’s centralized control over XRP raises concerns for financial institutions. Governance and regulatory clarity remain key obstacles for XRP’s adoption. Tom Zschach, SWIFT’s Chief Innovation Officer, has raised significant concerns about Ripple’s ability to gain the trust of major financial institutions, especially regarding its XRP token. His remarks come after a LinkedIn conversation where Ripple’s ability to navigate through legal challenges was praised. Zschach, however, was quick to point out that surviving lawsuits, such as the resolution of its case with the SEC, does not necessarily mean that XRP is ready for mainstream adoption by global financial institutions. According to Zschach, financial institutions require more than just regulatory survival when it comes to adopting new payment technologies. He stressed the importance of neutral governance, where no single entity dominates the infrastructure, something Ripple has yet to establish. For banks to feel confident in using XRP, they need assurance that the governance structure behind the technology is not biased toward any particular business or competitor. Also Read: Cybercriminals Use Ethereum Smart Contracts in Malicious npm Packages Governance and Trust Issues for Ripple Zschach’s criticisms of Ripple’s approach are centered on its centralized control over the XRP Ledger, which he claims presents a major obstacle for banks looking to adopt the technology. He highlighted that SWIFT, in contrast, operates with shared governance, involving thousands of financial institutions that work together to set the rules and standards. This collaborative approach is why SWIFT has maintained its long-standing trust with global financial institutions. Zschach argued that the absence of a neutral governance structure within Ripple raises serious concerns about the stability and fairness of the system. Financial institutions, he pointed out, are unlikely to trust a platform controlled by a direct competitor in the payments space. The issue of governance, therefore, remains a significant barrier to XRP’s acceptance in traditional finance. XRP’s Legal and Economic Challenges Beyond governance, Zschach also raised concerns about XRP’s lack of regulatory clarity. Since XRP is not classified as money and doesn’t appear on institutional balance sheets, banks may hesitate to integrate it into their systems. Legal enforceability also remains a key issue, with Zschach noting that the lack of guarantees for final settlements in cases of system disruptions could deter institutions from using XRP. XRP haters are celebrating the SWIFT CIO’s comments like it’s the end of the road for XRP… Tom Zschach (Chief Innovation Officer at SWIFT) argued banks won’t use XRP because they’ll prefer their own rails, tokenized deposits, or regulated stablecoins. Here’s why he’s wrong… pic.twitter.com/kfMLgUWSBU — $589 (@589CTO) September 4, 2025 Furthermore, Zschach questioned the economic logic behind adopting XRP. With the rise of tokenized deposits and regulated stablecoins, banks may see little incentive in adopting XRP when they can settle transactions directly using instruments they already control and trust. While Ripple continues to expand its efforts to gain institutional legitimacy, it faces a tough road ahead. In comparison, SWIFT’s long-standing position in the financial ecosystem, supported by its neutral governance model, gives it a strong advantage as it explores blockchain technologies in parallel with its existing systems. Also Read: Cybercriminals Use Ethereum Smart Contracts in Malicious npm Packages The post SWIFT’s Top Executive Slams Ripple’s Future: Is XRP Really Ready for Big Banks? appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/05 03:03
Investor Who Bought Solana at $9 in 2022 and Made $270M as SOL Peaked This Year Just Made a Huge Investment in This Token

A crypto investor who purchased Solana at $9 in 2022 and realized over $270 million in profits following its 2025 peak has reportedly made a new investment as he eyes the growth that was realized in SOL. In his new pick, Little Pepe has taken the center stage, as it promises more returns supported by [...] The post Investor Who Bought Solana at $9 in 2022 and Made $270M as SOL Peaked This Year Just Made a Huge Investment in This Token appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/05 03:00
