Stripe and Paradigm Reveal Tempo Blockchain, Built With Help From OpenAI and Visa

Payments giant Stripe and crypto investment firm Paradigm have teamed up to build a layer-1 blockchain focused on payments and stablecoins.
Duluth Holdings (DLTH) tops Q2 earnings and revenue estimates

The post Duluth Holdings (DLTH) tops Q2 earnings and revenue estimates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Duluth Holdings (DLTH) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05 per share. This compares to a loss of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of +160.00%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this clothing and tools supplier would post a loss of $0.3 per share when it actually produced a loss of $0.32, delivering a surprise of -6.67%. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates just once. Duluth Holdings, which belongs to the Zacks Textile – Apparel industry, posted revenues of $131.72 million for the quarter ended July 2025, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.95%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $141.62 million. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates just once over the last four quarters. The sustainability of the stock’s immediate price movement based on the recently-released numbers and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management’s commentary on the earnings call. Duluth Holdings shares have lost about 23.6% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500’s gain of 9.6%. What’s next for Duluth Holdings? While Duluth Holdings has underperformed the market so far this year, the question that comes to investors’ minds is: what’s next for the stock? There are no easy answers to this key question, but one reliable measure that can help investors address this is the company’s earnings outlook. Not only does this include current consensus earnings expectations for the coming quarter(s), but also how these expectations have changed lately. Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. Investors can track such revisions by themselves or rely on a tried-and-tested rating…
Hayden Davis finally has access to $58M in USDC

The post Hayden Davis finally has access to $58M in USDC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin firm Circle has unfrozen $58 million worth of USDC belonging to Hayden Davis two weeks after a temporary restraining order (TRO), issued as part of his LIBRA court case, was lifted.  This means that Davis, who worked with Argentinian President, Javier Milei, to launch the scandalous LIBRA token, will have full access to do whatever he wants with these funds. Blockworks’ Senior Data Engineer, Fernando Molina, spotted Circle’s unfreezing today, and noted, “It is clear that Circle did not comply with the request from the Argentine justice system.” He added, “Despite the fact that the judge had authorized it more than two weeks ago, the change on Solana was only made now.” Se liberan finalmente los 58 M de USDC de Hayden Davis obtenidos por $LIBRA A pesar de que la jueza lo había autorizado hace más de dos semanas, recién ahora se hizo el cambio en Solana Queda claro que Circle no hizo lugar al pedido de la justicia Argentina pic.twitter.com/fm7PtZTN75 — Fernando Molina (@fergmolina) September 4, 2025 Molina noted that Davis can now do whatever he wants with the funds. Read more: Hayden Davis sent millions in crypto weeks before LIBRA promo Argentinian developer Maximiliano Firtman said that in the process of the unfreezing, Circle has ignored a request from Argentina’s justice system to block the funds “for reasons we do not know.” Firtman also suggested that Davis might not do anything hasty with the newly unlocked funds in case it impacts his legal defense in both the US and Argentina.  Milei distanced himself from Hayden Davis’ LIBRA The launch, which lost millions in investor funds, was dubbed the “Viva La Libertad” project and was publicly launched by Milei as a means to fund small businesses startups.    Milei has since distanced himself from the project while Argentina’s…
Fireblocks launches payments network for stablecoins

The post Fireblocks launches payments network for stablecoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fireblocks, the $8 billion crypto infrastructure firm, has launched a new payments network designed for stablecoins. Announced on Thursday, the Fireblocks Network for Payments brings together more than 40 participants, including Circle, stablecoin startup Bridge — recently acquired by Stripe — along with firms such as Zerohash and Yellow Card. The initiative aims to reduce engineering costs and operational risks for companies building stablecoin products or transferring digital dollars across borders, according to CEO Michael Shaulov. In July 2025, Fireblocks processed a record $212 billion in stablecoin volume, underscoring its role in the asset class. The firm already provides custody and transfer services for banks, including BNY Mellon and fintechs like Revolut, but its existing infrastructure was built around crypto trading rather than streamlined stablecoin payments. Shaulov said the new network expands on models like the Circle Payments Network, but supports multiple stablecoins rather than only Circle’s USDC. The launch comes amid rising institutional interest: a Fireblocks report back in May found 90% of firms are already using or exploring stablecoin payment programs, with cross-border settlement cited as the top driver. Blockworks Research data highlights the scale of stablecoin flows Fireblocks is targeting. On Ethereum, where $164 billion in stablecoins circulate, daily transfer volumes regularly exceed $60 billion. USDC alone accounts for nearly $47 billion in supply, while USDT still dominates at over $81 billion. Solana stablecoin supply and transfers | Source: Blockworks Research Meanwhile, Solana has emerged as a high-throughput stablecoin rail, processing around $11 billion in daily transfers across tokens like USDC, USDT and PYUSD. The network handles roughly 3 billion monthly transactions (excluding validator votes), far outpacing Ethereum in raw activity. Stablecoin volume spikes have helped to drive Solana DEX trading to nearly $300 billion in monthly spot volume, cementing its role as a low-cost complement to…
Best Crypto Casino With 6,000+ Games & Instant Withdrawals

The post Best Crypto Casino With 6,000+ Games & Instant Withdrawals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Online betting platforms often promise variety, but most leave players stuck between choosing either sports or a limited casino library. Spartans changes that completely by offering both in one seamless crypto-first platform. With more than 5,963 games from 43+ providers, Spartans transforms your phone or laptop into an entire casino floor.  Whether it’s spinning Viking slots with 100× multipliers, joining live blackjack tables, or betting on global football leagues, everything is just one click away. Add instant crypto withdrawals and blazing-fast deposits, and you get a platform designed for speed and freedom. Spartans isn’t about waiting, it’s about cashing out instantly. That’s why it’s quickly becoming the go-to name in the future of crypto-powered entertainment. A Casino in Your Pocket  Imagine opening your device and instantly accessing 5,963+ games, all under one login. Spartans has taken the concept of variety and pushed it to an entirely new level. From themed slots based on fantasy and mythology to high-volatility jackpots, there’s something for every type of player. Unlike many sites that lock you into a narrow set of titles, Spartans ensures endless variety by partnering with 43+ game providers. The library is constantly updated, which means boredom never enters the equation. It’s not just about slots, though. You’ll find European and American roulette, live baccarat with real dealers, and even unique crash games where multipliers climb until they crash. Want a “Wheel of Fortune” style game show? Spartans delivers that too, complete with flashy visuals and live presenters. This isn’t just gaming, it’s immersion. And because it’s fully optimized for mobile play, Spartans makes every commute, lunch break, or downtime feel like a trip to Vegas. With all these choices, it’s easy to see why Spartans is redefining what a crypto casino should look like. Sports Meets Casino  While many platforms…
Solana set a series of records in August, with $148M in app revenues

The post Solana set a series of records in August, with $148M in app revenues appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana activity set a series of records in August, while retaining its peak app revenues. For the past month, Solana locked in $148M from app revenues, mostly linked to DEX trading.  Solana saw a month of robust activity in August, as its major apps locked in over $148М, of which trading platforms got around $85M. The chain followed the overall crypto success, breaking a series of records for the past month. While Ethereum was trending, Solana also expanded in several metrics and new markets. In the past month, Solana activity remained above 3.3M daily active users on most days, with around 20M daily active users for all other chains.  Over the course of the past month, Solana increased its value locked from $8.5 to $9.5B, extending the trend into September. Value locked continued to grow to $11.51B, with over $12.26B in stablecoin liquidity.  SOL rallied in August, starting from lows around $160 and recovering to positions above $200. | Source: Coingecko For the past month, SOL also regained its previous positions, moving from $163 to a peak above $215. For the past month, SOL open interest expanded by over 30%, remaining above $6B. SOL also saw the bulk of derivative settlements on its own chain, instead of on centralized exchanges.  Solana grew on BTC inflows, LST, and RWA tokenization Solana also produced between $1M and $2M in daily fees regularly. App revenues produced over $7.4M in 24 hours, surpassing the basic Solana fee structure. The Solana chain continues to surpass other networks for over eight months in a row, driven by a mix of trends and use cases. For the past month, Solana achieved peak perpetual futures volumes of over $43.8B, thanks to Drift Protocol. Perpetual futures trading got a boost from SOL token swaps, as the price rallied above…
SEC’s agenda proposes crypto safe harbors, broker-dealers reforms

The proposed rule changes potentially affecting SEC guidelines on broker-dealers, custody and reporting could allow crypto companies to operate in the US with less oversight. US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins has released a regulatory agenda containing proposed rules that could significantly affect how the agency handles digital assets.In a Thursday notice, the SEC released about 20 proposed rules as part of its spring 2025 agenda. Though each proposal varies in terms of the potential impact on the crypto industry, many suggested that the commission would continue to soften its enforcement approach, establishing safe harbors and restructuring existing regulations to benefit projects. “The agenda covers potential rule proposals related to the offer and sale of crypto assets to help clarify the regulatory framework for crypto assets and provide greater certainty to the market,” said Atkins, adding: “[...] the agenda reflects our withdrawal of a host of items from the last Administration that do not align with the goal that regulation should be smart, effective, and appropriately tailored within the confines of our statutory authority.”Read more
Ethena partners with FalconX for institutional adoption of USDe

Ethena Labs is teaming up with digital asset prime brokerage FalconX to enhance institutional adoption of Ethena’s synthetic dollar, USDe. FalconX announced on Sept. 4 that it had added spot trading, derivatives and custody support for USDe (USDe), the U.S.…
What Does It Mean for Bitcoin and Cryptos?

The post What Does It Mean for Bitcoin and Cryptos? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Risks and Challenges Ahead While Strategy meets all technical requirements, the S&P committee also weighs volatility and sector balance. Strategy’s stock, powered largely by Bitcoin holdings, remains highly volatile—recently showing a 30-day fluctuation rate of nearly 100%. That level of risk could complicate the decision, even if the eligibility criteria are satisfied. What It Means for Bitcoin and Crypto Markets If Strategy enters the S&P 500, Bitcoin effectively becomes a part of mainstream financial indices, granting the asset indirect exposure to millions of investors who may not own BTC directly. This would reinforce Bitcoin’s role as a macro asset, further intertwining its movements with global markets. For the broader crypto sector, the milestone would signal growing recognition of blockchain-based assets, potentially boosting sentiment and paving the way for more crypto-aligned firms to join major indices in the future. Source: https://cryptoticker.io/en/strategy-in-sp500-what-it-means-for-bitcoin-and-cryptos/
Trump’s Attempted Dismissal of Federal Reserve Governor

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/trump-federal-reserve-dismissal/
