Duluth Holdings (DLTH) tops Q2 earnings and revenue estimates

The post Duluth Holdings (DLTH) tops Q2 earnings and revenue estimates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Duluth Holdings (DLTH) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05 per share. This compares to a loss of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of +160.00%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this clothing and tools supplier would post a loss of $0.3 per share when it actually produced a loss of $0.32, delivering a surprise of -6.67%. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates just once. Duluth Holdings, which belongs to the Zacks Textile – Apparel industry, posted revenues of $131.72 million for the quarter ended July 2025, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.95%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $141.62 million. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates just once over the last four quarters. The sustainability of the stock’s immediate price movement based on the recently-released numbers and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management’s commentary on the earnings call. Duluth Holdings shares have lost about 23.6% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500’s gain of 9.6%. What’s next for Duluth Holdings? While Duluth Holdings has underperformed the market so far this year, the question that comes to investors’ minds is: what’s next for the stock? There are no easy answers to this key question, but one reliable measure that can help investors address this is the company’s earnings outlook. Not only does this include current consensus earnings expectations for the coming quarter(s), but also how these expectations have changed lately. Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. Investors can track such revisions by themselves or rely on a tried-and-tested rating…