Trump's World Liberty Financial Blacklists Justin Sun Wallet After $9M Token Transfer

Trump's World Liberty Financial Blacklists Justin Sun Wallet After $9M Token Transfer

The sudden move raises questions after the address in quesion moved millions in WLFI tokens.
Coinstats2025/09/05 04:00
The Toro Company (TTC) Stock: Q3 Sales Slip 2% But Underground Construction and Golf Drive Profits

The Toro Company (TTC) Stock: Q3 Sales Slip 2% But Underground Construction and Golf Drive Profits

TLDR TTC Q3 Beats Adjusted EPS; Pro Segment Shines Despite Residential Woes Toro Gains on Pro Strength, But Spartan Woes Hit Residential Hard Toro’s Q3: EPS Rises on Cost Cuts, But Residential Drags Overall Sales TTC Q3 Sees Pro Segment Surge as Residential Slumps 28% Toro Sticks to FY25 Outlook Despite Impairment and Margin Pressures [...] The post The Toro Company (TTC) Stock: Q3 Sales Slip 2% But Underground Construction and Golf Drive Profits appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/05 04:00
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Why Smart Investors Are Choosing Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over XRP for 2025 Gains

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Why Smart Investors Are Choosing Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over XRP for 2025 Gains

As the crypto market slowly gathers momentum for an end of year rally, XRP is under scrutiny by analysts. Elsewhere, a newcomer, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), tipped to change the lending game is growing like wildfire. MUTM is in its sixth presale stage and will grow by 14.29% to $0.04 in the next stage. The project […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 04:00
Stripe and Paradigm Announces New L1 Chain Focused on Stablecoins Dubbed Tempo

Stripe and Paradigm Announces New L1 Chain Focused on Stablecoins Dubbed Tempo

The post Stripe and Paradigm Announces New L1 Chain Focused on Stablecoins Dubbed Tempo appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Paradigm has announced the launch of a new layer one (L1) blockchain dubbed Tempo. According to Matt Huang, Paradigm’s founder, Tempo is a payment-focused blockchain that was incubated by several investors led by  Stripe and Paradigm, with its key features enabling the mainstream adoption of stablecoin payments. The development of Tempo involved strategic investments from …
CoinPedia2025/09/05 03:58
Sydney Sweeney Powers American Eagle Forward With Travis Kelce As Backup

Sydney Sweeney Powers American Eagle Forward With Travis Kelce As Backup

The post Sydney Sweeney Powers American Eagle Forward With Travis Kelce As Backup appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 01: Billboards of actress Sydney Sweeney is seen outside of an American Eagle store on August 01, 2025 in New York City. American Eagle’s recent denim ad campaign featuring Sweeney has drawn backlash for language and imagery that critics say echoes eugenics-era rhetoric, following a tagline referencing “great genes” alongside visuals of Sweeney in blue jeans. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) Getty Images American Eagle Outfitters has regained momentum thanks to two high-profile collaborations – the controversial Sydney Sweeney “Great Jeans” campaign and its follow-up with Travis Kelce and his Tru Kolors brand. Both collabs are new. Sweeney’s launched on July 23 and Kelce’s on Aug. 27 with AEO’s second quarter ending Aug. 2, yet early results signal strong brand performance ahead. During the second quarter earnings call, CEO Jay Schottenstein reported “very strong demand from both campaigns, fueling positive traffic in August.” CMO Craig Brommers added, “This is a moment to take big swings,” noting that brand awareness, consumer engagement, and purchase intent are up. “We’ll be looking to convert this buzz into business all through the back half of the year.” After the earnings report, AEO stock rocketed 24% in Thursday premarket trading, according to Reuters. Analyst Michael Ashley Schulman of Running Point Capital Advisors observed that the stock surge means there is “faith that the celebrity-fueled demand burst holds through the holiday seasons, which makes the move partly victory lap and partly future perfect tense.” By The Numbers It’s still early days, yet Jefferies reported AEO beat both top and bottom-line Street and guidance estimates. Total net revenues of $1.28 billion were down 1% over last year, while the first quarter guidance was forecast to be off 5%. Yet put into context, this quarter’s results were still positive since it…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 03:53
Bitcoin could crash to $50k in 2026 after October top, analyst warns

Bitcoin could crash to $50k in 2026 after October top, analyst warns

Analyst Joao Wedson warns that an October “judgment day” could set Bitcoin up for a crash to $50,000 next year. Bitcoin (BTC) may be heading toward a “judgment day” in October 2025, according to a reading from a long-term pattern.…
Crypto.news2025/09/05 03:52
Businesses embrace Bitcoin amid 2025 bull market surge – River

Businesses embrace Bitcoin amid 2025 bull market surge – River

The post Businesses embrace Bitcoin amid 2025 bull market surge – River appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Businesses have become a driving force in Bitcoin’s 2025 bull market, with corporate holdings now accounting for more than 6% of its total supply, according to a new report from River Financial. The report found that in the first eight months of 2025 alone, business inflows into Bitcoin surpassed last year’s total by $12.5 billion, pushing cumulative holdings to 1.3 million BTC. That represents a 21x increase since 2020. By comparison, individuals still hold the majority of Bitcoin at 65.9% of the supply, while funds, governments, and other entities make up the remainder. Treasury firms lead amid rising mainstream adoption River’s data shows Bitcoin treasury companies, firms created primarily to hold large Bitcoin reserves, have accounted for 76% of purchases since January 2024. Collectively, they manage more than $100 billion in equity, bonds, and other securities tied to Bitcoin exposure. Additionally, the report highlighted that conventional businesses, ranging from real estate and healthcare to construction and software, are increasingly adding Bitcoin to their treasuries. According to the report: “Bitcoin is no longer confined to miners or crypto-native firms.” It highlighted that 3,000 U.S. businesses now use River’s services. The majority are small- to medium-sized enterprises with fewer than 50 employees, often allocating a significant portion of income to Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and banking risks. Shift in corporate strategy Companies are allocating an average of 22% of net income to Bitcoin, with nearly one-third now holding more than half their treasury reserves in the asset. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. River attributed the trend to Bitcoin’s fixed supply, 24/7 liquidity, and protection against counterparty risk, particularly after high-profile banking collapses in recent years. Additionally,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 03:52
Corporate Bitcoin Allocation Climbs As Companies Invest 22% Of Profits

Corporate Bitcoin Allocation Climbs As Companies Invest 22% Of Profits

The post Corporate Bitcoin Allocation Climbs As Companies Invest 22% Of Profits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Corporate Bitcoin Allocation Climbs As Companies Invest 22% Of Profits Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/corporate-bitcoin-allocation-climbs-as-companies-invest-22-of-profits/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 03:51
WLFI Token Faces September Unlock – Can Burns Offset $483M in New Supply?

WLFI Token Faces September Unlock – Can Burns Offset $483M in New Supply?

WLFI, the Trump-affiliated token from World Liberty Financial, continues to draw attention following its high-profile launch last week. The token began trading above $0.30, briefly lifting its implied valuation beyond $30 billion. That initial enthusiasm gave way to sharp selling, and the market cap has since adjusted closer to $4.3 billion. The project has responded with supply management measures. A buyback-and-burn program has already been introduced, funded by liquidity fees collected from transactions. Buyback-and-Burn Program Roughly 47 million WLFI have been removed from circulation through a multi-signature burn process, representing just under 0.2% of the circulating supply. While the scale of the burn is small relative to total issuance, it is intended to show ongoing management of the token supply. Derivative markets have been highly active in parallel with spot trading. Futures open interest increased by more than 50% in the past week, and daily volume in derivatives rose by nearly 400% at one stage. This activity is closely tied to an upcoming unlock scheduled for September. The unlock is expected to release tokens valued at around $483 million, linked to allocations for early investors. Market participants are watching how this supply enters circulation and whether it adds pressure to already-strained price levels. Large traders have faced setbacks during WLFI’s early volatility. Whale accounts running leveraged long positions were liquidated during the post-launch decline, with reports of losses exceeding $1 million on single trades. These events underline the risks of thin confidence during the token’s first trading sessions. WLFI Market Snapshot WLFI is now trading near $0.175, down about 40 to 50% from its opening level. Trading volume remains elevated, ranging between $1 billion and $2 billion over a 24-hour period. This turnover places WLFI among the more liquid assets in its size range, even as prices adjust lower. The circulating supply is estimated at 24.7 billion WLFI, against a maximum supply of 100 billion. Governance rules restrict influence by limiting each wallet to 5% voting participation. Roughly 15 to 25% of total tokens remain locked, including holdings linked to the Trump family. These locked positions are not currently available for trading and continue to shape perceptions of concentration risk. WLFI remains one of the most discussed new tokens of late summer 2025. Social activity has been high, according to LunarCrush, with thousands of mentions recorded during launch week. While early trading has been volatile, ongoing burn activity, governance limits, and heavy derivatives involvement give WLFI continued visibility in current discussions. The price section has been revised to reflect the latest market movement
CryptoNews2025/09/05 03:49
Bitcoin Falls Below $110K After Disappointing Private Sector Employment Numbers

Bitcoin Falls Below $110K After Disappointing Private Sector Employment Numbers

The post Bitcoin Falls Below $110K After Disappointing Private Sector Employment Numbers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The increase in private sector jobs for August was significantly lower than what many economists had forecasted. Disappointing Private Sector Jobs Data Triggers BTC Slide Below $110K New Jersey-based human resources firm ADP reported an increase of 54,000 private sector U.S. jobs on Thursday, but that number is well below the 75,000 jobs economists were […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-falls-below-110k-after-disappointing-private-sector-employment-numbers/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 03:45
