Utah’s Delta Center With First-Ever Seating Tech For NHL And NBA

The StageRight riser system being installed at Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Smith Entertainment Group As Ryan Smith, owner of the NBA's Utah Jazz, the NHL's Utah Mammoth and the home arena of both, Salt Lake City's downtown Delta Center, continues to draw more people into the city with his growing Smith Entertainment Group footprint, he's also doing something never done in an arena hosting basketball and hockey: creating a seating system that works equally well for both sports. While focused more on engineering know-how and geometry-rich understanding than fanciful new construction, what Smith is currently doing inside the first phase of a Delta Center renovation will reshape the entire in-arena experience and create a venue that he tells me can equally support the needs of both basketball and hockey. It all starts with an arena floor raised two feet and a first-of-its-kind riser system that moves both vertically and horizontally. The StageRight riser system ready for installation in Salt Lake City's Delta Center. StageRight The Delta Center was built for basketball. Opened in 1991, it features one of the steepest seating bowls in the NBA. "If you're in the fourth row, it feels like you are right there," Smith tells me. "It is very vertical." It's so renowned for its design, Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Balmer made at least seven visits to the site when constructing his new Intuit Dome in California, Smith says. But what works for basketball doesn't always work for hockey. An NHL rink is 106 feet longer than an NBA court. Smith says that means fans in the upper bowl, thanks to how steep the arena is for hoops, don't always have a great sightline—if any at all—to the hockey goals. And the lower bowl can be quite tricky too. "It is a…