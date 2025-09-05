2025-09-05 Friday

Stripe, Paradigm test new rails for stablecoin payments with Tempo

Stripe and Paradigm’s new blockchain project, Tempo, shifts the focus from DeFi to core business functions. Its architecture is optimized for payroll, B2B invoices, and remittances, seeking to give stablecoins a tangible utility beyond trading pairs. On September 4, Stripe…
NOWPayments Set to Participate in SiGMA Euro-Med Awards Rome 2025

NOWPayments has been formally shortlisted by SiGMA for the SiGMA Euro-Med Awards 2025’s “Best Crypto Processing” category. NOWPayments is one of the noteworthy solutions in the cryptocurrency payments sector as a result of this recognition. Forbes also gave NOWPayments the top spot on its list of the “5 Best Cryptocurrency Gateways of 2025,” confirming the […]
Utah’s Delta Center With First-Ever Seating Tech For NHL And NBA

The post Utah’s Delta Center With First-Ever Seating Tech For NHL And NBA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The StageRight riser system being installed at Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Smith Entertainment Group As Ryan Smith, owner of the NBA’s Utah Jazz, the NHL’s Utah Mammoth and the home arena of both, Salt Lake City’s downtown Delta Center, continues to draw more people into the city with his growing Smith Entertainment Group footprint, he’s also doing something never done in an arena hosting basketball and hockey: creating a seating system that works equally well for both sports. While focused more on engineering know-how and geometry-rich understanding than fanciful new construction, what Smith is currently doing inside the first phase of a Delta Center renovation will reshape the entire in-arena experience and create a venue that he tells me can equally support the needs of both basketball and hockey. It all starts with an arena floor raised two feet and a first-of-its-kind riser system that moves both vertically and horizontally. The StageRight riser system ready for installation in Salt Lake City’s Delta Center. StageRight The Delta Center was built for basketball. Opened in 1991, it features one of the steepest seating bowls in the NBA. “If you’re in the fourth row, it feels like you are right there,” Smith tells me. “It is very vertical.” It’s so renowned for its design, Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Balmer made at least seven visits to the site when constructing his new Intuit Dome in California, Smith says. But what works for basketball doesn’t always work for hockey. An NHL rink is 106 feet longer than an NBA court. Smith says that means fans in the upper bowl, thanks to how steep the arena is for hoops, don’t always have a great sightline—if any at all—to the hockey goals. And the lower bowl can be quite tricky too. “It is a…
99.7% of ADA vouchers have been redeemed

The post 99.7% of ADA vouchers have been redeemed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. September 3, 2025 — A joint audit by Input Output Global (IOG), McDermott Will & Emery, and BDO confirms, as reported by Crypto Briefing and the documentation published on the official verification portal, that 99.7% of ADA vouchers have been redeemed. For the full report and executive summary, transparency material made public by the parties involved is available. The report, published today, does not reveal any unlawful conduct and details how the remainders are managed. In this context, it offers an orderly overview of the redemption process and the audits conducted. According to the data collected from the transparency portal, the investigation was initiated in May 2025 and the final report was published on September 3, 2025, with accounting and forensic verification conducted by external teams. Industry analysts note that the figure of 99.7% indicated in the report corresponds, in the detailed presentation, to approximately 25.85 billion ADA redeemed, leaving a 0.3% allocated to ecosystem initiatives managed through Cardano Development Holdings. For official documents and the PDF of the report, consult the transparency portal and the release notes. Who signs the audit and what it contains The analysis was conducted by IOG together with the international law firm McDermott Will & Emery and the auditing company BDO. That said, the document reconstructs the redemption phases, verifies the on‑chain traceability of transactions, and describes the policies adopted for unclaimed ADA, outlining the methodological framework. According to the auditors, the processes were structured, with public records on the Cardano blockchain and cross-checks on addresses, times, and amounts. It must be said that the chain of evidence is presented consistently with the stated procedures. Key Numbers at a Glance 99.7%: total percentage of redeemed vouchers, data published on September 3, 2025, and confirmed by the audit documentation. 0.3%: reserves allocated – through Cardano…
SEC Reviews Quantum-Safe Roadmap for Digital Assets

The post SEC Reviews Quantum-Safe Roadmap for Digital Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A proposal submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Crypto Assets Task Force warned that quantum computing could shatter the cryptographic foundations of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the broader digital asset ecosystem unless safeguards are implemented. A written submission to the task force titled the Post-Quantum Financial Infrastructure Framework (PQFIF), was authored by Daniel Bruno Corvelo Costa, one of many individuals and entities that have provided written input. The framework outlines a roadmap for transitioning the cryptographic foundations of digital assets, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), to quantum-resistant standards. it warns that trillions of dollars in digital assets could be exposed if today’s encryption methods collapse under quantum attacks. The proposal, issued on Wednesday, warns that advancements in cryptographically relevant quantum computers (CRQC) “could break the fundamental security that protects trillions of dollars in assets, leading to systemic risk, catastrophic investor losses, and a complete erosion of market confidence.” The submission emphasizes the “Harvest Now, Decrypt Later” threat, where adversaries are already collecting sensitive encrypted data to unlock once quantum breakthroughs arrive. This so-called ‘Harvest Now, Decrypt Later’ strategy is a growing concern in cybersecurity circles. Related: Quantum computers could bring lost Bitcoin back to life: Here’s how Early crypto safeguards against threat of quantum The proposal calls for early action against the threat of quantum computing. It recommends automated vulnerability assessments of digital asset platforms, prioritization of high-risk systems like institutional wallets and exchanges and a phased migration using classical and post-quantum cryptography. Notably, the plan integrates standards finalized by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in 2024, including FIPS 203–205 and HQC as a backup. One urgent concern is the systemic risk of a sudden quantum breakthrough. A successful attack on existing cryptography could lead to massive investor losses, operational chaos across custodians…
PEPE Faces 15% Downside Risk as Trading Volumes and On-Chain Activity Plunge

The post PEPE Faces 15% Downside Risk as Trading Volumes and On-Chain Activity Plunge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meme-inspired cryptocurrency PEPE PEPE$0.0₅9450 is under pressure after slipping below a key support level, sparking warnings of a possible 15% drop. The move comes as trading volumes fell to $980 million and open interest contracted 4% to $535 million based on CoinGlass data, signaling waning conviction among traders. Derivatives data show long liquidations hit $326,000, far outpacing just $9,900 in shorts, based on the same data source, highlighting an imbalance that could accelerate downward momentum. Meanwhile, activity on the PEPE network has collapsed to fewer than 3,000 daily active addresses, Glassnode data shows. That’s a sharp drop from late 2024, when a peak 27,500 addresses were active during a major price rally. According to trader Alpha Crypto Signal, the price of PEPE could see a major breakdown and slow towards the $0.0000085 to $0.0000080 area as it comes off of a symmetrical triangle. Meanwhile, Nansen data for the past week shows the top 100 PEPE addresses on the Ethereum blockchain added just 0.2% to their holdings, while PEPE on exchanges rose 1.13%. Technical Analysis Overview PEPE showed volatility during the latest trading cycle, with a 5% range between $0.000010028 at the high and $0.000009567 at the low, according to CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis data model. A rally earlier in the week briefly pushed prices to the $0.000010000 mark on volume of 2.6 trillion tokens, but the move stalled and sellers regained control. Since then, the token has drifted lower, testing $0.000009610, a 4% pullback from recent highs. Hourly trading also showed resistance forming near $0.000009640 despite sharp volume spikes above 89 billion, suggesting distribution rather than accumulation. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/04/pepe-faces-15-downside-risk-as-trading-volumes-and-on-chain-activity-plunge
Falcon Finance’s USDf Synthetic Dollar Hits $1.5 Billion All-Time High Supply After Announcing New Insurance Fund

Falcon Finance revealed today that the circulating supply of its decentralized stablecoin, USDf, has increased to an all-time high of $1.5 billion, highlighting the DeFi ecosystem’s growing adoption and trust. The accomplishment builds upon the protocol’s pledges to be transparent, drive innovation, and the recently established $10 million insurance fund. The USDf supply increased from […]
DC Sues Trump For Deploying National Guard

The post DC Sues Trump For Deploying National Guard appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Washington, D.C.’s attorney general sued the Trump administration and the military Thursday, claiming that sending the National Guard to patrol the nation’s capital earlier this year violated federal law prohibiting the military from being used in domestic law enforcement—echoing a federal judge’s recent ruling in a separate case in California. Members of the National Guard patrol the National Mall in Washington, DC, on September 3, 2025. (Photo by Austin DeSisto/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images Key Facts Washington, D.C. attorney general Brian Schwalb, a Democrat, accused the Trump administration in the lawsuit of having “run roughshod over a fundamental tenet of American democracy—that the military should not be involved in domestic law enforcement.” The suit comes after U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer ruled Tuesday the Trump administration violated the Posse Comitatus Act that prohibits the military from being used for civilian law enforcement when it sent the National Guard to patrol protests against Trump’s immigration policies in Los Angeles earlier this summer. Trump deployed the National Guard in Washington last month as part of a so-called crime crackdown in the city that included a federal takeover of the Metropolitan Police Department, and he has threatened to replicate the effort elsewhere, including Chicago, New Orleans and Baltimore, despite a decrease in violent crime in all three cities. Tangent Trump walked back his promise to send troops to Chicago on Wednesday, telling reporters he was instead eyeing New Orleans, where Louisiana’s Republican Gov. Jeff Landry said he would welcome the National Guard, allowing Trump to avoid a legal challenge like the one lobbed in Washington and likely to unfold in Chicago or other cities in states led by Democrats. Key Background More than 2,000 National Guard troops were deployed to Washington earlier this month by Trump and other Republican-led…
U.S. Stock Indexes Decline, Impacts Crypto Markets

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-stock-decline-crypto-impact/
World Liberty Financial Accuses Exchange Of Token Manipulation, Justin Sun Blacklisted

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the newly launched decentralized finance (DeFi) platform backed by the Trump family, is facing significant price challenges following its WLFI token debut last Monday.  The platform has leveled serious accusations against an unnamed crypto exchange, claiming it has been manipulating user tokens to drive down prices. This situation has drawn particular […]
