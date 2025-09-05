2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
DOJ Indictment Shadows Kevin Spacey Film – Co-Writer Charged in $340M Crypto Ponzi

DOJ Indictment Shadows Kevin Spacey Film – Co-Writer Charged in $340M Crypto Ponzi

Kevin Spacey’s comeback film after facing sexual misconduct allegations was reportedly written by and stars a man indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for his connection to a crypto Ponzi scheme, Variety reports. New Kevin Spacey Film Makes Headlines for Crypto Ties Vladimir Okhotnikov, who co-wrote and stars in “Holiguards Saga — The Portal of Force,” was charged with wire fraud in 2023 for his alleged role in a global crypto scheme that saw $340 million fleeced from victims. U.S. officials said Okhotnikov, better known as Lado, and four other Russian nationals who co-founded the DeFi investment platform Forsage could face up to 20 years in prison on the charge. “These individuals are alleged to have used trendy technology and opaque language to swindle investors out of their hard-earned cash,” Special Agent in Charge Ivan J. Arvelo of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York said in a statement at the time. “But, as the indictment alleges, all they were doing was running a classic Ponzi scheme.” Man Accused of Crypto Ponzi Scheme Dismisses Allegations In 2022, Okhotnikov was one of 11 people charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for operating the digital asset fraud “in which investors earned profits by recruiting others into the scheme.” According to Variety, the founder-turned-filmmaker attempted to have the SEC’s case against him dismissed later that year. Okhotnikov has denied all allegations, telling the entertainment news outlet that “no further action” had been taken by officials since then and that the publication of the indictment and subsequent misleading headlines had caused “harm” that “went beyond reputation.” On August 30, Spacey made an appearance at the Venice Film Festival to debut the trailer for “Holiguards Saga — The Portal of Force.” A handful of high-profile actors are also set to appear in the film, including Tyrese Gibson, Dolph Lundgren and Eric Roberts
शेयर करें
CryptoNews2025/09/05 04:33
शेयर करें
Best Wallet Token Goes Viral

Best Wallet Token Goes Viral

The post Best Wallet Token Goes Viral appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Exciting news for the crypto world as the Fed announces an October conference on crypto innovations and $BEST goes viral. The US appears to be doubling down on its new pro-crypto stance in a bid to position itself as the world leader in blockchain finance. On October 21st, the Federal Reserve will host a conference focusing on stablecoins, decentralized finance, AI, and tokenization. Fed Governor Christopher Waller released a press release on Wednesday identifying the need to prioritize the cutting edge of financial technologies. The road to widespread crypto adoption needs policymakers to clear the path, but accessibility for the average user is just as important. Lowering the barrier to entry for Web3 is essential, which is why Best Wallet is such a timely project. We’ll take a look at how its native token $BEST powers the Best Wallet app. But first, let’s discuss the future of American crypto policy. FED Spearheads the Digital Payments Discussion Waller said he’s looking forward to ‘examining the opportunities and challenges of new technologies, bringing together ideas on how to improve the safety and efficiency of payments, and hearing from those helping to shape the future of payments.’ Alt Text: The full press release for the Federal Reserve board announcing a payments innovation conference How is America Leading in the Crypto Space? America’s leadership in the cryptocurrency space is a pivot away from the crypto-unfriendly policies of the Biden era, with the Trump administration spearheading the way with strategic policy initiatives. The GENIUS act has clarified the regulatory framework for stablecoins, giving investors confidence to adopt both existing and new stablecoin projects. The establishment of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve has also demonstrated the US government’s commitment to $BTC as a long-term store-of-value. This contrasts with other major economies’ approach to crypto, such…
CreatorBid
BID$0.07898+1.79%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.288-0.03%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,679.23+0.54%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 04:32
शेयर करें
Presale Momentum: MAGACOIN FINANCE Rises to $1M in Less than 5 Days, Emerging as Retail Darling

Presale Momentum: MAGACOIN FINANCE Rises to $1M in Less than 5 Days, Emerging as Retail Darling

MAGACOIN FINANCE is rapidly making waves in the crypto world. In under a week the Ethereum-based project has raised $1 […] The post Presale Momentum: MAGACOIN FINANCE Rises to $1M in Less than 5 Days, Emerging as Retail Darling appeared first on Coindoo.
Waves
WAVES$1.0985-1.20%
शेयर करें
Coindoo2025/09/05 04:30
शेयर करें
Global Stablecoin Market Expands to 7.79% Dominance with $297B Cap

Global Stablecoin Market Expands to 7.79% Dominance with $297B Cap

The stablecoin market is projected to be growing steadily, moving to a total capitalization of $297.05 billion by September 4, 2025.  TOP #STABLECOINS BY MARKET CAPITALIZATION TOTAL #STABLE MARKET CAP – $297.05B STABLE DOMINANCE – 7.79%… pic.twitter.com/L4aGIJA01y— PHOENIX – Crypto News & Analytics (@pnxgrp) September 4, 2025 As the digital asset ecosystem continues to develop, stablecoins, whose value is pegged to fiat currencies like the US dollar, have solidified their place as key liquidity tools. They offer a stable means of exchange and protection against the uncertainty of cryptocurrencies.  The current statistics show that stablecoins occupy 7.79% of the total market dominance of crypto, highlighting the significance of stablecoins in trading, DeFi, and cross-border settlements. Tether (USDT) Solidifies Market Control At the top of the stablecoin market sits Tether (USDT), holding a commanding $168.1 billion market cap. In the past 24 hours alone, it logged an enormous $105.4 billion in trading volume, underscoring why it remains the most widely used and liquid token in the stablecoin market.  With 58.93% of the stablecoin market share, USDT continues to serve as the backbone for trading pairs across both centralized exchanges and DeFi platforms.  USD Coin (USDC) Retains Second Place Right behind it is USD Coin (USDC), the second-largest stablecoin with a market cap of $72.6 billion and a daily trading volume of $13.3 billion.  Although smaller than Tether by comparison, USDC has carved out a reputation for transparency and compliance. Its strong ties to institutions and its integration into financial services have made it a preferred option for investors seeking reliability. Rising Contenders in the Stable Market Stablecoin market other than the two best ones are slowly finding their niche. USDe has emerged as a formidable force, boasting of a market cap of 12.5 billion dollars with a volume of 189M daily. In the meantime, the decentralized stablecoin DAI, regulated by MakerDAO, is one of the most significant support of DeFi.  Although it had a smaller market cap of $5.3 billion, DAI registered a whooping $17.7 billion in 24 hour trading volume, an indication of the high adoption of the currency in the liquidity pools and decentralized lending. Expanding Role of Niche Stablecoins There are a few niche and emerging stablecoins that are diversifying the market even more. USD1 is currently traded with market cap of $2.6 billion and $425.4 million of daily trading volume, whereas FDUSD is traded with capitalization of $1.4 billion and volume of $5.2 billion.  PayPal’s PYUSD has not been left behind either with a market capital of $1.1 billion and trading of $57 million, demonstrating how long-established players in the fintech industry are entering the stablecoin market.  The smaller tokens like USDY with the market capitalization of $690.1 million and the daily volume of $1.3 million, and USD0 with the market capital of $642.5 million and $1.2 million volume show how the ecosystem is diversified with various types of stablecoins tailoring to particular markets, exchanges, and blockchain networks. Stablecoins as the Backbone of Crypto Liquidity Stablecoins, especially USDT and USDC, take the lead in the market, which reflects their irreplaceable position in the cryptocurrency market. They not only act as trading tools but also facilitate cross-border payments, DeFi applications, and on-chain settlement systems. Stablecoins now form the backbone of DeFi liquidity with combined capitalization near $300 billion. With regulatory frameworks continuing to develop around the world, they are likely to become increasingly adopted, and the rivalry between issuers is likely to drive innovation in transparency, compliance and efficiency. It is no longer a race of survival in the stablecoin market, but rather who gets the next generation of mainstream financial adoption.
NEAR
NEAR$2.388-0.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09473-3.67%
USD1
USD1$0.9988-0.05%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/05 04:30
शेयर करें
Gold Gains Attention as Bitcoin Faces Hurdles

Gold Gains Attention as Bitcoin Faces Hurdles

Bitcoin‘s latest struggle to maintain its position above the $110,000 mark highlights an ongoing challenge as it falls back, accompanied by debates around the Federal Reserve’s independence triggered by Trump’s push to dismiss a Fed member. These elements are set against the backdrop of the market’s response to predictive interest rate cuts, prompting inquiries into […]Continue Reading:Gold Gains Attention as Bitcoin Faces Hurdles
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.288-0.03%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03666+1.38%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02665-0.74%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/05 04:28
शेयर करें
World Liberty Financial blocklists Justin Sun’s address holding 595 million WLFI

World Liberty Financial blocklists Justin Sun’s address holding 595 million WLFI

The post World Liberty Financial blocklists Justin Sun’s address holding 595 million WLFI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. World Liberty Financial (WLFI) blocklisted a wallet address belonging to Justin Sun, preventing the Tron founder from selling his 595.109 million WLFI tokens worth nearly $104 million. The blocklisting affects both unlocked and locked tokens in Sun’s wallet, according to on-chain data. The wallet address is: “0x5AB26169051d0D96217949ADb91E86e51a5FDA74” Sun invested $75 million total in WLFI, making him the project’s largest individual investor and securing an advisor position with the decentralized finance platform backed by President Donald Trump and his family. Reports suggest WLFI team members believe an exchange has been using user tokens to sell and push down the token price, though this remains unconfirmed speculation. The blocklisting has been verified through blockchain records, which confirm the address can no longer transfer WLFI tokens. Notably, the episode occurs as WLFI faces a steep correction since its launch, sliding from $0.3086 on Sept. 1 to a low of $0.1671 on Sept. 4. Sun’s relationship with WLFI began in November when he purchased $30 million worth of tokens. His investment rescued the project from sluggish sales, which had reached only $21 million before his capital injection. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. World Liberty co-founder Zak Folkman credited Sun with the project’s early success, stating the crypto billionaire “saw that regardless of the outcome, this project is a monumental move forward for the entire crypto community.” Early supporter gets blocked The blocklisting marks a significant reversal for Sun, who maintained close ties with President Donald Trump’s family through the crypto venture. World Liberty Financial appointed Sun as an advisor immediately after his initial investment, praising his “insights and experience” as instrumental to the project’s growth. Sun increased his investment…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.288-0.03%
SUN
SUN$0.02131-2.47%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1826+9.66%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 04:28
शेयर करें
Fireblocks Launches Stablecoin Payments Network With Single-Integration Access

Fireblocks Launches Stablecoin Payments Network With Single-Integration Access

The post Fireblocks Launches Stablecoin Payments Network With Single-Integration Access appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fireblocks has launched a stablecoin payments network built around a single integration to multiple providers, pitching compliance tooling and global coverage as its core features. Fireblocks Adds Compliance Tooling Across 100+ Countries for Stablecoin Payments Fireblocks, the enterprise-grade digital asset platform, unveiled the “Network for Payments” on Sept. 4, a set of APIs and connections […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/fireblocks-launches-stablecoin-payments-network-with-single-integration-access/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016153-5.65%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4133-0.79%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 04:27
शेयर करें
Bank of England is softening its stance on stablecoin regulation

Bank of England is softening its stance on stablecoin regulation

The Bank of England has signaled a more pragmatic approach to stablecoin regulation as Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden outlined a vision for a “multi-money” payments system where digital tokens, commercial bank deposits and central bank money coexist, provided they remain interoperable and underpinned by trust. The Deputy Governor said, “Stablecoins, for a long time the […]
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004836-2.95%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09473-3.67%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002756+8.76%
शेयर करें
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 04:25
शेयर करें
Brian Armstrong Wants Half of Coinbase Code To Be AI-Written By October

Brian Armstrong Wants Half of Coinbase Code To Be AI-Written By October

The post Brian Armstrong Wants Half of Coinbase Code To Be AI-Written By October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong wants half of all code at the exchange to be AI-generated by October. AI already accounts for 40% of daily code at Coinbase, reflecting a wider industry embrace of AI coding assistants. The surge in AI-assisted coding contrasts with the “vibe coding” trend, where developers lean on AI for coding with minimal oversight. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said Wednesday that he wants 50% of the cryptocurrency exchange’s daily code to be generated using artificial intelligence by October. “Obviously it needs to be reviewed and understood, and not all areas of the business can use AI-generated code. But we should be using it responsibly as much as we possibly can,” Armstrong tweeted. ~40% of daily code written at Coinbase is AI-generated. I want to get it to >50% by October. Obviously it needs to be reviewed and understood, and not all areas of the business can use AI-generated code. But we should be using it responsibly as much as we possibly can. pic.twitter.com/Nmnsdxgosp — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) September 3, 2025 AI-generated code already makes up roughly 40% of Coinbase’s daily production, according to Armstrong. The CEO has been outspoken in his push to expand AI’s role across the company, even acknowledging on a podcast last month that he had fired programmers who resisted using AI coding tools. He later admitted the move was “heavy-handed” and unpopular among some staff. Armstrong’s target reflects both Coinbase’s internal push and a broader industry shift. OpsLevel, which creates internal dev portals, found that as of June 2025, 94% of tech companies had staff employing AI coding assistants, with productivity and speed to market cited as the key benefits. AI-assisted coding generally involves developers leaning on AI for rapid code generation while still debugging, reviewing and maintaining an understanding of…
GET
GET$0.008575--%
Movement
MOVE$0.1147-0.77%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016153-5.65%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 04:25
शेयर करें
Bitcoin Faces Fresh Challenges as Gold Shines Bright

Bitcoin Faces Fresh Challenges as Gold Shines Bright

Bitcoin's drop below $110,000 correlates with Fed-related uncertainties. Gold's rise amid potential rate cuts puts Bitcoin and Ethereum under scrutiny. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Faces Fresh Challenges as Gold Shines Bright The post Bitcoin Faces Fresh Challenges as Gold Shines Bright appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012101-4.91%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/05 04:25
शेयर करें

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अधिक

Trump: Fed Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

Silent Payments, Custody and 401(k)s: In Conversation with Cake Wallet CEO Vikrant Sharma

Trump Media partners with Crypto.com, acquires $105M in CRO tokens

Vitalik: Low-cost transactions of stablecoins are an important value for cryptocurrencies

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"