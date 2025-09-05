2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Bloomberg analyst says altcoin ETF approvals unlikely to trigger a traditional alt season

Bloomberg analyst says altcoin ETF approvals unlikely to trigger a traditional alt season

The post Bloomberg analyst says altcoin ETF approvals unlikely to trigger a traditional alt season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart argues the current market represents an altcoin season through digital asset treasury companies rather than traditional token price rallies, with upcoming ETF approvals unlikely to replicate Bitcoin’s institutional success. During a Sept. 4 interview with Milk Road, Seyffart said digital asset treasury companies (DATCO) have generated massive returns while individual altcoins remain relatively subdued compared to previous cycles. He added: “I think this is the alt season. This has been the alt season. These DATCOs, I mean, they’ve been on absolute fire.” Further, the SEC’s new framework for cryptocurrency ETFs positions approximately ten assets for immediate approval, including Dogecoin, Chainlink, Stellar, Bitcoin Cash, Avalanche, Litecoin, Shiba Inu, Polkadot, Solana, and Hedera. Additional tokens, like Cardano and XRP, could qualify within months once futures contracts reach the six-month requirement on CFTC-regulated exchanges. However, Seyffart tempers expectations for altcoin ETF demand compared to Bitcoin products. He noted: “Is it going to be the level of interest that a Bitcoin, the Bitcoin ETF launch had? I absolutely not.” Institutional preference for diversification Seyffart expects basket products containing multiple cryptocurrencies to attract significantly more institutional capital than individual altcoin ETFs. Two such products from Grayscale and Bitwise await SEC approval after receiving stay orders following initial technical approval. Seyffart noted that investment advisors prefer diversification over concentrated positions in individual altcoins. Bitwise’s product holds ten assets while Grayscale’s contains five cryptocurrencies in market cap-weighted allocations. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. The framework requires futures contracts to be traded for six months on CFTC-regulated exchanges, with Coinbase Derivatives serving as the primary qualifying platform. This outsources asset selection criteria to CFTC oversight while potentially allowing questionable…
SIX
SIX$0.02138-0.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09475-3.65%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005635-0.12%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 05:01
शेयर करें
Crypto Analyst Warns 90% Bitcoin Price Crash Is Coming, Here’s When

Crypto Analyst Warns 90% Bitcoin Price Crash Is Coming, Here’s When

The Bitcoin price has soared to historic highs this year, but not everyone believes the rally will last. A new warning from a crypto analyst suggests that the world’s largest cryptocurrency could be on the verge of a dramatic price crash, with the possibility of erasing nearly all of its gains and tumbling back to levels not seen in years. Why A 90% Bitcoin Price Crash Could Be Ahead In a recent interview on the David Lin Report, a financial news channel on YouTube, Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone issued a stark warning for Bitcoin holders. After years of accurately calling key price levels, including the surge to $100,000, McGlone now predicts that BTC could wipe out more than 90% of its gains, potentially falling back to $10,000 in this market cycle.   Related Reading: Pundit Calls Bitcoin Price Crash Below $93,000, Reveals Bear Targets From Here The Bloomberg strategist explained that Bitcoin’s climb to six figures on December 6 marked a major psychological threshold. According to him, that milestone was less a sign of long-term strength and more a signal that the market had overheated. He described the surge as a textbook example of “selling when there’s yelling,” meaning that investors often get caught up in the euphoria at the top.  Since Bitcoin crossed $100,000 on December 6, McGlone noted that gold has appreciated roughly 30%, while BTC has added only about 8%. Stock market benchmarks such as the S&P 500 have also posted modest returns in the same period, leaving digital assets struggling to show dominance.  McGlone highlighted the growing connection between Bitcoin and broader equity markets, noting that its 48-month correlation with the S&P 500 now stands at 0.6. He suggested that this pattern underscores Bitcoin’s transformation into a risk-on asset, moving in tandem with stock market performance rather than acting as an independent store of value.  Adding to his bearish stance, the Bloomberg strategist pointed out that volatility signals are shifting. In August, the Volatility Index (VIX) hit its lowest level of the year at around 14.2, while Bitcoin simultaneously reached new highs. By the end of the same month, volatility spiked again, suggesting that market sentiment may be changing. For McGlone, these signals indicate that investors should prepare for a potential correction phase, with gold likely to continue outperforming BTC and other speculative assets.  Analyst Says Bitcoin To $1 Million Is Unlikely  During the interview, Lin questioned whether Bitcoin could ever climb to $1 million, pointing to the same logic that took the asset naturally from $10,000 to $100,000. McGlone dismissed the idea, stressing that today’s market environment is fundamentally different and does not support such an outcome.  Related Reading: Is The Bitcoin Price Bottom In? Here’s What Social Sentiment Says The Bloomberg strategist explained that when Bitcoin was trading near $10,000, market sentiment was profoundly negative, which created the ideal conditions for a long-term rally. By contrast, at a price above $100,000, the current market is crowded with long positions, making it harder for BTC to sustain upward momentum. In his view, the sheer weight of speculative exposure has left Bitcoin vulnerable to a potential retracement rather than setting the stage for exponential growth. Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com
NEAR
NEAR$2.389-0.41%
SIX
SIX$0.02138-0.23%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,702.13+0.56%
शेयर करें
NewsBTC2025/09/05 05:00
शेयर करें
Ethereum ETFs Bleed Amid $301M BTC Inflow, Yet Whales Buy More ETH – Here’s Why

Ethereum ETFs Bleed Amid $301M BTC Inflow, Yet Whales Buy More ETH – Here’s Why

Bitcoin spot ETFs have logged $301.3M in net inflows on Sept. 3, led by BlackRock’s IBIT, while Ethereum ETFs have posted $135.3M in outflows, reversing August’s momentum. Cumulative inflows for Ethereum ETFs have remained positive at $13.34B as whales and institutions have added ETH.  
Bitcoin
BTC$110,702.13+0.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09475-3.65%
SphereX
HERE$0.00034+28.30%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/05 05:00
शेयर करें
BlockDAG’s Explosive Growth and the Other Best Long Term Crypto Choices Worth Watching in 2025

BlockDAG’s Explosive Growth and the Other Best Long Term Crypto Choices Worth Watching in 2025

The crypto market in 2025 is back in the spotlight with renewed energy, as presales, whale activity, and technical upgrades […] The post BlockDAG’s Explosive Growth and the Other Best Long Term Crypto Choices Worth Watching in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
शेयर करें
Coindoo2025/09/05 05:00
शेयर करें
Dogecoin Crucial Signal Emerges on Key Indicator Amid Market Drop

Dogecoin Crucial Signal Emerges on Key Indicator Amid Market Drop

The post Dogecoin Crucial Signal Emerges on Key Indicator Amid Market Drop appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin has flashed a crucial signal as the broader crypto market saw slight selling pressure in the early Thursday session, with the majority of crypto assets seeing slight losses. A total of $214 million has been liquidated across the crypto market in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGlass data, the majority of which were long liquidations. As traders await what comes next in the market, Ali, a crypto analyst, highlights that a key indicator, the TD (Tom Demark) Sequential, has flashed a signal for contrarian traders. The TD Sequential is a counter-trend indicator that hints at trend exhaustion and potential price reversals. You Might Also Like According to Ali, while this key indicator nailed the top for Dogecoin’s price, it is now flashing green for the dog coin, hinting at an impending price reversal. At the time of writing, DOGE was up 0.2% in the last 24 hours to $0.216 following a two-day rise from Sept. 2. Dogecoin positive expectations linger Positive expectations remain on Dogecoin spot ETFs, with approval odds placed at 90%. Voicing this expectation, REX Shares predicts that the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF, DOJE, is imminent. Investors will gain exposure to the performance of Dogecoin through the DOJE ETF. You Might Also Like This week, House of Doge, the commercial arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, announced its partnership with CleanCore Solutions to establish a $175 million Dogecoin treasury. This is the first and only to be sponsored by the Dogecoin Foundation, with Elon Musk’s personal lawyer Alex Spiro serving as the chairman of the Board of Directors. As various Dogecoin ETF filings, including that of Grayscale, are currently under review with the SEC, Grayscale issued a tweet on its Dogecoin Trust, an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain exposure to Dogecoin (DOGE) without buying, storing or…
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00538+28.70%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012101-4.91%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004836-2.95%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 05:00
शेयर करें
Market Reaction: Ethereum Drops Below $4K as Traders Move Into Solana Exposure

Market Reaction: Ethereum Drops Below $4K as Traders Move Into Solana Exposure

Ethereum falls below $4K, sparking a market reaction as traders shift exposure into Solana. Discover why investors are rotating into SOL ahead of the next crypto rally.
Solana
SOL$202.13-1.95%
Movement
MOVE$0.1148-0.69%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002639+1.50%
शेयर करें
Blockchainreporter2025/09/05 05:00
शेयर करें
Best Altcoins to Buy Now After Bitcoin ETF Outflows — XRP and SUI Gain Analyst Coverage

Best Altcoins to Buy Now After Bitcoin ETF Outflows — XRP and SUI Gain Analyst Coverage

Bitcoin ETF outflows shift investor focus to altcoins, with XRP and SUI gaining strong analyst coverage. Discover why these projects are emerging as top buys right now.
SUI
SUI$3.3381+1.62%
XRP
XRP$2.8091-1.06%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
शेयर करें
Blockchainreporter2025/09/05 05:00
शेयर करें
Kazakhstan is testing crypto cards with Mastercard

Kazakhstan is testing crypto cards with Mastercard

The post Kazakhstan is testing crypto cards with Mastercard appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A bank in Kazakhstan has issued the country’s first crypto cards in partnership with Mastercard and an Astana-based cryptocurrency exchange. The new payment instrument, which will allow users to spend their digital coins where fiat money is accepted, is undergoing trials as part of a soft launch. Kazakhstan’s crypto cards to convert tether to tenge Eurasian Bank, one of Kazakhstan’s commercial banking institutions, has launched the Central Asian nation’s first cryptocurrency cards in pilot mode. The release was announced during the Astana Finance Days forum, local media reported. The cards have been developed together with Mastercard and the crypto exchange Intebix, with the support of the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK), the business news portal Inbusiness.kz noted in a post on Thursday. A limited number of cards have been issued at this point to test the product in real conditions. They are currently used to pay for goods and services through Mastercard and Apple Pay terminals. The crypto cards allow holders to make purchases using tether (USDT) and other stablecoins. The transaction fee is only 1%, the website detailed. A daily limit on spending in the equivalent of $1,000 is still in place, and cash withdrawals and transfers are yet to be unlocked. All payments are made in Kazakhstani tenge, after conversion, and exclusively in Kazakhstan’s jurisdiction. Clients’ crypto assets are stored in wallets hosted by Intebix. The crypto card project was first presented during the Digital Almaty 2025 forum in January. The latest announcement marks the next stage in its development, covering the testing of the technology involved and the interaction between participating parties. Kazakhstan’s central bank gave the go-ahead for its implementation in early June, with the intention to provide consumers in the country with an option to make non-cash payments using crypto wallets from licensed providers, registered…
Portal
PORTAL$0.04045-0.41%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001806+0.27%
RealLink
REAL$0.06009+0.95%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 04:56
शेयर करें
BAY Miner Launches AI-Powered Platform for Smartphone-Based BTC and ETH Mining

BAY Miner Launches AI-Powered Platform for Smartphone-Based BTC and ETH Mining

The post BAY Miner Launches AI-Powered Platform for Smartphone-Based BTC and ETH Mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Once, crypto mining turned into a sport for those with deep wallet and excessive-tech setups. Expensive rigs, sky-excessive energy payments, and non-prevent noise defined the method. For everyday users, this world felt far away. Now things have changed. With BAY Miner’s AI-powered platform, your smartphone becomes a gateway to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) mining. No wires. No cooling systems.. “Just an app that provides access to BTC and ETH mining directly through your smartphone BAY Miner is not just another cloud mining project. It blends AI efficiency, renewable energy, FCA-compliance, and mobile-first design—creating a flexible system that lets anyone mine crypto securely and sustainably.  The Rising Demand for Mobile Mining The crypto market is always moving. Prices jump, drop, and surprise investors overnight. For many, this volatility makes trading stressful. Mining, however, offers stability—especially when contracts are locked in USD value. Sponsored Sponsored But traditional mining blocks average investors. High equipment costs, technical know-how, and long setup times keep people out. Smartphones are solving that. Today, global smartphone adoption means almost anyone can mine if the platform is built right. That’s why BAY Miner is ahead of the curve. It turns your phone into a control hub—accessible, portable, and user-friendly. Why Traditional Mining Holds You Back Expensive Rigs – Thousands spent upfront. Heavy Electricity Bills – Power costs eat into profits. Complex Maintenance – Heat, noise, and hardware failures. This model only benefits industrial-scale miners. Everyday investors are left behind. Why Smartphones Are Taking Over Smartphones already handle payments, trading, and banking. Mining is the next step. BAY Miner connects your phone directly to cloud servers. All the heavy lifting happens off-device—your phone simply manages and monitors. The result? Zero setup, zero stress, instant access to BTC and ETH mining. BAY Miner’s AI-Powered Advantage What makes BAY Miner different…
Bitcoin
BTC$110,702.13+0.56%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003229-2.59%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5769-2.48%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 04:55
शेयर करें
Boeing hires replacement workers as defense unit strike continues

Boeing hires replacement workers as defense unit strike continues

The post Boeing hires replacement workers as defense unit strike continues appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A worker pickets outside the Boeing Defense, Space & Security facility in Berkeley, Missouri, US, on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. Neeta Satam | Bloomberg | Getty Images Boeing is hiring new workers to replace employees in its defense unit as their strike enters a second month without a new contract agreement. “Unfortunately, the union continues to demand more of everything while also saying it has no control over what it will take to end the strike, driving the parties further apart,” said Dan Gillian, a vice president at Boeing and senior executive at the St. Louis site, where many of the defense workers are located, in an emailed statement. “As a result, we’re taking the next step in our contingency plan and hiring permanent replacement workers for manufacturing roles to ensure we’re properly staffed to keep supporting our customers.” Boeing didn’t say how many workers it’s hiring. The 3,200 workers, represented by International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837, went on strike on Aug. 4 after turning down a contract offer from Boeing. The company had offered a 20% general wage increase, a $5,000 ratification bonus and other improvements. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/04/boeing-replacement-workers-defense-unit-strike.html
Threshold
T$0.01577-0.18%
Vice
VICE$0.02137+14.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09475-3.65%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 04:53
शेयर करें

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अधिक

Trump: Fed Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

Silent Payments, Custody and 401(k)s: In Conversation with Cake Wallet CEO Vikrant Sharma

Trump Media partners with Crypto.com, acquires $105M in CRO tokens

Vitalik: Low-cost transactions of stablecoins are an important value for cryptocurrencies

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"