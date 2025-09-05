MEXC Exchange
North Korea’s New Crypto Scam
The post North Korea’s New Crypto Scam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fake Job Offers, Real Thefts: North Korea’s New Crypto Scam Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/fake-job-real-thefts-north-koreas-new-crypto-scam/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 20:43
Bitcoin cenas prognoze: hedžfondu miljardieris Rejs Dalio saka, ka Bitcoin varētu aizvietot dolāru
Hedžfondu miljardiera Reja Dalio nesenā piezīme par fiat valūtas vājināšanos un fiksēta piedāvājuma aktīvu stiprināšanu ir pievērsusi lielu uzmanību Bitcoin cenas prognozei. Turklāt investori sāk dot priekšroku projektiem, kas piedāvā ilgtermiņa infrastruktūru. Un tas mūs noved pie viena no aizraujošākajiem šā gada projektiem, Bitcoin Hyper, kura mērķis ir nodrošināt Bitcoin modernas blokķēdes iespējas, izmantojot revolucionāro […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/05 20:43
Public Companies Accumulate 1 Million Bitcoin Making up 4.7% Supply
TLDR Public firms now control 1M+ BTC, representing 4.7% of total Bitcoin supply. Strategy leads with 632K BTC, over half of all corporate bitcoin holdings. GameStop, Metaplanet, and others joined in 2025, pushing totals to record highs. Some stocks spiked on BTC buys but quickly fell back, showing mixed market impact. Public companies now hold [...] The post Public Companies Accumulate 1 Million Bitcoin Making up 4.7% Supply appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/05 20:40
Solana And Litecoin Price Updates Fade As Layer Brett Could Catch Up To The Top Cryptos In 2026
Solana struggles near $204 and Litecoin shows weak momentum, while Layer Brett’s $0.0053 presale gains buzz as analysts see it catching top cryptos by 2026.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/05 20:40
Pi Network News And Pepe Coin Updates Overlooked As Analysts Predict Strong Meme Rally From Layer Brett
The post Pi Network News And Pepe Coin Updates Overlooked As Analysts Predict Strong Meme Rally From Layer Brett appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Crypto markets are brimming with chatter around Pi Network news and minor Pepe Coin updates, but the real momentum is building elsewhere. While both Pi and Pepe grab headlines, traders and analysts are increasingly pointing to Layer Brett, a presale meme coin with Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure, as the top asymmetric bet for 2025. Its presale has already pulled in nearly $2.6 million at an entry price of $0.0053, and whales rotating out of tired plays like PEPE and Pi are seeing it as the clear meme torchbearer of the next cycle. Pi Network news: Decline leaves investors frustrated Despite occasional buzz, Pi Network news has mostly been about its decline. Once hyped as a “mobile-first” crypto project with billions of signups, Pi has failed to deliver liquidity or utility. Its price collapsed to all-time lows, and attempts to reignite community enthusiasm have looked more like coping than conviction. For many traders, Pi has become a classic “here today, gone tomorrow” story. Crypto socials are filled with Pi holders expressing regret and openly admitting they’ve been rotating into newer meme plays. Analysts describe Pi as “a closed chapter,” with the liquidity that once fueled it now flowing into stronger, narrative-driven ecosystems like Ethereum Layer 2s. That’s where Layer Brett enters the frame. Pepe’s upside looks tapped out The case of Pepe Coin is no less telling. Launched as a pure meme token, Pepe rode viral momentum to staggering early returns. But that very surge has made its future less attractive. With a multi-billion-dollar market cap already, Pepe requires extraordinary capital inflows to move the needle — inflows that are increasingly unlikely as smarter plays gain attention. Without meaningful infrastructure or DeFi adoption, Pepe risks fading into the background as a nostalgic relic, much like Dogecoin after its 2021…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 20:36
Hyperliquid to cut fees and put USDH stablecoin up for validator vote
The post Hyperliquid to cut fees and put USDH stablecoin up for validator vote appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Hyperliquid is initiating an on-chain validator vote to select a team for the USDH stablecoin ticker. The protocol will reduce spot trading fees by 80% to enhance liquidity and user experience. Hyperliquid will implement reduced fees for spot trading pairs and open a validator voting process for its USDH stablecoin ticker, the project announced on Discord. The protocol plans to cut taker fees, maker rebates, and user volume contributions by 80% for spot pairs between two spot quote assets in its next network upgrade to enhance liquidity and reduce friction. The USDH ticker, currently held by the protocol, will be released through an on-chain validator voting process. Teams seeking to acquire the ticker must submit proposals, including their deployment address. The selected team will need to participate in a spot deploy gas auction. Validators will vote through Hyperliquid L1 transactions to approve a user address for purchasing the USDH ticker, following the same mechanism used for delisting votes. The protocol seeks teams capable of developing a “Hyperliquid-first, Hyperliquid-aligned, and compliant USD stablecoin.” The platform also revealed plans to make spot quote assets permissionless in the future, starting with testnet implementation. This change will include staking requirements and slashing criteria, which will be announced later. This is a developing story. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/usdh-stablecoin-vote-hyperliquid/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 20:35
Spot gold rose to $3,580/oz, and spot silver broke through $41/oz.
PANews reported on September 5th that the three major U.S. stock indices extended gains following the non-farm payroll report. Spot gold continued its upward trend, reaching $3,580 per ounce, a 1.05% gain on the day. Spot silver broke through $41 per ounce, a 0.86% gain on the day.
PANews
2025/09/05 20:34
Defi Development Corp. Crosses 2 Million SOL After Latest $40 Million Purchase
The post Defi Development Corp. Crosses 2 Million SOL After Latest $40 Million Purchase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Defi Development Corp. has acquired 196,141 SOL at $202.76 each, bringing its total holdings to over 2 million SOL valued at $427 million. DFDV Expands Solana Treasury to $427 Million, Staking for Long-Term Growth Defi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV), a publicly traded company built around a solana-focused treasury strategy, announced it has surpassed 2 million […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/defi-development-corp-crosses-2-million-sol-after-latest-40-million-purchase/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 20:34
DeFi Development expands SOL holdings to over 2 million with new acquisition
The post DeFi Development expands SOL holdings to over 2 million with new acquisition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Friday, DeFi Development Corp acquired 196,141 SOL at an average price of $202.76 per token. The company’s latest acquisition was an 11% increase from its previous acquisition, bringing its total holdings to 2,027,817 SOL. The treasury company’s total SOL held reached approximately $427 million, solidifying its position as the first company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana. DeFi Development’s key metric, Solana per share (SPS), stands at 0.0793, representing a USD value of $16.70 on approximately 25,573,702 outstanding shares. DeFi Dev plans to hold its SOL long-term The Solana treasury firm aims to hold the newly acquired SOL long-term and stake it to a variety of validators, including DeFi Dev’s own Solana validators, to generate yield. According to the report, the company did not include any of the pre-paid warrants from its recent equity financing in the current figure. DDC’s adjusted share count is roughly 31.4 million at the time of publication, including warrants from the recent transaction. The firm said its SPS will reflect the share count in future updates and the deployment of the remaining funds received from the equity financing into additional SOL asset purchases. On August 28, the company revealed plans to launch an extension of its crypto treasury firm, DFDV UK, in the UK. DeFi Dev will form the firm through its recent acquisition of Cykel, with an approximate 45% equity stake. According to the former real estate financing company, its equity stake in DVD UK is also expected to provide additional upside to SPS over time. The company said its Treasury Accelerator strategy also includes five additional vehicles in the pipeline at various stages of development. “DFDV UK is a milestone: the first Solana treasury vehicle in the United Kingdom and a proof point for our global expansion strategy.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 20:33
U.S. non-farm payrolls for June and July were revised down by a combined 21,000
PANews reported on September 5th that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics revised June's nonfarm payrolls downward by 27,000 to -13,000 from 14,000, while July's nonfarm payrolls were revised upward by 6,000 to 79,000 from 73,000. After the revisions, the combined number of new jobs for June and July was 21,000 lower than before the revisions.
PANews
2025/09/05 20:33
