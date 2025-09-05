2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead

The world’s largest cryptocurrency is trading at $109,901, down nearly 2% on the week, bringing its market capitalization to $2.18 […] The post Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/05 05:31
European Central Bank touts digital euro as key to payment security and inclusivity

The post European Central Bank touts digital euro as key to payment security and inclusivity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Central Bank said that its proposed digital euro would strengthen Europe’s defenses against cyber and infrastructure disruptions while ensuring broad access to digital payments. Piero Cipollone, a member of the ECB’s Executive Board, told the European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee that resilience and inclusiveness must be central features as the bloc prepares to complement physical cash with a central bank-issued digital version. The remarks marked the ECB’s 14th update to lawmakers on the central bank digital currency project. Building resilience in payments Cipollone said Europe’s reliance on foreign payment providers exposes citizens to risks in times of crisis. He cited incidents ranging from undersea cable sabotage in the Baltic Sea to recent power outages in Spain and Portugal as examples of how vulnerable infrastructures can disrupt daily transactions. He argued that the digital euro would provide “spare capacity” in the financial system by adding public payment rails alongside private solutions. Planned safeguards include transaction processing across multiple regions, a mandatory ECB-run app to ensure continuity if banks are targeted by cyberattacks, and offline functionality that would allow peer-to-peer payments during power or network outages. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Ensuring inclusion for all citizens Cipollone stressed that the digital euro must also serve Europeans at risk of being excluded from a cash-light economy. He pointed to more than 30 million people in Europe who are blind or partially sighted, at least 34 million who are deaf or hard of hearing, and citizens with limited digital literacy. The ECB said it is working with consumer groups to design adaptive interfaces, including voice commands and large-font displays, and will require payment providers to support…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 05:31
BREAKING: Analyst Says Historic Moment Has Arrived – Dogecoin ETFs Could Launch Next Week

According to a Bloomberg analyst, Dogecoin ETFs could begin trading as soon as next week. Continue Reading: BREAKING: Analyst Says Historic Moment Has Arrived – Dogecoin ETFs Could Launch Next Week
Coinstats2025/09/05 05:31
SEC Rule Change Pushes U.S. Bancorp to Restart Crypto Custody

TLDR: U.S. Bancorp has restarted crypto custody services following an SEC rule change that eased capital restrictions for banks. The bank halted its crypto custody program in 2022 due to unclear regulatory guidance on handling digital assets. Institutional clients will once again be able to store Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other assets through U.S. Bancorp. Analysts [...] The post SEC Rule Change Pushes U.S. Bancorp to Restart Crypto Custody appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/05 05:30
SICAK GELİŞME: Analiste Göre Tarihi An Geldi – Dogecoin ETF’leri Haftaya Piyasaya Sürülebilir!

REX Shares ve Osprey Funds, Dogecoin’e doğrudan erişim sağlayacak ilk borsa yatırım fonunu (ETF) piyasaya sürmeye hazırlanıyor. Bloomberg Intelligence analisti Eric Balchunas’a göre, REX-Osprey DOGE ETF önümüzdeki hafta işlem görmeye başlayabilir. Şirket, ABD Menkul Kıymetler ve Borsa Komisyonu’na (SEC) yaptığı başvuruda, “DOJE” ticker’ı altında işlem görecek Dogecoin ETF’i için izahname sundu. Dosyada ayrıca XRP, BONK, […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/09/05 05:30
September Outlook: What’s Next for Polygon (POL) Price in the Weeks Ahead

Polygon price has been picking up steam lately. After weeks of choppy action, the price finally broke through a key resistance zone, and now everyone’s wondering the same thing, can it keep climbing in September, or are we looking at a short-term pullback first? Right now, POL is trading around $0.276. The chart shows that
Coinstats2025/09/05 05:30
Investors Face Altcoin Strategies Amid Market Turbulence

In the midst of a turbulent cryptocurrency market, characterized by Bitcoin‘s stagnation at $110,000 and altcoin declines surpassing 4%, Turkish crypto enthusiasts are identifying potential investment opportunities. Michael Poppe and Efloud, prominent figures in the field, provide distinct analyses of the changing landscape and suggest strategies for navigating these volatile times.Continue Reading:Investors Face Altcoin Strategies Amid Market Turbulence
Coinstats2025/09/05 05:28
2 Rising Cryptos That Will End This Bull Cycle With a Market Cap Bigger Than Cardano’s (ADA)

The post 2 Rising Cryptos That Will End This Bull Cycle With a Market Cap Bigger Than Cardano’s (ADA) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano (ADA) is a respected altcoin, but emerging projects with stronger scalability, meme power, and tokenomics are poised to challenge its market cap this cycle. Two tokens in particular, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) and SEI, are drawing investor attention with the potential to outpace ADA before the cycle ends. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin Chain With Real Utility Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is more than just another meme coin—it’s a fully-fledged Layer-2 blockchain built for speed, security, and ultra-low fees, powered entirely by meme culture. At the core of the ecosystem is $LILPEPE, the utility token fueling every corner of this unstoppable kingdom where Pepe reigns supreme. What sets Little Pepe apart is its meme coin launchpad and its revolutionary anti-sniper bot technology, ensuring fair launches and first-mover access to new meme projects without the usual exploits. Security and transparency are at the heart of the project, and the recent CertiK audit, scoring an impressive 95.49%, confirms that the smart contracts are free from critical vulnerabilities and optimized for efficiency. With a total supply of 100 billion tokens, including 25 billion allocated to presale, LILPEPE has already raised over $23 million, proving strong community demand ahead of its confirmed top-tier exchange listings. The current presale price is $0.0021, and the progress is currently at 94%. You can still join the party before the token is valued at $0.0022 at the 13th stage of the presale. Tokenomics are designed to balance long-term sustainability and early investor rewards, with allocations for presale (26.5%), liquidity (10%), chain reserves (30%), DEX listings (10%), marketing (10%), and staking rewards (13.5%), all with zero taxes on buys and sells. To celebrate the rise of the first meme-powered Layer-2 chain, Little Pepe is giving away $777,000 worth of $LILPEPE to 10 lucky winners, each receiving $77,000 in tokens.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 05:26
FalconX Expands Access to USDe Across Trading and Custody

TLDR FalconX boosts USDe adoption with trading, custody, and collateral support. USDe gains institutional traction as FalconX integrates across core services. FalconX enhances liquidity, custody, and credit use cases for USDe. USDe adoption soars with FalconX’s multi-channel institutional integration. FalconX expands USDe access, improving liquidity, custody, and collateral use. FalconX has launched full support for [...] The post FalconX Expands Access to USDe Across Trading and Custody appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/05 05:25
Bitcoin’s Node War: Core Neutrality vs. Knots Filters Continues to Fuel Heated Debate

Bitcoin’s public node count stands at 23,163, with 18,850 running Bitcoin Core and 4,265 running Bitcoin Knots—placing Knots at 18.41%—as a weeklong back-and-forth on X showcases whether the network should lean on fee incentives alone or allow stricter relay policies to curb non-monetary data. ‘Money First’ vs. ‘Neutral Ledger’: Bitcoin’s Node Wars Play out Theoretically […]
Coinstats2025/09/05 05:25
ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अधिक

Trump: Fed Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

Silent Payments, Custody and 401(k)s: In Conversation with Cake Wallet CEO Vikrant Sharma

Trump Media partners with Crypto.com, acquires $105M in CRO tokens

Vitalik: Low-cost transactions of stablecoins are an important value for cryptocurrencies

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"