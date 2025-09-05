2025-09-05 Friday

Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden sees stablecoins in the country’s future

The post Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden sees stablecoins in the country’s future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bank of England has signaled a more pragmatic approach to stablecoin regulation as Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden outlined a vision for a “multi-money” payments system where digital tokens, commercial bank deposits and central bank money coexist, provided they remain interoperable and underpinned by trust. The Deputy Governor said, “Stablecoins, for a long time the preserve of crypto markets, are beginning to go mainstream… Their safe adoption could unlock faster, cheaper settlement for cross-border transactions as well as supporting trading of tokenized securities.” Bank of England open to regulatory recalibration Breeden confirmed that the Bank, along with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), is revisiting its 2023 proposals for a regulatory regime on systemic stablecoins. Under revised plans, issuers will be allowed to hold a portion of their backing assets in short-dated UK government bonds and other high-quality liquid assets. The change in stance by the BoE could be attributed to the increasing success and adoption of stablecoins by institutional players, as well as the favorable regulatory landscape around stablecoins and crypto in general by the Trump-led US government and other jurisdictions. Paul Grewal, chief legal officer of Coinbase, noted on X that Breeden’s remarks show that global competition spurs creative thinking. The recalibration reflects the British central bank’s effort to balance innovation with financial stability. BoE to experiment with digital money Alongside regulatory change, the Bank of England is also carrying out experiments to test the infrastructure for digital money, one of which is the Digital Securities Sandbox. The Sandbox, launched with the FCA, provides a regulated live environment where tokenized securities can be issued and traded. Stablecoins and tokenized deposits can be used as the “cash leg” of settlement, allowing the authorities to study risks while enabling meaningful activity. In August, it opened the Digital Pound Lab, which offers…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 05:47
Meta’s Facebook will be shut down in Nepal

Meta’s Facebook is set to be shut down in Nepal after the company failed to register with the government.  Following the trend of increased government supervision of big tech and social media companies, Nepal has ordered a shutdown of unregistered social media platforms, which happen to include Facebook. Meta’s Facebook will be shut down in Nepal Nepal announced on Thursday that it would block access to several social media platforms, including Facebook, after they failed to register with authorities. Officials said the companies were given a deadline to register with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, provide a local contact, appoint a grievance officer, and name someone responsible for self-regulation. Platforms that did not meet these requirements by Wednesday faced the risk of being shut down. The Ministry stated that the new rules are meant to curb the growing misuse of social media, with users spreading hatred, fake news, and committing cybercrimes through fake accounts. Around 90% of Nepal’s 30 million population uses the internet, and the government argues that stronger regulations are needed to protect social harmony. A government notice, issued Thursday, instructed the Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) to deactivate unregistered platforms. According to a communications ministry official, TikTok, Viber, WeTalk, Nimbuzz, and Poppo Live completed the registration process. However, major services owned by Meta, including Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, failed to do so. The Communications and IT Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung said that the government gave companies enough time to comply, but was forced to take action when they refused. “We gave them enough time to register and repeatedly requested them to comply with our request but they ignored and we had to shut their operations in Nepal,” Gurung explained. Global efforts on regulation Governments around the world are increasing efforts to supervise big tech and social media companies. Officials in the United States, the European Union, Brazil, and Australia have pushed new rules to tackle misinformation, online harm, and data privacy concerns. India has already introduced strict requirements for foreign tech companies, including appointing local compliance officers and setting up takedown systems for harmful content. China also enforces tight controls, with requirements of mandatory licenses and heavy censorship of online platforms. Critics of these measures argue that they can restrict free expression and give governments excessive control over online spaces. Human rights groups often warn that shutting down platforms may silence political dissent or limit open debate. In Nepal, Manish Jha, the spokesperson of the National Independent Party, said the regulation should focus on accountability without crossing into censorship. “(Social media) should be legally monitored, made disciplined and not be allowed to become malicious, but not shut down,” Jha said. Despite these concerns, Nepal’s government insists that its actions are necessary to maintain order. Officials say unregistered platforms allow users to hide behind fake identities and cause real-world harm. By forcing companies to register and designate responsible officers, authorities hope to improve accountability and cooperation in investigating cybercrimes. KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast
Coinstats2025/09/05 05:45
XRP Price Targets $3.33 Breakout in Elliott Wave Context: Details

The post XRP Price Targets $3.33 Breakout in Elliott Wave Context: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: XRP price consolidated near $2.8 at press time after a minimal change in 24 hours. Analysts highlighted $3.3 as the breakout level tied to Elliott Wave targets. SEC review of ETF filings added potential fundamental support for the token. XRP price consolidated near $2.8 after marginal movement over the previous day, with analysts tracking a potential breakout above $3.3. They said this threshold could open the way toward medium-term and long-term targets if established technical structures held. XRP Price Consolidates, Can it Rally? At press time, XRP traded around $2.8, near the flatline over the previous 24 hours. The token declined about 6% over the past week and nearly 7% over the past month. Analysts described this retracement as a consolidation phase rather than a breakdown. A well-followed analyst using the name Dark Defender posted research titled The Masterpiece 11. He said XRP followed its long-term technical structure and could be preparing for a decisive move. In his view, the $3.3 mark was the level that could determine the next leg of the cycle. He connected the outlook to Elliott Wave theory, a framework that modeled investor crowd behavior in repeating cycles. According to his interpretation, XRP completed a corrective cycle earlier in 2025. He said the token remained in Wave 2, a sideways accumulation stage, but would enter Wave 3 once momentum shifted. XRP Price Prediction | Source: Dark Defender, X Wave 3 is often considered the strongest impulse in Elliott Wave patterns. Dark Defender said this could lift the Ripple price toward $5.9 before extending to double-digit levels if the structure held. XRP Price: Technical Levels from Fibonacci Extensions Dark Defender used Fibonacci extensions to identify price targets. Fibonacci extensions are ratios based on mathematical sequences that traders often use to forecast potential resistance or support…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 05:44
VeChain’s “Hayabusa” Upgrade Could Fuel a 400% VET Rally

The post VeChain’s “Hayabusa” Upgrade Could Fuel a 400% VET Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hayabusa shifts VeChain from PoA to DPoS, enabling community participation. VTHO generation moves to a staking model, reducing inflation and rewarding active holders. Analysts see potential 400% upside for VET as patterns signal a looming breakout. VeChain (VET) has taken a major leap forward with the successful passage of its Hayabusa upgrade, a development that fundamentally reshapes the project’s staking mechanics and tokenomics. The change is set to benefit both VET and its gas token, VTHO, while positioning the blockchain for long-term sustainability. Vechain Hayabusa Upgrade Brings Structural Change The Hayabusa proposal was approved with an overwhelming 98% community vote and introduces two key changes for the VeChainThor network.  First, the system transitions from Proof of Authority (PoA) to Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS), allowing broader decentralization and greater community involvement. Second, the network moves away from static VTHO generation to a staking-based model, making rewards more dynamic and utility-driven. These updates are to reduce inflation, strengthen incentives for active participants, and open staking opportunities to all VET holders, not just validators. By doing so, VeChain aims to create a fairer and more secure ecosystem while making VET ownership more rewarding. VET Price Outlook Alongside these tokenomics changes, VET continues to show signs of recovery in technical patterns. The token has been consolidating between $0.023 and $0.025 after a steep 70% correction from last year’s highs near $0.08. Chart structures shared by Michaël van de Poppe now suggest the formation of a double bottom, pointing toward renewed buying interest. Van de Poppe notes that a break above the $0.03 resistance could start a fresh expansion phase for VET’s price. He said historically, VeChain rallies have extended to the 1.618 Fibonacci extension level, which would put the next major target around $0.12. This represents a 400% increase from current levels. Meanwhile,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 05:43
Northwestern University President Michael Schill Announces Resignation

The post Northwestern University President Michael Schill Announces Resignation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Northwestern University president Michael Schill will step down from his role, according to a Thursday statement, announcing his resignation as the school navigates a $790 million federal funding freeze initiated by the Trump administration over its handling of pro-Palestinian protests last year. Schill announced his resignation Thursday afternoon. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) TNS Key Facts Schill said he consulted with Northwestern’s board of trustees about the decision to step down, noting he will remain in his role until an interim president is appointed, then go on a sabbatical and return to the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law to teach. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/04/northwestern-president-resigning-amid-trump-administrations-790-million-funding-freeze/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 05:41
Ethereum Could Deliver 15x ROI as Staking Demand Outpaces Traditional Finance

The post Ethereum Could Deliver 15x ROI as Staking Demand Outpaces Traditional Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. The crypto market is once again centering its attention on Ethereum as staking inflows rise sharply, despite concerns over validator exits. Analysts argue that Ethereum’s expanding role in decentralized finance could allow it to outperform traditional assets, with some forecasting it among the best crypto to buy for 15x ROI in 2025. Alongside this, investors are also turning to presale opportunities, including MAGACOIN FINANCE, a new altcoin that is gaining strong momentum. Ethereum Staking Demand Outpaces Traditional Finance The Ethereum validator exit queue peaked at just over 1 million ETH on Friday as the asset maintained its price gains, and selling pressure and profit-taking increased. This is only natural, considering that Ether has more than doubled in price in a little over two months after spending a couple of years in the doldrums. The big increase in the exit queue led to a lot of FUD about a massive Ether sell-off and price crash, but this is unfounded mainly because the entry queue for staking has also surged. The entry queue reached its highest level since 2023 on Sunday, at 787,255 ETH, worth approximately $3.4 billion, according to ValidatorQueue. However, it was pointed out that ETH in the entry queue has already been purchased, so its impact on spot prices has been seen, whereas the Ether in the exit queue has yet to be processed by markets. There are currently around 35.7 million ETH staked, worth a whopping $157 billion and representing almost 30%…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 05:39
Arbitrum kicks off $40M incentive program with focus on leveraged looping

The post Arbitrum kicks off $40M incentive program with focus on leveraged looping appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ArbitrumDAO has officially launched Season One of its DeFi Renaissance Incentive Program (DRIP), deploying up to 24 million ARB to supercharge top lending protocols.  The initiative marks the first phase of a $40 million campaign, approved by the DAO in June, to roll out targeted DeFi incentives over four seasons. The program serves to scale capital-efficient strategies on Arbitrum by incentivizing borrowing against popular yield-bearing assets, according to Matt Fiebach, co-founder at Entropy Advisors, which helped design it. “With the rise of LSTs and LRTs like Lido and EtherFi, yield-bearing stables such as Ethena and Syrup, and robust Pendle Markets, leveraged looping has become one of the cornerstones of DeFi,” Fiebach told Blockworks. “It’s an open secret that looping these assets is a primary driver of lending market growth today. However, a small fraction of this activity currently takes place on Ethereum L2s.” “There is a significant opportunity to enable similar activity on Arbitrum, but doing so requires building a solid foundation,” Fiebach added. “The motivation behind DRIP’s Season One is to ensure that users on Arbitrum can loop frictionlessly with the most popular yield-bearing assets.” Looping — whereby users deposit yield-bearing assets, borrow against them, and redeploy into the same positions — drives tens of billions in open interest on Ethereum mainnet, accounting for about 20–30% of DeFi money market activity, according to RedStone co-founder Marcin Kaźmierczak. He expects DRIP will give that percentage a boost. “As DRIP brings more exotic collaterals into play… growth will depend on risk management tools keeping pace with innovation,” Kaźmierczak told Blockworks. “Also, we need to remember that looping is mainly around correlated assets with collateral accruing yield over time.” The ability to double-dip on yield in this way is how DRIP aims to bring greater capital efficiency to Arbitrum, and the rewards…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 05:37
Ethena drops 10% following Mega Matrix's $2 billion ENA treasury plan

Ethena (ENA) declined on Thursday despite Singapore-based Mega Matrix's (MPU) plan to raise $2 billion from a series of shelf offerings to establish a treasury reserve focused on acquiring ENA and other stablecoin governance tokens.
Fxstreet2025/09/05 05:37
Indomobil Group and Space and Time Launch Blockchain-Powered Education Access for 50,000+ Indonesian Students

The post Indomobil Group and Space and Time Launch Blockchain-Powered Education Access for 50,000+ Indonesian Students appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Indomobil Group, an Indonesian business group with several publicly traded companies (IMAS, IMJS), has teamed up with Space Time Foundation to launch a new initiative that will provide verifiable education to up to 50,000+ Indonesian students. This is a step forward in the way education is accessed, accredited, and funded in emerging markets. In order to keep evidence of course completion on SXT Chain, the program leverages Space and Time. This allows students to demonstrate their qualifications when they seek for employment or pursue further study. For easy, direct, and verified access to educational courses, it also makes use of SXT, the native token of Space and Time, as the payment rail. Up until recently, local schools received tuition payments in cash from families, many of whom lack bank accounts. These schools then depended on middlemen to convert and transmit the money to educational providers. Both households with little access to financial infrastructure and schools handling the payments were burdened by the lengthy, hard-to-scale procedure. The new program does away with the need for middlemen, banks, and cash handling. By depositing SXT tokens to their local schools, parents and students enable their education. Completed assignments are then uploaded and validated onchain, placing Indonesian education at the forefront of contemporary technology. All transactions pertaining to education are handled smoothly using SXT, which gives communities who have historically been shut out of financial infrastructure speedier, more transparent, and more dependable access to education. Students now have direct access to contemporary educational and financial systems, enabling them to validate their coursework, certificates, and education with anyone, anywhere, at any time. Jusak Kertowidjojo, President Director of Indomobil Group stated: “Indomobil has always believed in building long-term infrastructure that supports national development. Education is a critical part of that. Our partnership with Space and Time and MakeInfinite…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 05:34
Ukrainian Soldiers Race To Transform The War With Robotics

The post Ukrainian Soldiers Race To Transform The War With Robotics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UNSPECIFIED, UKRAINE – APRIL 18: Ukrainian military of the 214th Separate Assault Battalion OPFOR control the Ukrainian unmanned ground vehicle platform Rys Pro equipped with a remote-controlled machine-gun turret during training on April 18, 2025 in Unspecified, Ukraine. Created in 2016 at the initiative of military instructors from the United States as an opposing force (OPFOR) training battalion. The only military unit in Ukraine with such specialization. Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022 and to the present day, it has been performing combat missions to repel armed aggression and restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine. (Photo by Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images) Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images In an old Soviet-era warehouse just miles from the front in Donetsk Oblast, sparks fly from a welding torch as Ukrainian engineers crouch over the metal frame of a ground robot. Known as an unmanned ground vehicle, or UGV, the machine is being outfitted for a frontline mission. A Ukrainian soldier who goes by Oleksandr, the platoon commander of Ground Robotic Complexes with the Antares Battalion of the Rubizh Brigade, watched as his team worked. “We want the brigade to be recognized, and for people to understand this work matters – that it’s working everywhere,” he told me. With little help from above, Oleksandr has built much of his unit through personal connections outside the military and by asking volunteers for support. Fundraisers, raffles, and donations from civilian networks have kept his workshop running. His platoon now has just a handful of ground robots. The rest of the machines his team has built have gone to other brigades or specialized units. These machines are being developed against the backdrop of a war now in its fourth year. Ukraine is locked in a grinding conflict of attrition…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 05:32
