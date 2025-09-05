2025-09-05 Friday

Boerse Stuttgart unveils pan-European platform for tokenized assets

Boerse Stuttgart unveils pan-European platform for tokenized assets

Boerse Stuttgart has launched Seturion, a blockchain-based platform to unify settlement of tokenized assets across Europe. Boerse Stuttgart Group, Europe’s sixth-largest exchange operator, has launched a blockchain-based settlement platform designed to handle cross-border transactions of tokenized assets across the region.According to a Thursday announcement, the platform targets banks, brokers, trading venues and tokenization platforms. The system supports both public and private blockchains, with settlement possible in central bank money or on-chain cash.The platform, called Seturion, has already been tested by local banks as part of blockchain trials conducted with the European Central Bank (ECB). Read more
Coinstats2025/09/05 06:25
Key Shibarium Use Cases Shared by SHIB Team

Key Shibarium Use Cases Shared by SHIB Team

The post Key Shibarium Use Cases Shared by SHIB Team appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SHIB team reveals full Shibarium use case list SHIB burns jump 6,354% X account @Shibizens, affiliated with the Shiba Inu team, has published a post to remind the SHIB army about the wide range of opportunities they are missing if they avoid using the Layer-2 network Shibarium. You Might Also Like SHIB team reveals full Shibarium use case list The list shared by the aforementioned SHIB-linked account mentions eight functions of Shibarium available to users now. It covers various important activities from swapping tokens on Shibarium-based decentralized exchanges (DEXes), staking BONE tokens and bridging assets from Ethereum to getting your own name with Shibarium Domains, minting NFTs and sharing content on the @letsHypeIt platform. However, there is one important condition that must be fulfilled to work on this blockchain: All transaction fees are paid in BONE, so it is important to have those meme tokens at hand when using Shibarium. 🐕🔥 How you can use Shibarium today 🔸 Swap tokens on @WoofSwap & ShibaSwap🔸 Stake $BONE to support validators🔸 Bridge assets from Ethereum🔸 Register your name with Shibarium Domains🔸 Pay gas in BONE, fast and cheap🔸 Own and boost content on @letsHypeIt 🔸 Buy your… — Shibarium | SHIB.IO (@Shibizens) September 4, 2025 SHIB burns jump 6,354% The SHIB community continues to move Shiba Inu meme coins to dead wallets, very gradually reducing the circulating supply. According to Shibburn, over the past day, the SHIB burn rate has shown an increase of 6,354%. The significant surge in this metric was achieved thanks to the cumulative burn of 4,559,620 coins. The three largest burn transactions on this list include 1,011,990, 2,663,204 and 420,690 SHIB. Despite the daily burns, the circulating amount of Shiba Inu remains 584,688,572,323,718 coins, with 410,752,272,987,842 SHIB burned in total. Source: https://u.today/key-shibarium-use-cases-shared-by-shib-team
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 06:24
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 06:23
SWIFT Chief Executive Targets XRP! "Banks Won't Use XRP!"

SWIFT Chief Executive Targets XRP! “Banks Won’t Use XRP!”

The post SWIFT Chief Executive Targets XRP! “Banks Won’t Use XRP!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As is known, the RippleNet platform, managed by Ripple, is used to send cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world and make cross-border transfers. Therefore, the RippleNet system is seen as a direct alternative to the SWIFT banking system. At this point, while some argue that Ripple can replace SWIFT, others argue that Ripple is not an alternative to SWIFT. While the fight for dominance between Ripple and SWIFT continues, this rivalry has been reignited by a comment made by SWIFT CIO Tom Zschach about XRP. Tom Zschach’s criticisms began with a discussion on LinkedIn, where a user praised Ripple’s resistance to regulation. Zschach stated that the SEC case’s decision in favor of Ripple is not a sign of resilience or confidence, saying, “Surviving lawsuits is not resilience.” The SWIFT CIO went further, arguing that institutions would not support public blockchains operated by private companies like Ripple, preferring neutral platforms like SWIFT. The famous CIO also expressed his doubt that banks would be happy or hesitant to use XRP because it is not a regulated currency and is not included in bank balance sheets. In response to Zschach’s comments, Osama E., Agile Lead at Sharkforce Consulting, argued that XRPL stands out as one of the most thoroughly tested blockchains in the industry. He emphasized Ripple’s long-standing focus on compliance and regulatory engagement. He noted that XRP has evolved over nearly five years of intense legal scrutiny, making it unique among public blockchains. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/swift-chief-executive-targets-xrp-banks-wont-use-xrp/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 06:21
Unveiling Crucial Shifts In US Dollar Valuation According To BofA

Unveiling Crucial Shifts In US Dollar Valuation According To BofA

The post Unveiling Crucial Shifts In US Dollar Valuation According To BofA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD Fair Value: Unveiling Crucial Shifts In US Dollar Valuation According To BofA Skip to content Home Forex News USD Fair Value: Unveiling Crucial Shifts in US Dollar Valuation According to BofA Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/usd-fair-value-analysis/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 06:19
BTC Adoption, Deepsnitch Tops $182k

BTC Adoption, Deepsnitch Tops $182k

The post BTC Adoption, Deepsnitch Tops $182k appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s record-setting increase in 2025 is being mirrored by unexpected adopters. From real estate groups to small fitness studios, private businesses across the United States are reinvesting profits directly into BTC.  For a better context, they are treating it like a hedge and a growth vehicle at the same time. River, a leading Bitcoin financial services company, says this accumulation could be a defining signal of the bull market. For traders, it raises a familiar question: if private businesses are loading up on BTC, what is the best crypto to buy now in a cycle where institutions, retail, and even local nonprofits are chasing exposure? Well, the hunt for better returns has investors turning toward newer projects like DeepSnitch AI.  Bitcoin adoption among private businesses According to River’s latest research report, business clients have reinvested an average of 22% of their profits into Bitcoin this year. Real estate firms led the charge, with nearly 15% reinvesting in BTC. This was followed closely by hospitality, finance, and software companies, allocating between 8% and 10%. What makes this development different is the diversity of adopters. Small fitness studios, painting firms, roofing contractors, and even religious nonprofits are now buying and holding Bitcoin. This grassroots-level adoption has created a pool of privately held BTC representing nearly a quarter of what institutional fund managers and large corporate treasuries control. The move shows both the increasing accessibility of digital asset services and the regulatory clarity that defined 2025. With clearer rules in the U.S. and Europe, businesses are treating Bitcoin less as a speculative gamble and more as a legitimate balance sheet asset. But the newest projects are designed to get traders’ attention in new ways. That’s where coins like DeepSnitch AI are performing well. Three best cryptos to buy now DeepSnitch AI (DSNT)  DeepSnitch…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 06:18
Trump-Linked WLFI Token Faces Heavy Sell-Off as Bears Target $0.15

Trump-Linked WLFI Token Faces Heavy Sell-Off as Bears Target $0.15

The token has slipped under the key $0.20 support level, sparking concerns of a deeper slide among traders. Data shows […] The post Trump-Linked WLFI Token Faces Heavy Sell-Off as Bears Target $0.15 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/05 06:16
New SEC Framework Maps Path for Post-Quantum Digital Asset Security

New SEC Framework Maps Path for Post-Quantum Digital Asset Security

TLDR: SEC submission sets 2035 as the target year for post-quantum cryptography across federal and investor-facing systems. Framework embeds quantum-safe protections into custody, ensuring investor confidentiality and trade auditability. Multi-jurisdictional engine aligns rules from the U.S., EU (DORA, MiCA), and Asia-Pacific into one compliance model. Plan supports SEC cybersecurity rules and SAB 121 while preparing [...] The post New SEC Framework Maps Path for Post-Quantum Digital Asset Security appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/05 06:16
35.95% Price Surge Just Hours Away: BullZilla Leads the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now as TRON and TRUMP Heat Up

35.95% Price Surge Just Hours Away: BullZilla Leads the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now as TRON and TRUMP Heat Up

The world of meme coins has seen a meteoric rise in the crypto market, with iconic projects like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu leading the charge. Now, 2025 promises even more exciting developments in this space. Among the emerging meme coins, BullZilla stands out as a top contender, along with TRON and Official Trump Coin. These projects […]
Coinstats2025/09/05 06:15
Last Chance to Buy BZIL at $0.00001908 Before Price Jumps: Join The Best Meme Coin Presale With 100x Potential, as ADA and FLOKI Grow

Last Chance to Buy BZIL at $0.00001908 Before Price Jumps: Join The Best Meme Coin Presale With 100x Potential, as ADA and FLOKI Grow

2025 is shaping up to be a groundbreaking year for cryptocurrency, with several promising projects gaining attention from investors. Among […] The post Last Chance to Buy BZIL at $0.00001908 Before Price Jumps: Join The Best Meme Coin Presale With 100x Potential, as ADA and FLOKI Grow appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/05 06:15
