Stuttgart Stock Exchange launches Seturion
The post Stuttgart Stock Exchange launches Seturion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stuttgart, September 4, 2025 — Boerse Stuttgart has introduced Seturion, a pan-European infrastructure for the settlement of tokenized securities, designed to reduce costs and connect today’s fragmented national markets. The announcement and technical details are reported in the official statements of the promoting group and in the specialized press coverage Boerse Stuttgart – Press Releases. In this context, the promoting group indicates that the modular and interoperable architecture could lead to post-trade cost reductions of up to 90% in certain flows compared to traditional solutions, enabling settlement in fiat or on‑chain and faster cross‑border connections. In brief (TL;DR) Objective: pan-European infrastructure for the settlement of tokenized assets, capable of connecting traditional systems and DLT networks. Who can access: European trading venues, banks, and brokers, even without a specific DLT license. How: support for public and permissioned networks, settlement in fiat or on-chain, modular design. When: launch announced on September 4, 2025; full operation remains subject to BaFin authorizations under the DLT Pilot Regime. Impact on Regulation: What Seturion Introduces Seturion aims to make the settlement of transactions on tokenized assets more efficient and predictable. In practice, the platform connects legacy infrastructures and DLT solutions, facilitating the completion of operations both in official currency and directly on‑chain, in compliance with the legal finality requirements set by individual legal systems. That said, the focus is on the certainty of settlement and alignment with national regulatory frameworks. Operational Scope and How It Works The architecture of Seturion is modular: independent components interact with traditional systems and DLT networks, thus containing integration costs. The platform is designed to manage different tokenized asset classes – for example, digital bonds, tokenized funds, and, in the future, dematerialized equity on DLT – with the possibility of executing settlement in fiat through traditional banking channels or via authorized…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 06:25