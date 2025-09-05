2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Wintermute Tells SEC: Keep Network Tokens Out of Securities Rules

Wintermute Tells SEC: Keep Network Tokens Out of Securities Rules

TLDR: Wintermute asked the SEC to clarify that dealers can self-custody tokenized securities and settle trades onchain with stablecoins. The firm urged regulators to confirm that liquidity providers in DeFi should not face mandatory dealer registration. It requested the SEC to exclude network tokens from securities classification, citing their dominance in crypto markets. Wintermute also [...] The post Wintermute Tells SEC: Keep Network Tokens Out of Securities Rules appeared first on Blockonomi.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001597+1.26%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001882+3.29%
शेयर करें
Blockonomi2025/09/05 06:35
शेयर करें
Famed Investor Who Has Grown His Portfolio from $10k to $200M With Just XRP and Dogecoin Reveals his New Buy

Famed Investor Who Has Grown His Portfolio from $10k to $200M With Just XRP and Dogecoin Reveals his New Buy

The post Famed Investor Who Has Grown His Portfolio from $10k to $200M With Just XRP and Dogecoin Reveals his New Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A famous investor who made a fortune out of XRP and Dogecoin and turned a portfolio of $10,000 into $200 million has announced his new investment bet: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). The investor is paying attention to the increasing presale traction, the high level of blockchain technology, and the robust ecosystem characteristics of the project. Little Pepe Gains Traction With Advanced Layer 2 Blockchain Little Pepe is built on an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain. This provides faster and cheaper transactions than Layer 1. The network can process transactions 200 times faster and has minimal gas fees, which increases scalability and real-world application. Also, the project offers a zero-tax trading system, which will enable investors to maximize their returns without extra fees. The sniper bot protection is also integrated to provide fairness in launches by avoiding exploitative trading manipulations. In addition, Little Pepe includes staking rewards, which will motivate token holders to lock their funds and receive passive income. The ecosystem also has a meme launchpad that aims to support future projects, increasing community participation and ecosystem growth. Moreover, a DAO governance system enables holders to take part in decision-making, which is transparent and decentralized. The roadmap outlines the future of NFT integration and cross-chain compatibility to expand utility and market access. Presale Momentum Reaches $23 Million in Stage 12 Little Pepe is in Stage 12 of its presale and has already raised more than $23.24 million. The project has already sold over 14.70 billion tokens at the current stage price of $0.0021 per token. The next presale round will raise the price by a small margin to $0.0022, indicating high demand. The presale started at $0.001 in Stage 1, where it raised $500,000. Stage 2 raised $1.325 million at a price of $0.0011, and Stage 3 raised $2.5 million at a…
Hyperbot
BOT$0.05628+7.58%
RealLink
REAL$0.06012+0.94%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09492-3.49%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 06:35
शेयर करें
Crypto Price Prediction Today 4 September – XRP, Pi Coin, Dogecoin

Crypto Price Prediction Today 4 September – XRP, Pi Coin, Dogecoin

Crypto price prediction today has pointed to a potential rebound for XRP, Pi Coin, and Dogecoin. While the wider market has remained subdued, oversold indicators and recent developments have strengthened expectations of recovery for these tokens in the weeks ahead.
XRP
XRP$2.8093-0.89%
Pi Network
PI$0.34326-0.07%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/05 06:35
शेयर करें
Are banks ready for XRP? SWIFT exec voices apprehensions

Are banks ready for XRP? SWIFT exec voices apprehensions

The post Are banks ready for XRP? SWIFT exec voices apprehensions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SWIFT’s Chief Innovation Officer, Tom Zschach, has raised doubts about whether Ripple’s technology and the XRP token can meet the standards global banks demand for cross-border settlement. His remarks, posted on LinkedIn, sparked renewed debate within the XRP community, which has long positioned Ripple as a challenger to SWIFT’s dominance. Zschach said some observers view XRP as a natural bridge for payments, but he questioned whether banks will ever be comfortable outsourcing settlement finality to an external token. According to him: “The harder question is whether banks will ever be comfortable outsourcing settlement finality to a token that isn’t a deposit, isn’t regulated money and doesn’t sit on their balance sheet. Liquidity is one thing; legal enforceability is another.” He added that if tokenized deposits and regulated stablecoins achieve scale, banks may see little reason to pay a “toll” to an external asset like XRP when they can settle in instruments they already issue and trust. Public blockchains In a separate post, Zschach expanded on the broader role of blockchains in finance. He argued that the debate over decentralization often distracts from the real issue of whether a system aligns with institutional risk management. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. He wrote: “Neutrality in finance isn’t about how many nodes you run, it’s about whether the network privileges one participant over another.” Zschach compared open blockchains to a “fast engine with no cockpit,” noting that they remain incomplete for institutional use without legal frameworks, privacy safeguards, and regulatory oversight. For Zschach, the missing “trust layer” explains why banks continue to rely on SWIFT. The cooperative does not issue its assets, compete with its members, or tilt…
Threshold
T$0.01582+0.18%
RealLink
REAL$0.06012+0.94%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004842-2.73%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 06:34
शेयर करें
XRP Poised For Amazon-Like Boom? Analyst Predicts $200 Rally

XRP Poised For Amazon-Like Boom? Analyst Predicts $200 Rally

The post XRP Poised For Amazon-Like Boom? Analyst Predicts $200 Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A fresh round of bold predictions has surfaced in the XRP community after crypto analyst Nick Anderson compared the token’s trajectory to Amazon’s historic breakout more than a decade ago. According to Anderson, the current phase for XRP looks similar to Amazon’s long consolidation period before its massive rally. Amazon’s Long Wait Before Its Breakout Anderson recalled how Amazon shares traded sideways for about 3,800 days after the dot-com crash, stretching from the year 2000 until 2010. During that time, the stock slowly built a base, eventually forming what analysts call a cup-and-handle pattern. When the breakout came, Amazon moved from around $5 to $200, marking a gain of 3,900% over 15 years. He argued that XRP might be in the same situation today. The cryptocurrency has traded around $2.75 recently, which he described as being not far from the level—$5—where Amazon’s explosive run began. Based on his chart analysis, Anderson claimed XRP could eventually climb to anywhere between $100 and $200, though such a move would take years to unfold.   IS #XRP IN THE SAME ROUTE AS AMAZON? pic.twitter.com/422gQpoYw4 — BULLRUNNERS (@BullrunnersHQ) September 2, 2025 Predicted Path For XRP Holders In his assessment, the analyst said younger investors who hold large amounts of XRP today could be in line for life-changing wealth if the forecast proves accurate. Anderson suggested that those currently in their early 30s might be between 45 and 50 years old by the time XRP reaches $100. He gave a simple calculation: a holding of 10,000 tokens would be worth $1 million at that price point. While the projection is long term, Anderson also placed attention on the current cycle. He forecast XRP could see a run toward $5 to $30 before a sharp correction. That correction, in his view, would serve as a reset…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014243+0.09%
Boom
BOOM$0.00964-3.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09492-3.49%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 06:33
शेयर करें
MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Hits $1M Fast — Ethereum-Based Project Builds Trust with Audit

MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Hits $1M Fast — Ethereum-Based Project Builds Trust with Audit

The post MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Hits $1M Fast — Ethereum-Based Project Builds Trust with Audit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News MAGACOIN FINANCE raises $1M in under 5 days. With HashEx audit, KYC team, and presale prices under $0.00054, this Ethereum-based presale offers big ROI potential. MAGACOIN FINANCE is rapidly making waves in the crypto world. In under a week the Ethereum-based project has raised $1 million, placing it on the radar of retail investors who are now scrambling to get in before the presale window closes. It’s so fast-paced that analysts are claiming it’s one of the hottest presales of 2025. Security and Transparency are Top Priorities One of the main reasons why MAGACOIN FINANCE is gaining popularity is its emphasis on security. The project has already been fully audited by HashEx, a well-established blockchain security firm, which confirmed that the smart contract is safe, well-designed, and free from hidden risks. In addition, the development team is KYC-verified – a step that many presales overlook but one that provides true accountability. All presale information and audit reports are open-source, giving investors confidence that the project is being built on a transparent foundation. Presales Kicking In At an Accelerated Pace The presale stages are selling out quicker than sales are on track for. A big driver has been a 50% bonus with PATRIOT50X code for early buyers combined with a capped supply that creates urgency. The hype around the community has also helped drive demand, with many traders seeing it as their last opportunity to get their hands on tokens before prices skyrocket. MAGACOIN FINANCE has a current price of around $0.00043863, and the final presale entry point is $0.00054. According to the white paper, the list price is at $0.007, which is more than 1196% in gains if it were to reach that price point. This difference between the listing price and the presale price is what is…
Waves
WAVES$1.0999-1.07%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004516+0.35%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.29+1.84%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 06:32
शेयर करें
Eric Trump Says “Bitcoin Floodgates Are Just Starting to Open” – Here’s Why

Eric Trump Says “Bitcoin Floodgates Are Just Starting to Open” – Here’s Why

Eric Trump is turning heads in the crypto world after saying the “Bitcoin floodgates are just starting to open.” He made the bold statement on Bloomberg this week, sitting alongside Hut 8 CEO Asher Genoot to mark the public debut of American Bitcoin, a new company focused on mining and long-term BTC accumulation. American Bitcoin
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.29-0.01%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,710.72+0.58%
SphereX
HERE$0.000335+27.37%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/05 06:30
शेयर करें
3 New Cryptos to Buy Today Under $1 – 4 September

3 New Cryptos to Buy Today Under $1 – 4 September

New cryptos have attracted investors even as Bitcoin and Ethereum prices have fallen. Maxi Doge has raised $1.8M in presale, PEPENODE has introduced a mine-to-earn model, and Wall Street Pepe is expanding to Solana. Each project has developed active communities and fresh utility concepts.
DOGE
DOGE$0.21316-0.67%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000954--%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/05 06:30
शेयर करें
Crypto Oracle Firm RedStone Acquires DeFi Credit Specialist Credora

Crypto Oracle Firm RedStone Acquires DeFi Credit Specialist Credora

The post Crypto Oracle Firm RedStone Acquires DeFi Credit Specialist Credora appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. RedStone, a provider of oracle data feeds for blockchains, is buying Credora, an on-chain credit rating platform backed by Coinbase Ventures, S&P, and Hashkey, among others. The financial terms of the deal were not revealed. The oracle-powered risk rating framework for assets and yield strategies focused on decentralized finance (DeFi) will operate under the new brand Credora by RedStone, the companies said in a press release on Thursday. Data shows that the growth of rated DeFi strategies (i.e., Morpho Vaults) outpaces unrated strategies by as much as 25%, validating user utility, RedStone pointed out. The acquisition aims to do for decentralized markets what the likes of S&P and Moody’s do in traditional markets, RedStone said. “Ratings are a natural extension of our services: we gather and deliver data on-chain, and transparent ratings transform it into actionable intelligence,” said Marcin Kazmierczak, co-founder of RedStone. “As DeFi yield strategies grow more complex, users need a simple way to navigate beyond headline APYs. Ratings provide that clarity. This is a foundational step towards making DeFi safer and ready for institutional scale,” he said. Credora’s co-founders, Darshan Vaidya and Matt Ficke, join RedStone as strategic advisors, assisting with integration and adoption. “Another crucial point is that RedStone has been growing in the RWA and tokenization space where a lot of risks are not obvious to quantify, i.e. with tokenized private credit or tokenized stocks,” Kazmierczak added. “We will be working to help investors and DeFi actors to navigate that space with our ratings that will be a great supportive tool for institutions like banks going into crypto,” he noted. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/04/crypto-oracle-firm-redstone-acquires-defi-credit-specialist-credora
Moonveil
MORE$0.09492-3.49%
MORPHO
MORPHO$1.9728-2.49%
Triathon
GROW$0.018+5.88%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 06:27
शेयर करें
Stuttgart Stock Exchange launches Seturion

Stuttgart Stock Exchange launches Seturion

The post Stuttgart Stock Exchange launches Seturion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stuttgart, September 4, 2025 — Boerse Stuttgart has introduced Seturion, a pan-European infrastructure for the settlement of tokenized securities, designed to reduce costs and connect today’s fragmented national markets. The announcement and technical details are reported in the official statements of the promoting group and in the specialized press coverage Boerse Stuttgart – Press Releases. In this context, the promoting group indicates that the modular and interoperable architecture could lead to post-trade cost reductions of up to 90% in certain flows compared to traditional solutions, enabling settlement in fiat or on‑chain and faster cross‑border connections. In brief (TL;DR) Objective: pan-European infrastructure for the settlement of tokenized assets, capable of connecting traditional systems and DLT networks. Who can access: European trading venues, banks, and brokers, even without a specific DLT license. How: support for public and permissioned networks, settlement in fiat or on-chain, modular design. When: launch announced on September 4, 2025; full operation remains subject to BaFin authorizations under the DLT Pilot Regime. Impact on Regulation: What Seturion Introduces Seturion aims to make the settlement of transactions on tokenized assets more efficient and predictable. In practice, the platform connects legacy infrastructures and DLT solutions, facilitating the completion of operations both in official currency and directly on‑chain, in compliance with the legal finality requirements set by individual legal systems. That said, the focus is on the certainty of settlement and alignment with national regulatory frameworks. Operational Scope and How It Works The architecture of Seturion is modular: independent components interact with traditional systems and DLT networks, thus containing integration costs. The platform is designed to manage different tokenized asset classes – for example, digital bonds, tokenized funds, and, in the future, dematerialized equity on DLT – with the possibility of executing settlement in fiat through traditional banking channels or via authorized…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09492-3.49%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21043--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016151-5.62%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 06:25
शेयर करें

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अधिक

Trump: Fed Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

Silent Payments, Custody and 401(k)s: In Conversation with Cake Wallet CEO Vikrant Sharma

Trump Media partners with Crypto.com, acquires $105M in CRO tokens

Vitalik: Low-cost transactions of stablecoins are an important value for cryptocurrencies

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"