Demand for industrial space falls for the first time in 15 years

Demand for industrial space falls for the first time in 15 years

The post Demand for industrial space falls for the first time in 15 years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Owngarden | Moment | Getty Images Five years ago, when the pandemic pushed e-commerce to new highs, the industrial warehouse space became the biggest commercial real estate play around. It began to slow in 2022, but now economic uncertainty brought on by constantly changing tariff policy and persistently high inflation is taking a greater toll on this previously hot real estate sector.  Just 27 million square feet of space was absorbed in the first half of this year, with demand falling by 11.3 million in the second quarter alone, the first quarterly drop since 2010, according to a report from NAIOP, a commercial real estate development association. Since the uncertainty is likely to continue through the end of this year, NAIOP therefore projects that net absorption will be “nearly flat” over the second half of this year.  “Demand for industrial space is expected to recover somewhat after occupiers have time to adjust to a new tariff regime,” the report’s authors said. “However, higher tariffs and slowing employment growth will likely result in slower demand growth than that experienced from 2020 to 2022 or in the six years that preceded the pandemic.  Get Property Play directly to your inbox CNBC’s Property Play with Diana Olick covers new and evolving opportunities for the real estate investor, delivered weekly to your inbox. Subscribe here to get access today. NAIOP predicts absorption will rebound starting in the second quarter of 2026, with full-year absorption totaling 119.3 million square feet. Another 109.7 million square feet of absorption is expected in the first half of 2027. As for industrial property sales, this year they are just about matching last year’s pace of $74.3 billion, up 14.7% from 2023, but down from the all-time high of $129.8 billion in 2021, according to a separate report from Yardi. …
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 20:54
After the release of the non-farm payroll data: the probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 50 basis points in September increased from 0 to 11.7%

After the release of the non-farm payroll data: the probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 50 basis points in September increased from 0 to 11.7%

PANews reported on September 5th that according to CME's "Fed Watch," the probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in September is 0%, the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut is 88.3%, and the probability of a 50 basis point rate cut is 11.7% (the probability was 0 before the data was released). The probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in October is 0.4%, the probability of a cumulative 25 basis point rate cut is 36.2%, and the probability of a cumulative 50 basis point rate cut is 63.4%.
PANews2025/09/05 20:51
Jobs report August 2025:

Jobs report August 2025:

The post Jobs report August 2025: appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An attendee holds a “Join Our Team” flyer during the Best Hire Chicago Career Fair in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. Jim Vondruska | Bloomberg | Getty Images Job creation sputtered in August, adding to recent signs of labor market weakening and likely keeping the Federal Reserve on track for a widely anticipated interest rate cut later this month. Nonfarm payrolls increased by just 22,000 for the month, while the unemployment rate rose to 4.3%, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report Friday. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for payrolls to rise by 75,000. The report showed a marked slowdown from the July increase of 79,000, which was revised up by 6,000. Revisions also showed a net loss of 13,000 in June after the prior estimate was lowered by 27,000. The report was the first since President Donald Trump fired former BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer following the release of the July jobs report a month ago. The move came after the report showed not just a weak level of job creation but also dramatic reductions in previous months’ totals. In McEntarfer’s place, the president nominated economist E.J. Antoni, a Trump loyalist from the Heritage Foundation who previously had criticized the BLS numbers as being politically distorted. William Wiatrowski is serving as acting BLS commissioner. While the pace of hiring was slow, average hourly earnings increased 0.3% for the month, meeting the estimate, though the annual gain of 3.7% was slightly below the forecast for 3.8%. Hiring was held back by a payroll reduction in the federal government, which reported a decline of 15,000. Health care again led by sectors, adding 31,000 jobs, while social assistance contributed 16,000. Wholesale trade and manufacturing both saw declines of 12,000 on the month. This is breaking news.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 20:51
Revolutionary Omni Network Rebranding: Unveiling Nomina’s Bold Future

Revolutionary Omni Network Rebranding: Unveiling Nomina's Bold Future

The post Revolutionary Omni Network Rebranding: Unveiling Nomina’s Bold Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolutionary Omni Network Rebranding: Unveiling Nomina’s Bold Future Skip to content Home Crypto News Revolutionary Omni Network Rebranding: Unveiling Nomina’s Bold Future Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/omni-network-rebranding-nomination/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 20:50
Dogecoin Faces Meme Market Fatigue While Traders Say Layer Brett Could Be The Next 100x Gainer

Dogecoin Faces Meme Market Fatigue While Traders Say Layer Brett Could Be The Next 100x Gainer

Dogecoin struggles with meme fatigue and limited utility, while Layer Brett’s $2.6M presale fuels optimism, with traders eyeing its potential as the next 100x gainer.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/05 20:50
Nasdaq Scrutiny Grows On Us Listed Firms Funding Crypto Purchases

Nasdaq Scrutiny Grows On Us Listed Firms Funding Crypto Purchases

TLDR Nasdaq requires shareholder votes and disclosures for some crypto treasury fundraising. A 13-year dormant bitcoin wallet moved 81.25 BTC worth $9M. Public companies now hold over 1M BTC valued at $110B collectively. Stripe and Paradigm launched Tempo, a payments-focused blockchain in testnet. Nasdaq has introduced tighter rules for companies raising funds to purchase cryptocurrencies. [...] The post Nasdaq Scrutiny Grows On Us Listed Firms Funding Crypto Purchases appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/05 20:49
Walmart to Train Millions in AI Through OpenAI Academy

Walmart to Train Millions in AI Through OpenAI Academy

TLDRs: Walmart partners with OpenAI to train millions in AI, offering free certifications for workers. OpenAI Academy expands to certify different AI fluency levels, from basics to advanced roles. GPT-5 launch positions AI as a key tool for workplace productivity and entrepreneurship. Walmart CEO emphasizes tech skills as critical to shaping the future of retail. [...] The post Walmart to Train Millions in AI Through OpenAI Academy appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/05 20:48
Haas Factory Team Could Find New Life With Chevy And Hendrick Alliance

Haas Factory Team Could Find New Life With Chevy And Hendrick Alliance

The post Haas Factory Team Could Find New Life With Chevy And Hendrick Alliance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DARLINGTON, SC – AUGUST 31: Cole Custer (#41 Haas Factory Team Autodesk/Haas Tooling Add-In Ford) races through Turn 2 during the running of the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 on August 31, 2025, at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, SC. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images The news almost begs the question: what took so long? On Friday, Haas Factory Team finally made the not-so-shocking announcement that they’ll be moving to Chevrolet starting next season. The swap—trading a Blue Oval for a Bowtie—has been circling the rumor mill for weeks. Now it’s official, and with confirmation comes the real intrigue: what does the future look like for a team built from the remnants of what was once a powerhouse in NASCAR? For the uninitiated, Haas Factory Team’s roots trace back to 2002, when Gene Haas founded Haas CNC Racing. In 2009, he brought in NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart, forming Stewart-Haas Racing. That partnership grew into a four-car juggernaut with 69 Cup wins, 28 in Xfinity, two Cup titles, and an Xfinity crown to boot. But beginning in 2021, the wheels started to come off. By 2024, the once-mighty SHR collapsed, and at the end of the season Stewart walked away, and Haas was left to regroup with a smaller operation that debuted this season. That leaner outfit, born from SHR’s ashes, will now head back to Chevrolet. 2015 March 08 | Kevin Harvick (4) Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet Impala SS does a burnout after winning the Kobalt 400 Sprint Cup Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images “First and foremost, we want to thank Ford for its partnership. Their support allowed us to establish…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 20:48
‘End of L2s?’ Stripe’s Tempo debut challenges Ethereum’s scaling vision

'End of L2s?' Stripe's Tempo debut challenges Ethereum's scaling vision

The post ‘End of L2s?’ Stripe’s Tempo debut challenges Ethereum’s scaling vision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Stripe’s payment-focused Tempo chain will be an L1 and not an Ethereum L2 as previously thought. Will the shift dent Ethereum’s long-term market share in the stablecoin and tokenized market?  Stripe has unveiled Tempo, a new payments-first L1 blockchain in collaboration with Paradigm. In soing so, it has officially joined Google in the race for next-generation stablecoin rails.  Tempo was initially rumored to be an Ethereum [ETH] L2, similar to the Robinhood chain. However, it will be a standalone network that uses stablecoins for gas fees, with support for autonomous AI agents.  For his part, Stripe CEO Patrick Collison has billed the chain as “optimized for high-scale, real-world financial services applications.” According to the exec, existing blockchains are not optimized for growing stablecoin traction in the Stripe ecosystem. In particular, he cited low throughput and user experience as the reasons for not avoiding the L2 route.  “It’s valuable for real-world financial applications that fees be denominated in a fiat currency that makes sense to the user, but existing blockchains denominate their fees in blockchain-specific tokens.” Source: X Trouble for Ethereum L2s? Interestingly, the network strives to serve broader use cases, including AI agent payments and tokenized deposits. Collison added,  “We hope that Tempo makes it easier for things like payment acceptance, global payouts, remittances, microtransactions, tokenized deposits, agentic payments, and more, to move onchain.” This is exactly what Ethereum and L2s’ scaling vision are expected to capture. However, with the upcoming competition, including from Google’s GCUL, its market share could be eaten by new players with large distribution networks.  In fact, Tushar Jain, Co-founder of crypto VC Multicoin Capital, claimed the update was bearish for L2s.  “The beginning of the end for L2s” A similar position was echoed by crypto investor Jon Charbonneau. He added,  “The guys with the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 20:46
Wall Street still searching for AI profit boost but the theme remains hot

Wall Street still searching for AI profit boost but the theme remains hot

Artificial intelligence is the talk of corporate America, but the financial payoff is still out of reach, Goldman Sachs said in a note on Thursday. The bank found that chatter about AI on earnings calls hit a new high last quarter, even as few companies could point to clear gains in profit. In Q2, a […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 20:43
