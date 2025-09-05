MEXC Exchange
One Of BTS’s Hot 100 Records Has Been Tied
The post One Of BTS’s Hot 100 Records Has Been Tied appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Golden” rules the Hot 100 for a third week, tying BTS’s “Dynamite” as the second-longest-running K-pop No. 1 in U.S. chart history. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: (L-R) V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) FilmMagic Every song featured on the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack has become a hit, which is an almost unheard-of feat for any album — let alone one tied to an animated film. The full-length created for Netflix’s movie of the same name has sent several cuts into the top 10 on the Hot 100, but none have become bigger than “Golden.” The track made history when it first reached No. 1 on the most important songs ranking in America, and as the K-pop/pop smash rules once again, it ties one of the biggest groups in the genre for a rare achievement. “Golden” Stays At No. 1 “Golden” holds steady at No. 1 on the Hot 100. The tune has now spent three nonconsecutive weeks in charge of the tally that ranks the most-consumed tracks in the U.S. across streaming, sales, and radio. Matching BTS’s “Dynamite” With three frames at No. 1, “Golden” now ties BTS’s “Dynamite” as the second-longest-running K-pop chart-topper in Hot 100 history. Both tracks have managed three weeks at the summit, putting “Golden” alongside one of the most successful singles ever released by the world’s leading K-pop act. Only “Butter” Lasted Longer The only K-pop song that has spent more time at No. 1 on the Hot 100 is BTS’s “Butter.” That upbeat smash dominated for 10 weeks. Jung Kook, Jimin and BTS, Again Half a dozen other titles credited as K-pop have made it to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 07:20
Justin Sun’s wallet was blacklisted by the project after he transferred $9 million worth of WLFI tokens.
PANews reported on September 5th that, according to The Block, on-chain data indicates that World Liberty Financial, backed by the Trump family, blacklisted Justin Sun's wallet early this morning after he transferred $9 million worth of WLFI tokens. WLFI's price began to fall hours before Sun's transfer. Coingecko data shows that WLFI has fallen 13.8% in the past 24 hours. Justin Sun posted on the X platform: "Our address was only used for a few routine exchange deposit tests with extremely low amounts. The address was subsequently dispersed. It was not involved in any buying and selling operations and could not have had any impact on the market."
PANews
2025/09/05 07:20
Fed’s Silence Fuels Urgent Market Speculation
The post Fed’s Silence Fuels Urgent Market Speculation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. September Rate Cut: Fed’s Silence Fuels Urgent Market Speculation Skip to content Home Crypto News September Rate Cut: Fed’s Silence Fuels Urgent Market Speculation Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/september-rate-cut-fed-silence/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 07:19
From Stalemate To Surge? XRP Bulls Eye $2.94 Break For Fresh Upside
The post From Stalemate To Surge? XRP Bulls Eye $2.94 Break For Fresh Upside appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. My name is Godspower Owie, and I was born and brought up in Edo State, Nigeria. I grew up with my three siblings who have always been my idols and mentors, helping me to grow and understand the way of life. My parents are literally the backbone of my story. They’ve always supported me in good and bad times and never for once left my side whenever I feel lost in this world. Honestly, having such amazing parents makes you feel safe and secure, and I won’t trade them for anything else in this world. I was exposed to the cryptocurrency world 3 years ago and got so interested in knowing so much about it. It all started when a friend of mine invested in a crypto asset, which he yielded massive gains from his investments. When I confronted him about cryptocurrency he explained his journey so far in the field. It was impressive getting to know about his consistency and dedication in the space despite the risks involved, and these are the major reasons why I got so interested in cryptocurrency. Trust me, I’ve had my share of experience with the ups and downs in the market but I never for once lost the passion to grow in the field. This is because I believe growth leads to excellence and that’s my goal in the field. And today, I am an employee of Bitcoinnist and NewsBTC news outlets. My Bosses and co-workers are the best kinds of people I have ever worked with, in and outside the crypto landscape. I intend to give my all working alongside my amazing colleagues for the growth of these companies. Sometimes I like to picture myself as an explorer, this is because I like visiting new places, I like learning new things (useful…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 07:15
Solana Delivered 1000x Returns — Analysts Say MAGACOIN FINANCE Could Be Next
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/solana-delivered-1000x-returns-analysts-say-magacoin-finance-could-be-next/
Coinstats
2025/09/05 07:15
Trump’s Fed governor pick Stephen Miran promises to be a team player and support independence
The post Trump’s Fed governor pick Stephen Miran promises to be a team player and support independence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stephen Miran told the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday that he will take unpaid leave from his current role as chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisors if confirmed to the Federal Reserve Board, but he won’t quit the job entirely. He made that clear in his first confirmation hearing since Donald Trump nominated him to replace Adriana Kugler, who left her Fed seat in early August without warning. According to the official Senate transcript, Stephen’s term will last until January 31, 2026, unless Trump pushes for a longer-term nomination. When asked why he wasn’t resigning outright: “I have been advised by counsel that the legal approach is to take an unpaid leave of absence from the Council of Economic Advisors, cease my activities and if counsel advises me otherwise, I will follow the law and follow counsel’s advice.” He later added, “The term for which I’ve been nominated is four and a half months. If I am nominated and confirmed for a longer term than just a handful of months, I would absolutely resign.” The dual-role setup has triggered warnings about the independence of the Fed, especially with Trump now fully back in the White House and actively reshaping monetary leadership. Stephen pushes back on White House control rumors Stephen’s already been trying to convince Trump to install a “shadow chair” at the Fed. With the president’s public calls for huge interest rate cuts and his insults at Fed Chair Jerome Powell, the fear among lawmakers is that Trump, allegedly, wants to be directly involved in the central bank’s voting table, thereby controlling it essentially. But Stephen pushed back, telling the committee no one in the Trump administration had ever asked him, formally or informally, to vote a certain way on monetary policy. New Jersey Democrat Andy…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 07:14
SEC Delays Decision on 21Shares SUI ETF Proposal
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sec-delays-21shares-sui-etf/
Coinstats
2025/09/05 07:13
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Global Bond Markets Are Collapsing – Is $150K BTC Now a Matter of When, Not If?
Global bond yields are surging, U.S. debt tops $37T, and Bitcoin gains 4.2%. Can BTC hit $150K as markets brace for a historic shift in safe-haven demand?
Coinstats
2025/09/05 07:13
Wintermute Urges SEC to Clarify Network Tokens Are Not Securities
The post Wintermute Urges SEC to Clarify Network Tokens Are Not Securities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trading company and market maker Wintermute asked the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to confirm that network tokens should not be classified as securities. In formal feedback to the agency’s request for comment, the company said clear guidance on the security status of tokens is necessary to avoid the misapplication of securities laws and ensure the continued growth of crypto markets. Wintermute said that “network tokens,” which are “intrinsically connected to the functioning of a decentralized network or protocol,” are necessary technical inputs for blockchain networks. Because of this, the company said, they fundamentally differ from financial products or securities. The company mentioned Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) as examples of network tokens that should not be classified as securities. Source: Wintermute Wintermute likens network tokens to commodities If network tokens were classified as securities, every trade of such digital assets in the US might require regulatory compliance with securities laws. This could affect the liquidity of the tokens, raise costs for traders and ultimately push activities offshore. “Such misclassification risks stifling innovation and driving blockchain development and trading activity outside of US markets,” Wintermute wrote. The company said network tokens do not meet the criteria for securities even if they are later traded for profit or used in fundraising rounds. Wintermute said network tokens function more like commodities, collectibles and real estate. These can all be bought for investment purposes without being treated as securities. Apart from its recommendations, the company also welcomed SEC guidance excluding stablecoins, memecoins and staking activities from the securities classification. It stressed that the same level of clarity should be extended to network tokens. “Clear guidance across these areas will keep US markets competitive, encourage continued dialogue with regulators, and create optimal conditions for adoption and innovation to thrive,” the company said.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 07:12
zkLink Integrates Aster AI to Power the Trustless Future of Web3
zkLink and Aster AI are merging zero-knowledge cryptography with autonomous agents to develop a scalable, secure, and trustless agent-powered Web3 ecosystem.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/05 07:10
