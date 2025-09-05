Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Millionaires Are Getting Ready to Capitalize on This Meme Coin’s 2025 Profit Potential—Should You Too?

The post Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Millionaires Are Getting Ready to Capitalize on This Meme Coin’s 2025 Profit Potential—Should You Too? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Early Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors made millions by spotting meme coin trends before they went mainstream. However, these investors are now moving to the attention of an upcoming ERC-20 project—Little Pepe (LILPEPE). As its presale approaches its completion date and its Layer-2 blockchain is being developed, many are certain that this may be the breakout token before the 2025 bull cycle. Little Pepe Gains Momentum as Presale Nears Completion Little Pepe has garnered good traction in its presale, which is currently in Stage 12 with 94.55% of the tokens sold. As it stands, 14.89 billion out of 15.75 billion tokens have already been bought. The LILPEPE presale has already collected a total of $23.67 million out of the target amount of $25.47 million. The price is currently at $0.0021 LILPEPE, which will be increased to $0.0022 in the next step. As there are a few tokens left, the early investors are scrambling to buy their share before the next price spurt. The interest wave also encompasses long-term DOGE and SHIB holders who are seeing proven indicators of early-stage growth potential alongside real blockchain utility. Layer-2 Blockchain Offers Real Use Cases The most prominent aspect of Little Pepe is its Ethereum-compatible Layer-2 blockchain, designed to solve the long-standing problems with meme coins on the mainnet of Ethereum. The network is projected to achieve higher speeds and 90 percent reduced transaction costs, making it more effective for users and developers. This self-sovereign blockchain will have sniper bot protection—an added element of equity to token launches. These anti-bot measures are designed to promote more healthy price discovery and more favorable trading practices by ordinary purchasers. The project will also feature a meme coin launchpad on its Layer-2 chain, which makes it a full ecosystem, not an individual token. Security and…