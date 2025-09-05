Coinbase Targets Majority AI Code by October

The post Coinbase Targets Majority AI Code by October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase has intensified its reliance on artificial intelligence in software development, with nearly 40% of its daily code now generated by AI systems. Chief Executive Brian Armstrong said the cryptocurrency exchange plans to increase that figure to more than 50% by October, reflecting the company’s determination to embed AI into every layer of its engineering process. Armstrong’s Hardline on AI Adoption Sponsored Sponsored Armstrong disclosed the target in a post on X, calling AI adoption a strategic imperative. The push follows months of internal programs to standardize the use of coding assistants, integrate new developer tools, and measure productivity with quantitative and qualitative metrics. ~40% of daily code written at Coinbase is AI-generated. I want to get it to >50% by October. Obviously it needs to be reviewed and understood, and not all areas of the business can use AI-generated code. But we should be using it responsibly as much as we possibly can. pic.twitter.com/Nmnsdxgosp — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) September 3, 2025 “~40% of daily code written at Coinbase is AI-generated. I want to get it to >50% by October,” Armstrong wrote. Coinbase’s commitment to AI has gone beyond voluntary experimentation. In a report, Armstrong explained that he mandated engineers to onboard to AI tools such as GitHub Copilot and Cursor. Employees who failed to comply were asked to justify their stance, and some were dismissed. “AI’s important. We need you to all learn it and at least onboard,” Armstrong said, describing his decision to “go rogue” by bypassing longer rollout timelines. Coinbase also hosts monthly “AI speedruns,” in which employees showcase practical applications of AI within their workflows. Armstrong said about one-third of the company’s code already comes from AI systems, and the target is to reach 50% before year-end. Developer Productivity Framework Sponsored Sponsored Coinbase detailed its strategy…