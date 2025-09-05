2025-09-05 Friday

Dogecoin vs Shiba Inu: Which Meme Coin Is the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025?

Dogecoin vs Shiba Inu: Which Meme Coin Is the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025?

The Dogecoin vs Shiba Inu debate is back as both meme coins draw attention ahead of 2025. Investors are weighing price forecasts, adoption stories, and growth potential. While DOGE and SHIB remain leading names, some argue a new player — MAGACOIN FINANCE — could bring fresh energy to the meme coin market and capture FOMO-driven […] Continue Reading: Dogecoin vs Shiba Inu: Which Meme Coin Is the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025?
Five Major NFL Storylines For The 2025-2026 Season

Five Major NFL Storylines For The 2025-2026 Season

The post Five Major NFL Storylines For The 2025-2026 Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 26: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles out of the pocket during the first half of the AFC Championship football game against the Buffalo Bills, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images) Getty Images The NFL season is officially here and with it comes a variety of storylines centered around league players and teams for the 20255-2026 season. For some teams, its super bowl or bust as they embark on making their first appearance of the 2020’a. Then there are the franchises just desiring a chance to play postseason football again after a few seasons of being outside the playoff picture. Player wise, there’s talented incoming rookies looking to make a name for themselves on offense, defense or both sides of the ball. Other entrenched talents will try to go aim for individual hardware for the first, second or third time in the last six seasons. Below are five key NFL storylines ahead of the upcoming season. 1. How Committed Will the Jacksonville Jaguars Be to Playing WR/CB Travis Hunter Both Ways? JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – MAY 10: Travis Hunter #12 of the Jacksonville Jaguars attempts to catch a pass during Jacksonville Jaguars Rookie Minicamp at Miller Electric Center on May 10, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) Getty Images It’s been an ongoing offseason discussion about the allocation of snaps for reigning Heisman Trophy Winner Travis Hunter during his first NFL season. Jaguars head coach Liam Cohen has voiced that he’s still trying to figure out the exact usage for his young star ahead of their Week 1 matchup versus the Carolina Panthers. For now, Hunter is listed as the team’s starting wide receiver where he’ll…
Bitwise Launches Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP ETPs on Swiss Exchange

Bitwise Launches Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP ETPs on Swiss Exchange

The post Bitwise Launches Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP ETPs on Swiss Exchange appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Bitwise launches Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and XRP ETPs on Switzerland’s SIX Exchange targeting institutional investors. The company’s assets grew 200% to $15 billion since October 2024 across 40 products in expanding European markets. Switzerland’s regulatory framework attracts crypto firms as European countries ease restrictions on digital asset investments. On September 4, Bitwise Asset Management confirmed the listing of five new ETPs on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The products include the Bitwise Core Bitcoin ETP, Ethereum Staking ETP, Solana Staking ETP, and Physical XRP ETP, each fully backed by digital assets and integrated into traditional brokerage portfolios, alongside the MSCI Digital Assets which tracks a select Top 20 Capped Index. Bitwise’s move highlights Switzerland’s regulatory openness as a crucial hub for digital assets, as corporate adoption surges globally. “The five flagship products we have listed in Switzerland will broaden options for investors looking to benefit from the full potential of crypto markets [… ] I’m extremely pleased that we’re developing our product suite on the widely respected SIX exchange, with new options such as staking and index products” said Ronald Richter, Regional Director Investment Strategy at Bitwise Europe. Bitwise framed the listings as part of its long-term European expansion strategy. The company recently surpassed $15 billion in client assets across 40 products, marking a 200% increase since October 2024. Amid active geopolitical crises, trade tensions and economic frailties, corporate demand for cryptocurrencies in Europe continues to grow, as investors seek diversification. “The expansion of our product suite in Switzerland is a logical next step for Bitwise, and fits our strategy of always aiming to provide best-in-class crypto ETPs. We offer a full range of options for investors to benefit from value creation in digital assets using regulated products with a carefully constructed financial infrastructure. We’re always coming up with…
Bitcoin Price Must Reclaim $112K to End Consolidation, Prevent Crash

Bitcoin Price Must Reclaim $112K to End Consolidation, Prevent Crash

The post Bitcoin Price Must Reclaim $112K to End Consolidation, Prevent Crash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways: Bitcoin has dropped 14% from its $124,500 all-time high, which led to a drop in BTC supply in profit, signalling market exhaustion. The $112,000-$116,000 supply zone must be overcome to start the next leg higher. Bitcoin (BTC) dropped 14% from its $124,500 all-time high to a seven-week low of $107,400 on Saturday. This correction saw the market transition into widespread net distribution, causing the “euphoric phase” to cool, according to new analysis. Bitcoin’s drop to $107,000 suggests “exhaustion” The rally to new highs in mid-August pushed 100% of Bitcoin supply into profit, according to data from Glassnode.  Bitcoin: Supply in profit. Source: Glassnode Sustaining such periods requires persistent capital inflows strong enough to offset relentless profit-taking, a situation that rarely endures for long. “This behaviour is often captured by the 0.95 quantile cost basis, the threshold above which 95% of supply is in profit,” Glassnode said in its latest The Week Onchain Report. Related: Bitcoin set to beat ‘red September’ dip for third straight year The most recent euphoric phase lasted about 3.5 months, with more than 95% of the supply in profit.  Still, Bitcoin fell back below this band on Aug. 19 as “demand finally showed signs of exhaustion,” the market intelligence firm said. At present, 90% of Bitcoin in supply is in profit,  which is between the 0.85 and 0.95 quantile cost basis, or in the $104,100–$114,300 range.  “Historically, this zone has acted as a consolidation corridor following euphoric peaks, often leading to a choppy sideways market,” Glassnonde wrote, adding: “Breaking below $104.1K would replay the post-ATH exhaustion phases seen earlier in this cycle, whereas a recovery above $114.3K would signal demand finding its footing and reclaiming control of the trend.” Bitcoin: Supply Quantiles Cost Basis Model. Source: Glassnode Similarly, the percentage of short-term holder supply…
UK regulator drafts new anti-money laundering rules for crypto firms

UK regulator drafts new anti-money laundering rules for crypto firms

PANews reported on September 5th that, according to Decrypt, this week, the UK Treasury released draft proposals for amendments to current anti-money laundering regulations, aimed at filling gaps and addressing evolving risks, including stricter requirements for cryptocurrency businesses. The draft document stated: "This update aims to build a more risk-oriented, proportional, and robust system to resist financial crime, while ensuring that the system is practical for the industry. The government also pledged to improve industry guidance on anti-money laundering/counter-terrorist financing (AML/CTF) compliance across a range of issues and to issue separate guidance on the use of digital identity verification for AML/CTF purposes." The new draft proposes a number of changes for cryptocurrency companies. The UK Financial Conduct Authority will implement a broader "fit and proper person" test for company controllers, replacing the current beneficial owner test to ensure that supervision can cover complex ownership structures. Other provisions will reduce the threshold for notification of changes in control from 25% to 10%, consistent with the Financial Services and Markets Act (FSMA) system. This means that any party that acquires 10% or more of the shares or has significant influence must notify the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, the draft also covers revisions to customer due diligence, trust registration, agency bank restrictions, and technical updates such as converting the threshold amount from euros to pounds. The UK Treasury is soliciting feedback on the draft, with the deadline being September 30, after which the regulations will be finalized in early 2026 and submitted to Parliament for review.
Sierra AI: Bret Taylor’s Visionary Startup Soars to a $10 Billion Valuation

Sierra AI: Bret Taylor’s Visionary Startup Soars to a $10 Billion Valuation

BitcoinWorld Sierra AI: Bret Taylor’s Visionary Startup Soars to a $10 Billion Valuation In the dynamic world of technology, where innovation drives exponential growth, the latest news from Bret Taylor’s AI agent startup, Sierra, is sending ripples of excitement. For those keenly observing the intersection of cutting-edge AI and strategic investment, Sierra’s recent monumental funding round highlights a compelling narrative of ambition, proven leadership, and the immense potential of artificial intelligence in transforming enterprise operations. This development is not just about a startup securing capital; it’s a testament to the surging confidence in specialized AI agents and their capacity to revolutionize industries. Bret Taylor’s Bold Leap into AI Agents The tech world is abuzz with the remarkable achievements of Bret Taylor, the former co-CEO of Salesforce, whose latest venture, Sierra, is making headlines. Taylor, a figure synonymous with groundbreaking innovation from his days at Google (where he helped launch Google Maps) to his tenure at Facebook as CTO and later at Salesforce, brings a wealth of experience to the AI frontier. His decision to co-found Sierra with longtime Google alum Clay Bavor in early 2024 signals a strategic pivot towards a sector ripe for disruption: enterprise customer service powered by AI. This isn’t Taylor’s first rodeo in the customer service tech space; his history, including founding Quip (acquired by Salesforce for $750 million), clearly demonstrates a profound understanding of market needs and scalable solutions. Bavor, with his experience managing products like Gmail and Google Drive, complements this vision perfectly, bringing deep consumer-facing product expertise to the enterprise realm. Sierra AI’s Astonishing Ascent: A $10 Billion Milestone The market’s confidence in Sierra is undeniable. The startup recently announced a staggering $350 million funding round, spearheaded by earlier investor Greenoaks Capital. This latest infusion of capital propels Sierra’s valuation to an impressive $10 billion, as confirmed by a company blog post. This isn’t Sierra’s first significant raise; the company has now accumulated a total of $635 million in funding since its inception. This includes a $110 million round led by Sequoia and Benchmark in February of last year, followed by a $175 million round led by Greenoaks in October. Other notable investors include ICONIQ and Thrive Capital. Such rapid and substantial investment underscores a collective belief in Sierra AI‘s technology and its leadership team’s ability to execute on a grand scale. In just 18 months, Sierra has reportedly attracted hundreds of customers, including major players like SoFi, Ramp, and Brex, demonstrating strong market adoption and product-market fit. Revolutionizing Customer Service with Advanced AI Agents At its core, Sierra’s mission is to empower enterprises to build sophisticated customer service AI agents. These aren’t just simple chatbots; they are designed to handle complex interactions, understand nuanced customer needs, and provide efficient, personalized support at scale. Imagine a world where customer queries are resolved instantly, where support is available 24/7 without human fatigue, and where every interaction learns and improves over time. This is the promise of Sierra’s technology. The benefits for businesses are manifold: Enhanced Efficiency: Automating routine and complex customer interactions frees up human agents for more strategic tasks. Improved Customer Satisfaction: Faster response times and consistent, accurate information lead to happier customers. Scalability: AI agents can handle an unlimited volume of queries, easily scaling with business growth. Cost Reduction: Significantly lowers operational costs associated with traditional customer service centers. Data-Driven Insights: AI agents collect vast amounts of interaction data, providing valuable insights for business improvement. Sierra’s focus on enterprise-grade solutions means these AI agents are built with the robustness, security, and integration capabilities that large organizations demand, truly setting a new standard for automated customer engagement. Driving Enterprise AI Transformation The success of Sierra is a clear indicator of a broader trend: the accelerating adoption of enterprise AI. Businesses across sectors are recognizing the imperative to integrate AI into their core operations to maintain competitiveness, drive efficiency, and unlock new growth opportunities. Sierra’s platform serves as a powerful catalyst for this transformation, offering a specialized solution that addresses a critical pain point for many companies. The ability to deploy sophisticated AI agents for customer service is just one facet of the enterprise AI revolution. This shift is characterized by: Strategic Investments: Companies are allocating significant budgets to AI research, development, and implementation. Talent Acquisition: A fierce competition for AI specialists and engineers underscores the importance of human capital in this field. Ethical Considerations: As AI becomes more pervasive, discussions around ethical AI, data privacy, and bias are gaining prominence. Integration Challenges: Successfully integrating AI solutions with existing legacy systems remains a key challenge for many enterprises. Sierra’s APX program, a rotational opportunity for recent technical graduates, directly mirrors Google’s own program that launched the careers of Taylor and Bavor. This initiative highlights Sierra’s commitment not only to innovation but also to nurturing the next generation of AI talent, a crucial element for sustained enterprise AI growth, especially in an increasingly competitive job market. The Power of Venture Capital in Shaping Innovation Sierra’s impressive funding trajectory is a vivid illustration of the pivotal role venture capital plays in fueling technological innovation. Firms like Greenoaks Capital, Sequoia, Benchmark, ICONIQ, and Thrive Capital aren’t just providing money; they’re offering strategic guidance, industry connections, and validation that can accelerate a startup’s growth exponentially. Their belief in Sierra’s vision and its leadership team has enabled the company to scale rapidly, attract top talent, and develop cutting-edge solutions. The substantial investments in Sierra underscore several key aspects of the current venture capital landscape: AI as a Hot Sector: AI, particularly specialized applications like AI agents, remains a top priority for VCs. Experienced Founders: Investors are keen to back founders with a proven track record of success and deep industry knowledge. Scalable Solutions: Preference is given to startups offering solutions with broad market appeal and high scalability. Competitive Rounds: High valuations and significant funding amounts reflect intense competition among VCs to back promising ventures. The continued influx of venture capital into companies like Sierra ensures that the pace of innovation in AI will not only be maintained but will likely accelerate, bringing transformative technologies to market faster than ever before. Conclusion: Sierra’s Trajectory and the Future of AI Bret Taylor’s Sierra is not just another startup; it’s a beacon in the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence. Its remarkable $350 million funding round, pushing its valuation to an astonishing $10 billion, solidifies its position as a major player in the enterprise AI space. By focusing on advanced AI agents for customer service, Sierra is addressing a critical business need with a highly scalable and impactful solution. The combined expertise of Bret Taylor and Clay Bavor, coupled with strong investor confidence, positions Sierra for continued success and further innovation. As businesses increasingly turn to AI to optimize operations and enhance customer experiences, Sierra’s journey will undoubtedly serve as a compelling case study for the power of vision, strategic execution, and the transformative potential of artificial intelligence. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post Sierra AI: Bret Taylor’s Visionary Startup Soars to a $10 Billion Valuation first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Clarity Is Eating the World

Clarity Is Eating the World

The post Clarity Is Eating the World appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A generation ago, the biggest story in business was the rise of software. Today, the biggest story is the rise of clarity. Across crypto, clarity — on rules, on guardrails, on compliance — is neither aspirational nor an afterthought. It is becoming the main driver of institutional scale and legitimacy. Where software devoured inefficiency, clarity is devouring uncertainty. This development will change global finance. From Fear to Hyperscaling For the past decade, entrepreneurs in emerging technologies have lived in a world of regulation by enforcement. The rules weren’t precise or fit for purpose; they were litigated after the fact. With just one subpoena, enforcement action, or banking relationship cut off — an entire company could vanish overnight. An ensuing culture of unpredictability bred hesitation, and hesitation killed scale. Now the tide is turning. Clarity is emerging as the foundation of innovation. With clarity comes permission, and with permission comes compliance — not as a burden, but as the operating system for scale. Clarity illuminates the path for growth. Innovators can build with certainty, banks can serve with confidence, and investors can deploy capital at speed. Clarity doesn’t just reduce risk; it enables hyperscaling. Rules that Accelerate Technologists once treated permission, and the lack thereof, as bugs in the system— constraints to be hacked around, or ignored. Today’s reality is the opposite. Permission is the new primitive. Just as software enabled businesses to scale globally, clarity unlocks their ability to scale legitimately. Signs of the shift in motion are everywhere. The Office of the Comptroller Currency’s (OCC) recent interagency guidance on crypto-asset safekeeping gives banks clear marching orders: maintain control of cryptographic keys, segregate customer assets, and comply with AML and sanctions rules. Instead of ad hoc decisions and silence, institutions now have a replicable framework — compliance as infrastructure for…
OpenAI to launch a hiring platform to rival LinkedIn

OpenAI to launch a hiring platform to rival LinkedIn

The post OpenAI to launch a hiring platform to rival LinkedIn appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ChatGPT maker, OpenAI has announced an AI-powered hiring platform that will link businesses and employees, in a move that is expected to directly compete with LinkedIn. The AI startup on Thursday revealed that it is developing the platform, known as OpenAI Jobs Platform and expected to open to the market by mid-2026. OpenAI Jobs Platform to directly compete with LinkedIn In a blogpost, OpenAI CEO of Applications Fidji Simo said that the new initiative will “use AI to help find the perfect matches between what companies need and what workers can offer.” Simo added that the service will offer a dedicated track for small businesses and local governments to access top AI talent. Simo revealed that the Texas Association of Business for instance, wants to use the platform to connect thousands of Texas employers with talented people who can help them modernize their businesses. “The OpenAI Jobs Platform will have knowledgeable, experienced candidates at every level, and opportunities for anyone looking to put their skills to use,” said Simo in a blogpost. “And we’ll use AI to help find the perfect matches between what companies need and what workers can offer.” Simo. This comes as OpenAI is showing interests in expanding its business into several markets beyond ChatGPT, its main consumer offering. CEO Sam Altman told reporters at a recent dinner that Simo would oversee several applications beyond the chatbot. This includes the upcoming hiring platform – the OpenAI Jobs Platform together with other potential offerings in the pipeline, for instance the browser and social media app. The new upcoming hiring platform could put OpenAI in direct competition with the Microsoft owned LinkedIn, which was co-founded by one of OpenAI’s earliest investors. Microsoft is also OpenAI’s biggest financial backer. With businesses now constantly integrating AI into their processes to optimise…
Bitcoin (BTC) Officially Decouples From Gold

Bitcoin (BTC) Officially Decouples From Gold

The post Bitcoin (BTC) Officially Decouples From Gold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s price continues to trade between $107,000 and $113,000 at September’s start as volatility drops. Meanwhile, gold is trading near record highs, putting the correlation between the two assets into spotlight. Maartunn, a community analyst at CryptoQuant, observed that Bitcoin has now decoupled from gold in a recent tweet. According to Maartunn, for the first time in over six months (since February 2025), the correlation between BTC and gold has just turned negative. The analyst suggests that this shift might imply a divergence in the safe haven narrative. You Might Also Like Bitcoin staged a rebound from a low of $107,250 on Sept. 1, rising for three days at a stretch to reach a high of $112,600 on Wednesday before retreating. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading down 0.7% in the last 24 hours to $110,578. Spot gold traded slightly above $3,500 after surpassing that level previously for the first time. Markets await next move As the Bitcoin price consolidates, markets target their next move with clues on Fed’s interest rate positioning awaited from the upcoming September meeting scheduled for the 16th and 17th. You Might Also Like In the latest economic data release, private payrolls rose by only 54,000 in August, below the expected 75,000 polled by Dow Jones economists, which marks a drop from an increase of 106,000 seen in the past month. Jobless claims increased to 237,000, up 8,000 from the prior week and above estimates, offering further evidence of a labor market slowdown. Following this, investors will focus their attention on Friday’s big jobs report. Labor market concerns have prompted traders to build on bets that the Federal Reserve might cut rates at its meeting later this month, with the odds now reaching 97.4%. Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-btc-officially-decouples-from-gold
Jennie Reaches A Chart For The First Time As Fans Show Up For Her Again

Jennie Reaches A Chart For The First Time As Fans Show Up For Her Again

The post Jennie Reaches A Chart For The First Time As Fans Show Up For Her Again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jennie’s Ruby debuts at No. 8 on the U.K.’s Official Vinyl Albums chart, giving the Blackpink star her first vinyl win as the set also returns to three other tallies. LE BOURGET, FRANCE – DECEMBER 12: Jennie Kim from Blackpink wears a white oversize jacket, a necklace, a white ruffled and gathered mini dress, a white fluffy bag from Jacquemus, white sandals / shoes, outside the “Le Raphia” Jacquemus show on December 12, 2022 in Le Bourget, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images) Getty Images More than five months after Blackpink singer Jennie released her debut solo album Ruby, the vinyl edition finally arrived on August 22. The physical drop breathes new life into the set, and it becomes a bestseller again in the United Kingdom, earning the K-pop star her first win on one list in the country as she returns to several others. Ruby Earns Jennie Her First Vinyl Win This frame, Ruby opens at No. 8 on the Official Vinyl Albums chart. As the title debuts, Jennie earns her first-ever appearance on the tally, which ranks the bestselling LPs on wax in the U.K. One of the Week’s Biggest New Entries Ruby manages the seventh-highest entry on the vinyl list during what has turned out to be a very busy week. Jennie trails behind new releases from Wolf Alice, Laufey, Deftones, Royal Otis, Pendulum, and Kingfishr. Tyler, the Creator’s Cherry Bomb reappears on the chart, hitting No. 5 — a new best for the Grammy winner’s decade-old project on the ranking. Jennie’s Album Returns to Three Other Rankings As it opens on the vinyl list, Ruby is also back on three other U.K. charts. The full-length reenters the Official Albums Sales list and the Official Physical Albums tally, both at No. 11. It also reappears at No.…
