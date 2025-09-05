2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

Didn’t Jump On Fartcoin’s Rally? MoonBull’s Whitelist It Steps Into the Spotlight With 100X Crypto Gains – Seize It Now

Didn't Jump On Fartcoin's Rally? MoonBull's Whitelist It Steps Into the Spotlight With 100X Crypto Gains – Seize It Now

Is picking the right crypto still the golden ticket to turning peanuts into a feast? With shifting market winds, many traders wonder if the chance to catch the next 100x crypto has already passed. Fartcoin has made noise in the meme coin scene, but what happens if investors didn’t ride its rise? Over the years, […]
Coinstats2025/09/05 08:30
Crypto Market Downturn Sparked by Rising Volatility and Equity Decline

Crypto Market Downturn Sparked by Rising Volatility and Equity Decline

The post Crypto Market Downturn Sparked by Rising Volatility and Equity Decline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: BTC and ETH show increased implied volatility and defensive trading mindset. Spike in put option volumes indicates market caution. MicroStrategy stocks lead decline in crypto equities. On September 4, macro researcher Adam from Greeks.live reported a continuing downtrend in the cryptocurrency market, driven by rising implied volatility for BTC and ETH and increased put option trading. This situation underscores the market’s defensive stance and anticipation of further volatility, exacerbated by declines in U.S. crypto stocks like MicroStrategy during historically weak September capital flows. Rising Volatility in BTC and ETH Amid Market Decline Market analysts have identified a sharp rise in the implied volatility (IV) for Bitcoin and Ethereum, driven by a decrease in U.S. crypto-related equities, particularly MicroStrategy. A significant increase in the trading volume of put options reflects a defensive stance investors are adopting amid market uncertainty. Market changes are underway, as indicated by the increased short-term IV for BTC reaching 40% and ETH hitting 70%. Institutional and trader risk aversion is highlighted by the spike in put options volume, which accounts for 30% of the total daily trading volume. “The market is clearly in a downtrend, with BTC’s short-to-medium-term IV rising to 40% and ETH’s short-term IV rising to 70%. The increase in short-term IV represents the market’s anticipation of higher volatility this week…” – Adam, Macro Researcher, Greeks.live Historical Trends and Expert Predictions on Market Recovery Did you know? Bitcoin’s current turmoil parallels previous September downtrends, a month traditionally associated with weak capital inflows and heightened market defensiveness. Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $110,337.25, with a market cap of $2.20 trillion and dominance of 57.93%. As per CoinMarketCap, the price has decreased by 1.62% over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume is $57.69 billion, a decline of 7.10%. Additional price trends show a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 08:28
Bitcoin to $500K? Why Long-Term Investors Are Doubling Down in 2025

Bitcoin to $500K? Why Long-Term Investors Are Doubling Down in 2025

The post Bitcoin to $500K? Why Long-Term Investors Are Doubling Down in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 2025 may turn out to be yet another pivotal year for Bitcoin, which has long served as the standard for the digital asset market. Analysts believe a path to $500,000 is no longer a pipe dream, as supply tightens following the halving and institutional adoption accelerates through ETFs and corporate treasuries. Bitcoin’s position as digital gold is more important than ever as tokenisation grows and pressure on fiat currencies increases. While Bitcoin continues to dominate headlines, other opportunities such as MAGACOIN FINANCE are emerging as complementary plays for those seeking outsized gains, and this renewed conviction is attracting long-term investors back in. The magnitude of institutional inflows is one of the primary factors influencing Bitcoin’s optimistic projections. Stakeholder wealth funds, asset managers, and pension funds are investing a greater proportion of their portfolios in Bitcoin. With multibillion-dollar ETF products, BlackRock and Fidelity are still at the forefront, giving the general public access to an asset class that was previously erratic. Analysts contend that since traditional finance has finally accepted Bitcoin, the price will continue to rise over the coming years. Bitcoin’s role in diversification For long-term investors, Bitcoin offers more than just speculative upside. Its scarcity-driven design and independence from central banks make it a hedge against monetary policy missteps and inflation. As tokenization of real-world assets expands, Bitcoin is increasingly being treated as the reserve asset of the digital economy. While its price swings can be jarring, the underlying trend suggests that doubling down on Bitcoin now could pay off handsomely if projections toward $500,000 materialize. MAGACOIN FINANCE: strategy in motion At the same time, some investors are looking beyond Bitcoin for asymmetric opportunities. With forecasts calling for a 75x move, MAGACOIN FINANCE is quickly becoming the talk of many crypto communities worldwide.Traders describe it as the rare presale…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 08:26
Wyoming’s stablecoin, FRNT, will launch on Hedera, but it’s still not available for purchase.

Wyoming's stablecoin, FRNT, will launch on Hedera, but it's still not available for purchase.

PANews reported on September 5th that Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), a stablecoin approved by the U.S. state of Wyoming, will soon be issued on the Hedera blockchain following its mainnet launch in August. Hedera announced Thursday that the Wyoming Stablecoin Committee, responsible for issuing the stablecoin, has selected the Hedera blockchain as a candidate platform for FRNT's issuance after reviewing multiple potential networks and approved the proposal. While many expected FRNT to be available for purchase within days of its August launch, the Wyoming Stablecoin Committee's website stated on Thursday that it is not currently available. Hedera stated that information regarding the purchase of the stablecoin will be released "soon." It is reported that the stablecoin was issued on seven blockchains at the beginning of its launch, namely Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Polygon, Optimism and Base.
PANews2025/09/05 08:24
Investigators find no fraud in Cardano’s decade-old voucher initiative in forensic report

Investigators find no fraud in Cardano's decade-old voucher initiative in forensic report

The post Investigators find no fraud in Cardano’s decade-old voucher initiative in forensic report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An independent investigation commissioned by Input Output found no evidence to support accusations of fraud or misconduct in Cardano’s decade-old ADA Voucher Program, according to a forensic report released on. The review, conducted jointly by law firm McDermott Will & Emery and accounting firm BDO, examined public claims that insiders misused ADA, manipulated blockchain upgrades to block redemptions, or improperly diverted unredeemed tokens. The 150-page report, dated Sept. 2, 2025, concluded the allegations “do not have any basis.” Redemption efforts and findings Investigators reviewed tens of thousands of documents, carried out blockchain and forensic analyses, and interviewed 18 people ranging from former employees to voucher holders. Their findings showed that 14,282 vouchers, representing 99.7% of all ADA sold in the program, were successfully redeemed through a mix of on-chain redemptions and a follow-up recovery initiative. Contrary to claims that elderly investors were disproportionately targeted, only 6.1% of vouchers were sold to people over 65. Of those, just 14 vouchers remain unredeemed. The report said the program included safeguards to prevent misrepresentation, and distributors who broke rules were suspended. When Cardano’s Byron-era redemption process ended in 2017, 390 vouchers, worth 318 million ADA, remained unclaimed. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Input Output launched a “Post-Sweep Redemption Project” that deployed consultants and private investigators to track down voucher holders. That effort raised the overall redemption rate to near totality. Use of unredeemed funds The report also addressed concerns about unredeemed ADA. In 2023, 68.25 million tokens judged unlikely to be redeemed were transferred to Cardano Development Holdings, a Cayman-based foundation overseen by the nonprofit Intersect. Those funds supported ecosystem growth through continuity contracts, grants, and community projects. Intersect…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 08:22
Basquiat and Picasso Paintings Seized After 1MDB Scandal Sell For Combined $35 Million

Basquiat and Picasso Paintings Seized After 1MDB Scandal Sell For Combined $35 Million

The post Basquiat and Picasso Paintings Seized After 1MDB Scandal Sell For Combined $35 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The U.S. government sold artwork by Jean-Michel Basquiat and Pablo Picasso as well as a Diane Arbus photograph Thursday as part of the government’s attempt to recoup more than $4.5 billion allegedly stolen from the 1MDB development fund by Jho Low, a Malaysian financier now missing after allegedly helping orchestrate one of the largest embezzlement schemes in history. Malaysian businessman Jho Low allegedly bought the artwork with funds siphoned from 1MDB. WireImage Key Facts The two Basquiat paintings, “Self Portrait” and “Red Man One,” sold for $8,332,500 and $22,002,790, respectively, auction house Gaston & Sheehan said. The Picasso, a 1939 painting titled “Tête de taureau et broc,” was sold for $5,007,502, while the Diane Arbus photograph “Exasperated Boy with a Toy Hand Grenade in Central Park, N.Y.C. 1962” sold for $500,150. One of the Basquiat paintings, the Picasso and the Arbus photograph were all once owned by Leonardo DiCaprio, who turned over the artwork to the federal government in 2017. Key Background 1Malaysia Development Berhad, a now-defunct state-owned development fund set up by former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak in 2009, was the center of a massive international corruption scandal first uncovered in 2015. Razak was found guilty on corruption charges related to funds siphoned from the company in 2020 and is currently serving a 12-year jail sentence. Jho Low was originally a consultant helping oversee the fund, but Low’s wild spending on real estate, expensive parties with celebrities, and yachts eventually attracted the attention of international journalists and investigators in Malaysia. Using funds allegedly stolen from the 1MDB fund, Low also backed Red Granite Pictures, a film production company that most notably produced Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street”—a story about another financial fraudster, starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Low’s location is unknown, and he is still wanted by…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 08:20
SEC Goes All In on Pro-Crypto Agenda With Slew of Digital Asset Rulemakings

SEC Goes All In on Pro-Crypto Agenda With Slew of Digital Asset Rulemakings

The post SEC Goes All In on Pro-Crypto Agenda With Slew of Digital Asset Rulemakings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The SEC unveiled a new rulemaking agenda proposing major rollbacks of crypto asset regulation, with nearly half of 20 new rules focused on digital assets. Planned reforms include creating rules for crypto asset issuance and trading, redefining key terms like “dealer,” and allowing crypto on U.S. securities exchanges. SEC Chair Paul Atkins said the changes aim to integrate crypto into the U.S. economy while still discouraging fraud and bad actors. The SEC released its latest rulemaking agenda Thursday, which focuses heavily on easing regulation of the crypto sector and following through on promises to integrate digital assets with the traditional American economy.  Of 20 rulemakings proposed by the agency today, nearly half have to do with loosening regulations on crypto. The entire crypto market, for context, is collectively worth $3.8 trillion at writing—a tiny fraction of the $120 trillion U.S. capital markets under the SEC’s purview. “This regulatory agenda reflects that it is a new day at the Securities and Exchange Commission,” SEC chair Paul Atkins said today in a statement. “A key priority of my Chairmanship is clear rules of the road for the issuance, custody, and trading of crypto assets while continuing to discourage bad actors from violating the law.” ﻿ Proposed crypto rules announced by the SEC today include one recommendation to create rules relating to the offer and sale of crypto assets, as well as certain related exemptions and safe harbors. Such rules were promised by Atkins earlier this summer upon his announcement of the regulator’s “Project Crypto” initiative. Another proposed rule would amend rules related to the agency’s interpretation of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, to enable the trading of crypto assets on U.S. securities exchanges. Earlier this week, the SEC and CFTC jointly released a statement encouraging traditional commodities and securities…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 08:19
After 8 years of silence, an Ethereum IC0 participant pledged 150,000 ETH to ETH2, equivalent to approximately $656 million.

After 8 years of silence, an Ethereum IC0 participant pledged 150,000 ETH to ETH2, equivalent to approximately $656 million.

PANews reported on September 5 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, an Ethereum IC0 participant pledged 150,000 ETH (worth approximately US$656 million) to ETH2 after 8 years of silence. The participant received 300,000 ETH during the IC0 period, with a total value of US$93,300 at the time.
PANews2025/09/05 08:17
Boerse Stuttgart Unveils Seturion for Blockchain Settlements

Boerse Stuttgart Unveils Seturion for Blockchain Settlements

Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain/boerse-stuttgart-seturion-launch/
Coinstats2025/09/05 08:14
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee plans to release a draft revision of market structure legislation as early as today.

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee plans to release a draft revision of market structure legislation as early as today.

PANews reported on September 5 that crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett stated on the X platform that she had learned that the U.S. Senate Banking Committee plans to release a draft revision of market structure legislation as early as today. The draft will reflect the feedback collected in the information request letter submitted before the August recess.
PANews2025/09/05 08:13
