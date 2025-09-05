‘Wednesday’ Crushes ‘My Life With The Walter Boys’ In Netflix Number One Battle

'Wednesday' is slaying the competition © 2025 HELEN SLOAN/NETFLIX If ever there was a situation which could be described as a win-win it's the one currently facing Netflix. Last week the second season of teen drama series My Life with the Walter Boys debuted on the streamer and went straight to number one as it was watched 11.8 million times for a total of 88 million hours. Based on a 2014 novel with the same name it tells the story of the daughter of famous fashion designers who moves from New York City to a ranch in Colorado after her parents and sister's tragic deaths. She is taken in by her mother's best friend where she lives with 10 children including two boys who fall for the new addition to the family. When it debuted in December 2023 it was renewed for a second season and ahead of the premiere it was announced that a third season will drop in 2026. Despite only having a 61% audience rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the second season seemed set to reign at the top of the Netflix rankings for some time as its fish out of water love triangle theme made it a fan favorite. The second season of 'My Life with the Walter Boys' is struggling to match the popularity of its first © 2025 COURTESY OF NETFLIX However, the show couldn't have come up against much stiffer competition in the form of Wednesday, season two, part two which dropped yesterday. Spinoff of the 1960s television series The Addams Family, about a group of gothic and macabre relatives who fail to fit into society, Wednesday is a supernatural comedy focusing on the titular teenager who gets expelled from school. Her parents transfer her to her alma mater – a high…