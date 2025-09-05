MEXC Exchange
Shiba Inu (SHIB): 3 Days Left
The post Shiba Inu (SHIB): 3 Days Left appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SHIB's market state SHIB stays trapped There are only three days left before the price of Shiba Inu is compelled to break out of its current triangle formation, marking a pivotal moment on the charts. The overall situation is not very encouraging for SHIB holders, even though the consolidation has tightened significantly, and the breakout's path is still unclear. SHIB's market state SHIB is caught between a rising support line of higher lows and a descending trendline of lower highs on the daily chart. As the squeeze nears its peak, volatility is typically on the horizon. But traders aren't exactly lining up for this token. In tandem with price action, volume has been continuously declining, indicating a lack of conviction on the part of both buyers and sellers. The fact that SHIB's foundations don't inspire confidence only serves to heighten the gloom. SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView A consistent drop in network transactions is revealed by on-chain data, indicating a decline in user activity and utility. Declining engagement in the cryptocurrency space frequently results in a drop in price, because fewer users are willing to speculate or transact on the network. The hype-fueled craze that propelled SHIB appears to have faded. Technically speaking, the main moving averages provide a bearish background. The 200-day moving average (black line) is hovering well above the price, and SHIB is being pressured by the 50-day and 100-day averages, which serve as resistance layers. The fact that the 20-day moving average has also turned into overhead pressure indicates that the short-term momentum is not in favor of the bulls. SHIB stays trapped SHIB is still trapped in a downward drift unless it can make a convincing break above the $0.000013 zone. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows no indication of hidden strength…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 09:09
How Redberry Sets Up Laravel Projects for Success
Redberry, a Tbilisi-based Laravel partner, has spent a decade refining a productized approach to Laravel development. Their process starts with a discovery sprint, continues with a clean, scalable Laravel stack, and is backed by robust DevOps and testing practices. Offering both full delivery and team augmentation, Redberry has built 300+ digital products with a 360° service model spanning design, marketing, and growth. Their promise: premium Laravel expertise at a fraction of Western agency costs.
Hackernoon
2025/09/05 09:07
Grayscale unveils Ethereum covered call ETF to boost investor income
Grayscale has introduced a new exchange-traded fund that aims to turn Ethereum's price swings into regular income for investors. The product, called the Grayscale Ethereum Covered Call ETF (ETCO), launched on Sept. 4 and distributes dividends every two weeks. The firm said ETCO uses a covered call strategy instead of holding ETH directly. The firm stated that the fund tracks existing Ethereum exchange-traded products, including the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) and the Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH), and writes call options on them to capture additional yield. This structure allows investors to benefit from Ethereum's volatility while adding an income stream to their portfolios. Grayscale added: "By writing call options near spot prices, ETCO prioritizes income generation, making it an income-first strategy that may appeal to investors seeking consistent cash flow and high-yield opportunities. The premiums collected through this approach can also help mitigate the impact of market declines, potentially reducing volatility during downturns." Krista Lynch, the company's senior vice president for ETF capital markets, said the ETF is meant to complement existing ETH exposure rather than replace it. She emphasized that the product reflects Grayscale's strategy of meeting different investor goals with tailored solutions. At launch, ETCO reported a net asset value of $35.01 per share, with 40,000 shares outstanding and more than $1.4 million under management. Ethereum ETF outflows Grayscale's new fund comes during a period of weakness for Ethereum-focused ETFs after strong inflows. According to SoSo Value data, investors pulled $338.25 million from these products over three consecutive sessions, reversing momentum from August when funds saw $3.87 billion in inflows. Notably, August ranked as the second-strongest of the year,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 09:07
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 09:05
UK Regulators Draft New AML Rules for Crypto Firms
The UK's HM Treasury released a draft of proposed changes to current money laundering regulations this week that address loopholes and evolving risks, including stricter requirements for crypto businesses. "[The updates aim] to deliver a more risk-based, proportionate regime that is robust against financial crime whilst remaining workable for industry," according to the draft document. "The government has also committed to improve sectoral guidance on AML/CTF compliance on a range of issues, and to publish separate guidance on the use of digital identity verification for AML/CTF purposes." AML and CTF are finance industry shorthand for anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing. The release follows a public consultation in 2024, which highlighted weaknesses in the UK's regime linked to pooled client accounts, trust registration, crypto business oversight and challenges in customer due diligence. The risks are significant, according to the National Risk Assessment of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing report published in July. It found the UK remains highly exposed due to its large and open economy. Meanwhile, the Home Office's Economic Crime Survey 2024 estimated that 2% of UK businesses—around 33,500—had experienced known or suspected money laundering in the prior year. The survey found that fraud, much of it cyber-enabled and linked to overseas actors, now accounts for more than 43% of all crime in England and Wales. Within this landscape, crypto assets are increasingly a concern. A Financial Conduct Authority, or FCA, survey in 2024 found 12% of UK adults owned cryptoassets, and law enforcement has noted their growing role in laundering schemes, often through…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 09:04
First Dogecoin ETF ‘Coming Soon’: REX-Osprey Teases US Launch
REX Shares says it's preparing to list what it calls the first US Dogecoin ETF, teasing the product on X even as multiple spot DOGE ETF applications remain pending at the Securities and Exchange Commission. Via X, REX Shares wrote on Wednesday: "The REX-Osprey™ DOGE ETF, DOJE, is coming soon! DOJE will be the first […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/05 09:00
Best Crypto Presale + 55x ROI Narrative — MAGACOIN FINANCE Joins Top Analyst Picks
Crypto watchers are paying close attention to 55x ROI crypto forecasts and what experts call the best crypto presale of 2025. With analysts spotlighting fresh tokens that could outperform the market, the race for the top analyst crypto picks is heating up. Among these, MAGACOIN FINANCE is gaining traction as an exciting new entry, positioning […]
Coinstats
2025/09/05 09:00
PUMP price prediction – Will it break $0.005 in September?
If Bitcoin can climb back above $112k, PUMP might get a chance to push toward $0.005 and higher in September.
Coinstats
2025/09/05 09:00
XRP Price Prediction For Today, September 5
XRP price is trading around $2.80 right now, holding its ground after a pretty choppy week. The token has been bouncing between sharp ups and downs, and all eyes are on whether today's session keeps price steady or pushes it into another drop. The steady pullback from mid-August highs has dragged XRP right down to
Coinstats
2025/09/05 09:00
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 08:59
