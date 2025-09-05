2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
DC National Guard Deployment Extended To November, General Says

The post DC National Guard Deployment Extended To November, General Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The National Guard will remain in Washington, D.C., until Nov. 30, Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II said in a statement Thursday, extending the controversial deployment for nearly three months as D.C.’s attorney general challenges it in court. The extension of the deployment was ordered Thursday. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Blanchard, the interim commanding general for the D.C. National Guard, said he made the decision to “extend the encampment, as we continue to work to ensure everyone that walks these city streets is safe.” The National Guard has been deployed in D.C. since Aug. 12, a day after President Donald Trump declared a “crime emergency” in the city despite 30-year low violent crime rates. The extension comes just hours after D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb sued the Trump administration over the National Guard deployment, accusing the federal government of running “roughshod over a fundamental tenet of American democracy—that the military should not be involved in domestic law enforcement.” Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. Big Number 2,000. That is the number of National Guard troops in D.C. assisting hundreds of federal agents with arrests and patrols. Chief Critic “No American city should have the US military — particularly out-of-state military who are not accountable to the residents and untrained in local law enforcement — policing its streets,” Schwalb said in a statement Thursday, characterizing the deployment as “federal overreach.” Key Background Trump’s use of the National Guard to assist law enforcement began in June, when troops were sent to Los Angeles to assist police with anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protests primarily centered in the city’s downtown area. The deployment…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/05 09:20
Figma Unveils Massive $91 Million Investment

The post Figma Unveils Massive $91 Million Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot Bitcoin ETFs: Figma Unveils Massive $91 Million Investment Skip to content Home Crypto News Spot Bitcoin ETFs: Figma Unveils Massive $91 Million Investment Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/figma-spot-bitcoin-etfs/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/05 09:19
20 Million New SUI Tokens Push Treasury To New High – Details

The post 20 Million New SUI Tokens Push Treasury To New High – Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SUI Group Holdings moved again in the market, adding 20 million SUI to its holdings and lifting its total to about 102 million tokens, a stash worth roughly $344 million at current prices. The Minnesota-based company, which trades on Nasdaq under the ticker SUIG, bought the tokens through an arrangement tied to the Sui Foundation, a press release dated September 3 shows. The deal, reports have disclosed, gives SUI Group access to discounted, locked tokens that are not available on the open market. Crypto Holdings And Staking Most of the company’s close to 102 million SUI is being actively staked, treasury update Shows. That staking currently yields about 2.2% annually. Based on the figures released, staking income translates to roughly $20,000 in daily rewards credited to the treasury. The firm also reported nearly $60 million in liquid cash, a war chest it says will help it pursue more buys of discounted tokens. Investors have a new yardstick to watch: SUI per share. As of September 2 that metric stood at 1.14 SUI per share, calculated against a fully adjusted share count of 89 million common shares outstanding. After the announcement, SUI traded up about 4%, rising from a daily low of $3.20 to as high as $3.40. The token, however, remains well below its January peak of $5.36. Exclusive Deal With Sui Foundation The arrangement with the foundation is central to the story. By purchasing locked SUI at a lower cost, SUI Group creates a cushion between its book value and what retail buyers see on exchanges. That cost-basis advantage was described in the release as a deliberate part of the firm’s plan to grow its treasury while aiming to “fund further purchases” through accretive capital raises. The move resembles how some public companies concentrate an asset on their balance…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/05 09:18
Russia to Ease Barriers for Personal Crypto Trading

The Russian Finance Ministry is moving to make crypto trading more accessible for ordinary citizens by lowering strict income and wealth requirements. The plan would broaden participation in the Central Bank’s supervised pilot, designed as a testing ground for permanent rules. Ministry Pushes to Lower Investor Barriers According to local reports, speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on September 3, Finance Ministry Financial Policy Director Alexey Yakovlev confirmed that reducing the entry bar is under discussion. “We are discussing exactly these figures,” Yakovlev told reporters, referring to the existing standards of 100 million rubles ($1.23 million) in securities and deposits or 50 million rubles ($615,753) in annual income. “We believe these criteria can be adjusted downwards. It’s being discussed now.” In Russia, only individuals with significant personal fortunes qualify as “especially qualified” investors, or “superquals.” This limits participation in the experimental legal regime (ELR), which the government created in March to oversee organized crypto trading. Yakovlev emphasized that while some criteria should remain, blocking ordinary citizens undermines the pilot. He said, “The project cannot fulfill its function if limited to a super-small layer of society.” Russia Central Bank Resistance and Putin’s Compromise Last year, President Vladimir Putin ordered the Finance Ministry and the Central Bank to strike a compromise on crypto regulation. Since then, Moscow has begun a broader crypto pivot, using tokens like Bitcoin (BTC) in cross-border trade deals. Putin also urged regions with idle energy reserves to actively engage in crypto mining. By March 2025, the Bank of Russia reinforced its opposition to the free circulation of decentralized currencies. It recommended that the government restrict transactions to the ELR and ban all crypto payments between residents outside the framework. The proposal also included establishing criminal liability for violations. Two months later, in May 2025, the regulator permitted qualified investors to buy crypto‑based products such as Bitcoin futures. According to local reports, Russian investors had purchased $16 million worth within a month. The ELR itself was introduced as a temporary three‑year framework. Yakovlev explained that after the trial, permanent rules would follow. The debate exposes a larger clash: regulators warning of risks while policymakers press for expansion. It also signals Russia’s accelerating turn toward digital assets, from cross‑border Bitcoin settlements to state‑backed mining initiatives. Despite limited legal options, Russians are believed to hold more than $25 billion in digital assets. Without centralized domestic exchanges, most purchases still occur on foreign platforms.
Coinstats 2025/09/05 09:16
Bitcoin Holds $109K as Altcoin Rotation Accelerates Into September

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/bitcoin-holds-109k-as-altcoin-rotation-accelerates-into-september/
Coinstats 2025/09/05 09:15
Groundbreaking Elton John Album Gets Slate Of 50th Anniversary Reissues

The post Groundbreaking Elton John Album Gets Slate Of 50th Anniversary Reissues appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Some Fantastic news for Elton John fans. Half a century after it dominated charts around the world, the acclaimed musician’s ninth album, the seminal Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy will be reissued as a 50th Anniversary Edition on October 24 via UMe, the catalog division of Universal Music Group. The reissue will be available on multiple formats, including 2 LP, 2 CD, and Live At Midsummer Music, Wembley Stadium 1975, which was the album’s live debut. The formats contain a booklet of never-before-seen entries from Elton’s personal diary are included. Released in 1975 when John was in the midst of a prolific run, Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy is a lyrical concept album John created with longtime collaborator and lyricist Bernie Taupin. The album tells the chronological story of the early years of the musical careers and friendship of Elton (Captain Fantastic) and Bernie (the Brown Dirt Cowboy) in London as they struggled to break through. Featuring the single “Someone Saved My Life Tonight,” the album became the first in history to debut at No. 1 on U.S. Billboard 200 and the first to be certified Gold upon its release due to the number of preorders. It sold 1.4 million copies in its first four days and remained at the top of the chart for seven weeks, and was eventually certified 3x Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America) in March 1993. It was also nominated for an album of the year Grammy in 1976. Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy came to life aboard The SS France – at the time, the world’s longest passenger liner – as John was taking the leisurely route back to the U.S. from the U.K. for a breather in a very hectic year. With a sheaf of…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/05 09:14
SEC Proposes Safe Harbor for Cryptocurrency, Eases Broker-Dealer Rules

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sec-safe-harbor-crypto-rules/
Coinstats 2025/09/05 09:13
Boerse Stuttgart Unveils Seturion, a Pan-European Settlement Platform for Tokenized Assets

The post Boerse Stuttgart Unveils Seturion, a Pan-European Settlement Platform for Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Boerse Stuttgart Group unveiled Seturion, a digital settlement platform designed to streamline post-trade processes for tokenized assets across Europe. The blockchain-based infrastructure aims to eliminate cross-border frictions, unify fragmented settlement systems and cut costs by as much as 90%, the exchange said Thursday. The platform, which is open to banks, brokers, traditional and digital trading venues, and tokenization platforms, is already in use at BX Digital, Switzerland’s FINMA-regulated DLT trading facility. It was tested in the European Central Bank’s blockchain trials with leading European banks in 2024. “Seturion is the first digital pan-European settlement platform for tokenized assets,” Boerse Stuttgart CEO Matthias Voelkel said in the release. “With a truly open architecture, we want to overcome current national settlement infrastructure silos and turn a unified European capital market into reality.” Boerse Stuttgart said the platform’s open architecture allows for straightforward integration, supporting both public and private blockchains, and enabling settlement in central bank money as well as on-chain cash. It enables institutions to offer trading in tokenized assets without requiring their own DLT license, while continuing to use existing connections to market infrastructure. The company’s own trading venues will serve as “client zero,” with more participants expected to join soon. Pending supervisory approval, Seturion’s leadership team will be headed by Lidia Kurt as CEO, Sven Wilke as deputy CEO and chief growth officer, Dirk Kruwinnus as chief product officer and Samuel Bisig as chief technology officer. Lucas Bruggeman, Boerse Stuttgart’s chief digital assets officer, has been named chairman of the board. A license application has been filed with Germany’s financial regulator BaFin under the EU’s DLT Pilot Regime. Read more: Boerse Stuttgart’s Crypto Platform Adds Six More Cryptocurrencies for Retail Traders Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/04/boerse-stuttgart-unveils-pan-european-settlement-platform-for-tokenized-assets
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/05 09:12
Germany Suffer Historic 2-0 Defeat Against Slovakia

The post Germany Suffer Historic 2-0 Defeat Against Slovakia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For the first time in history, Germany has lost a World Cup qualification game on the road. Germany was defeated 2-0 by Slovakia in Bratislava on Thursday. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) Getty Images For the first time in history, Germany has lost a World Cup qualifier away from home. On Thursday, Die Nationalmannschaft was defeated 2-0 by Slovakia in Bratislava thanks to goals by David Hancko (42’) and David Strelec (55’). It was also Germany’s first-ever defeat to Slovakia. The result also questions the country’s recent resurrection under Bundestrainer Julian Nagelsmann. Germany, after all, lost both games in the UEFA Nations League finals and has now recorded just one win from the last six games. Somehow since the 3-3 draw against Italy, Nagelsmann’s Germany has lost its magic. In that game dominated for 45 minutes, leading 3-0 at halftime, only to throw the game away. Then defeats to Portugal (2-1) and France (2-0) in the UEFA Nations League finals followed. Today’s performance, though, was in many ways the worst of the six. Despite having 70% possession, Germany was slow and sluggish in the final third. Indeed, without Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz, the attack seemed to lack any sort of inspiration. Things weren’t much better in the back, where Feyenoord winger Leo Sauer had a field day overrunning the left flank over and over again. Nagelsmann’s reaction was to hook debutant Nnamdi Collins at halftime when, in reality, the problem seemed to be the overall setup. “We lost the ball way too easily, we didn’t have control of the game,” Germany defender Jonathan Tah said. It was a deserved loss and a very bad performance from us today. This is not our ambition and not what we expect of ourselves. We must be honest. It’s tough to explain the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/05 09:11
Russia Crypto Trading: Unlocking Massive Potential with New Reforms

BitcoinWorld Russia Crypto Trading: Unlocking Massive Potential with New Reforms Are you an aspiring crypto investor in Russia feeling sidelined by strict regulations? Exciting news is on the horizon for Russia crypto trading. The nation’s Ministry of Finance is reportedly considering significant changes to how its citizens can participate in the digital asset market, potentially opening doors for a much broader audience. Unlocking New Opportunities: What’s Changing for Russia Crypto Trading? Currently, the landscape for Russia crypto trading is quite restrictive. Only a select group of highly affluent investors are permitted to engage, specifically those with over 100 million rubles in stock investments or an annual income exceeding 50 million rubles. These high thresholds have largely limited participation to an elite few. However, recent reports from Russian news agency Interfax indicate that the Ministry of Finance plans to lower these eligibility requirements. This move could drastically increase the number of individuals able to participate in the cryptocurrency market, fostering wider public involvement. Imagine a scenario where more everyday citizens can legally explore digital assets! It is crucial to remember that despite these potential changes, Russia still lacks legally sanctioned cryptocurrency exchanges. This means that even with eased requirements, investors currently must rely on offshore platforms for their crypto purchases. Why is Russia Considering Easing Crypto Trading Rules? This potential shift in policy raises an important question: why now? The decision to ease requirements for Russia crypto trading likely stems from several factors. Globally, cryptocurrency adoption is accelerating, and many nations are working to integrate digital assets into their financial systems. By lowering the entry barriers, Russia could aim to: Boost economic activity: Broader participation might stimulate innovation and investment within the digital economy. Retain domestic capital: Easier local access could reduce the outflow of funds to foreign platforms. Keep pace with global trends: Aligning with international financial innovations is vital for any major economy. However, easing restrictions also presents challenges, such as the need for robust regulatory frameworks to protect investors and prevent illicit activities. The ministry’s move suggests a careful balancing act between fostering growth and ensuring stability. Who Benefits from Expanded Russia Crypto Trading Access? The primary beneficiaries of these proposed changes would undoubtedly be individual investors. A significant reduction in the financial thresholds means that many more people could gain access to the dynamic world of Russia crypto trading. This expanded access offers several advantages: Diversification opportunities: Investors can diversify their portfolios beyond traditional assets. Potential for wealth creation: Cryptocurrencies, while volatile, offer significant growth potential. Financial inclusion: More people can participate in a growing sector of the global economy. Beyond individuals, the broader Russian economy could also benefit from increased participation, potentially leading to new businesses, job creation, and even tax revenues as the market matures and is brought further into a regulated environment. Navigating the Future of Russia Crypto Trading While the prospect of eased restrictions is exciting, it is important for potential investors to approach Russia crypto trading with a clear understanding of the evolving landscape. Staying informed about regulatory developments will be paramount. As the Ministry of Finance continues its deliberations, the details of the new requirements and the timeline for their implementation will be crucial. Key takeaways for anyone interested in this development: Stay informed: Follow official announcements and reputable news sources. Understand risks: Cryptocurrency markets are volatile; invest only what you can afford to lose. Seek education: Learn about different cryptocurrencies and investment strategies. This potential regulatory shift marks a pivotal moment for Russia’s engagement with digital assets, signaling a move towards greater integration and accessibility. In conclusion, the Russian Ministry of Finance’s consideration to ease cryptocurrency trading test requirements could be a game-changer for the nation’s digital asset landscape. By lowering the barriers to entry, Russia aims to foster broader public participation and keep pace with the global crypto economy. While challenges remain, particularly concerning regulatory frameworks and the establishment of local exchanges, this move signifies a significant step towards a more inclusive and dynamic future for Russia crypto trading. Investors should remain vigilant and educated as these crucial reforms unfold. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What are the current eligibility requirements for crypto trading in Russia? A1: Currently, only investors with over 100 million rubles in stock investments (including deposits) or an annual income exceeding 50 million rubles are permitted to participate in crypto trading. Q2: What changes is Russia’s Ministry of Finance considering? A2: The Ministry of Finance is considering lowering the existing eligibility thresholds for cryptocurrency trading tests, which would allow for broader public participation in Russia crypto trading. Q3: Does Russia have legally sanctioned cryptocurrency exchanges? A3: No, Russia currently has no legally sanctioned cryptocurrency exchanges. This means purchases can only be made through offshore platforms. Q4: What are the potential benefits of easing crypto trading requirements? A4: Easing requirements could lead to broader public participation, stimulate economic activity, help retain domestic capital within the country, and align Russia with global trends in digital asset adoption. Q5: When are these changes expected to take effect? A5: The report indicates that the Ministry of Finance is ‘considering’ these changes. Specific timelines for implementation have not yet been announced. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Help spread the word about these crucial developments in the world of cryptocurrency. Your shares make a difference! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping cryptocurrency institutional adoption. This post Russia Crypto Trading: Unlocking Massive Potential with New Reforms first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats 2025/09/05 09:10
