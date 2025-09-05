2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
BTC Price Climbs as August Jobs Report Falls Below Forecast

BTC Price Climbs as August Jobs Report Falls Below Forecast

TLDR The U.S. economy added only 22,000 jobs in August, falling far below the forecast of 75,000. The unemployment rate rose to 4.3%, signaling potential economic weakness. The BTC price surged following the release of the disappointing jobs data. Investors now expect the Federal Reserve to cut rates, potentially by 50 basis points. The weak [...] The post BTC Price Climbs as August Jobs Report Falls Below Forecast appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.01069+9.19%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,841.25+0.66%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02395+1.01%
शेयर करें
Coincentral2025/09/05 21:02
शेयर करें
Nvidia Strikes $1.5B Deal to Rent Back Own AI Chips from Lambda

Nvidia Strikes $1.5B Deal to Rent Back Own AI Chips from Lambda

TLDRs; Nvidia invests $1.5 billion to lease 18,000 AI-equipped GPU servers from Lambda. Lambda’s GPU leasing deal positions it for an upcoming IPO and growth in AI cloud. Nvidia supports smaller cloud providers to compete with Amazon, Microsoft, and Google. Lambda expects cloud revenue to exceed $1 billion by 2026, targeting major AI developers. Nvidia [...] The post Nvidia Strikes $1.5B Deal to Rent Back Own AI Chips from Lambda appeared first on CoinCentral.
NodeAI
GPU$0.2454+2.07%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08219-4.89%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1203+1.17%
शेयर करें
Coincentral2025/09/05 21:02
शेयर करें
Wildcat Labs closes $3.5 million in funding, bringing its valuation to $35 million

Wildcat Labs closes $3.5 million in funding, bringing its valuation to $35 million

PANews reported on September 5th that, according to The Block, DeFi lending protocol Wildcat Labs announced the completion of a $3.5 million seed extension funding round led by Robot Ventures, bringing its valuation to $35 million. Triton Capital, Polygon Ventures, and other institutions, as well as several angel investors, participated in the investment. The new funds will be used to expand the team, promote the protocol's integration into the Ethereum ecosystem, and develop new markets and mechanisms. Wildcat Labs has raised a total of $5.3 million in funding and currently manages $150 million in outstanding credit, bringing its total credit holdings to $368 million since its launch.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001597+1.20%
SEED
SEED$0.001042+2.05%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002563-7.63%
शेयर करें
PANews2025/09/05 21:01
शेयर करें
First US Dogecoin ETF Could Debut Next Week—How Will It Impact Price?

First US Dogecoin ETF Could Debut Next Week—How Will It Impact Price?

The first US exchange-traded fund offering exposure to Dogecoin (DOGE) could debut as soon as next week, after the ETF Opportunities Trust filed a post-effective amendment that sets September 9, 2025 as the effective date for a suite of single-coin funds that includes the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (ticker: DOJE). The filing—Post-Effective Amendment No. 367—explicitly names the DOGE fund alongside proposed TRUMP, BTC, XRP and BONK funds, and states that the amendment “designates September 9, 2025 as the new effective date” for those products. Dogecoin ETF Set To Launch Market expectations were turbocharged by a teaser from the issuer itself. On Wednesday, REX Shares wrote: “The REX-Osprey™ DOGE ETF, $DOJE, is coming soon! DOJE will be the first ETF to deliver investors exposure to the performance of the iconic memecoin, Dogecoin.” Soon after, Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas added fuel, noting: “Looks like Rex is going to launch a Doge ETF via the 40 Act a la $SSK next week based on the tweet below combined w how they just filed an effective prospectus. Doge looks like the first one to go out.” Related Reading: Dogecoin Signal That Nailed The Top Says It’s Time To Buy What makes DOJE viable on a near-term timeline is structure. Instead of the “commodity ETP” pathway (which typically requires a bespoke 19b-4 exchange rule change), DOJE sits inside a ’40-Act open-end ETF registration under the ETF Opportunities Trust—the same chassis REX-Osprey used to list its Solana fund (SSK) earlier this summer. The January 21, 2025 prospectus for the trust includes a full DOGE fund section, stating the investment objective is to track the performance of Dogecoin and disclosing that the fund may use derivatives (including swaps) and a wholly owned Cayman subsidiary—the REX-Osprey DOGE (Cayman) Portfolio S.P.—to hold positions, subject to a 25% cap for the subsidiary to preserve RIC tax treatment. REX-Osprey’s SSK is the immediate precedent. That fund listed in early July under a ’40-Act framework and quickly gathered assets and trading activity. MarketWatch reported the Cboe listing, ~$20 million first-day trading volume, and the fund’s positioning as the first US ETF with direct Solana exposure plus staking rewards. Notably, SSK crossed $100 million AUM within weeks. Related Reading: Dogecoin Bull Run Could Start On September 13, Analyst Predicts The September 9 effectiveness designation is the key gating item before a listing venue can post a trading date; it supports the “next week” launch expectation flagged by Balchunas. Notably, the same filing block references additional single-coin funds—TRUMP, XRP, BONK, BTC—indicating a broader shelf beyond DOGE. How The Dogecoin ETF Could Affect Price ETFs can influence spot markets through primary-market creations and redemptions when net inflows require the sponsor (or authorized participants) to source the underlying exposure. While attribution is never clean in crypto, Solana’s spot price rose roughly 34% from around $152 on July 3, 2025 (the day after SSK’s launch window) to roughly $204 today, with SSK racing to $100 million+ AUM in its early weeks. That precedent is directionally relevant for DOGE if DOJE lists and attracts sustained creations. In such a scenario, the fund complex and its authorized participants would need to acquire DOGE coins or DOGE-linked exposures—through spot purchases, swaps, or other instruments—to meet primary-market demand, potentially tightening available float at the margin. Liquidity in SOL is significantly deeper, with more than three times the market capitalization and trading volume of DOGE, while DOGE remains more retail-driven, so the magnitude of any ETF-related impulse could in fact be more pronounced. Still, the mechanism is similar: net inflows beget net buys of the reference asset, and the secondary market visibility can broaden the investor base beyond native crypto venues. At press time, DOGE traded at $0.216. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
NEAR
NEAR$2.395-0.29%
Wormhole
W$0.07548-1.08%
Solana
SOL$202.8-1.70%
शेयर करें
NewsBTC2025/09/05 21:00
शेयर करें
Hon Hai maintains sales revenue on strong Nvidia AI server demand

Hon Hai maintains sales revenue on strong Nvidia AI server demand

Hon Hai’s August sales hit NT$606.5 billion, or around $19.8 billion, showing a 10.6% increase from last year. The company said its AI server business in the U.S. is still running strong. That’s what’s keeping this machine alive. Nvidia’s demand hasn’t cooled, and Hon Hai is still building servers like it’s 2022 all over again. […]
Threshold
T$0.01584+0.31%
Union
U$0.01069+9.19%
HAI
HAI$0.008991-0.27%
शेयर करें
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 21:00
शेयर करें
President Vladimir Putin rejects top bankers warning that Russia’s economy is stagnating

President Vladimir Putin rejects top bankers warning that Russia’s economy is stagnating

The post President Vladimir Putin rejects top bankers warning that Russia’s economy is stagnating appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. President Vladimir Putin has dismissed sentiments from Russia’s most prominent banker that the country’s economy is slipping into stagnation. He defended the central bank’s high interest rate policy, claiming it would control inflation amid rising costs. Herman Gref, chief executive of state-owned Sberbank PJSC, warned on Thursday that Russia’s economy had entered a “technical recession” in the second quarter. He told the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok that data from July and August showed “quite clear symptoms that we are approaching zero growth.” When asked at the forum on Friday if he shared the banker’s assessment, Putin’s response was “No.” The Russian head of state admitted that some officials within the government raised similar points to Gref, but insisted that the central bank’s restrictive stance was necessary to avoid a surge in inflation.  “We need to ensure a soft calm landing of the economy,” Putin told the local press earlier today. Interest rates clock highs, but inflation is steady Gref, who leads Russia’s largest lender, asked policymakers to slash borrowing costs, arguing that high interest rates were suffocating businesses and households.  “Given the current level of inflation, recovery can only be expected when the rate is at 12% or lower,” he asserted. Sberbank’s internal forecasts predicted the benchmark rate would average around 14% by the end of the year, which, according to the banker, is still too high for businesses to grow. Last September, the Russian central bank raised its key rate to 21%, the highest in two decades, as inflation accelerated on the back of war spending and supply shortages. Per Trading Economics data, Russia’s annual inflation eased to 8.8% from 9.4% in June, the lowest level since October 2024. While policymakers have since reduced borrowing rates to 18%, they are more reluctant to make steeper cuts. Officials say…
Moonveil
MORE$0.0948-3.55%
Triathon
GROW$0.018+5.88%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 21:00
शेयर करें
the blockchain for payments in stablecoin

the blockchain for payments in stablecoin

The post the blockchain for payments in stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After a joint incubation, Stripe and Paradigm present Tempo, a new layer‑1 focused on real payments in stablecoin: the declared objective is to reduce latency and costs, enable 24/7 operations, and bring B2B and retail flows on‑chain with standards closer to everyday use.  According to the data collected by our payment infrastructure analysis team, the reduction of latency and the predictability of fees are among the variables most often cited by companies evaluating on‑chain adoption. Industry analysts also note that projects with similar objectives demonstrate how finality in seconds and integration with legacy systems are prerequisites for use cases such as payroll and B2B.  Stripe and Paradigm launch Tempo: the official announcement The initiative was made public on September 4, 2025, and covered by international outlets such as Fortune and CoinDesk. Tempo is established as a specialized infrastructure for payments in stablecoin, with use cases including international payments, payroll, remittances, and corporate settlements. It should be noted that the initial scope focuses on concrete and repeatable scenarios, not on trading functions.  Introducing @tempoA payments-first blockchain incubated by Stripe and Paradigm — Matt Huang (@matthuang) September 4, 2025 Why it is important Cross-border payments remain fragmented and slow, especially outside domestic networks. Tempo tries to bridge the gap between crypto scalability and real payment requirements (quick finality, reconciliation, interoperability with existing systems), proposing a chain with a priority on operational stability rather than trading. That said, the actual maturity will depend on production resilience.  How it works: architecture and compatibility Tempo is designed as a layer‑1 focused on payments, compatible with widespread standards and tools to simplify integration with wallets, gateways, and legacy systems. In fact, the goal is not to replace existing networks, but to offer a dedicated rail that reduces congestion, latency, and costs encountered on generic chains. In…
RealLink
REAL$0.06022+1.05%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21101+0.48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01615-5.62%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 20:59
शेयर करें
TechnoRevenant Boosts WLFI Liquidity Amid Token Freeze Drama

TechnoRevenant Boosts WLFI Liquidity Amid Token Freeze Drama

The post TechnoRevenant Boosts WLFI Liquidity Amid Token Freeze Drama appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights:  Well-known crypto trader TechnoRevenant has added $7M to Uniswap.  A $15M move shows that the trade still trusts WLFI, even though there is a huge ongoing drama around the token.  This move by the trader has helped calm fears about decentralization and has kept trust in WLFI’s ecosystem. Recently WLFI token has gained a significant amount of attention from the crypto community, not only because of the price rally but also due to major moves that have been made by a well-known crypto trader. Even though the concerns that have been sparked recently by Justin Sun due to the recent freezing of his WLFI tokens, the market has responded with surprising resilience. According to DeBank data, a well-known crypto trader, TechnoRevenant has deposited around 81.675 million WLFI tokens (price at around $15.2 million) into Dolomite, which is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform. All of this happened between 13:06 and 16:30 UTC+8 on Thursday, which was right after Justin Sun’s tokens were frozen. Using this collateral, the trader then has borrowed various assets such as 1.35 million DAI, 300 WETH, 5 WBTC, 250,700 USDC, and 227,000 USDT. TechnoRevenant injects $7M liquidity into WLFI on Uniswap V4, countering freeze fears with a bold DeFi move Instead of cashing out or simply holding, the trader combined the borrowed assets with their remaining WLFI tokens and crated a $7 million liquidity pool on Uniswap V4. Why Does This Move Matter? If you look at it, this move by TechnoRevenant looks like a very normal DeFi play, where you put tokens down as collateral. After these tokens have been put down as collateral, you borrow other assets and then provide liquidity to earn the trading fees. However, with all that has happened with WLFI, this move means much more than just a normal…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014243+0.06%
SUN
SUN$0.021349-2.40%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1836+10.07%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 20:57
शेयर करें
Justin Sun’s $9M WLFI Transfer Leads to Token Freeze

Justin Sun’s $9M WLFI Transfer Leads to Token Freeze

The post Justin Sun’s $9M WLFI Transfer Leads to Token Freeze appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Justin Sun’s $9M WLFI Transfer Leads to Token Freeze SEC Investigates Justin Sun Amidst WLFI Token Freeze WLFI Token Faces Market Volatility Following Token Freeze Introduction In a recent development within the cryptocurrency sector, Justin Sun, founder of TRON and a significant investor in World Liberty Financial (WLFI), has found himself at the center of a controversy. Following a $9 million transfer of WLFI tokens, his Ethereum wallet was blacklisted, leading to a freeze of approximately $107 million worth of tokens. The Blacklisting Incident According to blockchain data, Justin Sun’s Ethereum address, holding 595 million unlocked WLFI tokens, was blacklisted by the World Liberty Financial platform. This action followed several outbound transactions from Sun’s address, including one worth $9 million. Sun contends that these transactions were merely test deposits and did not involve any buying or selling activities that could impact the market. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sun stated: “The address only conducted a few generic exchange deposit tests, with very low amounts, and then created address dispersion, without involving any buying or selling, which could not possibly have any impact on the market.” Despite his claims, the WLFI team proceeded with the blacklisting, leading to a significant portion of Sun’s holdings being frozen. Market Reactions and Speculations The blacklisting has had a notable impact on the WLFI token’s market performance. Since the incident, the token’s value has experienced a decline, raising concerns among investors about the project’s stability and governance practices. World Liberty Financial WLFI Price. Source: CoinGecko Analysts have speculated that the price drop may be attributed to a combination of factors, including the blacklisting incident and broader market conditions. However, some believe that the move was necessary to maintain the integrity of the project and prevent potential market manipulation by large stakeholders.…
SUN
SUN$0.021349-2.40%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1836+10.07%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.09017-1.09%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 20:56
शेयर करें
VeChain Launches 5.4B VTHO Rewards Program for $VET Stakers Before Hayabusa Upgrade

VeChain Launches 5.4B VTHO Rewards Program for $VET Stakers Before Hayabusa Upgrade

VeChain launches 5.48B VTHO staking incentive until Dec 2025, boosting rewards and engagement. Hayabusa upgrade cutting passive issuance and driving stronger institutional appeal. VeChain has introduced an early incentive pool worth 5.48 billion VTHO tokens, set to run until December 2025. The program rewards those who stake VET on the Stargate platform, offering time-limited bonuses [...]]]>
VeChain
VET$0.02335+0.25%
VeThor Token
VTHO$0.00181--%
शेयर करें
Crypto News Flash2025/09/05 20:55
शेयर करें

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अधिक

Trump: Fed Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

Silent Payments, Custody and 401(k)s: In Conversation with Cake Wallet CEO Vikrant Sharma

Trump Media partners with Crypto.com, acquires $105M in CRO tokens

Vitalik: Low-cost transactions of stablecoins are an important value for cryptocurrencies

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"