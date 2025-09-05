2025-09-05 Friday

PANews reported on September 5 that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, after Sun Yuchen's address was blacklisted early this morning, Taiwanese singer Huang Licheng opened a 5x WLFI long order. He currently holds 10 million tokens (US$1.82 million) at an opening price of US$0.1822.
The post XRP Army ‘Made a Difference’ in SEC Case Against Ripple, Says Lawyer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Lawyer John Deaton believes that the group known as the XRP Army made a difference in the SEC’s case against Ripple. In 2023, a judge issued a split ruling that XRP sales via public exchanges did not violate securities laws. The legal saga came to a close this August as all appeals were dropped. Deaton said that thousands of affidavits were submitted to the court, and were cited as a reason the judge gave a ruling partially in favor of Ripple. Lawyer and XRP legal advocate John Deaton claims that the XRP Army—a group of online supporters that continued to back the cryptocurrency during its lows—played a role in Ripple successfully concluding its legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In an X post, Deaton cited the thousands of affidavits that self-proclaimed XRP Army members wrote and submitted to the court as a reason that Ripple secured a partial win against the regulator in its battle over the security status of XRP. An affidavit is a written statement that can be used as evidence in court. The SEC and Ripple were embroiled in a legal dispute for nearly half a decade, after Ripple and two of its executives were sued in 2020 for the alleged offering of unregistered securities by selling XRP.  No credible person can argue that the XRP Army didn’t make a difference in the Ripple case. If they do they’re either ignorant to the facts and truth or intentionally lying. We have conclusive evidence that we made a difference. There were over 2K exhibits filed in the case. In… https://t.co/WK2MfOb6wS — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) September 3, 2025 In October 2023, federal district judge Analisa Torres issued a split ruling, stating that XRP sales to institutional investors violated securities laws, but sales on…
The post Pundit Sounds Alarm: XRP Bull Run Is Not Over Yet, Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pundit Sounds Alarm: XRP Bull Run Is Not Over Yet, Here’s Why | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. I’m Sandra White, a writer at Bitcoinist, and I provide the latest updates on the world of cryptocurrencies. I believe crypto a gateway to a new order and I have made it my life’s mission to help educate as much people as possible. When I’m not at work, I love listening to music, learning new things, and dream of traveling around the world. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/xrp-bull-run-is-not-over-yet/
First Lady Melania Trump launched the Presidential AI Challenge to boost AI skills in U.S. schools.
The post CoinMarketCap’s New Token Function Is Creating Controversy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinMarketCap (CMC) recently unveiled Boost, a new service that allows users to increase a token’s trending score. Anyone can buy these boosts, whether they are developers or ordinary traders. This feature has sparked a lot of controversy, with supporters believing Boost will support organic hype, and opponents fearing biased data and market manipulation. Some of CMC’s Top 10 trending tokens are currently boosted. Sponsored Sponsored CoinMarketCap’s Token Boosts CoinMarketCap is one of the world’s leading crypto data and analysis firms, and small-cap tokens can gain a lot of notoriety by trending on it. Since this spotlight is so coveted, it’s logical that CoinMarketCap would seek an opportunity to monetize it, which is where the new Boost service comes in: Sponsored Sponsored According to CoinMarketCap’s press release, Boost will allow users to pay cash to lift a token’s trending score. This won’t necessarily guarantee that it trends, but it’ll help an asset’s chances for either 12 or 24 hours. Boosted tokens are clearly marked, and two of the Top 10 trending assets on CMC are currently boosted: CoinMarketCap Boosts in Action. Source: CoinMarketCap To be clear, anyone can boost a token on CoinMarketCap; the service isn’t reserved for project developers. This could encourage organic community hype to facilitate a meme coin’s rise, and many traders are enthusiastic about the upgrade. Controversy Brews Among Users Still, though, one user can buy as many Boosts as they like, and CoinMarketCap will apply their benefits additively. Some small projects are concerned that this will create unfair new hurdles, while retailers think Boost could poison the platform’s reputation for unbiased data. Also, users won’t likely know how heavily the algorithm considers Boost scores. Sponsored Sponsored a little confused. What is the algo to rank listings under trending? The project that pays the most fees? I…
BitcoinWorld South Korean Crypto Lending Rules: Crucial New Guidelines Strengthen User Protection Are you tracking the latest developments in the global crypto space? South Korea, a major player in the digital asset market, is once again making headlines with its new South Korean crypto lending rules. These crucial guidelines, issued by the Financial Services Commission (FSC), aim to bring much-needed stability and robust protection to virtual asset lending services. It’s a significant step that could reshape how digital assets are borrowed and lent in one of the world’s most dynamic crypto markets. Why Are Crucial South Korean Crypto Lending Rules Essential Now? The rapid growth of the cryptocurrency market has brought both innovation and challenges. Historically, a lack of clear regulatory frameworks for crypto lending has exposed users to significant risks, including the potential for substantial losses due to market volatility and over-leveraged positions. The FSC’s proactive approach with these South Korean crypto lending rules directly addresses these vulnerabilities, learning from past market turbulences where excessive leverage played a role in large-scale liquidations. The core objective is straightforward: to create a safer environment for investors and foster trust in virtual asset services. By setting clear boundaries, the regulator intends to prevent irresponsible lending practices that could destabilize the market or harm individual users. This move aligns South Korea with global efforts to establish more comprehensive oversight of the digital asset industry. Understanding the Core of South Korean Crypto Lending Rules: What’s Changing? The new framework introduces several pivotal changes that directly impact both Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) and their users. Let’s break down the key restrictions and requirements: Curbing Excessive Leverage: A primary focus of the South Korean crypto lending rules is to prohibit loans that exceed the value of the collateral posted by the borrower. This directly tackles the issue of over-leveraged positions, aiming to reduce the risk of massive liquidations during market downturns. No Fiat-Denominated Loans: VASPs are now barred from offering loans that are repayable in the fiat value of the Korean won. This ensures that the lending activities remain within the virtual asset ecosystem, reducing direct links to traditional financial systems for this specific service. Lending from Own Assets: Under the new guidelines, VASPs must offer lending services using their own corporate assets. They are expressly prohibited from acting as intermediaries through partnerships or consignment arrangements with third parties. This enhances accountability and transparency. These measures are designed to ensure that lending activities are conducted responsibly and transparently, with VASPs bearing direct responsibility for the services they offer. Enhanced User Protection Under South Korean Crypto Lending Rules User protection is a cornerstone of these new regulations. The FSC has introduced several innovative requirements to safeguard borrowers, particularly those new to the complexities of crypto lending: Mandatory Education and Qualification: First-time borrowers are now required to complete an online educational course and pass a qualification test. This course is provided by the Digital Asset eXchange Alliance (DAXA), an industry self-regulatory body. This ensures users have a foundational understanding before engaging in lending. Individual Lending Limits: Similar to rules seen in traditional stock markets for short-selling, VASPs must set individual lending limits for each user. These limits are based on the user’s experience and trading history, promoting responsible borrowing habits. Pre-Liquidation Notifications: To prevent sudden shocks, providers are now mandated to notify users in advance of any potential for forced liquidation during the loan period. This gives borrowers a crucial opportunity to manage their positions. Eligible Asset Restrictions: The types of assets eligible for lending are also restricted. Only cryptocurrencies ranked within the top 20 by market capitalization or those listed on at least three won-denominated exchanges can be used. This focuses lending on more established and liquid assets. These provisions collectively aim to empower users with knowledge and provide them with timely warnings, significantly reducing the risks associated with crypto lending. Navigating the Future: Impact and Outlook for South Korean Crypto Lending Rules The introduction of these comprehensive South Korean crypto lending rules marks a pivotal moment for the country’s digital asset sector. While some VASPs may face initial operational adjustments and compliance costs, the long-term benefits are substantial. Enhanced user trust, greater market stability, and a clearer regulatory landscape are likely to attract more institutional participation and foster sustainable growth. These rules exemplify a global trend where regulators are actively seeking to balance innovation with investor protection. By learning from both traditional finance and past crypto market events, South Korea is setting a precedent for how a mature digital asset market can operate responsibly. It’s a clear signal that the era of unregulated, high-risk crypto lending is drawing to a close, paving the way for a more secure and transparent future. If you found this breakdown of South Korea’s new crypto lending regulations insightful, please share it with your network! Stay ahead of the curve by spreading awareness about these critical changes impacting the global crypto landscape. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about South Korean Crypto Lending Rules What is the primary goal of the new South Korean crypto lending rules?The primary goal is to enhance user protection, curb excessive leverage, and bring stability to virtual asset lending services by setting clear regulatory guidelines. How do these rules protect first-time crypto borrowers?First-time borrowers must complete an online educational course and a qualification test provided by DAXA, ensuring they understand the risks and mechanics of crypto lending before participating. Can Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) still partner with third parties for lending?No, under the new framework, VASPs are barred from acting as intermediaries through partnerships or consignment arrangements with third parties; they must use their own corporate assets for lending services. Which cryptocurrencies are eligible for lending under the new guidelines?Eligible assets are limited to those ranked within the top 20 by market capitalization or those listed on at least three won-denominated exchanges, focusing on more established and liquid assets. What happens if a user’s loan faces potential forced liquidation?Providers are required to notify users in advance of any potential for forced liquidation during the loan period, giving borrowers an opportunity to manage their positions. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping virtual asset institutional adoption. This post South Korean Crypto Lending Rules: Crucial New Guidelines Strengthen User Protection first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
PANews reported on September 5 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, 5 hours ago, a newly created wallet received 14,000 MKR (worth approximately US$24.74 million) from FalconX.
