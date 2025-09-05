2025-09-05 Friday

Fake Job Posts Linked To North Korea Are Stealing Crypto

The post Fake Job Posts Linked To North Korea Are Stealing Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New reports claim North Korean crypto hackers are trying to offer fake jobs as a phishing effort. This dangerous trend represents a few significant evolutions in the criminals’ technique. Specifically, they attempted a small-scale experiment in India a few months ago, and it was notoriously more clumsy in several aspects. The biggest danger is the same, though: malware buried in phony video conference apps. Sponsored Sponsored North Korean Hackers’ New Techniques North Korean hackers have been wreaking havoc on the crypto space in 2025, pulling off the greatest heist in crypto history in February and proceeding from there. We already knew these criminals were infiltrating Web3 firms en masse, enabling powerful new hacks. However, they’re now coming from the other end, too. According to a report from Reuters, North Korean crypto hackers are increasing their efforts to create fake job offers. Rather than infiltrating Web3 firms to gain security access, they’re targeting individuals already working in the industry. They reach out over social media with phony offers, which frequently contain phishing attempts. Sponsored Sponsored Several months ago, North Korean crypto hackers initiated a similar plan on a much smaller scale. The “Famous Chollima” hacker collective targeted job seekers in India. However, their technique has evolved in several key ways since then. In both cases, the scam is the same: an interviewee has to download fake video conference software or programming challenge, which contains malware. The dressing, though, became much more sophisticated. Crypto Workers Beware In June, these hackers posed as specific Web3 firms like Coinbase or Robinhood, going after targets who were actively looking for a job. Now, however, they pursue more established victims and employ tighter cover stories. North Korean hackers reach out to successful crypto personalities with attractive job offers, supposedly looking for experienced talent to build a…
What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin in 2025? BullZilla Presale Attracts 400+ Holders as Monero and BABY DOGE Stay in Focus

The quest for the next 100x meme coin is relentless. While established tokens like Monero and Baby Doge Coin have […] The post What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin in 2025? BullZilla Presale Attracts 400+ Holders as Monero and BABY DOGE Stay in Focus appeared first on Coindoo.
Explosive 27,500% ROI: 7 Meme Coins to Watch with BullZilla Leading as the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now

BullZilla leads 7 meme coins to watch in 2025 with a 27,500% ROI projection, joined by Peanut the Squirrel, Fartcoin, Cheems, and more presale stars.
Wyoming Launches State-Issued Stablecoin on Hedera Network

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/wyoming-launches-stablecoin-hedera/
Bad News for the Cryptocurrency Market from Nasdaq: Insider Information Leaked

The post Bad News for the Cryptocurrency Market from Nasdaq: Insider Information Leaked appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy shares fell 3.5% after Nasdaq revealed it was beginning to scrutinize how companies raise funds for cryptocurrency purchases. According to The Information, the stock market now requires some companies to obtain shareholder approval before issuing new shares to purchase cryptocurrencies. This could slow the recent trend of crypto-focused companies. Increased scrutiny has led to delayed deals and heightened market uncertainty, while other crypto-related stocks were also negatively impacted. Bitmine Immersion fell 8.7%, while SharpLink Gaming fell 9%. The spot price of Bitcoin also fell 2.5% during the session. The report noted that companies that do not comply with the rules could be banned from trading or delisted from the Nasdaq exchange. This move follows what The Information described as a “dramatic transformation in the crypto market that began with the Trump administration.” Companies are trying to attract investor interest by launching stocks linked to specific cryptocurrencies. While this strategy is particularly effective in emerging markets, regulatory delays pose risks that can be costly for companies. While federal securities regulators are taking a back seat, Nasdaq has become the primary regulator with its own listing rules. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bad-news-for-the-cryptocurrency-market-from-nasdaq-insider-information-leaked/
Fall Out Boy From Under The Cork Tree, 5× Platinum At 20th Anniversary

The post Fall Out Boy From Under The Cork Tree, 5× Platinum At 20th Anniversary appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fall Out Boy (Photo by Saverio Truglia/WireImage) WireImage Fall Out Boy’s pop-punk breakthrough album From Under the Cork Tree officially reached a new commercial milestone as the emo icons gear up to celebrate the record’s 20th anniversary. On August 27, 2025, the Recording Industry Association of America announced From Under the Cork Tree was officially certified five-times platinum — equal to selling five million standard album units. The LP’s numbers last updated in 2006 upon being certified two-times platinum (two million units), further solidifying its place as one of the most impactful pop-punk records of all time. Now, FOB’s vocalist-guitarist Patrick Stump, bassist Pete Wentz, guitarist Joe Trohman and drummer Andy Hurley will further mark two decades of their breakout record with a comprehensive 20th-anniversary edition due this October. What’s Inside From the Cork Tree (20th Anniversary Edition) Along with remastering the original album’s 13 tracks, From Under the Cork Tree (20TH Anniversary Edition) comes to fans in multiple editions via a three-LP deluxe box, a two-CD deluxe box, and a Super Deluxe Digital Edition that includes B-sides, unreleased alternative versions, live performances and new material available for the first time on streaming. Alongside the August 27 RIAA news, Fall Out Boy also released a fan-favorite track, “Start Today,” across streaming services. A cover of the 1989 track by New York City hardcore punk band Gorilla Biscuits, the song was previously only available on the soundtrack for the 2005 video game Tony Hawk’s American Wasteland. Global listeners can stream the song worldwide now before owning it on any of From Under the Cork Tree’s three special-edition packages. Beyond the unreleased material, both Deluxe Boxes feature a treasure trove of extras perfect for the FOB friend in your life: a letter for fans penned by Wentz as the band’s primary lyricist,…
Trump signs an executive order enforcing Japan trade agreement

The post Trump signs an executive order enforcing Japan trade agreement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. President Donald Trump has formally approved the U.S.-Japan trade deal, calling it a “landmark step” in reshaping economic ties. The order cements commitments made during Trump’s July summit with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after months of negotiations. Under the order, a 15% initial tariff will be imposed on all Japanese goods entering the United States. Japanese vehicles currently would have been hit with duties as high as 27.5%. Under the new rules, that percentage falls to 15%, a win for the auto industry. Suspended industry categories that will not be subject to the blanket tariff rule. Cars, aerospace, generic medicines, and natural resources — all will have sector-specific treatment. The White House said this “safeguarded U.S. industries” and workers, providing a fairer trade landscape. Other American officials said the deal was expected to reinforce supply chains and provide more predictability for governments and businesses. Japan to invest record amount in U.S. Under the deal, Japan will invest an estimated $550 billion in United States businesses in the years ahead. It is the biggest investment pledge by a foreign country in the U.S. economy. The money will be spent in major sectors including energy, semiconductors, defense, clean technologies, and transportation. White House officials said the deal would generate “hundreds of thousands” of American jobs and help to decrease reliance on competitors like China. Japan has also promised to increase its purchases of U.S. farm products. These include up to 75% of rice imports and other imports, including corn, soybeans, fertilizer, and bioethanol, which total approximately $8 billion a year. Japan has already accepted U.S. safety standards for cars, allowing American-made cars to enter the Japanese market without additional testing. This is expected to help U.S. automakers cut costs and accelerate exports. Tokyo will also increase aerospace and defense equipment purchases…
Bitcoin consolidates between $104,000 and $116,000 as market faces critical decision Point

The post Bitcoin consolidates between $104,000 and $116,000 as market faces critical decision Point appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) trades within a consolidation range between $104,000 and $116,000, with on-chain data revealing critical levels that could determine the next directional move. According to a Sept. 4 report by Glassnode, Bitcoin entered a volatile downtrend following its mid-August all-time high, declining to $108,000 before rebounding toward current levels. The UTXO Realized Price Distribution shows investors accumulated dursng the pullback, filling the $108,000-$116,000 “air gap” through consistent dip-buying behavior. The UTXO Realized Price Distribution chart shows Bitcoin accumulation concentrated in the $108,000-$116,000 range following the recent price decline from all-time highs. Image: Glassnode The current trading range corresponds to the 0.85 and 0.95 quantile cost basis levels, ranging from $104,100 to $114,300. Historically, this zone acts as a consolidation corridor following euphoric peaks, often producing choppy sideways markets. Breaking below $104,100 would replay post-ATH exhaustion phases seen earlier this cycle, while recovery above $114,300 would signal renewed demand control. Short-term holder trends Short-term holders face mounting pressure within the range, with their profit percentage collapsing from above 90% to 42% during the decline to $108,000. The sharp reversal typically triggers fear-driven selling from recent buyers before seller exhaustion enables rebounds. Currently, over 60% of short-term holders have returned to profit, representing a neutral positioning compared to recent extremes. Short-term holder profitability dropped sharply in August 2025 before recovering to current levels around 60%, indicating neutral market sentiment. Image: Glassnode Only sustained recovery above $114,000-$116,000, where over 75% of short-term holder supply would achieve profitability, could restore confidence necessary to attract new demand. Futures market funding rates are sitting at $366,000 per hour, positioned neutrally between the established $300,000 baseline and overheated levels exceeding $1 million seen in March and December 2024. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first…
SEC Unveils Regulatory Agenda as Crypto Priorities Take Center Stage in US Finance

The SEC’s bold new agenda puts crypto regulation front and center, signaling an aggressive pivot toward digital asset clarity while slashing outdated rules and compliance burdens. SEC Agenda Targets Compliance Relief While Crypto Rules Take Frontline Spotlight U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins announced on Sept. 4 that the Office of Information […]
ChatGPT Predicts Ripple’s (XRP) Rally to $4 in September, But This $0.035 Altcoin Could Skyrocket to $1 in 2025

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining the attention of investors in 2025, as predictions point to it hitting $1. This comes as XRP eyes a modest rally to $4. So far, the MUTM has raised more than $15.31 million and more than 16,000 holders have participated in the presale altogether. XRP Eyes $4 as Market Watchers […]
