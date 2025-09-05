2025-09-05 Friday

Shiba Inu Market Maker Is On The Move With Billions Of SHIB, Here’s What We Know

The post Shiba Inu Market Maker Is On The Move With Billions Of SHIB, Here's What We Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/05 10:03
A whale donated 10 BTC to Ukraine 30 minutes ago

PANews reported on September 5 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a giant whale bc1qle donated 10 BTC (worth approximately US$1.11 million) to Ukraine 30 minutes ago.
PANews 2025/09/05 10:02
Ethereum Layer 2 Linea to Launch Token Next Week

The post Ethereum Layer 2 Linea to Launch Token Next Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The LINEA token is trading at a $2.7 billion pre-market valuation on Hyperliquid. Ethereum Layer 2 network Linea is gearing up for its long-awaited token release, but it appears that pre-market traders are bearish on the Consensys-backed blockchain. Linea announced its upcoming token generation event (TGE) on Sept. 3, with a target launch date of Sept. 10. A pre-market derivative was quickly launched on Hyperliquid and opened at $0.06 per token, implying a $6 billion valuation, but has since fallen to $0.027, or $2.7 billion. Linea Pre-Market – Hyperliquid The TGE will feature an airdrop event with 10% of the total supply distributed to early users and builders, with another 75% slated for Linea’s ecosystem fund, which is meant to promote and incentivize growth of the network and its Ethereum-alignment mission. Since Linea unveiled the 85% allocation to its ecosystem fund, chain metrics have started to pick up, with stablecoin supply hitting an all-time high and native dApps experiencing substantial inflows. Linea is backed by Consensys, a digital infrastructure firm led by Joe Lubin, an Ethereum co-founder and the chairman of the Ethereum treasury company, Sharplink Gaming. The network aims to maximize value returned to Ethereum by designating 20% of all net transaction fees at Linea’s protocol level to be paid in ETH and subsequently burned. This buy-and-burn mechanism is one of Linea’s solutions to liquidity fragmentation in the Ethereum ecosystem. In the past, Layer 2s have been accused of cannibalizing economic value from the base layer. While activity on the chain has picked up, its total value locked (TVL) has struggled throughout all of 2025, falling to as low as $120 million in July from a high of $722 million in July 2024. However, network TVL has exploded over the last month to a new high of $1.17 billion,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/05 10:01
MARA mined 705 BTC in August, bringing its total holdings to 52,477.

PANews reported on September 5th that MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) mined 208 blocks in August, with the global hash rate increasing by 6% month-over-month to an average of 949 EH/s. 705 bitcoins were mined, a slight increase from 703 in July. As of August 31st, MARA's bitcoin holdings reached 52,477, and MARA has decided not to sell any BTC in August.
PANews 2025/09/05 09:58
Stablecoin Balances Surge To Astounding $68 Billion All-Time High

The post Stablecoin Balances Surge To Astounding $68 Billion All-Time High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin Balances Surge To Astounding $68 Billion All-Time High Skip to content Home Crypto News Stablecoin Balances Surge to Astounding $68 Billion All-Time High Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/stablecoin-balances-surge-high/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/05 09:58
The Yankees May Look Back At This Game Against The Astros With Regrets

The post The Yankees May Look Back At This Game Against The Astros With Regrets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aaron Boone screams at home plate umpire Brian Walsh after being ejected in the eighth inning against the Astros on Wednesday night. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) Getty Images If the New York Yankees lose the division by one game, or, even worse, if they fail to make the playoffs by one game, the team will look to the night of September 3rd as the reason why. Of course, as any baseball fan knows, a season of 162 games never comes down to a single contest. Win or lose, there are dozens of others that could have turned the tide – a chilly night in April, an afternoon game before the All-Star break, and/or a tense battle the last week of the season. But, man, last night’s game against their nemesis, the Houston Astros, has to hurt. To set the stage, the Yankees, behind home runs from Giancarlo Stanton and Austin Wells and a Ryan McMahon sacrifice fly, held a 4-1 lead going into the bottom of the 6th inning at Daikin Park in Houston. Jeremy Peña led off the bottom of the sixth with his 15th homer of the year to cut the lead to two. Yordan Alvarez then collected his third hit of the night, a double to left. He moved to third on a wild pitch by Fernando Cruz, and then scored on a soft ground out to third. The Yankees got the next two outs to escape the sixth with a one-run lead. Victor Caratini led off the bottom of the seventh with a single for Houston, and remained there after the Yankees recorded two outs. Luke Weaver walked Peña, moving the tying run into scoring position. That man, Alvarez, came to the plate again, and promptly banged a single to left to drive in the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/05 09:56
MARA Holdings Unveils Impressive August Bitcoin Mining Performance

BitcoinWorld MARA Holdings Unveils Impressive August Bitcoin Mining Performance In the dynamic world of cryptocurrency, keeping an eye on major players is key. Recently, MARA Holdings, a prominent name in Bitcoin mining, made headlines with its impressive August performance. The company announced it successfully mined 208 Bitcoins (BTC) during the month, and perhaps even more notably, chose to hold onto every single one. This strategic decision offers a fascinating glimpse into their long-term vision and commitment to digital assets. What’s Behind MARA Holdings’ Strategic Bitcoin Accumulation? Why would a major mining operation like MARA Holdings decide not to sell any of its newly mined Bitcoin? This approach is often driven by a strong belief in Bitcoin’s future value and a strategy to accumulate digital assets during market fluctuations. By holding onto their mined BTC, companies like Marathon Digital aim to maximize their potential returns as the cryptocurrency market evolves. Many miners adopt a ‘hodl’ strategy, which means holding their Bitcoin for the long term, rather than immediately selling it to cover operational costs. This can be a high-stakes game, but it also positions them to benefit significantly if Bitcoin’s price appreciates over time. For MARA Holdings, this strategy reflects confidence in Bitcoin’s enduring value proposition. Diving Deeper into MARA Holdings’ August Performance August was a productive month for MARA Holdings. The company’s report highlighted the mining of 208 BTC, a testament to their operational efficiency and expanding infrastructure. This consistent mining output is crucial for their growth trajectory in the competitive Bitcoin ecosystem. What truly stood out was their decision to retain all of these newly acquired Bitcoins. This brings their total Bitcoin holdings to a substantial 52,477 BTC as of August 31. This impressive figure underscores their position as one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin globally. Mined 208 BTC: Demonstrates robust mining operations and efficiency. Zero Sales: Signals a strong conviction in Bitcoin’s future price appreciation. Total Holdings: Accumulated 52,477 BTC, showcasing significant digital asset reserves for MARA Holdings. The Broader Impact: What Does This Mean for Bitcoin? When large entities like MARA Holdings choose to accumulate rather than sell Bitcoin, it can have interesting implications for the broader market. A reduction in the immediate supply of newly mined Bitcoin entering exchanges can contribute to a more stable or even upward price pressure, especially if demand remains consistent or grows. However, this strategy isn’t without its challenges. Miners need to manage significant operational expenses, including electricity, hardware, and maintenance. Relying solely on future price appreciation to cover these costs requires careful financial planning and a resilient balance sheet. It’s a delicate balance between growth and liquidity. Looking Ahead: Future Prospects for MARA Holdings With a substantial war chest of Bitcoin, MARA Holdings is strategically positioned for future growth. Their continued investment in mining infrastructure and commitment to holding BTC suggests a long-term play in the digital asset space. This approach could provide significant leverage during future bull markets. Investors and enthusiasts often look to such companies as a barometer for institutional sentiment towards Bitcoin. The unwavering commitment of MARA Holdings to accumulate Bitcoin could inspire confidence among other market participants, reinforcing the narrative of Bitcoin as a store of value. Keep an eye on their upcoming reports for further insights into their evolving strategy. In summary, MARA Holdings’ August performance highlights a clear and confident strategy: mine efficiently and accumulate strategically. By adding 208 BTC to its reserves and selling none, the company reinforces its strong belief in Bitcoin’s long-term potential. This move not only strengthens their own balance sheet but also sends a powerful signal to the wider cryptocurrency market about the enduring value of digital assets. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, MARA Holdings remains a key player to watch, demonstrating a compelling vision for the future of Bitcoin. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is MARA Holdings? MARA Holdings, also known as Marathon Digital Holdings, is one of the largest enterprise-scale Bitcoin mining companies in North America. They focus on mining Bitcoin and expanding their digital asset portfolio. Why did MARA Holdings not sell its mined Bitcoin in August? The decision by MARA Holdings not to sell its mined Bitcoin in August reflects a strategic ‘hodl’ approach. This means they are accumulating BTC, betting on its long-term value appreciation rather than immediate liquidation for operational costs. How much Bitcoin does MARA Holdings currently hold? As of August 31, MARA Holdings held a total of 52,477 BTC. This significant reserve positions them as a major corporate holder of Bitcoin. What are the benefits of a Bitcoin mining company holding its mined BTC? By holding Bitcoin, mining companies can benefit from potential price increases, strengthening their balance sheet and providing greater financial flexibility. It also aligns them with the long-term growth trajectory of the cryptocurrency market. What are the risks associated with this strategy? The primary risk is Bitcoin price volatility. If the price of Bitcoin drops significantly, the value of their holdings could decrease, potentially impacting their financial position and ability to cover operational expenses without selling assets at a loss. Did you find this analysis of MARA Holdings’ Bitcoin strategy insightful? Share this article with your friends, colleagues, and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to spark a conversation about the future of Bitcoin mining and digital asset accumulation! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post MARA Holdings Unveils Impressive August Bitcoin Mining Performance first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats 2025/09/05 09:55
Trump To Rename Department Of Defense To Department Of War

The post Trump To Rename Department Of Defense To Department Of War appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Department of Defense will soon be renamed to the Department of War, according to multiple outlets, as President Donald Trump follows through on his recent suggestion to revert the agency’s name back to what it was before 1949. The executive order will reportedly be signed Friday. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Trump will sign an executive order Friday making the change official, according to Fox News, which first reported the plans and cited an unnamed White House official. Defense Department Secretary Pete Hegseth seemingly confirmed the change, quoting the Fox News story in an all-caps tweet reading: “DEPARTMENT OF WAR.” The executive order will also rename the Pentagon’s briefing room to the “Pentagon War Annex,” Bloomberg reported. Hegseth will also have the secondary title of secretary of war under the executive order, Fox News added, noting it also instructs Hegseth to make legislative and executive proposals to make the Department of War name change permanent. Trump recently suggested the name change in an Oval Office appearance, saying the name the department has held is “too defensive.” Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. Crucial Quote Hegseth said in an appearance on “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday that World War I and World War II were won “not with the Department of Defense, but with a War Department, with the Department of War.” The Defense Department secretary also nodded to the name change in his appearance, saying “We think words and names and titles matter, so we’re working with the White House and the president on it.” Key Background The reported name change is the latest backed by Hegseth, who has…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/05 09:50
$124K Raised in BullZilla Presale – What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin With Monero & Baby Doge Coin

The post $124K Raised in BullZilla Presale – What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin With Monero & Baby Doge Coin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News BullZilla presale explodes past $124K with 14B+ tokens sold and 400+ holders. Discover what the next 100x meme coin in 2025, alongside Monero and Baby Doge Coin, and why early investors are watching for massive ROI. The quest for the next 100x meme coin is relentless. While established tokens like Monero and Baby Doge Coin have their footholds, a new contender, BullZilla, has emerged with a presale that promises unprecedented returns. But what sets BullZilla apart from its counterparts? BullZilla’s presale has garnered significant attention, raising over $124,000 in just a few days. This surge indicates a strong investor belief in its potential. With a progressive pricing model and unique tokenomics, BullZilla aims to offer returns that could rival the best in the meme coin sector. Let’s delve into why Bull Zilla is being hailed as the next 100x meme coin, comparing it with Monero’s recent challenges and Baby Doge Coin’s evolving ecosystem. BullZilla: The Next 100x Meme Coin BullZilla ($BZIL) presale has been nothing short of spectacular.  In just a few days, it has raised over $124,000, with more than 400 holders and 14 billion tokens sold.  The current price stands at $0.00001908, with a projected listing price of $0.00527, offering a possibility of  ROI of 27,527.93%.  This progressive pricing model ensures that early investors are rewarded handsomely. The tokenomics behind BullZilla further bolster its appeal. Features like the Roar Burn Mechanism, which eliminates tokens in “chapters,” and the HODL Furnace, offering up to 70% APY staking rewards, create a deflationary environment that could drive demand. Additionally, the Roarblood Vault incentivizes network growth, paying 10% rewards to buyers and promoters. Analysts are optimistic about BullZilla’s potential. With its innovative approach and strong community backing, many believe it could replicate the explosive growth seen by previous meme coins.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/05 09:47
Tokenized Pokémon TCG saw over $120 million in trading volume across four major markets in August

PANews reported on September 5th that Messari researcher AJC stated on the X platform that tokenized Pokémon TCG trading volume has surged. Last month, the four major exchanges facilitated $124.5 million in trading volume, a 450% increase from January. Specific data for each platform is as follows: Courtyard.io ranked first, facilitating $78.4 million in trading volume in August (a 49% increase from the previous month). Collector Crypt, the largest exchange in the Solana ecosystem, facilitated $44 million in trading volume in August (a 124% increase from the previous month). However, the platform with the largest growth in August was phygitals, whose monthly trading volume increased by 245% month-over-month to $2 million.
PANews 2025/09/05 09:47
