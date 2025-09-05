Tokenized Pokémon Cards Might Be The New Crypto Buzz
The post Tokenized Pokémon Cards Might Be The New Crypto Buzz appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The market for tokenized Pokémon cards is experiencing rapid growth, with Collector Crypt’s launch drawing investors and collectors into on-chain trading. Its CARDS token surged tenfold in less than a week, hitting a fully diluted valuation (FDV) of $360 million. The token’s price signals $38 million in projected annualized revenue, fueled by intense demand for its “Gacha machine,” which produced $16.6 million in sales last week. Collector Crypt’s Breakout Launch Sponsored Sponsored The broader trading card RWA (real-world asset) sector has also gained traction. According to CoinGecko, trading card RWA platforms reached an $87.2 million market capitalization this week, rising 32% in 24 hours. Collector Crypt reported $44 million in monthly volume, a 124% increase month-over-month, while rival Phygitals posted $2 million, up 245%. Danny Nelson, a research analyst at Bitwise Asset Management, compared the trend to a pivotal moment in prediction markets. Pokémon and other TCGs are about to have their “Polymarket moment.” Here’s why you should be paying attention: Most of crypto’s teal world asset (RWA) plays cater to well-established TradFi markets, like treasuries, real estate, gold and stocks. Sure, tokenization brings these… — Danny Nelson (@realDannyNelson) September 3, 2025 “Pokémon and other TCGs are about to have their ‘Polymarket moment,’” Nelson wrote in an X post. Collector Crypt stands out by addressing inefficiencies in Pokémon’s multi-billion-dollar trading ecosystem. Despite its size, most deals still involve shipping physical cards and verifying condition through intermediaries. By tokenizing assets on Solana, Collector Crypt allows instant trading, NFT-backed deposits, and global liquidity. Sponsored Sponsored The CARDS token’s surge reflects investor expectations that revenue from marketplace fees and buybacks will sustain long-term value. Its Gacha feature, which dispenses randomized digital card packs, has been so popular that the team is struggling to keep inventory available. The Solana Foundation, which highlighted a PSA…
