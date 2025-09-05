2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Beyond Stylized Facts: Using an Embedding Network to Assess Market Simulator Fidelity

This article explores a new, unbiased method for evaluating market simulators using an embedding network.
2025/09/05
Hints, Spangram And Answers For Friday, September 5th

2025/09/05
Institutional Investment Surge in Solana Reserves Shifts Market Dynamics

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/solana-institutional-investment-reserves/
2025/09/05
SEC Considers Framework to Shield Bitcoin from Quantum Computing

The post SEC Considers Framework to Shield Bitcoin from Quantum Computing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Regulations The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reviewing a groundbreaking proposal aimed at preparing Bitcoin and the wider crypto ecosystem for the looming threat of quantum computing. The proposal, titled the Post-Quantum Financial Infrastructure Framework (PQFIF), was submitted to the U.S. Crypto Assets Task Force and outlines a structured path toward making digital assets quantum-resistant. The framework stresses that without immediate action, future advances in quantum computing could compromise the cryptographic foundations protecting trillions of dollars across global markets. A Critical Vulnerability in Digital Finance The document warns that current cryptographic standards may not withstand the power of a cryptographically relevant quantum computer (CRQC). Such a breakthrough could render today’s encryption obsolete, leaving sensitive data and financial systems exposed. The report highlights the risk of “Harvest Now, Decrypt Later” (HNDL) strategies, in which adversaries stockpile encrypted information today with the intent of decrypting it once quantum technology matures. If left unaddressed, the SEC notes, the consequences could include systemic financial instability, massive investor losses, and a collapse in confidence across the digital asset ecosystem. Toward Quantum-Safe Transition The PQFIF aims to establish both strategic and technical measures to neutralize this risk and guide the transition to quantum-safe security models. It is positioned as a starting point for coordinated rulemaking, industry cooperation, and federal oversight. Crypto analysts see the SEC’s review as a pivotal step toward future-proofing not just Bitcoin but the entire U.S. digital asset landscape. While quantum computing is still developing, the urgency of preparing safeguards is clear. The review underscores a new era in which blockchain security must evolve alongside cutting-edge technologies—or risk being left vulnerable to them. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific…
2025/09/05
Boerse Stuttgart Launches New Pan-European Platform for Tokenized Assets

Boerse Stuttgart, Germany’s second-largest stock exchange, is making significant strides into the digital asset space by launching a pioneering platform designed for tokenized assets across Europe. The initiative aims to bridge traditional finance and blockchain technology, offering investors a new avenue to access tokenized securities, including real-world assets such as real estate, art, and infrastructure [...]
2025/09/05
Public companies reach 1M Bitcoin, hitting 5.1% of BTC supply

Public companies’ Bitcoin holdings surpassed 1 million BTC, with Michael Saylor’s Strategy maintaining a massive lead amid a wave of entrants. Corporate Bitcoin treasury adoption has hit a huge milestone, reaching 1 million Bitcoin as more companies tout Bitcoin’s potential to bolster their balance sheets.BitcoinTreasuries.NET confirmed the feat on Thursday, with a few additional purchases pushing the tally to 1,000,698 Bitcoin, worth over $111 billion.While Bitcoin miners like MARA Holdings were the OG Bitcoin accumulators, Michael Saylor’s Strategy was the first public company to adopt a Bitcoin (BTC) strategy in August 2020 — paving the way for many of the 184 listed companies that hold Bitcoin today.Read more
2025/09/05
Jito Foundation Makes Four Updates to JTO Token Economics, Including Buyback Program

PANews reported on September 5th that Jito, the Solana ecosystem's liquidity staking protocol, announced on the X platform that the Jito Foundation has launched four updates to its JTO token economics: 1. The CSD repurchased $1 million worth of JTO tokens in four phases over 10 days. The CSD will continue to use the time-weighted average price (TWAP) mechanism for repurchases, while developing additional mechanisms such as an auction system to automate JTO value accumulation; 2. The JIP-24 proposal was passed, doubling DAO block engine fees. The DAO will now receive a 6% fee share from the Jito block engine; 3. The JTO Token Economic Center was launched, providing a real-time overview of the protocol's health, covering multiple dimensions such as revenue, financial status, governance, and token performance; 4. The first token holder call will be held on September 24th, which will provide an overview of Jito's development over the past quarter, future plans, and provide a question-and-answer opportunity for token holders.
2025/09/05
Hong Kong eyes third digital bond sale

The post Hong Kong eyes third digital bond sale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hong Kong is planning its third sovereign digital bond sale and has appointed a group of banks to structure the deal, according to people familiar with it. Details on size and timing remain undecided, but the move signals the city’s continued push into blockchain-based finance. If launched, it would follow Hong Kong’s debut tokenized green bond in February 2023 and its multi-currency issuance a year later,  both of which were well-received by institutional investors and seen as proof of blockchain’s potential in traditional debt markets. The new requirement is also a sign of Hong Kong’s increasing aspiration to become a global hub for digital finance. City officials have emphasized the need to create a “future-ready” bond market that can provide faster issuance, at a lower cost, and with greater transparency than the traditional paper-based issuance. By progressing with a third sovereign deal, the government also conveys its confidence in the technology and the investor appetite. The news follows increasing corporate interest. A few days before the government’s action, two Chinese state-owned companies, Shenzhen Futian Investment Holdings and Shandong Hi-Speed Holdings Group, priced their own digital bonds in Hong Kong. Its participation has not only lent credibility to the sector but underscored how rapidly demand is spreading beyond pilot programs for more regular financing activity. Corporations drive market growth Hong Kong’s digital bond market is not purely government-driven. At least six other companies have already issued such bonds in the city. This year, some $1 billion was raised through digital bonds, and 70% of that total was in 2025 alone. Firms in mainland China and elsewhere are starting to consider this financing channel. John O’Neill, HSBC’s head of digital assets, said the bank had observed rising interest. Tokenized bond offerings are also an increasingly common subject of inquiry among clients, a…
2025/09/05
Tokenized Pokémon Cards Might Be The New Crypto Buzz

The post Tokenized Pokémon Cards Might Be The New Crypto Buzz appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The market for tokenized Pokémon cards is experiencing rapid growth, with Collector Crypt’s launch drawing investors and collectors into on-chain trading. Its CARDS token surged tenfold in less than a week, hitting a fully diluted valuation (FDV) of $360 million. The token’s price signals $38 million in projected annualized revenue, fueled by intense demand for its “Gacha machine,” which produced $16.6 million in sales last week. Collector Crypt’s Breakout Launch Sponsored Sponsored The broader trading card RWA (real-world asset) sector has also gained traction. According to CoinGecko, trading card RWA platforms reached an $87.2 million market capitalization this week, rising 32% in 24 hours. Collector Crypt reported $44 million in monthly volume, a 124% increase month-over-month, while rival Phygitals posted $2 million, up 245%. Danny Nelson, a research analyst at Bitwise Asset Management, compared the trend to a pivotal moment in prediction markets. Pokémon and other TCGs are about to have their “Polymarket moment.” Here’s why you should be paying attention: Most of crypto’s teal world asset (RWA) plays cater to well-established TradFi markets, like treasuries, real estate, gold and stocks. Sure, tokenization brings these… — Danny Nelson (@realDannyNelson) September 3, 2025 “Pokémon and other TCGs are about to have their ‘Polymarket moment,’” Nelson wrote in an X post. Collector Crypt stands out by addressing inefficiencies in Pokémon’s multi-billion-dollar trading ecosystem. Despite its size, most deals still involve shipping physical cards and verifying condition through intermediaries. By tokenizing assets on Solana, Collector Crypt allows instant trading, NFT-backed deposits, and global liquidity. Sponsored Sponsored The CARDS token’s surge reflects investor expectations that revenue from marketplace fees and buybacks will sustain long-term value. Its Gacha feature, which dispenses randomized digital card packs, has been so popular that the team is struggling to keep inventory available. The Solana Foundation, which highlighted a PSA…
2025/09/05
What If Tariffs And AI Meet Baby Boom?

The post What If Tariffs And AI Meet Baby Boom? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. If The Heritage Foundation’s “Manhattan Project for Babies” works, what will the impact be on emerging business trends? getty The Heritage Foundation recently proposed a “Manhattan Project for Babies,” a sweeping set of pro-natalist incentives designed to boost U.S. birth rates. Whether such a project could succeed is doubtful. Fertility is at a historic low, childcare costs are soaring, and young adults have delayed starting families for financial and personal reasons. That uncertainty makes the “Manhattan Project for Babies” an unlikely solution, but it does highlight how demographics, trade policy, and technology collide to create emerging business trends that companies can’t afford to ignore. What interests me about this proposal is the contradictions it exposes. The push for bigger families while tariffs drive up the cost of everyday goods. The worry about the next generation’s prospects while AI steadily erodes entry-level jobs. These kinds of conflicting ideas—whether born of enthusiasm, short-term thinking, or the absence of a core organizing theory—risk canceling one another out and producing unintended consequences. That tension is worth exploring. What if the push did succeed, and the U.S. experienced a surge of births in the next decade? How would that demographic shock collide with tariffs that make consumer goods more expensive, while at the same time AI is reshaping the workforce? The answers don’t form a neat forecast, but they do reveal an interconnected set of pressures and opportunities, and suggest emerging business trends that could benefit from our attention now. Family Economics: When Tariffs Meet Strollers and Diapers A baby boom would create new demand for cribs, diapers, strollers, and car seats. Yet tariffs on imported steel, plastics, and textiles, all of which feed directly into these products, are driving costs higher. This is a contradiction in plain sight: policies encouraging family growth running headlong…
2025/09/05
