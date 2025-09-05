2025-09-05 Friday

Aryna Sabalenka Shuts Down Jessica Pegula’s Revenge Bid To Reach Another US Open Final

The post Aryna Sabalenka Shuts Down Jessica Pegula’s Revenge Bid To Reach Another US Open Final appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 04: Aryna Sabalenka celebrates a point against Jessica Pegula of the United States during their Women’s Singles Semifinal match on Day Twelve of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 4, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Getty Images Jessica Pegula wanted revenge. Aryna Sabalenka wasn’t having it. The world No. 1 fought back from one set down to eliminate No. 4 Pegula, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 before a capacity crowd in Arthur Ashe Stadium, in a rematch of their US Open final from a year ago won by Sabalenka. Sabalenka had a match point to close it out but swatted a forehand overhead into the net as the crowd collectively gasped. On her third match point, she drilled a crosscourt forehand winner and let out a scream and the crowd applauded. Sabalenka, 27, will bid to a win a second straight US Open title on Saturday against either American Amanda Anismiova or four-time major champion Naomi Osaka (4 p.m. ESPN). The winner will take home $5 million, and the runner-up $2.5 million. Pegula earned $1.26 million for reaching the semis. Sabalenka is also bidding for some redemption to end 2025 after losing the Australian Open final (to Madison Keys), the French Open final (to Coco Gauff) and the Wimbledon semifinal to Anisimova. Had she lost yet another big match at the Open, it would have been a brutal ending to her Slam season. Pegula, the daughter of billionaire Buffalo Bills and Sabres owner Terry Pegula, is still seeking her first major title after her breakthrough in New York a year ago. “I think it would be cool to be able to get revenge, obviously,” Pegula…
2025/09/05 10:35
Peru’s Team Unite Crowned Pokémon World Champions 2025 After Beating Japan’s Zeta Division

Team Peru Unite won the Pikachu Cup at the Pokémon World Championships 2025. They are the first Latin American country to claim a world title in this video game. The prize is split among the five teammates between 16 and 20 years old.
2025/09/05 10:34
SHIB & ARB Join Analyst Rotation

The post SHIB & ARB Join Analyst Rotation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Solana ETF buzz grows as SHIB and ARB enter analyst rotation screens. Get Solana ETF news, SHIB price prediction, ARB token performance & market insights. The latest Solana ETF buzz is shaking up the crypto market, as top asset managers deepen engagement with the SEC. Meanwhile, analysts are rotating attention toward SHIB and ARB, both entering analyst rotation screens as new altcoin market rotation 2025 themes emerge. Beyond these headline tokens, investors are also exploring MAGACOIN FINANCE, a fresh candidate for analyst crypto recommendations that could join the list of top altcoins in analyst rotation next year. Solana ETF Speculation: Institutional Adoption Grows The push for a Solana ETF gained traction as asset managers including VanEck, Grayscale, Fidelity, Bitwise, CoinShares, and Franklin updated their filings with the SEC. Many amendments allow both cash and in-kind redemptions, a flexibility already seen in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. ETF analyst James Seyffart noted this wave of updates shows “positive back and forth” with regulators. Though Solana futures ETFs have already launched, the market is waiting for a full spot Solana ETF to replicate the billions in inflows seen by BTC and ETH funds. This level of Solana institutional adoption has strengthened Solana market news, signaling growing mainstream confidence. Traders are now asking about the impact of Solana ETF buzz on SOL price, with speculation that approval could drive demand significantly higher. SHIB Analyst Rotation: Adoption Push Meets Price Stagnation Despite flat trading between $0.000013–$0.000015, Shiba Inu (SHIB) remains in focus as an analyst rotation pick. Adoption is quietly accelerating, highlighted by: A 10,786% surge in SHIB burn rate, reducing supply. Valour launching a new SHIB ETP, expanding regulated access in Europe. Ongoing marketing efforts targeting Asia adoption. SHIB price prediction suggests a possible rise toward $0.000016 by December 2025. While current…
2025/09/05 10:32
Bitcoin Whale Moves $52 Million in BTC After 13 Years

The post Bitcoin Whale Moves $52 Million in BTC After 13 Years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief A Bitcoin address holding over $50 million in the leading cryptocurrency moved some of its stash on Thursday. It was the first time since 2012 BTC had been moved from the address, blockchain data shows. The movements come as a number of large crypto holders have made transactions. An address holding 479 Bitcoin—worth over $52 million at today’s prices—moved a chunk of its BTC after 13 years of dormancy, blockchain data shows.  The address, which hadn’t moved the coins since 2012, but had received small amounts of BTC over the years, transferred over 80 BTC, worth $8,883,067, to new addresses.  The movements follow several others by large Bitcoin holders in recent months, including multiple whales holding more than 1,000 BTC, with some of these investors exchanging BTC for Ethereum, but others simply liquidating their positions.  ﻿﻿ On August 29, a major Bitcoin holder deposited 2,000 Bitcoin—worth more than $216 million—to Hyperliquid’s exchange and methodically sold it into Ethereum, according to data from network block explorer Hypurrscan.  Earlier in the month, a whale moved roughly 670 BTC, worth $75 million at current prices, and split it among four wallets to open leveraged long positions on Ethereum, while another whale moved 3,000 BTC worth over $349 million after 10 years of “HODLing.”  And in July, a mysterious Bitcoin whale moved 80,000 BTC after holding the coins for 14 years. In this last episode, institutional crypto exchange Galaxy Digital said that it was tasked with executing the sale—”one of the largest notional Bitcoin transactions in the history of crypto on behalf of a client.” Whales are not always individual investors but can also be companies that participated in mining crypto early in its history.  When whales awaken, selling pressure sometimes follows as markets expect the entity to start cashing in on…
2025/09/05 10:31
Solana ETF Buzz Builds as SHIB and ARB Enter Analyst Rotation Screens

The latest Solana ETF buzz is shaking up the crypto market, as top asset managers deepen engagement with the SEC. […] The post Solana ETF Buzz Builds as SHIB and ARB Enter Analyst Rotation Screens appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/05 10:30
Pump.fun Announces Another Buyback as PUMP Price Rises 8%

Read the full article at coingape.com.
2025/09/05 10:30
Spot ETH ETF Outflows: A Troubling Trend Emerges with $166M Drain

BitcoinWorld Spot ETH ETF Outflows: A Troubling Trend Emerges with $166M Drain The world of cryptocurrency is always dynamic, and recent data has once again stirred conversations among investors. For four consecutive trading days, Spot ETH ETF outflows have become a significant talking point, with a staggering $166 million (approximately 231.3 billion won) withdrawn on September 4 alone. This continuous trend raises questions about institutional sentiment and the immediate future of Ethereum’s market trajectory. Unpacking the $166 Million Spot ETH ETF Outflow The latest figures, reported by TraderT, confirm a fourth consecutive day of net withdrawals from U.S. Spot ETH ETFs. This sustained selling pressure is a key indicator for many market observers. While the overall picture shows a net outflow, individual fund performances paint a more nuanced scene. For instance, BlackRock’s ETHA managed to attract a net inflow of $150 million, demonstrating continued, albeit isolated, investor confidence. This counter-trend performance from a major player like BlackRock is noteworthy amidst broader withdrawals. However, other prominent funds faced significant challenges: Fidelity’s FETH experienced a substantial $217 million in net outflows, leading the pack in withdrawals. Bitwise’s ETHW saw $45.66 million in outflows. Grayscale’s ETHE, a long-standing player, recorded $26.44 million in withdrawals. VanEck’s ETHV also contributed to the negative trend with $17.22 million in net outflows. These figures highlight a clear pattern of investors reducing their exposure to Ethereum via these regulated investment vehicles. It indicates a cautious stance from a segment of the institutional market. Why Are Investors Withdrawing from Spot ETH ETFs? Understanding the reasons behind these sustained Spot ETH ETF outflows is crucial for market participants. Several factors could be at play, often intertwining to create such a market dynamic. Market Volatility and Risk Aversion: Cryptocurrency markets are known for their price swings. During periods of heightened uncertainty or perceived risk, institutional investors may opt to reduce their exposure to volatile assets like Ethereum. This often leads to profit-taking or a strategic shift to less volatile investments. Macroeconomic Factors: Broader economic conditions, such as interest rate changes, inflation concerns, or global geopolitical events, can influence investment decisions across all asset classes, including cryptocurrencies. A cautious economic outlook can prompt investors to de-risk their portfolios. Reallocation Strategies: Institutions constantly review and rebalance their portfolios. The outflows could signify a strategic reallocation of capital to other asset classes or even different cryptocurrencies that are currently perceived as offering better risk-adjusted returns. It’s not always a bearish signal for Ethereum itself, but rather a portfolio management decision. Regulatory Uncertainty: While Spot ETH ETFs are regulated products, the broader regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies in the U.S. remains complex and evolving. Any perceived shifts or lack of clarity in regulation could influence institutional comfort levels and investment strategies. What Do Continuous Spot ETH ETF Outflows Mean for Ethereum? The impact of prolonged Spot ETH ETF outflows can be multifaceted for Ethereum and the broader crypto market. It’s important to consider both immediate and long-term implications. Price Pressure: While ETF flows don’t directly dictate spot prices, sustained outflows from large institutional vehicles can contribute to negative price pressure, especially if these withdrawals lead to direct selling of underlying ETH. This can create a downward trend or limit upward momentum. Investor Sentiment: Consistent outflows can dampen overall investor sentiment, potentially leading to a more cautious approach from both institutional and retail investors. It might signal a lack of strong conviction or a ‘wait and see’ attitude among key players. Market Maturity: The existence and trading of Spot ETH ETFs signify a growing maturity in the crypto market, offering regulated access points. However, the current outflow trend shows that even with increased accessibility, institutional interest can fluctuate significantly based on market conditions and sentiment. This ebb and flow is a natural part of a maturing asset class. Opportunity for Accumulation: Conversely, some long-term investors might view periods of outflows and potential price dips as an opportunity to accumulate ETH at lower prices. They might believe in its long-term fundamental value and technological advancements, seeing current withdrawals as a temporary phase. Navigating the Current Climate of Spot ETH ETF Outflows For investors, understanding these dynamics is crucial. It’s a reminder that even regulated crypto products are subject to market forces and investor sentiment shifts. Keeping an eye on the broader market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and regulatory developments will be key. Diversification: Spreading investments across various asset classes and cryptocurrencies can mitigate risks associated with single-asset performance. This strategy helps to cushion the impact of concentrated outflows. Long-Term Perspective: For those who believe in Ethereum’s underlying technology and future potential, short-term outflows might be less concerning. A long-term investment horizon often helps to ride out market volatility. Stay Informed: Continuous monitoring of market news, analyst reports, and institutional flow data provides valuable insights into potential shifts in the investment landscape. Knowledge is power in volatile markets. The recent $166 million in Spot ETH ETF outflows over four consecutive days marks a critical period for Ethereum and its institutional adoption. While BlackRock’s inflows offer a glimmer of counter-trend interest, the broader picture points to a cautious stance from many institutional investors. Understanding these dynamics is essential for navigating the complex and ever-evolving cryptocurrency landscape. As the market continues to mature, monitoring these institutional flows will remain a key indicator for the health and direction of digital assets. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is a Spot ETH ETF? A Spot ETH ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund) is an investment vehicle that holds actual Ethereum (ETH) as its underlying asset. It allows investors to gain exposure to ETH’s price movements without directly buying and storing the cryptocurrency themselves, offering a regulated and traditional market entry point. 2. Why are Spot ETH ETFs experiencing outflows? Outflows can be attributed to several factors, including broader market volatility, investors taking profits, strategic portfolio reallocations, and general risk aversion influenced by macroeconomic conditions or regulatory uncertainty in the cryptocurrency space. 3. How do these outflows impact Ethereum’s price? While ETF outflows don’t solely determine the price, sustained withdrawals from institutional funds can contribute to negative selling pressure on Ethereum. They can also signal a bearish sentiment among large investors, potentially influencing overall market confidence and price action. 4. Is BlackRock’s ETHA an exception to the trend? Yes, BlackRock’s ETHA recorded a net inflow of $150 million during a period when most other Spot ETH ETFs experienced significant outflows. This suggests that some institutions or investors maintain confidence in Ethereum or are strategically allocating capital, even amidst broader withdrawals. 5. What should investors consider during periods of outflows? During periods of outflows, investors should conduct thorough research, understand their risk tolerance, and consider diversification. It’s important to look beyond short-term fluctuations and assess Ethereum’s long-term fundamentals and technological developments. Did you find this analysis of Spot ETH ETF outflows insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to keep others informed about the latest trends impacting the Ethereum market. Your engagement helps us continue providing valuable crypto insights! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum institutional adoption. This post Spot ETH ETF Outflows: A Troubling Trend Emerges with $166M Drain first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
2025/09/05 10:30
A Technical Guide to Simulating Market Models and Estimating Parameters

A Technical Guide to Simulating Market Models and Estimating Parameters

This details the methodology, parameter settings, and computational resources used for accurate financial modeling.
2025/09/05 10:30
Best Crypto to Buy and Hold Long-Term – Ethereum, AVAX and LINK on Smart Money Radar

By 2026, smart money investors will be less interested in short-term tactical trading, and more interested in strategic accumulation. As Bitcoin settles above six figures, the trend is towards assets that can compound growth across multiple cycles. Analysts have pointed to Ethereum, Avalanche, and Chainlink as key tokens on the watchlists of high net-worth individuals, […]
2025/09/05 10:30
Mike Tyson Vs. Floyd Mayweather Is Real And Here’s the Details

The post Mike Tyson Vs. Floyd Mayweather Is Real And Here’s the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Credit: Getty Yes, it’s true. TMZ Sports broke the news on Thursday evening and it has since been confirmed, boxing Hall-of-Famers and all-time greats Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. will face each other in an exhibition boxing match. According to reports, the fight will take place in the Spring 2026. Tyson took to social media to confirm the news. While some may hate the fight, can we all agree this fight poster is pretty sweet. The location hasn’t been confirmed, but would anyone be shocked if it happened in Saudi Arabia or somewhere outside the United States? Take that as nothing more than educated speculation based on the recent trends in combat sports, but it’s something to think about. Predictably, the criticism for the fight has already started to pour in. The Ring Magazine’s Mike Coppinger didn’t hold back with his critique. Love it or hate it, barring some last-minute issues, this one is going to happen and everyone involved is going to make a ton of money. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/brianmazique/2025/09/04/mike-tyson-vs-floyd-mayweather-is-real-and-heres-the-details/
2025/09/05 10:29
