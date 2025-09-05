2025-09-05 Friday

South Korea's financial regulators have issued guidelines for virtual asset lending services, prohibiting excessive leverage lending.

PANews reported on September 5th, according to Newsprime, that South Korea's financial regulators have issued their first guidelines for virtual asset lending services. Due to increased competition among exchanges and heightened investor risks, regulators have completely banned leveraged and cash lending, and set individual limits and fee caps to discourage practices similar to short selling. The Financial Services Commission (FSC) of South Korea announced on the 5th that it will implement the self-regulatory "Virtual Asset Lending Guidelines," developed by the Financial Supervisory Service and DAXA. The new guidelines focus on three key areas: service scope restrictions, user protection, and market stability. They explicitly prohibit excessive leveraged lending and Korean won cash lending, require exchanges to use their own assets to provide services, and prohibit third-party entrustment or indirect lending models. To strengthen user protection measures, first-time users must complete DAXA's online education and adaptability test. A lending limit of 30 to 70 million won (KRW) is set based on trading experience. Advance notification is required before any forced liquidation risk occurs, and margin calls are permitted. The annual handling fee rate cannot exceed 20%, and public disclosure of the current status of lending and liquidation cases for each currency is mandatory. Regarding market stabilization measures, lending targets are limited to the top 20 assets by market capitalization or listed on three or more Korean won exchanges. Trading warning instruments and currencies suspected of abnormal trading are excluded. Internal control mechanisms are also required to prevent market fluctuations caused by excessive concentration in specific currencies.
PANews2025/09/05 10:51
Porsche Will Roll Out Wireless EV Charging in 2026

The post Porsche Will Roll Out Wireless EV Charging in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Porsche will unveil its 11 kW wireless charging system in Munich next week, the automaker said Thursday. Wireless charging will be offered in Europe from 2026, with global markets to follow. A floor pad transfers power to a receiver under the SUV; efficiency is ~90%, comparable to plug-in charging. Porsche will unveil its long-anticipated 11 kW wireless charging system for its 2026 Cayenne Electric at the IAA motor show in Munich next week, the company said Thursday. The wireless charging system was first announced in the spring. Technically, Porsche isn’t the first to go cable-free—it’s the latest to join a growing list of automakers experimenting with inductive charging. BMW briefly offered a wireless option on its 530e plug-in hybrid back in 2018, and Genesis has tested similar systems. But Porsche is the first automaker planning to bring inductive charging to a fully electric SUV at scale, making it more than just a pilot or niche accessory. Volkswagen, Stellantis, Hyundai, Volvo, and even Tesla have signaled interest through R&D, pilots, or acquisitions, but Porsche’s rollout is the first with firm timing and safety certifications behind it. Porsche’s move matters because it brings the tech to a mass-market luxury SUV, with the brand emphasizing efficiency and user experience rather than just novelty. ﻿ What makes Porsche’s system different The Cayenne Electric will come with a receiver plate tucked into its underbody. Park over a flat floor pad, and the system uses ultra-wideband tech to line things up automatically. The car then lowers itself within a few inches of the pad, charging begins, and Porsche says it delivers 90% efficiency—on par with plug-in charging. Safety was a big focus: motion sensors and foreign-object detection cut power if anything slips between pad and car, and the pad itself is weatherproof and TÜV,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 10:49
NFTs ‘heating up’ as nightclubs, rappers jump back on bandwagon

DappRadar analyst Sara Gherghelas said the data shows clear signs that people are returning to the NFT space. The non-fungible token (NFT) market has just closed its two strongest months since February as adoption and renewed interest have driven trading volumes to its highest levels this year. NFT trading volumes were up 9%, but sales counts dipped 4%, showing that while “fewer assets traded hands, collectors are paying more per sale,” according to a report published by blockchain analytics platform DappRadar on Thursday.CoinGecko shows that trading volumes for NFTs spiked in the last 24 hours, rising more than 25% to reach a high of $7.9 million.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/05 10:48
SharpLink Now Holds 837K Ethereum Worth $3.6B – ETH Treasury Strategy Continues

The post SharpLink Now Holds 837K Ethereum Worth $3.6B – ETH Treasury Strategy Continues appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SharpLink Now Holds 837K Ethereum Worth $3.6B – ETH Treasury Strategy Continues | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 10:42
Why Latin America’s Tech Boom Won’t Last Without Women

Latin America’s tech industry is experiencing significant growth. But women are still underrepresented in a growing industry. Odille Sanchez from Tecnológico de Monterrey works with startups and innovation programs.
Hackernoon2025/09/05 10:41
U.S. and Japan finalize trade deal with 15% Trump tariffs

The post U.S. and Japan finalize trade deal with 15% Trump tariffs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Newly manufactured cars awaiting export at a port in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, on March 27, 2025. Issei Kato | Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday stateside to implement a trade deal with Japan, with 15% baseline tariffs on most Japanese goods, including autos. The deal had been reached in July after months of negotiations, with Washington and Tokyo continuing to haggle over details for weeks before it was signed. As part of the deal, Tokyo agreed to invest $550 billion in projects selected by the U.S. government and ramp up its purchase of American agricultural products, such as corn and soybeans, as well as U.S.-made commercial aircrafts and defense equipment. The U.S. ally in Asia will also offer “breakthrough openings in market access” in the manufacturing, aerospace, agriculture and automobile sectors, the Thursday order said. The agreement reached in July had included Japan purchasing 100 Boeing planes, 75% higher imports of U.S. rice and $8 billion worth of agricultural and crop products. Washington will apply a baseline 15% tariff on nearly all Japanese imports, with separate sector-specific levies for automobiles and parts (also 15%), aerospace products, generic pharmaceutical goods and natural resources, according to the executive order. The Thursday order prevents Trump’s country-specific tariffs on top of existing levies. The lower tariffs will apply retroactively to Japanese goods “entered for consumption or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on August 7, 2025,” the order stated. The tariff relief on automobiles is set to take effect after seven days. Trump’s global tariff campaign has thrown the global supply chain into disarray, in particular Japan’s massive auto sector. Last month, Toyota warned that it expected a hit of nearly $10 billion as Trump’s tariffs on autos weighed on its…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 10:41
A Deeper Look: Parameter Calibration in a Complex Market Model (Extended Chiarella)

Exploring the challenges and solutions of using MAFs and NSFs for high-dimensional parameter spaces.
Hackernoon2025/09/05 10:40
Maple’s SyrupUSDC Surpasses $1 Billion Supply Amid Arbitrum Expansion

The post Maple’s SyrupUSDC Surpasses $1 Billion Supply Amid Arbitrum Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The yield-bearing stablecoin has grown by 59% since the beginning of summer as institutional demand accelerates. SyrupUSDC – a yield-bearing stablecoin issued by asset manager Maple Finance, which oversees more than $3.5 billion – surpassed $1 billion in supply on Wednesday, Sept. 3. The stablecoin’s market capitalization jumped from $970 million early Wednesday to $1.01 billion at the time of writing. The surge marks an 18% increase from one month ago, and a 59% increase since the beginning of summer. syrupUSDC Market Capitalization “Crossing the $1 billion mark in syrupUSDC supply shows just how quickly demand for institutional-grade yield is scaling in [decentralized finance],” Maple’s CEO Sidney Powell told The Defiant. “It’s a signal that allocators are no longer sitting on the sidelines, they’re actively looking for ways to put capital to work on-chain in a safe and efficient way.” Powell added that syrupUSDC serves as a bridge for allocators to do that, and the momentum behind it “has only accelerated in recent months.” The milestone comes as Maple announced on Wednesday that syrupUSDC would expand to Arbitrum, an Ethereum Layer 2 network with a total value locked (TVL) of nearly $3.7 billion, per DeFiLlama. Maple’s move to Arbitrum builds on its presence on Ethereum and Solana. The launch also comes with support from Arbitrum’s new DRIP rewards program, which lets users earn ARB tokens when borrowing against syrupUSDC. This feature adds an extra layer of rewards on top of Maple’s regular yield, according to a press release viewed by The Defiant. “Expanding to Arbitrum is an important step in that journey. It connects syrupUSDC to one of the most active communities in DeFi, where the appetite for leverage and yield is huge,” Powell said. “By meeting users where they already are, we’re making syrupUSDC more liquid and more accessible,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 10:40
Federal Reserve to Host Payments Innovation Conference on DeFi, Stablecoins, Tokenization

The post Federal Reserve to Host Payments Innovation Conference on DeFi, Stablecoins, Tokenization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Federal Reserve is set to ignite the future of finance with a groundbreaking payments conference spotlighting decentralized finance (DeFi), stablecoins, tokenization, and AI. Fed Gears up for Transformative Payments Innovation Conference The Federal Reserve Board announced on Sept. 3 that it will host the Payments Innovation Conference on Oct. 21 to examine the future […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/federal-reserve-to-host-payments-innovation-conference-on-defi-stablecoins-tokenization/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 10:36
Zero Intelligence (ZI) Trader Model: Parameter Recovery and Uncertainty Using NPE

This article evaluates the effectiveness of simulation-based inference in recovering parameters for a Zero Intelligence (ZI) market model.
Hackernoon2025/09/05 10:35
