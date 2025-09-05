Porsche Will Roll Out Wireless EV Charging in 2026

In brief Porsche will unveil its 11 kW wireless charging system in Munich next week, the automaker said Thursday. Wireless charging will be offered in Europe from 2026, with global markets to follow. A floor pad transfers power to a receiver under the SUV; efficiency is ~90%, comparable to plug-in charging. Porsche will unveil its long-anticipated 11 kW wireless charging system for its 2026 Cayenne Electric at the IAA motor show in Munich next week, the company said Thursday. The wireless charging system was first announced in the spring. Technically, Porsche isn't the first to go cable-free—it's the latest to join a growing list of automakers experimenting with inductive charging. BMW briefly offered a wireless option on its 530e plug-in hybrid back in 2018, and Genesis has tested similar systems. But Porsche is the first automaker planning to bring inductive charging to a fully electric SUV at scale, making it more than just a pilot or niche accessory. Volkswagen, Stellantis, Hyundai, Volvo, and even Tesla have signaled interest through R&D, pilots, or acquisitions, but Porsche's rollout is the first with firm timing and safety certifications behind it. Porsche's move matters because it brings the tech to a mass-market luxury SUV, with the brand emphasizing efficiency and user experience rather than just novelty. ﻿ What makes Porsche's system different The Cayenne Electric will come with a receiver plate tucked into its underbody. Park over a flat floor pad, and the system uses ultra-wideband tech to line things up automatically. The car then lowers itself within a few inches of the pad, charging begins, and Porsche says it delivers 90% efficiency—on par with plug-in charging. Safety was a big focus: motion sensors and foreign-object detection cut power if anything slips between pad and car, and the pad itself is weatherproof and TÜV,…