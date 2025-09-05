MEXC Exchange
Justin Sun issued a statement calling on the WLFI team to unfreeze its tokens and not damage the project's credibility
PANews reported on September 5th that Justin Sun had just published a letter to the World Liberty Financials (WLFI) team on the X platform: "As one of WLFI's early major investors, I not only invested money, but also placed my trust and support on the future of the project. However, during the project's operation, my tokens were unreasonably frozen. As an early investor, I participated in the investment just like everyone else and deserve the same rights. I call on the team to respect these principles and unfreeze my tokens." Justin Sun added that a truly outstanding financial brand must be built on fairness, transparency, and trust, not through unilateral actions like freezing investor assets. Such actions not only infringe upon the legitimate rights and interests of investors but also potentially undermine World Liberty's broader credibility. Earlier today, news broke that after Justin Sun transferred $9 million worth of WLFI tokens, his wallet was blacklisted by the project .
PANews
2025/09/05 11:41
Bunni cites smart contract rounding error for $8.4 million flash loan exploit
The $8.4 million has been funneled through Tornado Cash, while Bunni offers 10% of the stolen funds if the attacker returns the remainder.
Coinstats
2025/09/05 11:41
Pump.fun Executes $12.19 Million Buyback as Circulating Supply Shrinks
TLDR Pump.fun confirmed $12.19M in PUMP repurchases between August 28 and September 3. Total repurchases have reached nearly $72M, reducing PUMP’s circulating supply by 5.36%. The platform also launched Project Ascend, introducing Dynamic Fees V1 for creators. Pump.fun’s market share in Solana’s meme coin launchpad sector stands at 77%. Pump.fun confirmed another major repurchase of [...] The post Pump.fun Executes $12.19 Million Buyback as Circulating Supply Shrinks appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/05 11:37
Regulatory Certainty for Crypto Front and Center on SEC’s Agenda
The post Regulatory Certainty for Crypto Front and Center on SEC’s Agenda appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Project Crypto” Beyond crypto According to U.S. Securities and Exchange Chair Paul Atkins, the highly influential regulatory agency will be prioritizing clarity around cryptocurrency regulation. Under Chair Atkins, the regulator has dropped the controversial “regulation by enforcement” approach that was widely used by former SEC boss Gary Gensler. The SEC will address such issues as cryptocurrency offerings and sales, custody rules, as well as trading. At the same time, Atkins has stressed that the SEC will have no tolerance for fraud or misconduct. “Project Crypto” The most recent outline of the SEC’s rulemaking agenda comes after the agency announced its “Project Crypto” initiative back in July. It is meant to create a more welcoming environment for crypto with modern rules. You Might Also Like The initiative will focus on such particular issues as classifying cryptocurrency tokens, updating custody rules, embracing decentralized finance, and cross-agency collaboration, among other important priorities. Beyond crypto Apart from crypto, the agency will also focus on making compliance less burdensome while also democratizing assets to private markets. The current rules have to be updated in order to reach a higher level of efficiency. The SEC is currently working on scrapping the rules introduced during Genesler’s term that do not align with the vision of the current administration. Source: https://u.today/regulatory-certainty-for-crypto-front-and-center-on-secs-agenda
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 11:33
The Cosmos Ecosystem Foundation (ICF) announced that Interchain Labs has changed its name to Cosmos Labs.
PANews reported on September 5 that the Interchain Foundation (ICF), the Cosmos Ecosystem Foundation, announced that its subsidiary Interchain Labs has been renamed Cosmos Labs. The core team is committed to promoting the development and growth of the Cosmos blockchain ecosystem and the Cosmos technology stack.
PANews
2025/09/05 11:28
Bitcoin Retreats Despite Rate Cut Odds Spike; Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Also Slip: Analyst Explains Why ETH's 'Boring Phase' Is Expected to Drag On
Leading cryptocurrencies diverged from stocks on Thursday, as each market gauged the weak jobs data differently.read more
Coinstats
2025/09/05 11:22
DePIN unConference in Zurich Explores Unlocking AI’s Full Potential
Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain-event/breaking-depin-the-physical-ai-unconference/
Coinstats
2025/09/05 11:20
Meme Charts Go Wild: MoonBull Named the Best Upcoming Crypto as Cheems Drops and Popcat Extends Losses
What happens when meme charts light up and traders start calling out their top picks? The spotlight shifts quickly, and this week it’s all eyes on MoonBull. Named the best upcoming crypto by analysts and traders alike, MoonBull has captured attention with its exclusive whitelist opportunity. Meanwhile, Cheems is seeing a steady drop, and Popcat […]
Coinstats
2025/09/05 11:15
A16z-backed Lead Bank hits $1.47 billion valuation with $70 million raise
The crypto-friendly lender has completed its $70 million Series B round with participation from a16z.
Coinstats
2025/09/05 11:15
First Dogecoin ETF ‘Coming Soon’: REX-Osprey Teases Launch
The post First Dogecoin ETF ‘Coming Soon’: REX-Osprey Teases Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. First Dogecoin ETF ‘Coming Soon’: REX-Osprey Teases Launch Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/first-dogecoin-etf-coming-soon-rex-osprey/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 11:15
