The Bitcoin Liquidity Battle Intensifies: Coinbase vs. Kimchi Premium
The Bitcoin Liquidity Battle Intensifies: Coinbase vs. Kimchi Premium
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 11:51
CATCH Forum 2025 Zug: Exploring Blockchain and AI in Business
Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain-event/catch-forum-2025-zug/
Coinstats
2025/09/05 11:50
Bunni points to smart contract rounding errors as the cause of an $8.4 million flash loan exploit
PANews reported on September 5th that, according to The Block, the decentralized exchange Bunni released a review report on Tuesday regarding a vulnerability attack that resulted in $8.4 million in losses. The report stated that the attack affected two trading pools: the weETH/ETH trading pair on Unichain and the USDC/USDT trading pair on the Ethereum mainnet. The vulnerability stemmed from an issue with the rounding direction used when updating idle balances in the smart contract, which occurred during user withdrawals. The attacker exploited this error to launch a flash loan attack, manipulating prices and liquidity in the trading pools. First, the attacker borrowed 3 million USDT through a flash loan and performed multiple token swaps to manipulate the price, reducing the available USDC to just 28 wei. The attacker then exploited rounding errors in 44 small withdrawals to further deplete the USDC balance, significantly reducing the total liquidity of the trading pool. Finally, the attacker executed a large token swap to inflate the price, then reversed the swap at the manipulated price. Bunni stated that all rounding operations tested secure individually, but combined they created a vulnerability. The rounding code has been updated and cross-chain withdrawals have been restored, but deposits, swaps, and other functions remain suspended. The platform is working with law enforcement to trace the funds transferred to Tornado Cash and is offering a 10% return bounty to the attacker. Future improvements to the testing framework will ensure a comprehensive and secure recovery.
PANews
2025/09/05 11:50
US Bancorp Restarts Support for Bitcoin (BTC) Custody Services to Investment Managers
The seventh-largest bank in the United States has resumed offering the service to institutions, along with ETF support for the leading cryptocurrency.
CryptoPotato
2025/09/05 11:49
The Corporate Altseason Is Already Here, Says Bloomberg Analyst
The Corporate Altseason Is Already Here, Says Bloomberg Analyst
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 11:46
Top 3 Crypto Presales to Watch — Solana, Ethereum and a Sub-$0.01 Gem in Demand
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/top-3-crypto-presales-to-watch-solana-ethereum-and-a-sub-0-01-gem-in-demand/
Coinstats
2025/09/05 11:45
WLFI TOP1 individual holder transferred another 100 million WLFI to a new address, worth $18.24 million
PANews reported on September 5th that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, 10 minutes ago, moonmanifest47.eth transferred another 100 million WLFI to the new address 0x6E7...4d7c4, worth 18.24 million US dollars. According to previous news , the top individual holder of WLFI, moonmanifest.eth, distributed 79.54 million WLFI to 9 addresses in the past 18 hours.
PANews
2025/09/05 11:44
Bloomberg Economist Predicts August Payroll Upward Revisions
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/bloomberg-economist-august-payroll-revisions/
Coinstats
2025/09/05 11:43
Solana Futures Market Surges As Open Interest Hits Record Levels, A Rally Brewing?
Solana Futures Market Surges As Open Interest Hits Record Levels, A Rally Brewing?
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 11:42
Bitcoin bulls buy the dip but can BTC secure a daily close above $112K?
Bitcoin and stock markets are on “pins and needles” ahead of Friday’s US jobs report, but data shows traders are still buying the dip. Key takeaways: Dip buyers continue to accumulate Bitcoin and open new leveraged positions, but reclaiming the $112,000 level remains key. Traders are on pins and needles ahead of Friday’s US jobs report. Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/05 11:42
Trump: Fed Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points
Silent Payments, Custody and 401(k)s: In Conversation with Cake Wallet CEO Vikrant Sharma
Trump Media partners with Crypto.com, acquires $105M in CRO tokens
Vitalik: Low-cost transactions of stablecoins are an important value for cryptocurrencies
PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"