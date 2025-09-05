2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Pivotal Task Force Unveils Future Crypto Regulation

The post Pivotal Task Force Unveils Future Crypto Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korea Virtual Asset: Pivotal Task Force Unveils Future Crypto Regulation Skip to content Home Crypto News South Korea Virtual Asset: Pivotal Task Force Unveils Future Crypto Regulation Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/south-korea-virtual-asset-task/
Crypto’s Real Use Cases and the Policy Fight Ahead

The post Crypto’s Real Use Cases and the Policy Fight Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For over a decade, skeptics have dismissed crypto as little more than speculation. Still, moments of crisis keep testing that assumption, and in many cases, Bitcoin has delivered where traditional systems failed. This week’s episode of the Clear Crypto Podcast, brought to you by StarkWare and Cointelegraph, explores how Bitcoin’s real-world utility is unfolding and why the US regulatory environment could make or break the industry. Real-world applications Back in 2013, when the EU bailout threatened to push Cyprus out of the euro, ordinary people began looking for alternatives. “The people of Cyprus started buying Bitcoin as a safe haven during that time,” said Digital Chamber founder and chair Perianne Boring. “To me, that was when we actually saw a real use case of Bitcoin being able to serve as an alternative to fiat currencies.” Another striking example came from Afghanistan, where women faced laws that barred them from opening bank accounts. Roya Mahboob’s coding school turned to Bitcoin as a workaround. Related: US rises to 2nd in crypto adoption as APAC sees most growth: Chainalysis As Boring explained, “There were no laws that said women couldn’t have Bitcoin wallets. So she thought, well, we might as well try this.” Years later, when the Taliban retook power, those women were able to flee with their savings intact.  “They were able to bring their Bitcoin with them … and now they can start their lives over with the means and the funds and the resources that they earned.” These stories are key examples of why crypto matters outside of speculative markets and why regulatory clarity is now urgent. Still, where there is real-world utility, often come real-world regulations.  Real-world regulations  In Washington, the Biden-era crackdown on exchanges and tokens has given way to a new approach under the administration of President…
Etherscan Expands to Sei Blockchain as Network’s Trading Volume Tops $1.3B in August

The post Etherscan Expands to Sei Blockchain as Network’s Trading Volume Tops $1.3B in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Popular Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchain explorer Etherscan said it expanded to the Sei blockchain, bringing in a familiar way for users to track on-chain activity. The new tool, called Seiscan, adapts the widely used Ethereum block explorer to Sei’s EVM-compatible network, according to a blog post on Sei’s website. Etherscan functions as a search engine for blockchain data showing details on wallet addresses, transactions, token movements and smart contracts and more. The platform processes more than 1 billion API calls per day across Ethereum and other supported chains, and its arrival on Sei gives builders access to APIs and analytics already relied upon by thousands of decentralized finance protocols. Sei’s ecosystem is growing quickly. According to DeFiLlama, total value locked on the blcockahin rose from just over $5 million at the start of 2024 to $560 million today. Trading activity also remains strong, with $1.3 billion in August volume, down slightly from a July peak of $1.56 billion. (DeFiLlama) The explorer comes more than a month after CoinShares launched a SEI staking exchange-traded product (ETP) with staking yield across Europe. Sei’s SEI token is down roughly 4.5% in the past 24 hours, while the broader crypto market is down 2.8%. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/web3/2025/09/04/etherscan-expands-to-sei-blockchain-as-network-s-trading-volume-tops-usd1-3b
WLFI Token Plunges Amid Blacklist Controversy, $75M Justin Sun Investment at Risk

The WLFI token from World Liberty Financial faced severe turbulence this week, falling by more than 50% to $0.16 after developers blacklisted billionaire Justin Sun’s wallet, freezing billions of tokens tied to him. The decision, confirmed through blockchain records, has intensified debates about centralization, governance, and the role of major investors in token launches. Why […]
SEC Spent $53,000 After Gary Gensler’s Texts Vanished: Report

The post SEC Spent $53,000 After Gary Gensler’s Texts Vanished: Report appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Nearly a year’s worth of text messages from former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler were permanently deleted due to a string of technology and management failures inside the agency, according to a new report from the SEC’s Office of Inspector General (OIG). What Happened The watchdog report reveals that between October 18, 2022, and September 6, 2023, Gensler’s government-issued phone stopped syncing with the SEC’s device management system. The SEC’s Office of Information Technology (OIT) mistakenly classified the phone as inactive, triggering an automatic wipe. In an attempt to restore the device, staff performed a factory reset, which erased all text messages and operating logs. The OIG called this a series of “avoidable” mistakes made worse by the lack of backups. Why It Matters The deleted texts could have included federal records. Records of senior officials like Gensler are supposed to be permanently retained under government rules to ensure transparency and accountability. The loss may also impact responses to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. The report further noted that the SEC had to spend around $53,000 on a contractor’s after-action review, which itself was deemed unreliable. SEC’s Response Since the incident, the SEC has: Disabled text messaging across the agency, with limited exceptions. Reported the loss of Gensler’s texts to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA). Promised to improve its device management and backup processes. Management agreed with all five of the OIG’s recommendations, including stricter oversight of system changes, regular device backups for top officials, and safeguards before any factory resets are carried out. Broader Implications The report showed that Gensler often used texts for routine scheduling, but investigators also found examples of mission-related communications with staff and other federal officials. This leaves uncertainty about the full scope of what was lost. The OIG concluded that “avoidable deficiencies and missed opportunities” by SEC’s technology office led to a failure in preserving records that are legally required to be maintained.
NFT Trading Surges in 2025 as Collector Demand and Blockchain Adoption Drive Volume

TLDR NFT trading volumes rose 9% in August while total sales dropped slightly, per DappRadar data. Collector spending increased as fewer NFTs changed hands but sold at higher average values. Base network became the third-largest by NFT volume due to low fees and airdrop activity. Ethereum maintained a 61% market share as new features enabled [...] The post NFT Trading Surges in 2025 as Collector Demand and Blockchain Adoption Drive Volume appeared first on CoinCentral.
A $16 Billion Buying Spree Could Hit Bitcoin in the Coming Days – Here’s What You Need to Watch

The post A $16 Billion Buying Spree Could Hit Bitcoin in the Coming Days – Here’s What You Need to Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin-focused firm, Strategy Inc., is being considered a potential candidate for the S&P 500, one of Wall Street’s most prestigious indexes. This possibility, which seemed like a pipe dream a year ago, has returned to the forefront after the company met profitability criteria thanks to a $14 billion unrealized gain last quarter. If included in the index, passive funds would have to purchase approximately 50 million shares, representing approximately $16 billion, according to analysis by Stephens Inc. Saylor’s strategy has now added approximately $70 billion worth of Bitcoin to the company’s balance sheet. If the S&P 500 is included, it could indirectly bring cryptocurrency into institutional investors like pension funds. However, the process isn’t straightforward. The S&P committee evaluates factors such as liquidity, profitability, trading history, and industry stability. While the company meets the technical criteria with its $22.7 billion market capitalization, high trading volume, and four consecutive quarterly earnings, the index’s technology-heavy nature could influence the committee’s decision. Strategy Inc. stands out as the strongest liquidity company on Stephens’ list, ahead of other candidates like Robinhood, Carvana, and AppLovin. The addition of Coinbase and Block to the index demonstrates the growing importance placed on the digital asset sector. Despite this, questions remain about the company’s strategy. Strategy, whose share price fell 17% in August, failed to reach its target capital increase with preferred stock sales, and therefore resorted to issuing common stock again. Furthermore, the company’s 30-day volatility rate of 96%, surpassing that of Nvidia and Tesla, poses a risk to the index. Membership in the S&P 500 carries not only prestige but also the potential for price appreciation due to the “index effect.” While new members may have experienced short-term gains in the past, the impact is now more gradual as investors pre-calculate this process. Despite…
Coinbase’s preferred AI coding tool can be hijacked by new virus

Cybersecurity firm HiddenLayer has warned of a new virus that can inject malicious prompts into Cursor — an AI coding tool developers use worldwide. The artificial intelligence coding tool favored by the likes of crypto exchange Coinbase has a vulnerability allowing hackers to silently inject malware and “spread itself across an organization,” says a cybersecurity firm. HiddenLayer reported on Thursday that a “CopyPasta License Attack” can hide malicious instructions in common developer files to “introduce deliberate vulnerabilities into codebases that would otherwise be secure.”“By convincing the underlying model that our payload is actually an important license file that must be included as a comment in every file that is edited by the agent, we can quickly distribute the prompt injection across entire codebases with minimal effort,” it added.Read more
Bitcoin Price Struggles Most in September—But “Uptober” Often Follows

The post Bitcoin Price Struggles Most in September—But “Uptober” Often Follows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin price usually stalls in September. That sell‑off has already begun: after topping $124,000 on Aug. 13, Bitcoin fell about 13% by month’s end. Since 2013 it has closed lower on 8 of 12 Septembers, averaging roughly — 3.8% for the month. This seasonal dip mirrors equities. The S&P 500 averages about –1.2% in September. Bitcoin Price Seasonal September Weakness September has long been Bitcoin’s weakest month. CoinGlass data show the average September return is about –3.77% since 2013 – by far the lowest of any month. In Bitcoin’s early days, price data was fragmented and not consistently recorded. The cryptocurrency crossed $1,000 for the first time in 2013. It captured mainstream media attention and leading to more systematic tracking. That same year, CoinMarketCap launched, with CoinGecko following in 2014 as another key aggregator. In eight of the last 12 years (2013–2024) Bitcoin price fell during September. Traders even dub this the “September effect,” as markets often sell off after late-summer rallies. From 2013 to 2016, Bitcoin price’s September track record was balanced, posting gains in two years and losses in two. That trend shifted in 2017 amid the surge of the initial coin offering (ICO) boom, when Bitcoin climbed back above $1,000 and quickly broke past $2,000. Bitcoin Average Monthly Returns| Source: Coinglass The wave of speculation drew regulatory pushback: on Sept. 4, China’s central bank banned ICOs, triggering the first of six straight losing Septembers. Factors In Play Later that month, on Sept. 29, South Korea introduced its own ICO ban, while regulators in other countries issued cautionary notices. That bearish stretch finally ended. Bitcoin price posted gains in September 2023 and 2024, including a record +7.29% jump in Sept. 2024. Institutional catalysts helped flip the script. For example, an Aug. 29, 2023 appeals‑court ruling on Grayscale’s spot‑ETF…
ChatGPT: Best Pal or Police Informant?

ChatGPT is an AI tool many use in business, school, or simply just to vent to. OpenAI says it can record conversations if they raise safety or security concerns. ChatGPT logs can be shared with law enforcement. And even if they're deleted, they can be stored indefinitely.
