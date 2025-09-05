2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Analysts Claim Ethereum’s Layer Brett Could Deliver 5,500% Gains This Month

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Analysts Claim Ethereum’s Layer Brett Could Deliver 5,500% Gains This Month

The post Dogecoin Price Prediction: Analysts Claim Ethereum’s Layer Brett Could Deliver 5,500% Gains This Month appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latest Dogecoin price prediction updates suggest that DOGE’s era of exponential rallies may be slowing down. This shift is pushing traders to explore newer opportunities, with Ethereum’s Layer Brett (LBRETT) emerging as a standout contender. Analysts believe this presale token could outpace DOGE in the near term, with potential gains of up to 5,500% projected. For investors who missed Dogecoin’s early surge, Layer Brett might represent the next big window of opportunity. Dogecoin’s Legacy and Its Current Challenges Dogecoin’s biggest strength lies in its brand recognition. Few meme tokens have managed to reach mainstream awareness like DOGE. It is widely listed across exchanges, has millions of holders, and often trends on social media. For many new investors, Dogecoin represents the entry point into crypto culture. But when it comes to innovation, DOGE hasn’t kept up. The network offers little beyond basic peer-to-peer transfers. Unlike Ethereum, Solana, or even newer meme coins with staking and play-to-earn mechanics, Dogecoin lacks meaningful upgrades. Analysts publishing Dogecoin price prediction reports often point out that while DOGE can still deliver smaller rallies, the chances of another 100x breakout are slim. To replicate its 2021 surge, Dogecoin would need tens of billions of dollars in fresh inflows, a much steeper climb compared to early-stage projects. Layer Brett: A Meme Coin With Real Utility This is where Ethereum’s Layer Brett enters the conversation. Currently in its presale phase, $LBRETT combines meme culture with blockchain technology that actually works at scale. Unlike Dogecoin’s older infrastructure, Layer Brett is built directly on Ethereum Layer 2, which means transactions are nearly instant and gas fees are so low they often register as fractions of a cent. The project is designed to bring together humor, community energy, and sustainable tokenomics. While most meme coins ride short-term hype cycles, Layer Brett…
NEAR
NEAR$2.398-0.29%
Threshold
T$0.01582--%
holoride
RIDE$0.000946-0.73%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 13:02
शेयर करें
Streamline Structured + Unstructured Data Flows from Postgres with AI

Streamline Structured + Unstructured Data Flows from Postgres with AI

Comprehensive walkthrough on using CocoIndex to build unified, incrementally updated search and analytics pipelines.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1202+0.75%
शेयर करें
Hackernoon2025/09/05 13:02
शेयर करें
Stranded gas finds purpose in powering block reward mining

Stranded gas finds purpose in powering block reward mining

The post Stranded gas finds purpose in powering block reward mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Stranded gas finds purpose in powering block reward mining In the oil fields of West Texas and the wells of North Dakota, an innovation is changing how energy and cryptocurrency interact. Waste natural gas, previously burned off as a byproduct of oil drilling, is now used to power block reward mining. This process, which transforms methane into electricity for BTC mining, is gaining acceptance as a way to address both environmental and economic problems. By using stranded gas, businesses are lowering emissions, generating income from waste, and powering block reward mining, all while following environmental rules. Stranded gas occurs when oil wells also produce natural gas. The lack of pipelines nearby makes transporting this gas costly. This gas was burned in the past, releasing methane into the air. Methane is a greenhouse gas that is more harmful than carbon dioxide (CO2). Gas burning contributes to emissions. Enter block reward mining, an industry hungry for cheap, reliable energy and a need for this gas. Companies such as Crusoe Energy and Upstream Data use mining units at oilfields to change this problem into an advantage, creating electricity to power BTC mining. The method is simple. A container with mining computers is placed near a well. Stranded gas is sent to a generator, which burns the methane to create electricity. This electricity powers the computers that mine BTC. Unlike burning the gas, which is not fully efficient and releases methane, this method burns almost all the gas. This reduces emissions compared to typical burning, according to Crusoe Energy. This approach reduces harm to the environment and creates income for oil producers, who can sell or use the gas instead of burning it. There are good financial reasons to do this. For oil companies, stranded gas costs money,…
NEAR
NEAR$2.398-0.29%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00188597-4.58%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,775.42+0.55%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 13:01
शेयर करें
Crypto Volatility Alert: Friday’s US Jobs Report Could Trigger Major Move

Crypto Volatility Alert: Friday’s US Jobs Report Could Trigger Major Move

The August US labor readings have turned Friday’s nonfarm payrolls into a live-fire macro event for crypto. On Wednesday, ADP’s private payrolls rose by just 54,000—well under the forecast—and job openings have slipped on the latest JOLTS print, sharpening focus on whether the Federal Reserve will confirm a long-telegraphed September rate cut. Why Tomorrow Could Be Crucial For The Crypto Market As crypto analyst Kevin (Kev Capital TA) put it, “JOLTS report indicates that job openings are slightly weakening. This will catch the attention of the Fed. Labor market report on Friday just got bigger in terms of importance.” He added today that “very low volume and very little liquidity [are] flowing around… classic August/September behavior while the markets wait for key economic data and monetary policy updates going into Q4,” stressing that “price action will likely be mediocre at best” until the FOMC meeting on September 17. The data backdrop is decisively softer. ADP’s August report showed private-sector employment increased by 54,000 and annual pay rose 4.4% year-over-year; July was revised to a 106,000 gain. The miss versus expectations underscores a cooling trend into Friday’s official Employment Situation release. Related Reading: Spot Crypto Trading Gets Major Green Light From US Regulators Separately, initial jobless claims climbed to 237,000 in the week ended August 30, up 8,000 from the prior week, while the BLS’s July JOLTS showed job openings at 7.2 million, down from a revised 7.4 million in June, with declines led by health care and retail. Together these indicators argue that labor demand is easing and that slack is edging higher. The calendar makes the stakes plain. The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases August nonfarm payrolls on Friday, September 5, at 8:30 a.m. ET, and the FOMC meets on September 16–17, with a press conference scheduled on the 17th. As of today, derivatives markets imply that a quarter-point cut in September is overwhelmingly priced. In other words, the next incremental move in crypto is less about whether the Fed cuts and more about how Friday’s labor internals—headline payrolls, unemployment rate, and labor-force participation—reshape the expected path of cuts into year-end. Price action mirrors the wait-and-see tone that Kevin describes. Related Reading: Crypto To Overtake The Dollar? Ray Dalio Flags End Of Debt Cycle Liquidity is thin intraday and reactive to headlines, a profile that often produces range maintenance rather than trend extension into marquee macro releases. For altcoins, rate-path expectations and dollar moves typically dictate beta. When a user asked Kevin for “the next target for DOGE when we get the rate cut on the 17th?”, he answered bluntly: “That rate cut is already priced into the market my friend.” The logic is consistent with futures-implied probabilities; a “cut confirmed” headline is less catalytic than a deviation in the odds for additional easing after September. DOGE itself is hovering near $0.216 intraday, and like the broader market it has been tracking bitcoin’s range as traders prioritize Friday’s jobs data over directional bets. Why tomorrow’s Jobs Report is pivotal for crypto is straightforward and mechanical. First, the print will refine expectations for the Fed’s reaction function into the September 16–17 meeting and beyond; the rate path filters directly into global liquidity conditions, term premia, and the dollar, all of which feed crypto risk appetite. Second, after July’s disappointing government report and the ADP/claims/JOLTS trio this week, another soft employment reading would validate a slowdown narrative and keep additional 2025 cuts in play—whereas a surprise re-acceleration would push back against the easing path and likely firm yields and the dollar, a headwind for high-beta crypto. At press time, BTC traded at $109,551. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
NEAR
NEAR$2.398-0.29%
MemeCore
M$1.68702+20.87%
BloodLoop
BLS$0.00123-0.80%
शेयर करें
NewsBTC2025/09/05 13:00
शेयर करें
Bitcoin – Here’s why Ray Dalio believes in crypto’s odds as ‘legit hedge’ in 2025

Bitcoin – Here’s why Ray Dalio believes in crypto’s odds as ‘legit hedge’ in 2025

With U.S Debt exploding, Bitcoin might be on the way up.
Union
U$0.01072+8.06%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0019003-10.24%
SphereX
HERE$0.000269+2.28%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/05 13:00
शेयर करें
Ethereum Price Pullback Signals Caution As Validator Activity Reaches New High

Ethereum Price Pullback Signals Caution As Validator Activity Reaches New High

Ethereum is experiencing a short-term pullback amid growing network activity. Analysts advise exercising caution and monitoring key support and resistance levels. Meanwhile, some market participants are exploring short-term opportunities while waiting for clearer signals. Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading at $4,312.62 with a 24-hour trading volume of $38.49 billion and a market cap of $518.14 […]
Capverse
CAP$0.12076+74.98%
Ethereum
ETH$4,293.44-1.55%
शेयर करें
Tronweekly2025/09/05 13:00
शेयर करें
‘Unreasonably Frozen’ Justin Sun Appeals World Liberty Financial For WLFI Token Unlocks

‘Unreasonably Frozen’ Justin Sun Appeals World Liberty Financial For WLFI Token Unlocks

Read the full article at coingape.com.
SUN
SUN$0.02135-2.42%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1829+9.25%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.09003-1.15%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/05 12:59
शेयर करें
Bitwise lists 5 crypto ETPs on the Switzerland’s SIX stock exchange

Bitwise lists 5 crypto ETPs on the Switzerland’s SIX stock exchange

Bitwise has listed five flagship crypto ETPs on the SIX Swiss Exchange, offering exposure to Bitcoin, Ethereum staking, Solana, XRP, and a digital assets index.
SIX
SIX$0.02139-0.27%
XRP
XRP$2.8194-0.75%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.21+2.10%
शेयर करें
Crypto.news2025/09/05 12:59
शेयर करें
Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2025: Why Smaller Meme Coins Like Pepeto May Deliver Bigger Gain

Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2025: Why Smaller Meme Coins Like Pepeto May Deliver Bigger Gain

Meme coins are once again in focus as the market heats up. In the last bull cycle, Shiba Inu (SHIB) […] The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2025: Why Smaller Meme Coins Like Pepeto May Deliver Bigger Gain appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001222+0.49%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000544-1.09%
Wink
LIKE$0.011151+1.86%
शेयर करें
Coindoo2025/09/05 12:59
शेयर करें
Why SaaS Pricing Pages Fail

Why SaaS Pricing Pages Fail

A pricing page needs one clear next step at a push. It’s not a shortcut past decision fatigue. A feature on the table and then locking it behind ‘upgrade to unlock’ two days later is a hostage situation.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03673+1.52%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01538-3.39%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00189+3.50%
शेयर करें
Hackernoon2025/09/05 12:58
शेयर करें

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अधिक

Trump: Fed Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

Silent Payments, Custody and 401(k)s: In Conversation with Cake Wallet CEO Vikrant Sharma

Trump Media partners with Crypto.com, acquires $105M in CRO tokens

Vitalik: Low-cost transactions of stablecoins are an important value for cryptocurrencies

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"